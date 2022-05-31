Opinion: How to Attract Millennial Customers and Stand Out

Millennial man sitting on couch (Austin Distel/Unplash)

If your business isn’t attracting millennial customers, you’re missing out on a lot of potential revenue.

This generation is different than any other. And businesses that want to stay afloat need to understand what they want and how to give it to them.

This article will discuss what millennials look for in a company. And what businesses can do to set themselves apart from the competition. Keep reading to learn more!

But before we talk about what millennials want, let’s look at who they are:

Who is Generation Y?

Generation Y, also known as millennials, are born between the early 1980s and 2000. They are a tech-savvy generation who grew up with the internet and cell phones.

This group is different from older generations in many ways. For example, they’re more likely to switch jobs frequently and move around often. They are also more likely to want a work-life balance that gives them time off for vacations, family events, and other commitments.

Millennials are not afraid to take risks or try new things. And they are also more likely to be socially conscious and care about what companies they do business with.

What Do Millennial Customers Want?

So, what do millennial customers want from businesses? There are many things, but some of the most important include:

A company that is socially conscious and ethical.

Products and services that are high quality and meet their needs.

Quick and easy transactions with minimal hassle.

Transparency from businesses––they want to know what’s happening behind the scenes.

A company with a robust online presence, including websites that are well-designed and easy to navigate.

This generation is unique because it is more values-driven than any other before it. They want to know what you support and how your company compares to others.

What Are Some Ways Businesses Can Stand Out?

There are many things businesses can do to attract more millennial customers and set themselves apart from the competition. Here are some ideas that will help you get started:

Be Transparent

What is your mission statement, and who are you as a company?

Millennial customers want to know what they’re getting when choosing one company over another. So make sure your business has a clear identity that they can easily understand and support.

Be Socially Conscious

Donate a portion of sales to charity, or volunteer your time at a local animal shelter once every month.

This generation cares about what you stand for, and they want to know what your business is doing to make the world a better place. When you make your passions public, you show millennial customers that your company is more than just a money-making machine.

Make Your Website Mobile Friendly

You would think that most companies would have responsive websites, but that’s not always the case.

Even if your site looks beautiful on desktop, if it’s not optimized for mobile, viewers will likely leave within seconds. And your millennial customers will switch their allegiance to your completion.

Share Your Story

Millennials want to see the people behind the company, and they appreciate businesses that aren’t afraid to show their human side.

So, if you want to connect with this customer base, take the time to share pictures, highlight your team, or upload a quick video that shows what it’s like to work for your company.

Get Involved In The Community

Sponsor a local sports team or donate school supplies to those in need. Your business is part of your community and should do what it can to help the people who live there.

When you give back, especially locally, millennial customers will notice and respond by supporting what you’re doing.

Be Different

Offer unique products and services that meet the needs of this generation.

Millennials are always looking for something new, so find what makes your business unique and focus on that. This could be anything from eco-friendly practices to a fun and innovative product line.

Standing out from the competition is vital for attracting millennial customers.

If you can provide what this generation wants, they will be more likely to do business with you.

What Companies Are Popular With Millennials?

Some of the most famous companies include Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta. These companies have all figured out what millennials want and delivered it conveniently for them.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to be as big as these businesses to attract millennial customers. Plenty of smaller companies have found success by following the tips we’ve mentioned.

The Takeaway

Millennials are different from any other generation before them.

They want what you offer, but they don’t just care about getting the best deal on their next purchase. This generation cares about how your company makes a difference in the world.

Attracting millennial customers requires you to make sure your business is transparent, socially conscious, and different from the competition. If you follow these tips, you’re sure to see results!