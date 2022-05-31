Fortune 500 Companies That Support Women in Business

Dr. Colleen Batchelder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IppzX_0fwFF09V00
women in meeting(Jason Goodman/Unsplash)

Women are a powerful force in the business world. However, for far too long, they have been a forgotten entity within the workplace. Sure. They might decorate a few corner offices and plaster on a smile for company photos. Not anymore! Women are no longer being silent centerpieces of tokenism in business.

Right now, millions of women are speaking up, speaking out, and taking their rightful place at the table. They are taking back their power by demanding it. And many Fortune 500 companies are responding with open doors and open minds. This article will highlight specific companies that have been successful in creating spaces of equality and equity. Take a look and take notes of how these six Fortune 500 companies are leading the way:

Deloitte

Deloitte supports equality with a 20 Million dollar fund aimed specifically towards hiring more women into leadership roles. They go above and beyond for parents of all gender and provide onsite child care, flexible work schedules, and leadership training. For Deloitte, equality, and equity is more than representation––it’s being a company where all have value.

Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, creator of the famous Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates is a company of equity. They are one of the top places for women in business according to Fortune Magazine. And since 2015, their partnership with the UN Women has helped numerous women and girls overcome economic barriers.

Nike

Nike’s equality initiative ensures that gender equity is present within the workplace and in athletics. They provide their team members with flexible work schedules, telecommuting options, and multiple benefits for caretakers of children and dependents. Nike has a Just Do It mentality when it comes to equality and equity.

BlackRock

The number of female managing directors at BlackRock is 41%. Also, 22% of the company’s board members are female, and women hold 40% of senior leadership roles. – The company believes that equality and equity should be a part of the fundamental culture for all employees. In many ways, this is why they are consistently on Fortune Magazine’s equity list.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. has worked hard to include equality in its business practices. They are a top place for women employees because they pursue initiatives for equity and equality consistently. They believe that supporting women in business should be a priority. Delta provides leadership development programs and hosts an annual Women @ Delta Leadership Day.

IBM

IBM has continued its success as a top place for women in business for years. They have multiple female vice presidents at the company, over 40% to be exact. They also consistently increase their female leadership in all aspects of the company. IBM has made sure that they are providing equality for women in the workplace.

On top of equality within the workforce, IBM has sponsored various initiatives focused on equality and empowerment, such as Girls Who Code and She’s the First.

What can you do?

Supporting equality and equity is not easy. But If you want to move your workplace culture to change, follow the examples of these six Fortune 500 companies. Start with one step. Put one foot in front of the other and choose to move forward towards progress.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Dr. Colleen Batchelder is a leadership strategist and diversity and inclusion consultant. She has been featured in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur Mexico, Ladders, She Owns It, MSN, Chief Learning Officer, and Talent Management. In addition to being a sought-after writer on leadership and DEI, she is also the author of an upcoming anti-racism book through Quoir Publishing (coming out in 2022).

New Jersey State
116 followers

More from Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Opinion: Ways to Create a Healthy Business Culture

Picture of employees around a table(Redd/Unsplash) Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took years, multiple espressos, and countless bowls of pasta to even gain one inch of progress.

Read full story

Opinion: Ways to Motivate Your Employees

Being a manager is like being a superhero –you don your cape and tights and pray that when you fall on the shoulders of your team, you can fly. And sometimes, you brace for the fall––the flat on your face fall.

Read full story

Opinion: Guide for Managers of Hybrid Workers

Picture of employees(Jason Goodman/Unsplash) Hybrid managers and workers are some of the most valuable employees in a company. And they will only become more important to any organization that wants to stay competitive.

Read full story

Diversity, Inclusion, and Generation Z in the United States

Pride march with people walking(Norbu GYACHUNG/Unsplash) Gen Z is the most diverse generation, and it’s time for companies to catch up. In this blog post, we’ll talk about how Generation Z wants their place of work to be racially diversified and gender-inclusive. In addition, they expect them to be welcoming to LGBTQIA+.

Read full story
14 comments

These Three NJ Counties Are Leading the Way in Celebrating Pride Month

This June, counties across the state of New Jersey are coming together to celebrate Pride Month. LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why it's so important that businesses show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: How to Encourage Diversity in Start-Up Companies

two women at table( Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash) Diversity is essential for any company. And it’s especially crucial for a start-up organization. For example, diversity can help improve the start-up environment, allowing for a greater collaborative and creative work culture. It can also encourage an open exchange of ideas and give employees access to new resources that they might not have had otherwise.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Attract Millennial Customers and Stand Out

Millennial man sitting on couch(Austin Distel/Unplash) If your business isn’t attracting millennial customers, you’re missing out on a lot of potential revenue. This generation is different than any other. And businesses that want to stay afloat need to understand what they want and how to give it to them.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Address Systemic Bias as Managers

hiring team interview(Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unplash) Systemic bias is a massive problem in today’s workforce. It can lead to unfair hiring processes, unequal opportunities for advancement, and an overall lack of diversity within the organization. And as managers, it is your responsibility to address these issues head-on. It’s up to you to create a safe environment for all employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Family Diversity is Good for the Future

gay couple holding hands(Lareised Leneseur/Unsplash) To some, family is tied to being related to one’s blood relatives. To others, it’s a group of people who are close and share common values.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Guide to Creating a Workplace that is Inclusive to Those Who are Differently Abled

Women in mask because of Covid Pandemic(Önder Örtel/Unsplash) Ableism is killing the economy and forcing millions of high-risk employees out the doors. The majority of employees are looking for loopholes, busting open their doors, and forcing their employees to return to normal. But, is that even possible?

Read full story
2 comments

Climate Change and Generation Z: How to Create a Green Business

Earth Day poster on tree(Photo Boards/Unsplash) Generation Z is the next generation of consumers, and they are not going to be easy to please. They want businesses to be environmentally conscious, or else they will go elsewhere. This is why, if you want your company to succeed with Generation Z customers, you need to invest in sustainability and make your business more sustainable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy