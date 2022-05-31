Opinion: How to Encourage Diversity in Start-Up Companies

two women at table ( Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash)

Diversity is essential for any company. And it’s especially crucial for a start-up organization.

For example, diversity can help improve the start-up environment, allowing for a greater collaborative and creative work culture. It can also encourage an open exchange of ideas and give employees access to new resources that they might not have had otherwise.

In the start-up phase, you must figure out ways to diversify your company. This creates an environment for all employees to thrive regardless of their race or gender identity. In this blog post, we will discuss several advantages of diversity in start-up companies.

Here are some ways that diversity benefits your start-ups positively:

Benefit #1: Diversity increases a company’s creativity

Who doesn’t want to be creative?

As a start-up, it’s imperative to find ways to work outside of the box and within the budget.

Diversity increases a company’s ability to innovate and solve problems in new ways, and this is crucial.

Think about it, when you’re in the beginning stages of creating a company, you don’t have an established way of doing things. So, when employees share different ideas and perspectives, your company benefits, and you gain 3-dimensional insight.

Diversity leads to creativity, which is an invaluable asset for start-ups trying to stand out from the competition.

Benefit #2: Diversity encourages innovation

As a start-up, you begin, and then you start again. You enter an endless cycle of trial and error until you find something that works or at least resonates with your audience and conducts enough ROI.

Innovation is a crucial element of start-up companies. And diversity is a massive aspect of the ability to reform, remake, and reimagine.

Diversity helps your company improve as it solves problems creatively through different perspectives.

Benefit #3: Diversity creates a workplace culture that is truly unique

Every company has its own culture, and the founders of the organization usually create it. And without diversity, the culture becomes toxic.

The point of your company isn’t to attract people that are just like you, and you won’t be able to move forward with that type of mindset.

Your workplace needs to represent your customers. And your customers need to look different than your image.

Diversity helps create a workplace that feels inclusive and welcoming to everyone, which makes a workplace culture that is unique, healthy, and robust with talent.

Benefit #4: Diversity can increase the retention of top talent

When you diversify your company, that automatically increases the number of qualified employees.

Diversity attracts more diverse applicants, which creates a talented workforce for your start-up. This is beneficial because it produces an organic recruitment pipeline which has no end to it!

Ok. You want to encourage diversity? Here’s where you start?

The first step is to get involved.

Reach out to a diversity consulting firm and find resources to increase your awareness.

Remember, no one is giving you gold stars for doing it all alone. If you want to encourage diversity, you need to figure out what needs to change––and that requires other people to give you advice and guidance.

Diversity consulting firms can help you transform policies, processes, and company practices to increase the overall effectiveness of the company’s work environment.

The second step is to create a team.

After you’ve consulted with someone or reached out to an executive coach for direction, then you can start with the next step––establish a Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Committee.

This means that you need to set up a board of employees from different backgrounds and make them responsible for consistent diversity initiatives.

The last step is to find ways to be welcoming.

Now, there are numerously more steps that you can take to encourage diversity, but for the time and length of this post, I’ve cut it down to three.

One of the most important ways to be welcoming is to ensure that you’re not using language that excludes anyone.

Diversity is not just about racial and ethnic backgrounds––it also includes gender, sexual orientation, and religious beliefs. It’s easy to unintentionally exclude people with specific phrases or slang words, so you must be aware of this issue and correct it swiftly.

Remember, encouraging diversity is not about perfection. It’s about progressing forward. If you’re willing to stay teachable and learn along the way, then I can guarantee you that your company will follow with the same desire to learn and change.