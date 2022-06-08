Here Are Four Juneteenth Events Happening This Month in New Jersey

Take time this month to honor Juneteenth, the oldest African-American holiday, dating back to 1866. There are numerous events happening throughout NJ, but here are four incredible events to attend with friends and family:

Sai De Silva/Unsplash

1) In Jersey City, Mayor Steven M. Fulop, The Jersey City Municipal Council, and The Office of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with Community Cultural Studies present the African Cultural Arts Family Festival . This event will showcase the African diaspora through the arts and will feature local talent.

Date: June 18th

Time: 1 pm - 7 pm

Cost: Free

2) In Newark, Juneteenth at the Newark Museum of Art will be an outdoor festival inspired by Harriet Tubman. This free event will feature local vendors, step workshops, and arts and crafts.

Date: June 18th

Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Cost: Free (Pre-registration Required)

4) In Marlboro, The Red and Black on the Green Juneteenth Gala honoring Black excellence in the community will be held at Bella Vista Country Club. The event will feature live music, food, and even a Father's Day cigar longe.

Date: June 19th

Time: 5 pm - 9 pm

Cost: $100 per person (Tickets via Eventbrite)

5) In Ocean Grove, the Jersey Shore Arts Center presents Sentimental Journey: Juneteenth Concert Honoring Dorian Parreott . The event will feature the music of black composers, arrangers, and vocalists.

Date: June 19th

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost: Free (Pre-registration required.)

If you're looking for a way to commemorate this important day, be sure to check out one of these events in your area!