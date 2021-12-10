Are You Too Picky About The Wrong Things To Find Love?

Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlLQ5_0dJcKmm100
Madredus/iStock

Would you date a man who dressed a bit off-trend? How about one who was shorter than you? A bald man?

If one of your current life goals is to find a life partner and you said no to any of the above questions, I encourage you to reconsider your answer.

Women don’t want to be judged by their looks or for showing normal signs of aging, and we should not do the same to men. Not only is it unkind, it’s also unwise: If you only want to date men who are 6 feet tall with a full head of hair, great style, flawless skin and teeth, and whatever else is on that laundry list of perfection, you’ll end up boxing yourself into a corner.

If you want to find and fall in love with a life partner who is good for you, you must first consider why you do it.

Why You Judge Men Too Quickly

I am always surprised at how many capable, intelligent women whose goal is to find a life partner will actually disqualify an eligible bachelor because he is bald — or for various other superficial reasons. I’ve found that my clients usually do this for two reasons:

  • Insecurity. I think women who are insecure about their own looks might be more likely to use their partner’s looks as a way to bolster their feelings about their own appearance. My most gorgeous female clients actually tend to be quite happy being “the pretty one” in their romantic relationships and find qualities like strength of character, reliability, generosity, protectiveness, kindness, and intelligence to be most important in a mate. If you find yourself judging men too quickly based on looks, explore how you feel about your own appearance.
  • Society’s expectations. Maybe it’s the pressure of a society that makes some women think they can and must have it all — and as a result, make them feel as if they’re falling short by dating a man who is shorter than them, whose weight is slightly more or less than they’d envisioned, age is higher or lower, or who doesn’t have a chiseled jawline. Could this be you?

How to Stop Judging Men for Superficial Reasons

Honestly, I see more women than men get stuck on these type of superficial judgments. Such women usually start by telling me they “just don’t have chemistry” with men who don’t meet a long list of physical qualifications, and I have to remind them that chemistry starts between your ears, so a large part of chemistry can be controlled by what you allow yourself to feel open to experiencing.

With these women, therapeutic work and dating coaching often centers on helping them give themselves permission to let go of rules and standards that may have been defined in their sorority days and start interacting with men as human beings and potential partners.

Remember how much women loved those Dove billboards celebrating real women with all our bumps, lumps, and other “flaws” or “shortcomings”? Why not try to show the same acceptance toward men? The beauty of opening up is that you will open up a world of possibilities for yourself by doing so!

So think big and broad (but not necessarily in terms of shoulders!). Focus on qualities that generate and sustain chemistry in the long term, like attentiveness, kindness, generosity, and maturity. Your future married self will thank you.

For more tips on dating and relationships, nervous energy or anxiety management, and mental wellness, check out my books at www.drchloe.com/books.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
datingrelationshipsdating tipsdating liferelationship goals

Comments / 1

Published by

Dr. Chloe is an expert in relationships, in both the personal and professional areas of life. She is the author of two books. One is called Dr. Chloe's 10 Commandments of Dating, and the other is Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety (endorsed by Deepak Chopra!). Both books are available in print, ebook, and audiobook through Amazon and other stores. Dr. Chloe also has a private insiders club where she shares extra videos and materials-- you can check it out through her website linked in this profile.

New York, NY
55 followers

More from Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D

The Ultimate Guide To Breakups

Breakups can be brutal. Here’s what you need to know!. We all know breakups can be incredibly painful. As a clinical psychologist who works with high functioning people, I know that if you’re an intelligent and persistent person who likes to make things work, it can be mind-boggling to encounter a situation where no matter how much you want to make things work, the only thing to do is actually to give up and move on. Of course, it is almost impossible to make a breakup easy, but at least there are some strategies that can help make the process a little easier, and potentially help you to be better prepared to make good, healthy choices when you’re ready to date again.

Read full story

The Surprising Benefit Of Dating More

Disclaimer: This post only applies to people whose true wish is actually a committed relationship leading to marriage — and within that group, specifically heterosexual women. In heterosexual relationships, it’s often the man who pursues the woman, and my female clients tend to want a man who pursues them, rather than the other way around.

Read full story

Boost Your Chances Of Finding The One

Tired of being the bridesmaid and not the bride? If you know you want a relationship that leads to marriage and you want to find it in the next year or two, it’s time to rethink your dating strategy.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why Am I Still Single?

“Why am I still single?” It’s a question I hear a lot in my practice. As a clinical psychologist in New York City, I work with many successful clients — while they’re really good at getting things done in their professional lives, their dating life is either nonexistent or chaotic.

Read full story

How To Get Over A Breakup And Find Love Again

Going through a hard breakup? Don’t let grief, depression, and/or anxiety get the best of you. Here are some helpful tips for getting through a breakup and finding love again.

Read full story

Don't Feel Chemistry With Nice Guys? Here's How To Change That!

Have you ever felt frustrated that you seem to get hopelessly “head over heels” for unavailable men, yet find yourself hopelessly impervious to the advances of nice guys who are genuinely available and ready for a serious relationship? Would you like to change this pattern so you can finally start enjoying a great relationship and quit wasting time with men who play hot-and-cold with your emotions? Keep reading to see how the science of psychology can come to your rescue!

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy