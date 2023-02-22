The New Year Decision for Physician-Patient Care in 2023!

Many Physicians Realize The Importance Of Patient-Centered Medical Care, And They Hope To Address Patient Experience In The New Year

After almost four decades since the internet's evolution and the public's liberal access to information, we are standing up to the new generation with higher expectations and knowledge.

Millennials today comprise a vast portion of the population worldwide who are tech-savvy and reliant. They see healthcare as no different than any other commodity or service. Such a consumeristic attitude drives a novel movement involving patients in medical care and healthcare delivery.

Consumerism, as described, would eventually make healthcare more efficient, improve the quality of medical care, and reduce costs.

However, one reason why consumerism will benefit is through the rationale of patient engagement, putting the financial burden partially or as a whole on the consumer, the patient.

Patient Experience has become a strong driver of how some physicians realize their need to practice to stay ahead of the game.

Significance of meeting patient expectations is vital, even though such expectations may be out of context from physicians' perspective. Irrespective, effectively addressing patient expectations is something physicians can't avoid. In other words, the era of a hundred percent practical approaches to medical care is a time in history.

Physicians Need To Practice Patient-Centered Medical Care

Patients today read a lot about their problems, symptoms, and disorders from diverse resources, which may only sometimes serve as reliable.

Patient care today requires the mutual participation of parties to avoid conflict between a physician and a patient's expectations. That should transpire through collaboration, team-based care, and support by access to unbiased medical information.

Elements Of Patient-Centered Medical Care And Quality Of Care

Based on research conducted by the picker Institute, one can summarize patient-centered care based on eight elements. Those include:

1) respecting patient's values, preferences, and expressed needs; 2) information and education; 3) access to care; 4) emotional support; 5) involvement of family and friends; 6) continuity and secure transition between healthcare settings; 7) physical comfort, and 8) coordination of care.

Based on the latter elements of patient-centered care, one must also revisit the definition of "quality of care." The patient's care is shifting from pure physician-steered objective phenomena to a combination of subjective and objective assessment and decision-making between the players.

The meaning of providing the proper treatment or care the right way at the right time no longer stands true.

Under the patient-centered care model, proper and high-quality medical care is the kind of care a physician feels right the way and when the patient wishes.

The actions that transpire within the context of Patient care define the nature and extent of patient engagement, if engaged. At the same time, the upshot of the combination of activities during patient care establishes the quality of the patient experience.

Today, there is still a consensus on what sets patient engagement apart from the patient experience.

However, the more we move towards patient-centered care, the better we will familiarize ourselves with this novel phenomenon.

High-quality patient experience defines how safe and effective the care is and thus reflects a higher patient satisfaction score. In other words, patient experience is directly correlated with the value of a particular clinical encounter.

Physicians' New Year Resolution In 2023, The Patient-Centered Care

According to the stat Poll report published in December 2022 by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), improving patient experience is at the top of their medical practice agenda.

Among the same group majority, 64% claim they are planning to start by making their clinic more accessible and easy to schedule an appointment. Streamlining Bill pay (18%) and Communication improvement (15%) fall in second and third place, respectively.

Three percent of the survey participants think improving word-of-mouth and patient recommendations, chronic care management, and expanding service lines to increase the patient population are the priorities of the 2023 resolution.

Improving patient experience is a complex undertaking. It requires a detailed understanding of patients' mindsets, cultural backgrounds, expectations, and how physician practices can adapt. Once physician practices identify those, they can mold those to improve operations. Those include:

Reducing wait times to see a specialist By showing empathy toward the patient's concerns and symptoms. We are encouraging patients to create a list of questions to discuss. By demonstrating interest in patient care by being courteous. Starting the dialogue with patients and caregivers Making the patients feel comfortable Minimize paperwork Helping complete patients' paperwork I am making the amenities a friendly environment, like a comfortable waiting area for Patients or a better user experience for remote care. Establishing a real-time engagement if the physician is meeting the patient remotely. We manage patients' expectations by providing them with the big picture of the care process. Making the patients feel important. Demonstrating empathy for how they feel Including caretakers in the conversation. I am creating a personal rapport with patients.

Patient-Centered Care Needs A Patient-Centered Logistics

Amidst the imminent need for patient-centered care, physicians more than ever recognize the significance of the need to adapt to those shifts. However, taking the necessary steps toward optimizing patient experience also requires robust planning and execution strategy.

Every patient is unique and, thus, comes with sundry individual expectations. That is particularly important amidst the unlimited socioeconomic diversity of our little world.

When we add remote or virtual encounters into the equation, physicians must realize that implementing patient-centered care through proper patient engagement and experience is even more complex. Latter also plays a vital role in engaging and adding value to patient care.

The medical community must also realize that establishing patient-centered care is not a one-person task, as it demands a collaborative milieu. And that backdrop is a hybrid work and patient care system or network where every technology, individual, or entity can connect, disconnect and reconnect independently from everywhere. The system facilitates real-time patient engagement and experience via in-person interaction, remote encounters over cyberspace, or a combination of both means.

