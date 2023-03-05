The Quickest Way to Get Smart Healthcare is Through Smart Health City - Opinion

A Smart Healthcare System is Always Open, Transparent, Interactive, and Independent, yet Interconnected

One of the primary international professional services networks, Deloitte, hosts one of the few research programs that evaluate avenues of reaching and maintaining a sustainable healthcare system.

According to Deloitte, significant evolutions of urban spaces typically happen during major disruptions. The agency further states that although cities comprise 3% of the total global territory, nonetheless are a sanctuary to almost 55% of the worldwide population. Moreover, by 2050, over 70% of the world's population will reside in urban neighborhoods.

Currently, cities are the source of 80% of the global Gross Domestic Product. (GDP) That translates into 80% of total carbon emissions and 70% of waste globally.

The Deloitte report likens the more recent disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to those that transpired centuries ago. That the event serves as the primary driver of the transition toward a smart city if we are still planning to achieve that sustainable "Smart Healthcare" system.

For instance, just like the Lisbon, Portugal, 1755 earthquake prompted the creation of seismic construction policies. Moreover, the 1848 London, UK, Cholera outbreak provoked the first healthcare policy in that country.

COVID-19 Pandemic Served As The Newday Wakeup Call For New Healthcare Logistics Infrastructure

Amidst the two years of mandatory global lockdowns and being away from home, scientists and international leaders have thought our complex and interconnected economy is far from sustainable. Unless we develop a fundamental logistic infrastructure fitting the current globalized socioeconomic system, we will continue to suffer as we witness today.

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic put the global healthcare delivery scheme and sustainability to the test. Physicians went through overwhelming burdens and burnout, medical practices experienced supply shortages, and unemployment surged.

Furthermore, urban cities play a significant role in health and wellness's environmental and social aspects. Modern cities are the hub for health hazards. For the same reason, the contemporary, thus sustainable, healthcare business solution or Health City should serve as the health hub for rural communities and Urban neighborhoods. Such a disruption can not be a purely digital or In-person physical solution. Instead, it must encompass both in-person and remote realms.

Through social determinants of health, communities shape every individual's wellness. Hence, how individual life, works, and plays reflect based on the personal needs of the constituency.

Globalization must have an appropriate infrastructure to help ensure an individual's unique health and wellness.

The intelligent healthcare system requires a smart city powered by health Data and interconnectivity between them. Whether Telehealth or an interoperable Electronic Health Record(EHR), the future's data-driven smart health city is a "Hybrid" Cyber-Physical Human System. (CPHS)

The Cyber-Physical Human System powered smart city employs real-time coordinated human and technical measures. It effectively offers logistics to address inequities in health and respond to healthcare crises by ensuring transparent, independent interconnectedness. The Smart Health City provides health equity by fostering access to quality care and nurturing better socioeconomic and environmental factors. These factors stretch anything from clinical and mental to every individual's emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects.

Smart Healthcare embraces complementary efforts of all healthcare stakeholders irrespective of location, not just concentrated in urban cities. As mentioned earlier, Smart Healthcare demands Smart Health City or Network connecting Urban and rural communities as one hybrid global community.

Smart Health City is open, transparent, accessible, interactive, and independent. It clutches interconnectivity, transparency, and real-time engagement.

The pandemic underscored the interdependence of global cities and communities today. Furthermore, how vulnerable they are to public health circumstances. Therefore, one can always emphasize enough the resilience CPHS disruption can make by structuring a Smart Health city.

