These Three NJ Counties Are Leading the Way in Celebrating Pride Month

Dr. Colleen Batchelder

This June, counties across the state of New Jersey are coming together to celebrate Pride Month.

LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why it's so important that businesses show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMXZi_0fw5GNPR00
Pride flag(Tim Bieler/Unsplash)

Here are just a few examples of NJ events that are sure to put a smile on your face.

In Monmouth County, New Jersey’s 30th Annual Statewide LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will be held in person on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 in Asbury Park. The event is sure to be a fun-filled day of celebration for the entire family.

In Ocean Country, Toms River's 4th Annual LGBTQIA2S+ Pride Festival is taking place on Washington Street in Downtown Toms River on Saturday, June 11th. Enjoy a day of fun, food, and entertainment while supporting inclusivity in your community.

In Essex County, Montclair is having almost two full weeks of Pride events from June 3rd-11th! There will be a Drag Queen Variety Show, Scripture reading at the Unitarian Universalist Church, a Pride workout weekend, and so much more.

These are just a few of the many events taking place across New Jersey to celebrate Pride Month.

It's so important that we come together to support one another, and this is the perfect way to do it. So don't miss out on all the fun! Get out there and show your Pride and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Happy Pride Month!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Dr. Colleen Batchelder is a leadership strategist and diversity and inclusion consultant. She has been featured in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur Mexico, Ladders, She Owns It, MSN, Chief Learning Officer, and Talent Management. In addition to being a sought-after writer on leadership and DEI, she is also the author of an upcoming anti-racism book through Quoir Publishing (coming out in 2022).

New Jersey State
116 followers

More from Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Opinion: Ways to Create a Healthy Business Culture

Picture of employees around a table(Redd/Unsplash) Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took years, multiple espressos, and countless bowls of pasta to even gain one inch of progress.

Read full story

Opinion: Ways to Motivate Your Employees

Being a manager is like being a superhero –you don your cape and tights and pray that when you fall on the shoulders of your team, you can fly. And sometimes, you brace for the fall––the flat on your face fall.

Read full story

Opinion: Guide for Managers of Hybrid Workers

Picture of employees(Jason Goodman/Unsplash) Hybrid managers and workers are some of the most valuable employees in a company. And they will only become more important to any organization that wants to stay competitive.

Read full story

Diversity, Inclusion, and Generation Z in the United States

Pride march with people walking(Norbu GYACHUNG/Unsplash) Gen Z is the most diverse generation, and it’s time for companies to catch up. In this blog post, we’ll talk about how Generation Z wants their place of work to be racially diversified and gender-inclusive. In addition, they expect them to be welcoming to LGBTQIA+.

Read full story
14 comments

Fortune 500 Companies That Support Women in Business

women in meeting(Jason Goodman/Unsplash) Women are a powerful force in the business world. However, for far too long, they have been a forgotten entity within the workplace. Sure. They might decorate a few corner offices and plaster on a smile for company photos. Not anymore! Women are no longer being silent centerpieces of tokenism in business.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Encourage Diversity in Start-Up Companies

two women at table( Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash) Diversity is essential for any company. And it’s especially crucial for a start-up organization. For example, diversity can help improve the start-up environment, allowing for a greater collaborative and creative work culture. It can also encourage an open exchange of ideas and give employees access to new resources that they might not have had otherwise.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Attract Millennial Customers and Stand Out

Millennial man sitting on couch(Austin Distel/Unplash) If your business isn’t attracting millennial customers, you’re missing out on a lot of potential revenue. This generation is different than any other. And businesses that want to stay afloat need to understand what they want and how to give it to them.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Address Systemic Bias as Managers

hiring team interview(Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unplash) Systemic bias is a massive problem in today’s workforce. It can lead to unfair hiring processes, unequal opportunities for advancement, and an overall lack of diversity within the organization. And as managers, it is your responsibility to address these issues head-on. It’s up to you to create a safe environment for all employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Family Diversity is Good for the Future

gay couple holding hands(Lareised Leneseur/Unsplash) To some, family is tied to being related to one’s blood relatives. To others, it’s a group of people who are close and share common values.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Guide to Creating a Workplace that is Inclusive to Those Who are Differently Abled

Women in mask because of Covid Pandemic(Önder Örtel/Unsplash) Ableism is killing the economy and forcing millions of high-risk employees out the doors. The majority of employees are looking for loopholes, busting open their doors, and forcing their employees to return to normal. But, is that even possible?

Read full story
2 comments

Climate Change and Generation Z: How to Create a Green Business

Earth Day poster on tree(Photo Boards/Unsplash) Generation Z is the next generation of consumers, and they are not going to be easy to please. They want businesses to be environmentally conscious, or else they will go elsewhere. This is why, if you want your company to succeed with Generation Z customers, you need to invest in sustainability and make your business more sustainable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy