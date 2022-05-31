These Three NJ Counties Are Leading the Way in Celebrating Pride Month

This June, counties across the state of New Jersey are coming together to celebrate Pride Month.

LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why it's so important that businesses show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Pride flag (Tim Bieler/Unsplash)

Here are just a few examples of NJ events that are sure to put a smile on your face.

In Monmouth County, New Jersey’s 30th Annual Statewide LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will be held in person on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 in Asbury Park. The event is sure to be a fun-filled day of celebration for the entire family.

In Ocean Country, Toms River's 4th Annual LGBTQIA2S+ Pride Festival is taking place on Washington Street in Downtown Toms River on Saturday, June 11th. Enjoy a day of fun, food, and entertainment while supporting inclusivity in your community.

In Essex County, Montclair is having almost two full weeks of Pride events from June 3rd-11th! There will be a Drag Queen Variety Show, Scripture reading at the Unitarian Universalist Church, a Pride workout weekend, and so much more.

These are just a few of the many events taking place across New Jersey to celebrate Pride Month.

It's so important that we come together to support one another, and this is the perfect way to do it. So don't miss out on all the fun! Get out there and show your Pride and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Happy Pride Month!