Utility of Voice Biomarkers in Contemporary Medicine

Scientists are Finding Innovative Ways to Use Voice Recognition Digital Technology to Diagnose Diseases: Here is How!

Voice Biomarkers and Digital health Photo by Jukka Aalho on Unsplash

Biomarkers are traditionally measurable substances or factors in human body tissues and organs. The presence of a Biomarker and its measured levels indicate some disorder or deviation from the acceptable standard.

Today one can find many Biomarkers in clinical use. Some commonly used with proven utility include factors like Hemoglobin A1C that helps clinicians manage diabetes or C reactive proteins, which are the indicator of inflammation and severity of some Rheumatological ailments such as Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Despite the availability of many newly discovered Biomarkers, many still have to make it to clinical utility. Mere because, for the majority, clinical validation and standardization are challenging.

Biomarkers, in most cases, are biological and chemical factors. Nevertheless, Digital Biomarker's ambition is a new initiative that is concise with the sweep of wearable digital products connected to smartphones. Technologies developed by companies like Fitbit and Apple watch generate health-related big data.

Digital Biomarkers have introduced a new classification of medical information. Like its traditional cousin, Digital Biomarkers help detect and determine the risks and severity of various human disorders.

Digital Biomarkers are the sort of data one can collect through digital devices like smartphones. Pulse rate, movements, and images are among the standard form of collectible data.

The Utility of Human Voice As A Biomarker

One of the most modern Digital Biomarker technology is using the human voice to diagnose various disorders.

Artificial intelligence may soon help doctors diagnose and treat diseases, including cancer and depression, based on a patient's voice, as 12 leading research institutions – including Université de Montréal – work to establish voice as a biomarker in clinical care.

A report published by the University of Montreal and the United States National Institute of Health (NIH) recently funded $14M in research and development of the utility of voice as a Biomarker. The project is led by Dr. Yael Bensoussan of the University of South Florida, Olivier Elemento of Weil Cornell Medicine in New York City, and six other institutions in the U.S. and four in Canada.

Voice Biomarker technology is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered system. The "Voice as a Biomarker of Health" initiative uses AI aims to collect human voices.

The big data generated from a collection of human voices will utilize Machine learning models to train computers to spot diseases by detecting variations in the human voice at a low cost.

The idea that human voice variations can help diagnose various diseases is mind-blowing. Studies suggest that Voice or Vocal Biomarker will help us "Hyper personalize" medical diagnostics in the future. However, before that transpires, healthcare leaders must start thinking about another innovation with data abuse risk potential. And that is how they plan to validate its efficacy and safety against the currently available gold standards. It is also essential for us to know the feasibility of Vocal Biomarkers in large-scale clinical applications.

According to scholars, Voice Biomarkers' utility is broad, addressing any disorder from depression and anxiety to cancer diagnosis.

Since voice Biomarker technology is still in its infancy, most researchers and futurists believe we have to crawl before we can walk with this novel solution. It will probably be handy for triaging patients remotely before clinicians can rely on Vocal Biomarkers diagnosis.

But, how can one disclose Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease simply by listening to Voice via smartphone?

Simplistically, patients with Parkinson's disorder often experience loss of voice volume and speak with haste. Or, those with Alzheimer's dementia typically may express themselves with longer pauses between words. More so, they may have a hard time finding words to say.

All in all, the rationing in support of the use of voice as a Biomarker for cancer diagnosis or any disorder rests on the view that every disease uniquely affects the patient's voice. Such variations can be extremely subtle to be detectable by human ears. Nonetheless, the utility of high-definition digital sensors to detect specific wavelengths and harness the power of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence has opened the avenue to explore this disruptive domain.

