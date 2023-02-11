Unraveling the Paradoxical Reality Behind the Innovation of Electronic Health Records

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Health Data: How It Has Been Used as a Money-Making Tool Instead of Helping Physicians and Patients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv5Tt_0kjnkrFy00
Digital HealthPhoto byConny Schneider on Unsplash

Electronic Health Record (EHR) is the offspring of a process meant to utilize many means to address documentation, storage, and exchange of medical information. That is, with particular emphasis on patient care and medical practice operations.

Ironically, despite over a decade of efforts of healthcare disruptors to bring to the market EHR solutions that would ease physicians’ practices and better public health delivery, the upshot and reaction from the medical community have been somewhat paradoxical.

Let us understand; technology, including Electronic Health Records, has generally improved Healthcare. It has transformed how we care for patients, including reducing errors, patient safety, and implementing patient-centeredness. However, that has invariably been fragmented and within the limitations of individual organizations, with little or no efficient interoperability. The same applies to communication, education, timeliness, efficiency, and equity.

The Data Dilemma Is Still A Noteworthy Concern In The Era Of Electronic Health Record

In the epoch of digitization, EHR occupies the central place because Electronic Health Record is the front line of collecting patient data.

The Electronic Health Record revolution disrupted the healthcare system with the potential to personalize Healthcare. It revolutionizes patient care towards end-to-end support rather than replacing the real-world contact between patients and physicians.
Healthcare digitalization directs multi-stakeholder collaboration between various entities and people, including medical establishments, companies, and administrations.

Digitizing patient information renders it portable and ripe for multi-stakeholder availability. But, to the contrary, the mission of making data available for public health has been, so far, an utter letdown.

As the author of a piece in Medical economics quotes:

“Digitizing patient health data was supposed to make it usable for public and population health research. So far, that hasn’t happened.”

Since 2011 which marks the introduction of the “Meaningful Use Program” for the Electronic Health record U.S. administration has subsidized over $35 Billion, hoping to motivate medical practices to implement that technology.

Despite the government’s relentless efforts, the unfriendly nature of the Electronic Health Records user experience, along with the monopoly around data exchange between selected stakeholders, formed an expanse of resistance within the healthcare community.

It did not take long for corporations in the healthcare industry to join their peers in other domains to pivot their business strategies and often alienate their original tactical mission, “the public health.” That is precisely why corporate data silos today serve as the wellsprings of modern fiscal headway.

Indeed, the idea that digitizing patient information would be a treasure for scientists and stakeholders to devise disruptive healthcare delivery solutions became the subject of contradiction. And, instead, became the fiscal treasure for those endeavoring profiteering.

Over a decade after spending billions of taxpayer money and selling technologies to physicians that contribute to physician burnout, healthcare logistics is at a standstill.

Today, the utility of EHR is widespread among up to 90% of physicians, thus eliminating the unwarranted claim that deficient public health delivery systems and Health equity are due to a shortage of EHR.

Some even claim that lack of interoperability is no more a solemn tribulation. Instead, they blame the health care system’s lack of proper built-in incentives and policy choices as the primary player.

Interoperability between different systems has enabled the emergence of a few influential players to dominate data exchange. These entities are in a position to influence incentives and policies, whether through lobbying or business alliances. As a result, the market’s potential for competition and choice is limited. By being informed of such developments, consumers and businesses can make more informed decisions when selecting the right data exchange platform.

The author of the article titled “The Data Dilemma” also quotes:

“In health care nothing happens unless there’s money behind it,” West says.
“At the end of the day if there’s not financial incentive to share medical records among providers or with public health departments the data is going to stay stagnant. It sounds so obvious but that’s the incentive you need for the behavior you want.”

Once again, fiscal incentives are only sometimes universally and fairly allocated to some stakeholders. Moreso, the behaviors those incentives have elicited are more cartel between big corporate players. Therefore, to ensure fair and even accessibility of the data first, Healthcare requires a scalable interconnected infrastructure that is not just interoperable to a few. But, the modern interconnected system must also be transparent, patient in control while remaining gated.

Patients, as the sole owner of their data, will thus empower the healthcare system flexibility and promote scalability and access to every 3rd party entity with patient content without the need for additional steps to incentivize the corporations.

The status of Healthcare amid data digitization is a grim one!

The consistency of data management and where the healthcare system is headed are two contradictory phenomena. That means Healthcare and public health are diverging from one another as the major industry players focus on extracting or prospecting the data for commoditization.

Synchronizing Public Health And Healthcare Is Missing Logistics Infrastructure

Data decentralization or at least a hybrid (Blockchain-MongoDB) database model is the solution for data availability for public health. It takes the control out of the hands of corporate entities and puts it in the hands of its legitimate owners. Meanwhile, the new and robust logistics establish a collaborative, interactive, and transparent network.

References

  1. Bendix, Jeffrey; and Jeffrey Bendix. "The Data Dilemma." Medical Economics, October 31, 2022. https://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/the-data-dilemma
  2. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195
  3. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Value, Corporate Rapacity, and Subversion of Family Values at the Disbursal of Individual…." Medium, July 12, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-value-corporate-rapacity-and-subversion-of-family-values-at-the-disbursal-of-individual-c6a3e7da09d5
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Physician Burnout Falls Harder on Independent Practices." Medium, August 8, 2020. https://dradamtabriz.com/physician-burnout-falls-harder-on-independent-practices-e7dbf34f6506
  5. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Our Healthcare Needs A Scalable Interconnected Infrastructure, Not Merely Interoperability." Medium, November 8, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/our-healthcare-needs-a-scalable-interconnected-infrastructure-not-merely-interoperability-32ad9881c107
  6. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Who Should Own Medical Records?" Medium, July 5, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/who-should-own-medical-records-9ab552c3f40a
  7. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Reasons Why You Should Be Managing Your Own Health Data." Medium, May 28, 2022. https://medium.com/technology-hits/reasons-why-you-should-be-managing-your-own-health-data-d5d38702e0dc
  8. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Decentralization in Healthcare Is beyond Data Security and Ownership." Medium, December 6, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/decentralization-in-healthcare-is-beyond-data-security-and-ownership-ffd96e8eb
  9. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Our Healthcare Needs a Comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) System with the Patient In…." Medium, January 24, 2022. https://medium.com/technology-hits/our-healthcare-needs-a-comprehensive-electronic-health-record-ehr-system-with-the-patient-in-f7b5208164ad
  10. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike." Medium, November 25, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/transparency-of-medical-practice-performance-winner-strategy-for-physicians-and-patients-alike-bf77290223a3
  11. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Utility of Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Databases with MongoDB in Healthcare." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-utility-of-enterprise-grade-blockchain-databases-with-mongodb-in-healthcare-58f3ee379aa
  12. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Meeting Healthcare Enterprise Demand by Hybridizing Blockchain and MongoDB." Medium, July 5, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/meeting-healthcare-enterprise-demand-by-hybridizing-blockchain-and-mongodb-ed028123f075
  13. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Decentralization in Healthcare Is beyond Data Security and Ownership." Medium, December 6, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/decentralization-in-healthcare-is-beyond-data-security-and-ownership-ffd96e8eb
  14. "RETRACTION NOTICE: Hybrid Blockchain–Based Privacy-Preserving Electronic Medical Records Sharing Scheme across Medical Information Control System." Measurement and Control, October 11, 2022, 002029402211260. https://doi.org/10.1177/00202940221126037

Technology Hits Publication initially publicized this article on medium!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# EHR# digital Health# News# Health# Healthcare

Comments / 0

Published by

Politics | Health | Healthcare | Humanity

San Francisco, CA
1K followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Experience Health Care Abroad: The Rapidly Growing Medical Tourism Market

Are you considering traveling to a different country for medical care? With the Medical Tourism market rapidly expanding, more and more people seek medical care outside their home countries. Many factors can contribute to this, from expectations and experiences that can't be found in one's home country to the convenience of faster and more affordable care abroad. With this friendly guide, we'll explore why people are turning to medical tourism and its many benefits.

Read full story

Engaging Patients to Reach Their Expectations and Enhance Their Experience: What We Need to Know

From Survey to Corrective Action Plan, We Need an Objective Means of Course Assessment!. The doctor-patient relationship is the cornerstone of every medical care, patient experience, and physician practice productivity. On a larger scale, the quality of the individual connection between the patient and their healer translates into healthcare quality.

Read full story

Kenzo Beats the Odds - A Heartwarming Tale of How Quick Diagnosis and Treatment Saved a Child's Life

Kawasaki diseasePhoto byAuthor generated using wonder digital Arts. Kenzo is a one-year-old Japanese boy who had been brought to Dr. Wexler's office by his parents, who had been his pediatrician since he was born.

Read full story

Climate Crisis Worsening Antimicrobial Resistance: UN Report

A new report from the United Nations has revealed that climate change contributes to the emergence of superbugs, bacteria resistant to antibiotics. The increased temperatures and environmental pressures caused by the climate crisis create the perfect conditions for these bugs to thrive, making diseases harder to treat.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion- Are Physician Practices Facing a Bigger Problem Than Just CRM? Find Out Why!

Dealing With Non-Payment for Medical Service Should be Preventative, Not Reactive. The physician practice challenge is multifaceted. Running the business of medicine is riddled with sundry obstacles that require continual diligence, organization, and knowledge.

Read full story

Opinion: Unlock the Secrets to Longevity: Heredity, Lifestyle, and the Environment Impact Your Life Expectancy!

John had always felt lucky to be alive. Born at the turn of the century, in the era of 1900, he had the lowest life expectancy for a male child at 46 years. Little did he know that a century on and the average life expectancy for Americans had risen dramatically.

Read full story

Achieving Practice Security & Life Security: How Millennial Physicians Can Thrive!

In the Ever-Shifting Healthcare Landscape, Younger Physicians are Weighing Their Options!. While administrative burden and burnout are taking a toll on physicians across the entire generational spectrum, young physicians are reportedly looking for a better and more flexible professional lifestyle.

Read full story

Unlock the Power of Dark Chocolate: The Sweet Way to Protect Your Heart!

It's no secret that chocolate is one of the world's favorite indulgences. Whether it's a bar of dark, milk, or white chocolate, it's hard to resist its sweet, creamy flavor. But can chocolate be good for your heart? Recent research suggests that it can be!

Read full story
1 comments

Achieving Trans Bliss: Achieving Equity and Social Respect Around the World

As trans people worldwide continue to strive for equality, it's essential to recognize that health rights for trans people vary widely from country to country. For trans people to achieve true bliss and joy, they must have access to equitable health care, social respect, and legal protections.

Read full story
94 comments

Gender Disparities May Be Discriminating Against Women During the Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Studies Suggest!

Sudden Cardiac Events Among Women Demand Tailored Attention. Medical professionals use the term sudden cardiac death when a victim suffers a sudden onset of a fainting spell, dizziness or loss of consciousness, racing or irregular heartbeat, chest pain, shortness of breath, and nausea—abnormal heart rhythm and malfunction cause later symptoms and signs. The hearts electrical activity fails during the event, thus leading to unexpected loss of heartbeat.

Read full story
12 comments

Great Resignation and Succession Planning: What Do Healthcare Leaders Need to Know?

Employee, Executive, and Workforce Churning is an Existential Reality of Our competitive Works of Human Resourcing. Turnover of the workforce is a significant challenge, not just for the healthcare industry but for all sectors. That problem is the upshot of shifting employee expectations, circumstances, or desire for a high-paying job with a sounder and more flexible work schedule.

Read full story

Need Medical Care? Something Your Money Can Buy!

Healthcare is the Foundation of Our Well-being. It May be Time to Own it, Not Rent One!. Delivering a medical service and healthcare in general in the 21st century is costly. According to California Healthcare Foundation, nationwide healthcare expenditure sharply increased between 2019 and 2020 by 9.7% to an estimated $4.1 Trillion.

Read full story

Physician Burnout is the Clinician' Disease, But Healthcare's Symptom

Today, Many Talk About Solving the Physician Burden and Burnout When What They Need to Act on is Eliminating the Source of the Problem. Healthcare leaders, administrators, and those familiar with the current state of the healthcare system know about the reality of physician burnout.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months Ago

Peter is a 52-year-old retired veteran who lives in a small town outside San Jose, California. He is otherwise a healthy, outgoing guy. His family and friend describe him as an easygoing and lovable person.

Read full story

Some Recon Freedom of Speech Will Make You Abusive

Free Speech is the Reflection of How We Perceive Our Surroundings and Others. Free speech and freedom of expression are one of the most thrown-around buzzwords of our time. I do not recall anyone, any nation or government in the world, denying the legitimacy of the free speech notion. Almost everyone concedes that free speech is a right. Thus, we must respect everyone's freedom of expression.

Read full story
13 comments

Flexible Digital Health and Your Medical Care

Technology Should Ease the Healthcare Delivery; More So is about Transforming the Point of Care. The healthcare system worldwide has undergone a radical digital transformation in the recent decade. Although some countries have taken up that mission somewhat slower than others, almost every community has experienced some form of digital transformation.

Read full story

How Apple Watch and High Oxygen Chamber May Help Patients with Severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Research has recently revealed potential treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conditions, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These visions imply the utility of wearable devices and the Apple watch to predict future IBD flare-ups. Likewise, those scholars have indicated that high concentration Oxygen treatment supplied in closed chambers may help alleviate Crohn's disease flare and recurrence.

Read full story

Harsh Scope Creep and Hypocrisy of Bureaucracy: An Imminent Threat to Physician Sovereignty and Patient Safety

The Hypocrisy Of Expanding the Scope of Responsibilities. Every profession and project has a set of assigned tasks that an individual must complete. Those are deliverables, project milestones, or reports that ought to be delivered efficiently, reasonably, and up to the specific standards set by the community.

Read full story

Deepfake Technology the Instrument of Fake Information; a Surprizing Topic Every Citizen Must Know Today

Deepfake Technology Will Always Be Fake, Even If Bound By The Ethical Standards. Technology is excellent, as it improves the quality of life by enabling human beings to do things they could have never done otherwise. Using technology, people live in convenience, better and longer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy