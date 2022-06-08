Jersey City, NJ

Here Are Four Juneteenth Events Happening This Month in New Jersey

Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Take time this month to honor Juneteenth, the oldest African-American holiday, dating back to 1866. There are numerous events happening throughout NJ, but here are four incredible events to attend with friends and family:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa6MS_0g3nSaNC00
Sai De Silva/Unsplash

1) In Jersey City, Mayor Steven M. Fulop, The Jersey City Municipal Council, and The Office of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with Community Cultural Studies present the African Cultural Arts Family Festival. This event will showcase the African diaspora through the arts and will feature local talent.

Date: June 18th

Time: 1 pm - 7 pm

Cost: Free

2) In Newark, Juneteenth at the Newark Museum of Art will be an outdoor festival inspired by Harriet Tubman. This free event will feature local vendors, step workshops, and arts and crafts.

Date: June 18th

Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Cost: Free (Pre-registration Required)

4) In Marlboro, The Red and Black on the Green Juneteenth Gala honoring Black excellence in the community will be held at Bella Vista Country Club. The event will feature live music, food, and even a Father's Day cigar longe.

Date: June 19th

Time: 5 pm - 9 pm

Cost: $100 per person (Tickets via Eventbrite)

5) In Ocean Grove, the Jersey Shore Arts Center presents Sentimental Journey: Juneteenth Concert Honoring Dorian Parreott. The event will feature the music of black composers, arrangers, and vocalists.

Date: June 19th

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost: Free (Pre-registration required.)

If you're looking for a way to commemorate this important day, be sure to check out one of these events in your area!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Dr. Colleen Batchelder is a leadership strategist and diversity and inclusion consultant. She has been featured in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur Mexico, Ladders, She Owns It, MSN, Chief Learning Officer, and Talent Management. In addition to being a sought-after writer on leadership and DEI, she is also the author of an upcoming anti-racism book through Quoir Publishing (coming out in 2022).

New Jersey State
209 followers

More from Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Opinion: Family Diversity is Good for the Future

gay couple holding hands(Lareised Leneseur/Unsplash) To some, family is tied to being related to one’s blood relatives. To others, it’s a group of people who are close and share common values.

Read full story
3 comments

Diversity, Inclusion, and Generation Z in the United States

Pride march with people walking(Norbu GYACHUNG/Unsplash) Gen Z is the most diverse generation, and it’s time for companies to catch up. In this blog post, we’ll talk about how Generation Z wants their place of work to be racially diversified and gender-inclusive. In addition, they expect them to be welcoming to LGBTQIA+.

Read full story
4 comments

These Three NJ Counties Are Leading the Way in Celebrating Pride Month

This June, counties across the state of New Jersey are coming together to celebrate Pride Month. LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why it's so important that businesses show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Read full story
8 comments

Strategies for Creating a Diverse College Campus

It’s no surprise that most universities are trying to become hubs of diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, many of them fall short––and fail their students. There’s not only a lack of students of different races on campus but what about their faculty and staff?

Read full story

Opinion: Ways to Create a Healthy Business Culture

Picture of employees around a table(Redd/Unsplash) Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took years, multiple espressos, and countless bowls of pasta to even gain one inch of progress.

Read full story

Opinion: Ways to Motivate Your Employees

Being a manager is like being a superhero –you don your cape and tights and pray that when you fall on the shoulders of your team, you can fly. And sometimes, you brace for the fall––the flat on your face fall.

Read full story

Opinion: Guide for Managers of Hybrid Workers

Picture of employees(Jason Goodman/Unsplash) Hybrid managers and workers are some of the most valuable employees in a company. And they will only become more important to any organization that wants to stay competitive.

Read full story

Fortune 500 Companies That Support Women in Business

women in meeting(Jason Goodman/Unsplash) Women are a powerful force in the business world. However, for far too long, they have been a forgotten entity within the workplace. Sure. They might decorate a few corner offices and plaster on a smile for company photos. Not anymore! Women are no longer being silent centerpieces of tokenism in business.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Encourage Diversity in Start-Up Companies

two women at table( Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash) Diversity is essential for any company. And it’s especially crucial for a start-up organization. For example, diversity can help improve the start-up environment, allowing for a greater collaborative and creative work culture. It can also encourage an open exchange of ideas and give employees access to new resources that they might not have had otherwise.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How to Attract Millennial Customers and Stand Out

Millennial man sitting on couch(Austin Distel/Unplash) If your business isn’t attracting millennial customers, you’re missing out on a lot of potential revenue. This generation is different than any other. And businesses that want to stay afloat need to understand what they want and how to give it to them.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How to Address Systemic Bias as Managers

hiring team interview(Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unplash) Systemic bias is a massive problem in today’s workforce. It can lead to unfair hiring processes, unequal opportunities for advancement, and an overall lack of diversity within the organization. And as managers, it is your responsibility to address these issues head-on. It’s up to you to create a safe environment for all employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Guide to Creating a Workplace that is Inclusive to Those Who are Differently Abled

Women in mask because of Covid Pandemic(Önder Örtel/Unsplash) Ableism is killing the economy and forcing millions of high-risk employees out the doors. The majority of employees are looking for loopholes, busting open their doors, and forcing their employees to return to normal. But, is that even possible?

Read full story
2 comments

Climate Change and Generation Z: How to Create a Green Business

Earth Day poster on tree(Photo Boards/Unsplash) Generation Z is the next generation of consumers, and they are not going to be easy to please. They want businesses to be environmentally conscious, or else they will go elsewhere. This is why, if you want your company to succeed with Generation Z customers, you need to invest in sustainability and make your business more sustainable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy