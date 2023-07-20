Surprise: Electric Cars Produce More Pollution Than Gas-Powered Cars. Do You Want to Switch?

Edmonton, Alberta In a surprising revelation, experts have disclosed that electric vehicle (EV) tires might be responsible for up to 20 percent more pollution than the tires of traditional gas-powered cars. This aspect of EVs, which has largely been overshadowed by the focus on reducing tailpipe emissions, has now come under scrutiny.

The underlying problem lies in the nature of electric vehicles themselves. They generally weigh more and have quicker acceleration compared to conventional gas cars, leading to the release of tiny particles into the air as the tires wear down. Research conducted by Emissions Analytics through road tests demonstrated that, under normal driving conditions, a gas car emits approximately 73 milligrams per kilometer from four new tires. In contrast, an equivalent electric vehicle emits an additional 15 milligrams per kilometer, representing a significant 20 percent increase.

According to Nick Molden, the founder and CEO of Emissions Analytics, this heightened tire wear is primarily caused by the electric motor's powerful acceleration combined with the weight of the vehicle. The electric motors' rapid acceleration leads to increased tire wear, thus contributing to higher emissions.

For example, the Tesla Model Y, one of the most popular EVs in the US, was compared to the similarly sized hybrid Kia Niro in a recent study by Emissions Analytics. The results revealed that the Tesla emitted 26 percent more tire emissions than the hybrid Kia Niro. While Tesla boasts an advantage in CO2 reduction, it is crucial to consider the issue of increased tire emissions when assessing its overall environmental impact.

Tire emissions have largely remained a unnoticed concern. A study from 2017 showed that the average American produces approximately 10 pounds of tire emissions per year, while the global average per person is under 2 pounds annually. Furthermore, the International Union for Conservation of Nature ranks tires as the second leading source of microplastic pollution in oceans, second only to textiles.

As electric car adoption surges in the US, driven by impressive sales figures from Tesla, it becomes imperative to address the environmental consequences of tire emissions. As more people invest in these larger EVs, Molden emphasizes the need to shift towards smaller, lighter, and more economical vehicles to mitigate the impact.

In conclusion, the environmental impact of electric vehicle tires demands attention, as they contribute to higher pollution levels compared to their gas-powered counterparts. The issue of tire emissions, previously overlooked, adds an additional aspect to consider in the ongoing pursuit of sustainable transportatio

