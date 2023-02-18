Utility of Voice Biomarkers in Contemporary Medicine

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Scientists are Finding Innovative Ways to Use Voice Recognition Digital Technology to Diagnose Diseases: Here is How!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0c7f_0kriuXsD00
Voice Biomarkers and Digital healthPhoto byJukka Aalho on Unsplash

Biomarkers are traditionally measurable substances or factors in human body tissues and organs. The presence of a Biomarker and its measured levels indicate some disorder or deviation from the acceptable standard.

Today one can find many Biomarkers in clinical use. Some commonly used with proven utility include factors like Hemoglobin A1C that helps clinicians manage diabetes or C reactive proteins, which are the indicator of inflammation and severity of some Rheumatological ailments such as Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Despite the availability of many newly discovered Biomarkers, many still have to make it to clinical utility. Mere because, for the majority, clinical validation and standardization are challenging.

Biomarkers, in most cases, are biological and chemical factors. Nevertheless, Digital Biomarker's ambition is a new initiative that is concise with the sweep of wearable digital products connected to smartphones. Technologies developed by companies like Fitbit and Apple watch generate health-related big data.

Digital Biomarkers have introduced a new classification of medical information. Like its traditional cousin, Digital Biomarkers help detect and determine the risks and severity of various human disorders.

Digital Biomarkers are the sort of data one can collect through digital devices like smartphones. Pulse rate, movements, and images are among the standard form of collectible data.

The Utility of Human Voice As A Biomarker

One of the most modern Digital Biomarker technology is using the human voice to diagnose various disorders.

Artificial intelligence may soon help doctors diagnose and treat diseases, including cancer and depression, based on a patient's voice, as 12 leading research institutions – including Université de Montréal – work to establish voice as a biomarker in clinical care.

A report published by the University of Montreal and the United States National Institute of Health (NIH) recently funded $14M in research and development of the utility of voice as a Biomarker. The project is led by Dr. Yael Bensoussan of the University of South Florida, Olivier Elemento of Weil Cornell Medicine in New York City, and six other institutions in the U.S. and four in Canada.

Voice Biomarker technology is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered system. The "Voice as a Biomarker of Health" initiative uses AI aims to collect human voices.

The big data generated from a collection of human voices will utilize Machine learning models to train computers to spot diseases by detecting variations in the human voice at a low cost.

The idea that human voice variations can help diagnose various diseases is mind-blowing. Studies suggest that Voice or Vocal Biomarker will help us "Hyper personalize" medical diagnostics in the future. However, before that transpires, healthcare leaders must start thinking about another innovation with data abuse risk potential. And that is how they plan to validate its efficacy and safety against the currently available gold standards. It is also essential for us to know the feasibility of Vocal Biomarkers in large-scale clinical applications.

According to scholars, Voice Biomarkers' utility is broad, addressing any disorder from depression and anxiety to cancer diagnosis.

Since voice Biomarker technology is still in its infancy, most researchers and futurists believe we have to crawl before we can walk with this novel solution. It will probably be handy for triaging patients remotely before clinicians can rely on Vocal Biomarkers diagnosis.

But, how can one disclose Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease simply by listening to Voice via smartphone?

Simplistically, patients with Parkinson's disorder often experience loss of voice volume and speak with haste. Or, those with Alzheimer's dementia typically may express themselves with longer pauses between words. More so, they may have a hard time finding words to say.

All in all, the rationing in support of the use of voice as a Biomarker for cancer diagnosis or any disorder rests on the view that every disease uniquely affects the patient's voice. Such variations can be extremely subtle to be detectable by human ears. Nonetheless, the utility of high-definition digital sensors to detect specific wavelengths and harness the power of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence has opened the avenue to explore this disruptive domain.

References

  1. Kingson, Jennifer A. "' Voice Biomarker' Tech Analyzes Your Voice for Signs of Depression." Axios, October 20, 2022. https://www.axios.com/2022/10/20/voice-biomarkers-depression-anxiety-ai-telehealth.
  2. Bridge to Artificial Intelligence (Bridge2AI) | NIH Common Fund. "Bridge to Artificial Intelligence (Bridge2AI)," December 15, 2020. https://commonfund.nih.gov/bridge2ai.
  3. @berci. "Vocal Biomarkers: New Opportunities In Prevention — The Medical Futurist." The Medical Futurist, November 25, 2021. https://medicalfuturist.com/vocal-biomarkers-new-opportunities-prevention/.
  4. Using voice as a biomarker for diagnosis | UdeMNouvelles. "Using Voice as a Biomarker for Diagnosis," September 12, 2022. https://nouvelles.umontreal.ca/en/article/2022/09/13/using-voice-as-a-biomarker-for-diagnosis/.
  5. Fagherazzi, Guy, Aurélie Fischer, Muhannad Ismael, and Vladimir Despotovic. "Voice for Health: The Use of Vocal Biomarkers from Research to Clinical Practice." PubMed Central (PMC), April 16, 2021. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8138221/.
  6. Digital Health, The Lancet. "Do I Sound Sick?" The Lancet Digital Health, September 1, 2021. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landig/article/PIIS2589-7500(21)00182-5/abstract.
  7. MobiHealthNews. "Contributed: The Future Use Case of Voice Biomarkers," June 16, 2021. https://www.mobihealthnews.com/news/contributed-future-use-case-voice-biomarkers.
  8. Colive Voice. "Cancer — Colive Voice." Accessed December 14, 2022. https://www.colivevoice.org/en/voice-health/cancer/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News# Health News# Voice Biomarkers# Technology# Biomarker

Comments / 0

Published by

Politics | Health | Healthcare | Humanity

San Francisco, CA
1K followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Texas State

Texas Doctors Challenge FDA Approval of Mifepristone

Anti-Abortion Rights Groups Sue to Reverse Abortion Pill's Legalization. The recent groundbreaking lawsuit could potentially reshape the abortion debate in the United States. A group of anti-abortion activists, including doctors and medical groups, has taken the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to court in Texas over the approval of Mifepristone, one of the two drugs frequently used for abortions. The case is the latest legal challenge to the FDA's approval of this drug, which has been used in the United States since 2000. The legal battle could have implications for abortion access across the country.

Read full story
1 comments

The Devastating Impact of Fiscal Incentives on Healthcare Data Security

Eliminating The Incentives is The First Step Towards Restoring The Sovereignty Of The Doctor-Patient Relationship. Health data typically pertains to information about someone's or a particular population's health and well-being. Health data today is also associated with some influencers, such as environmental, socioeconomic, and behavioral information pertinent to the health of said individuals or populations.

Read full story

The New Year Decision for Physician-Patient Care in 2023!

Many Physicians Realize The Importance Of Patient-Centered Medical Care, And They Hope To Address Patient Experience In The New Year. After almost four decades since the internet's evolution and the public's liberal access to information, we are standing up to the new generation with higher expectations and knowledge.

Read full story

Balancing Free Trade and Sovereignty: How the US Can Protect Its Independence from Corporate Interference

With globalization and the increasing interconnectedness of the global economy, the United States has had to navigate a difficult balance between free trade and protecting its sovereignty. While the US has embraced free trade to promote economic growth, it has come at a cost: multinational corporations often take advantage of the situation to meddle in US politics, compromising US independence and turning the US into a puppet of corporations.

Read full story

Discover How Generation Z and Millennials are Redefining Healthcare Through the P4 Medicine Model

Achieving Quality-Driven Value Through Active Patient Participation. The medical landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as new generations of millennials and generation Z redefine how healthcare is practiced.

Read full story

Empowering Patients and Reducing Disparities: How Concierge Medicine Can Create Health Equity

Concierge MedicinePhoto bythe author using wonder digital artsAs the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, so does the need for new models of care. Concierge medicine is one such model that has the potential to create health equity. It makes competition, empowers independent physicians, and cuts the intermediaries’smiddlemen's hands from the healthcare system.

Read full story

Concierge Medicine Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Concierge Physicians Have a Hard Time Growing and Running Their Practice. Also called "Retainer Medicine," "Concierge Medicine" is the title of a unique concept based on fulfilling patient convenience and expectations. Using luxury medical amenities offered through concierge medicine, patients receive exclusive services like 24/7 same-day physician availability in exchange for a fixed annual payment.

Read full story
1 comments

How Physicians Risk Burnout to Sustain Patient Trust in an Increasingly Complex Healthcare Industry

Doctor-patient relationshipPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash. The physician-patient relationship is critical in creating and sustaining patient trust in the healthcare industry. As physicians, we are responsible for ensuring that our patients receive quality care and that our faith is not broken.

Read full story

Medical Tourism: Why People Travel For Medical Care!

Medical tourismPhoto byAuthor using Wonder digital art. Medical tourism is increasingly becoming a viable option for people looking for better, affordable, and more convenient ways to receive medical care. From the comfort of their own home, individuals can now access a wide range of treatments, from the most routine to the most innovative, without having to worry about waiting in long queues, dealing with insurance companies, or simply not having access to the type of treatment they need.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncovering the Global Skin Lightening Product Market: Size, Safety and Scope Revealed!

Gabon, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka join forces to reduce the risks posed by mercury-containing skin-lightening products. Funded by the United Nations Environmental Program and the Global Environment Facility, the US$14 million initiative focuses on eliminating mercury from skin-lightening products and promoting the beauty of all skin tones. It's a genuinely inspiring development that deserves our attention.

Read full story

Perfectionism and Medical Practice

All Independent Physicians Need is to Take The Healthcare Leadership, Not to Be Followers, and Be Perfect. Mark Twain, the 19th Century American Authur once said:. “Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection.”

Read full story

Experience Health Care Abroad: The Rapidly Growing Medical Tourism Market

Are you considering traveling to a different country for medical care? With the Medical Tourism market rapidly expanding, more and more people seek medical care outside their home countries. Many factors can contribute to this, from expectations and experiences that can't be found in one's home country to the convenience of faster and more affordable care abroad. With this friendly guide, we'll explore why people are turning to medical tourism and its many benefits.

Read full story

Engaging Patients to Reach Their Expectations and Enhance Their Experience: What We Need to Know

From Survey to Corrective Action Plan, We Need an Objective Means of Course Assessment!. The doctor-patient relationship is the cornerstone of every medical care, patient experience, and physician practice productivity. On a larger scale, the quality of the individual connection between the patient and their healer translates into healthcare quality.

Read full story

Kenzo Beats the Odds - A Heartwarming Tale of How Quick Diagnosis and Treatment Saved a Child's Life

Kawasaki diseasePhoto byAuthor generated using wonder digital Arts. Kenzo is a one-year-old Japanese boy who had been brought to Dr. Wexler's office by his parents, who had been his pediatrician since he was born.

Read full story

Climate Crisis Worsening Antimicrobial Resistance: UN Report

A new report from the United Nations has revealed that climate change contributes to the emergence of superbugs, bacteria resistant to antibiotics. The increased temperatures and environmental pressures caused by the climate crisis create the perfect conditions for these bugs to thrive, making diseases harder to treat.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion- Are Physician Practices Facing a Bigger Problem Than Just CRM? Find Out Why!

Dealing With Non-Payment for Medical Service Should be Preventative, Not Reactive. The physician practice challenge is multifaceted. Running the business of medicine is riddled with sundry obstacles that require continual diligence, organization, and knowledge.

Read full story

Opinion: Unlock the Secrets to Longevity: Heredity, Lifestyle, and the Environment Impact Your Life Expectancy!

John had always felt lucky to be alive. Born at the turn of the century, in the era of 1900, he had the lowest life expectancy for a male child at 46 years. Little did he know that a century on and the average life expectancy for Americans had risen dramatically.

Read full story

Achieving Practice Security & Life Security: How Millennial Physicians Can Thrive!

In the Ever-Shifting Healthcare Landscape, Younger Physicians are Weighing Their Options!. While administrative burden and burnout are taking a toll on physicians across the entire generational spectrum, young physicians are reportedly looking for a better and more flexible professional lifestyle.

Read full story

Unlock the Power of Dark Chocolate: The Sweet Way to Protect Your Heart!

It's no secret that chocolate is one of the world's favorite indulgences. Whether it's a bar of dark, milk, or white chocolate, it's hard to resist its sweet, creamy flavor. But can chocolate be good for your heart? Recent research suggests that it can be!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy