The Impact of Cognitive Bias on Decision-Making in the Workplace

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Understanding and Mitigating the Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNEQS_0k0ugTiD00
Photo byJason GoodmanonUnsplash

Cognitive biases refer to the systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, whereby inferences about other people and situations may be drawn in an illogical fashion. These biases are often a result of the brain’s attempt to simplify information processing and can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences (Kahneman, 2011). It is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence.

One common cognitive bias that can affect decision-making in the workplace is confirmation bias, which is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms one’s preexisting beliefs or hypotheses (Nickerson, 1998). This bias can lead individuals to overlook alternative explanations or options and make decisions that are not fully informed. For example, a manager who has a preconceived notion that a particular employee is not capable of handling a promotion may only pay attention to behaviors that confirm this belief, rather than considering all the relevant information and evidence.

The sunk cost bias is another cognitive bias that can impact decision-making in the workplace. It refers to the tendency to continue investing time, money, and other resources into a decision, regardless of the potential costs or benefits, due to a desire to avoid the perception of loss (Arkes & Blumer, 1985). This bias can lead individuals to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the company, such as continuing to invest in a failing project or maintaining a relationship with a difficult client.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPP8S_0k0ugTiD00
Photo byScott GrahamonUnsplash

Other cognitive biases that can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace include anchoring bias, which is the tendency to rely too heavily on the first piece of information encountered when making a decision (Tversky & Kahneman, 1974), and the halo effect, which is the tendency to allow one positive trait to influence the perception of the individual or situation as a whole (Thorndike, 1920).

To address these biases and improve decision-making in the workplace, organizations can implement strategies such as diversity training, which has been shown to reduce the influence of cognitive biases and improve decision-making (Page, 2007). In addition, the use of structured decision-making processes, such as decision matrices or analysis, can help to objectively consider all relevant options and minimize the influence of personal biases (Bazerman et al., 1982).

In addition to the strategies that organizations can implement to mitigate the influence of cognitive bias on decision-making, there are also steps that individuals can take to reduce the impact of these biases on their own decision-making.

One approach that can be helpful is to actively seek out diverse perspectives and information when making decisions. This can help to reduce the influence of confirmation bias and provide a more well-rounded view of the situation. It can also be helpful to take the time to carefully consider all options and alternatives, rather than relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered (anchoring bias).

Another useful strategy is to be aware of one’s own cognitive biases and actively try to overcome them. For example, an individual can try to identify when they may be exhibiting confirmation bias and make an effort to seek out information that challenges their preexisting beliefs. It can also be helpful to have someone else review and provide feedback on decisions, as they may be able to identify biases that the individual may not be aware of.

In addition, individuals can try to practice mindfulness and stay present in the decision-making process. This can help to reduce the influence of emotions and allow for more logical and reasoned decision-making (Kahneman, 2011). By implementing these strategies, individuals can work to reduce the impact of cognitive bias on their own decision-making and improve the quality of their decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol5Kp_0k0ugTiD00
Photo byVictoriano IzquierdoonUnsplash

Clearly, cognitive biases can have a significant impact on decision-making in the workplace and beyond, leading to faulty decisions and potentially negative consequences. It is important for organizations to be aware of these biases and implement strategies to mitigate their influence, such as diversity training and structured decision-making processes. By understanding and addressing these biases, organizations can improve the quality of their decision-making and increase their chances of success

But organizations are made up of individuals, each with their own unique perspectives and experiences. So. any training or processes will only be as effective when those individuals together embrace the mindest and practices of any intervention. Thus, it is important for both organizations and individuals to be aware of the potential impact of cognitive bias and take steps to mitigate its influence on decision-making.

References:

Arkes, H. R., & Blumer, C. (1985). The psychology of sunk cost. Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, 35(1), 124–140.

Bazerman, M. H., Neale, M. A., & Moore, D. A. (1982). Improving judgment and decision making in organizations. Organizational Behavior and Human Performance, 29(1), 65–85.

Kahneman, D. (2011). Thinking, fast and slow. New York, NY: Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Nickerson, R. S. (1998). Confirmation bias: A ubiquitous phenomenon in many guises. Review of General Psychology, 2(2), 175–220.

Page, S. (2007). The difference: How the power of diversity creates better groups, firms, schools, and societies. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.

Thorndike, E. L. (1920). Intelligence and its uses. Harper’s Magazine, 140, 227–235.

Tversky, A., & Kahneman, D. (1974). Judgment under uncertainty: Heuristics and biases. Science, 185(4157), 1124–1131.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# cognitive psychology# cognitive bias# decision making# workplace

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

Canandaigua, NY
1403 followers

More from Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Procrastination — Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do

Procrastination is like a credit card: it’s a lot of fun until you get the bill. — Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).

Read full story

Vacation Hangover

The Harsh Reality of Getting Back to “Real Life”. Vacation hangover, also known as post-vacation blues or post-travel depression, refers to the feeling of sadness, depression, or disorientation that can occur after returning from a vacation or trip. This phenomenon is relatively common and can affect people of all ages.

Read full story

Why New Year's Resolutions Typically Fail

Identifying and Eliminating the Obstacles to Success. New Year's resolutions are a common tradition for many people as the new year approaches. These resolutions often involve setting goals related to improving one's health, career, relationships, or personal growth. However, research has shown that a significant number of individuals who make New Year's resolutions fail to achieve their goals. Turns out there is research behind some of the reasons why New Year's resolutions typically fail, as well as how some strategies improve the chances of success.

Read full story

Cognitive Bias – Part 1: What they are. What they do.

Cognitive bias is a term that refers to the ways in which the human mind is inclined to process information in ways that may lead to inaccurate or distorted outcomes (Haselton, Nettle & Andrews, 2005). These biases represent systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment and thus can lead to inaccurate perceptions, illogical conclusions, and even irrational behavior when individuals rely on their own constructed reality rather than the objective reality (Ariely, 2008; Baron, 2007). In other words, an individual’s thoughts and/or behaviors might be determined more by how they create reality, than by the unbiased input.

Read full story
1 comments

Forty-Eight Stars and a Purple Heart

America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand. - Harry S. Truman. By D. Myles Cullen - This image was released by the United States Air Force with the ID 081117-F-019.

Read full story
8 comments

The 90 Second Window and the Mindset of Survival

It probably won’t happen to you. Statistics show that the odds are in your favor – really, really in your favor. Harvard University researcher, David Ropeik (2006), noted ”The annual risk of being killed in a plane crash for the average American is about 1 in 11 million.”

Read full story
3 comments

Bad Apples, Bad Barrels and Bad Barrel-Makers

“The line between good and evil lies at the center of every human heart. It is not an abstraction out there. It’s a decision you have to make every day inside.” - Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian poet imprisoned under Stalin.

Read full story
3 comments

The Late-Blooming Belly Dancer

In the garden of life, the late bloomers are especially beautiful. — Susan Gale. When I was just a little girl, I became enamored with the “I Dream of Jeannie” show. I watched it faithfully every week and “played” genie in between the episodes. I crafted a costume, pilfering one of Grandma’s scarves for my veil, and rooted around in the cupboards until I found a suitable genie bottle I could decorate and pretend was my “home.”

Read full story
13 comments

Bob’s Best Work Advice

“You’re wasting thirty percent, Donna,” stated Bob, shocking me to the core. I was finally getting advice now that I should have sought out long ago. Even as a small child, I’d always been an overachiever. It wasn’t enough for me to do things; I had to overdo everything. If something I was working on wasn’t one hundred percent faultless, it would gnaw at me until I’d go back, toiling on it until it was up to snuff. I always strove for perfection.

Read full story
2 comments

The Long Goodbye

Everything fades. Everything crumbles. Everything dies. The light bar on the police car parked in front of our house was still flashing, as I pulled up in my airport rental car wondering what on earth had happened now. Leaving my luggage and rushing inside, I found two police officers taking a statement from my disheveled mother. One gently took me aside to fill me in.

Read full story
7 comments

Encumbered Spaces

Sometimes you just need a little space of your own. I was halfway down the stairs when the gunshot rang out. The shock of hearing it propelled me the rest of the way down at an alarming speed, all the way to the door of the den. There, I paused, afraid of what I would find once I turned the door handle.

Read full story
2 comments

Methods of Personality and Personality Disorder Classification

The classification of personality, and subsequently personality disorders, is a problematic and controversial area that has not been sufficiently resolved at this stage in evolution of the science of psychology. Various systems of classification for assessment and diagnosis exist, including, (1) categorical, (2) dimensional, (3) structural, (4) prototype/domain, and (5) relational/integrative. Each structure has both strengths and weaknesses and offers a limited perspective of the complex reality of human functioning (Widiger & Sankis, 2000; Kaplan & Saddock, 2002). (See Figure 1)

Read full story
10 comments

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment - The Evaluation of Projective Tests

Projective tests were the predominant form of personality test used by clinical psychologists prior to 1950. Louttit and Browne (1947) examined the frequency of test usage and found that human figure drawings, the TAT, and the Rorschach were the most commonly used personality tests, following only individually administered IQ tests. Similarly, Sundberg (1954) reviewed the 1936 to 1951 editions of the Mental Measurements Yearbook and observed that the Rorschach ranked either first or second among all psychological tests in the frequency with which it was cited in the professional literature.

Read full story
4 comments

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment – Beyond the Inkblots

While the Rorschach Inkblot Test, the Thematic Apperception Test and the Human Figures Drawing Test are among the most well recognized and clinically utilized projective assessment measures, various other lesser-known projective tests exist.

Read full story
3 comments

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment – The Sentence Completion Test

Goldberg (1965) noted that incomplete sentences tests were used for psychological analysis as early as 1897 by Ebbinghaus. As with several of the projective tests, sentence completion tests were originally used to measure intellectual or other cognitive abilities (Goldberg, 1965). However, once projective tests became popular in the mid-1900s, incomplete sentences became widely used to assess personality as well.

Read full story
3 comments

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment – The Human Figure Drawing Tests

Goodenough (1926) originally introduced the Draw-a-Man (DAM) Test to assess developmental level or intelligence in children based on indices measuring spatial interpretation and fine motor skills. However, Karen Machover (1949) considered such drawings to be a rich source of clinical information and suggested that human figure drawings, the Draw-a-Person Test (DAP), be used as projective test of personality. Interpretation of human figure drawings is largely based on psychoanalytic theory. Based on this theory, features of drawings are thought to represent the artist's psychological make-up. For example, drawing figures with large eyes indicates a concern that others are watching, suggesting suspiciousness or even paranoia. Examinees who draw figures with wide hips may have a preoccupation with sex; such drawings by males may suggest latent homosexuality. Drawings of hands with conspicuous fingers and thumbs may suggest a preoccupation with masturbation.

Read full story
3 comments

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment – The Thematic Apperception Test (TAT)

Shortly after the turn of the century, Binet and Simon used children's verbal responses to pictures as tests of their cognitive abilities (Rabin, 1968). This approach to studying psychological functioning was formalized by Morgan and Murray (1935) in their publication of the Thematic Apperception Test (TAT). The TAT consists of a set of 20 pictures, which generally have human figures of recognizable age and gender (although different pictures are used for males and females). A subset of pictures is selected on the basis of the nature of the client's problems, since different pictures may tap into different psychological themes. The examinee is shown a picture and asked to tell a story about it, including four components: (1) what is going on in the picture; (2) what led up to the picture; (3) what is going to happen next; and (4) what are the people in the picture thinking and feeling. The psychologist records the stories verbatim for later analysis.

Read full story
3 comments

Classic Research on Memory - The Brown-Peterson Technique

A typical psychological experiment on memory can be set up like this:. You are instructed to look at several words briefly, and then count backwards for about half a minute before recalling those words.

Read full story
3 comments

The Architecture of Memory - The Atkinson-Shiffin Model

The Atkinson-Shiffin model, also referred to as the multi-store approach, describes the basic architecture of the memory system and has dominated the conceptualization and study of memory for many years. This model postulates that the structure of human memory is divided into three distinct storage systems each with different properties that interact in the processing of information. Specifically, memory is comprised of the following subparts:

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy