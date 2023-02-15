Engaging Patients to Reach Their Expectations and Enhance Their Experience: What We Need to Know

Dr. Adam Tabriz

From Survey to Corrective Action Plan, We Need an Objective Means of Course Assessment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jw6Mw_0ko2nnAm00
Patient EngagementPhoto byFirmbee.com on Unsplash

The doctor-patient relationship is the cornerstone of every medical care, patient experience, and physician practice productivity. On a larger scale, the quality of the individual connection between the patient and their healer translates into healthcare quality.

Although the said spectacle may sound straightforward, it is a challenging undertaking. We could say that couple of decades ago. Mere because there were probably fewer players in the healthcare delivery scheme. And that the concept of quality-driven patient care and value-based reimbursement, at the time, was a subject that should have been emphasized by the healthcare leaders of the day.

Today, physicians are more than ever under significant pressure. That is besides arm-twisting administrative mandates. But also the stress of meeting patients' expectations and what and how 3rd party payers expect physicians to deliver care for their patients.

Quality-based medical care today is more than just effectively addressing patients' symptoms and ailments.

In addition to healing the patient, physicians and healthcare professionals, in general, must effectively and efficiently strive to engage patients in their self-care, build realistic expectations with them and meet their demands. And while they do that, they must maintain lean business operations and an uninterrupted workflow process.

Delivery of high-quality medical care to patients without exacerbating physician burden, burnout, and resource wastage requires physicians and patients first to define what measure of quality and value of care entails.

Quality Medical Care is About Balancing the Objective and Subjective Facets of a Particular Patient's Case

The widespread definition of quality of care describes the breadth of medical services that bring about a high probability of the desired outcome.

Indeed, such a definition needs to be more specific, as it does not elicit who and what is the origin of those desires. Furthermore, it must address how a physician must continually deliver top-notch patient care.

Today, the health insurance industry, including governmental agencies like the Center for Medicare and Medicaid, extend various guidelines and standards that mark their threshold for quality care. Thus, they use that to reimburse physician practices and penalize them if otherwise.

Addressing social determinants of health is one factor, as are patient satisfaction surveys and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQVYJ_0ko2nnAm00
Social determinants of healthPhoto bySean WeaveronUnsplash

Determinants of Quality of Care are Objective and Subjective

In simple terms, the quality of medical care depends on how effective the service is; providing evidence-based healthcare has been upheld.

Besides being practical, the safety of the care rendered to the patient is a must. More so, the care must be patient-centered. Any medical care or treatment must align with that individual's values, expectations, and preferences.

The elements above constitute the four primary levels of quality medical care in the professional Doctor-patient interaction. These are:

1) The patient, 2) The physician, 3) physician-patient interaction, and 4) the context within which physicians and patients interact. The latter includes workflow, clinic operations, and other stakeholders.

As one can expect, there are numerous subjective and objective variables within the scope of quality care elements that physicians and patients must continually sort out.

Some factors include incorporating and effectively addressing social determinants of health or acknowledging the precise nature of patient expectations during a clinical encounter. That, by itself, can be a resource-intensive undertaking.

It is even more burdensome provided physicians have limited reimbursable time allocated by the payers and the volume of data entry tasks doctors must complete related to social determinants of health.

Social Determinants of Health as the Driver of Quality Medical Care

One factor that impacts the quality of care rendered to patients is how we can efficiently adapt medical care to the socioeconomic state of those individuals. Those are factors like lack of education, access to clean water, or distance from the closest medical facility. Of course, individual elements such as age, smoking habits, and lifestyle are even more critical.

Today, healthcare leaders, government regulators, and 3rd party payers are emphasizing the importance of addressing social determinants of health by physicians. They have incorporated various incentive and penalty programs under value-based physician payment and patient engagement.

Although addressing objective factors such as social determinants of health is essential, without proper logistics infrastructure, it would increase the physician burden and risk of burnout.

Unfair reimbursement is merely because physicians are not getting paid for extra tasks like data collection and entry but for how they treat patients based on the information they have and the tools they are given.

Indeed, one can conclude a similar scenario on subjective factors.

Quality Driven Care Based on the Patient's Subjective Perception and Physician's Understanding of Payers and Patients Expectations

Within the current healthcare domain, specific tools such as post-clinic encounter surveys and online reviews serve as some of the means to provide feedback concerning the rendered care.

Healthcare leaders hope to utilize the results constructively driven by such tools to optimize future visit qualities. However, pure reliance on surveys and online reviews can hardly be without bias and blunder.

The outcome of survey results and online reviews rests on many variables. For instance, the survey design and the questions' disposition and temperament. It also highly depends on the patient's state of mind before, during, and after the visit.

The patient's state of mind is critical in cases like online reviews, more so on privately owned platforms like Yelp.

Unfortunately, we live in an era when discrimination, racism, and a manipulative culture are prevalent.

Almost every physician can relate to the fact that there are individuals who are addicted to prescription medications, and doctor shop to get what they want. Naturally, these individuals can and often will use online reviews as a manipulation tool.

Only imagine a physician with a sound reputation and quality of service history getting a bad review in our overwhelmingly competitive and technology-driven epoch. That damage is exceptionally formidable to mend. Or simply an online review can work as the instrument of defamation against a physician in a racist hand.

Unfortunately, there are many cracks within the quality-based payment system, but What just mentioned is only a few.

According to a BMC Health Services Research publication, Many determinants of quality care apply to one client or patient group. Thus, organizations can utilize the findings of elements described earlier. Those on the patient factors, the physician's aspect, physician-patient interaction, and their contextual settings convey a clear vision of precise points of engagement in quality improvement.

Every Patient is Different, and so is Every Medical Case: What if We can Objectivize the Subjective Factors of Quality Care?

Every patient's needs, want, and expectations are unique. Yet, within that uniqueness, there is always a chance of a shift in the patient's attitude and, thus, expectations.

Therefore, cookie-cutter approaches like reliance on post-visit surveys and online reviews can fail to clearly, highlight what patients expect and what high-quality care means to them. That is unless we can find a way to highlight patient (and even Physicians') expectations into an objective indicator before clinic encounters.

Objectifying the patient's subjective expectations will allow physicians to understand what patients want and try to meet those wants accordingly. Furthermore, it will prevent biased and hostile post-visit reviews by simply offering physicians proof that they have fulfilled what patients expected of them before and during their clinic encounters.

In other words, it will eliminate discriminatory and defamatory reviews from the doctor-patient relationship.

But, Establishing Custom Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and Quality Performance Indicators Need Unique Logistics Too

Custom KPIs and quality indicators are helpful for today's medical practices. However, establishing such a system can only prevail through Real-time patient engagement, interactivity, transparency, and a Hybrid in-person- Virtual platform.

The enunciated system, by design, allows independent collaboration of all healthcare players with a multitude of expertise to connect, create necessary indicators, and share and produce feedback as often as they need.

References

  1. Social determinants of health. "Social Determinants of Health," December 6, 2021. https://www.who.int/health-topics/social-determinants-of-health
  2. Executive and Continuing Professional Education. "8 Healthcare Quality Improvement Tips," February 18, 2016. https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/ecpe/8-healthcare-quality-improvement-tips/
  3. Scheffelaar, Aukelien, Nanne Bos, Michelle Hendriks, Sandra van Dulmen, and Katrien Luijkx. “Determinants of the Quality of Care Relationships in Long-Term Care — a Systematic Review — BMC Health Services Research.” BioMed Central, November 28, 2018. https://bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12913-018-3704-7
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Trio of Deal Breakers for Physician Practices Survival." Medium, November 12, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-trio-of-deal-breakers-for-physician-practices-survival-e1bb2244a338
  5. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike." Medium, December 8, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/transparency-of-medical-practice-performance-winner-strategy-for-physicians-and-patients-alike-bf77290223a3
  6. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Physician Compensation Trend In 2022." Medium, June 14, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/physician-compensation-trend-in-2022-8a1ed973be90
  7. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Quality Is Relative, More so for Healthcare." Medium, November 6, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/quality-is-relative-more-so-for-healthcare-8f19f61f91f7
  8. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The 3rd Party Payers and Cost Control." Medium, September 21, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-3rd-party-payers-and-cost-control-f7729abd4f18
  9. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Socioeconomic Impact Of The Social Drivers Of Health." Medium, July 15, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-socioeconomic-impact-of-the-social-drivers-of-health-bb5c389da834
  10. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Utility of Social Determinants Of Health In Physicians' Practice." Medium, October 5, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/utility-of-social-determinants-of-health-in-physicians-practice-b14d77c940a2

Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

