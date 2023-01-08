The Psychology of Money — Our Complex Relationship with our Fortunes

Dr. Donna L. Roberts
“Too many people spend money they earned..to buy things they don’t want..to impress people that they don’t like.” — Will Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFfrk_0k7OoPuS00
Behavioral economics is a branch of economics that incorporates psychological and sociological factors into the analysis of economic and financial decision-making behavior. It is based on the idea that individuals do not always make decisions based on rational self-interest, but rather are influenced by a variety of psychological and social factors (Thaler & Sunstein, 2008). Behavioral economics has had a significant impact on economic theory and policy, and has led to the development of new approaches to policy design

A topic of keen interest in behavioral economics is our complex relationship with money. The psychology of money investigates the psychological and emotional factors that influence financial judgment and decision-making. Understanding the psychological underpinnings of this behavior can help individuals make better financial decisions, as well as inform policymakers in the development of financial policies and education programs.

Concepts, Theories and Models

One influential theory in the psychology of money is prospect theory, which was developed by Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky (Kahneman & Tversky, 1979). Prospect theory posits that individuals make financial decisions based on the perceived value of potential gains and losses, rather than the actual value. This theory has been supported by a wealth of empirical evidence, including studies demonstrating that individuals are more likely to take risks to avoid losses than to seek gains (Kahneman & Tversky, 1984).

Another fundamental concept in the psychology of money is the endowment effect, which refers to the phenomenon in which individuals place a higher value on items that they own compared to identical items that they do not own (Kahneman, Knetsch, & Thaler, 1990). The endowment effect can lead to suboptimal financial decision-making, such as holding onto losing investments for too long or selling winning investments too early. It also forms the basis of justifying certain purchases, combating buyer’s remorse, and why people over-price used items they are selling.

The notion of mental accounting, first proposed by Richard Thaler (1985), also plays a role in the psychology of money. Mental accounting refers to the way in which individuals categorize and keep track of their financial resources. For example, an individual may view money saved for retirement as being separate from money saved for a vacation, and thus may be less likely to dip into the retirement savings for non-essential expenses. Mental accounting can influence financial decision-making, as individuals may be more likely to make impulsive purchases with discretionary funds rather than with funds earmarked for specific purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pa9j_0k7OoPuS00
The Role of Emotion and Cognition

The function of emotions in financial decision-making represents a critical area of study in the psychology of money. Previously emotions were largely ignored in the realm of economics, where the “economic man” (also referred to as “homo economicus”) who always acts rationally, with perfect knowledge, and who seeks to maximize personal utility or satisfaction was the guiding norm. Now however, behavioral economics research has shown that individuals are more likely to make impulsive, risk-seeking decisions when experiencing positive emotions, such as excitement or happiness (Isen & Baron, 1991). On the other hand, negative emotions, such as fear or anxiety, can lead to more risk-averse decision-making (Loewenstein & Lerner, 2003).

A cognitive psychology perspective that has received increasing attention in recent years is the role of psychological biases in financial decision-making. Psychological biases are mental shortcuts that individuals use to process information and make decisions, and they can have a significant impact on financial behavior (Belsky & Gilovich, 1999).

One well-known bias related to the psychology of money is the sunk cost bias, which refers to the tendency for individuals to continue investing time, money, or effort into a project or decision, even if it is no longer rational to do so, due to the perceived loss associated with abandoning the project (Arkes & Blumer, 1985). The sunk cost bias can lead to distortions financial decision-making, such as holding onto losing investments for too long or continuing to fund a failing business venture.

The framing effect is another relevant bias. It refers to the way in which the presentation of information can influence decision-making (Tversky & Kahneman, 1981). This is illustrated by the phenomena that individuals may be more likely to accept a financial offer if it is presented as a gain, rather than a loss (Kahneman & Tversky, 1979). The framing effect can have significant implications for financial decision-making, as individuals may make different choices depending on how the options are presented.

Overconfidence bias is yet another common psychological bias in the psychology of money. It refers to the tendency for individuals to overestimate their own knowledge, skills, or abilities (Weber, Blais, & Betz, 2002). Overconfidence bias can lead to financial errors, such as taking on excessive risk or overestimating the likelihood of success. Understanding the role of psychological biases in financial decision-making can help individuals make more informed and rational financial choices

Social and Cultural Impact

Another important area of study in the psychology of money is the impact of social and cultural factors on financial behavior. Research has shown that individuals are heavily influenced by the financial behaviors and attitudes of those around them, including family, friends, and cultural and societal norms (Sharma, 2013). Cultural factors can influence financial behavior is through the concept of social comparison, which refers to the tendency of individuals to evaluate their own abilities, attitudes, and behaviors by comparing themselves to others (Festinger, 1954). In the context of money, individuals may compare their financial situation and decisions to those of others, leading to feelings of relative deprivation or satisfaction (Sharma, 2013).

Social and cultural norms can also play a role in consumer behavior. Certain cultures may place a greater emphasis on saving and financial responsibility, leading to higher rates of saving and lower levels of debt (Xiao & Wang, 2016). Conversely, other cultures may prioritize spending and consumption, leading to higher levels of debt and lower levels of saving (Xiao & Wang, 2016).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWAxP_0k7OoPuS00
The Impact of Technology

Technology has impacted virtually all aspects of our modern human experience, including financial behavior. With the proliferation of online financial tools and platforms, technology has significantly changed the way in which individuals manage their finances and make financial decisions, and thus the way we have come to think about money (Bar-Gill, 2020).

The use of digital payment systems, such as mobile payments and online banking have made it easier and more convenient for individuals to make financial transactions, but they can also lead to changes in spending behavior and an increased risk of financial fraud (Bar-Gill, 2020).

Technology has also changed the way in which individuals access and process financial information, with the rise of personal finance apps and online investment platforms. While these tools can make it easier for individuals to manage their finances, they can also lead to an overreliance on technology and a lack of understanding of financial concepts (Bar-Gill, 2020).

Additionally, technology has impacted financial behavior is through the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence in financial decision-making. Many investment platforms use algorithms to select and manage investments, while others use artificial intelligence to provide financial advice (Bogojevic, 2021). While these tools can provide a more efficient and potentially profitable way to manage finances, they can also introduce bias and limit individuals’ understanding of their financial decisions (Bogojevic, 2021).

Application of Psychological Insights

On an individual level, the most important application of the concepts and insights about psychology of money is in the realm of personal finance. By understanding the psychological factors that influence financial decision-making, individuals can make more informed and rational decisions about saving, spending, and investing — decisions that can have a huge impact on the quality of life. For example, individuals can be mindful of the endowment effect and try to objectively evaluate the true value of an item before making a purchase. They can also try to avoid making financial decisions while in the grip of strong emotions.

Financial literacy, which refers to the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed and effective financial decisions (Lusardi & Mitchell, 2014) is important for a number of reasons. Individuals with higher levels of financial literacy are more likely to make sound financial decisions, such as saving for retirement and avoiding excessive debt (Lusardi & Mitchell, 2011). Financial literacy is also positively correlated with overall financial well-being and can lead to improved mental health and well-being (Lusardi, Michael, & Mitchell, 2017).

There are several factors that can impact financial literacy. One important factor is education, as individuals with higher levels of education tend to have higher levels of financial literacy (Lusardi & Mitchell, 2014). Age is also a factor, as older individuals tend to have higher levels of financial literacy compared to younger individuals (Lusardi & Mitchell, 2014). In addition, cultural and societal factors can play a role in financial literacy, as some cultures place a greater emphasis on financial education and responsibility (Xiao & Wang, 2016).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjfkI_0k7OoPuS00
Implications for Policy and Education

The importance of financial literacy has led to a number of initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy rates, particularly among young people. Many schools now include financial education as part of their curriculum, and there are numerous online resources and programs available to help individuals improve their financial literacy. In addition, policymakers have implemented a variety of measures to promote financial literacy, such as mandatory financial education programs and the inclusion of financial education information on government websites.

Policymakers and educators can use insights from the psychology of money to design border, more large-scale effective financial education programs and policies. Financial education programs could incorporate techniques to help individuals overcome cognitive biases and phenomena like the endowment effect to make more objective evaluations of financial decisions. Similarly, policymakers could design policies, such as default enrollment in retirement savings plans, that take advantage of mental accounting and the tendency for individuals to stick with the status quo.

The influence of social and cultural factors on financial behavior has important implications for policymakers and educators. Financial education Policies and programs could be designed to take into account the social and cultural context in which they will be implemented, in order to more effectively promote financial literacy and responsible financial behavior. In addition, policymakers could consider the role of social and cultural influences in the development of financial policies, such as debt management programs or incentives for saving

The psychology of money is a rich and multifaceted field that investigates the psychological and emotional factors that influence financial decision-making. A greater understanding of these factors can help individuals make better financial decisions and inform the development of effective financial policies and education programs.

