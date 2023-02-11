Unraveling the Paradoxical Reality Behind the Innovation of Electronic Health Records

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Health Data: How It Has Been Used as a Money-Making Tool Instead of Helping Physicians and Patients

Digital Health Photo by Conny Schneider on Unsplash

Electronic Health Record (EHR) is the offspring of a process meant to utilize many means to address documentation, storage, and exchange of medical information. That is, with particular emphasis on patient care and medical practice operations.

Ironically, despite over a decade of efforts of healthcare disruptors to bring to the market EHR solutions that would ease physicians’ practices and better public health delivery, the upshot and reaction from the medical community have been somewhat paradoxical.

Let us understand; technology, including Electronic Health Records, has generally improved Healthcare. It has transformed how we care for patients, including reducing errors, patient safety, and implementing patient-centeredness. However, that has invariably been fragmented and within the limitations of individual organizations, with little or no efficient interoperability. The same applies to communication, education, timeliness, efficiency, and equity.

The Data Dilemma Is Still A Noteworthy Concern In The Era Of Electronic Health Record

In the epoch of digitization, EHR occupies the central place because Electronic Health Record is the front line of collecting patient data.

The Electronic Health Record revolution disrupted the healthcare system with the potential to personalize Healthcare. It revolutionizes patient care towards end-to-end support rather than replacing the real-world contact between patients and physicians.

Healthcare digitalization directs multi-stakeholder collaboration between various entities and people, including medical establishments, companies, and administrations.

Digitizing patient information renders it portable and ripe for multi-stakeholder availability. But, to the contrary, the mission of making data available for public health has been, so far, an utter letdown.

As the author of a piece in Medical economics quotes:

“Digitizing patient health data was supposed to make it usable for public and population health research. So far, that hasn’t happened.”

Since 2011 which marks the introduction of the “Meaningful Use Program” for the Electronic Health record U.S. administration has subsidized over $35 Billion, hoping to motivate medical practices to implement that technology.

Despite the government’s relentless efforts, the unfriendly nature of the Electronic Health Records user experience, along with the monopoly around data exchange between selected stakeholders, formed an expanse of resistance within the healthcare community.

It did not take long for corporations in the healthcare industry to join their peers in other domains to pivot their business strategies and often alienate their original tactical mission, “the public health.” That is precisely why corporate data silos today serve as the wellsprings of modern fiscal headway.

Indeed, the idea that digitizing patient information would be a treasure for scientists and stakeholders to devise disruptive healthcare delivery solutions became the subject of contradiction. And, instead, became the fiscal treasure for those endeavoring profiteering.

Over a decade after spending billions of taxpayer money and selling technologies to physicians that contribute to physician burnout, healthcare logistics is at a standstill.

Today, the utility of EHR is widespread among up to 90% of physicians, thus eliminating the unwarranted claim that deficient public health delivery systems and Health equity are due to a shortage of EHR.

Some even claim that lack of interoperability is no more a solemn tribulation. Instead, they blame the health care system’s lack of proper built-in incentives and policy choices as the primary player.

Interoperability between different systems has enabled the emergence of a few influential players to dominate data exchange. These entities are in a position to influence incentives and policies, whether through lobbying or business alliances. As a result, the market’s potential for competition and choice is limited. By being informed of such developments, consumers and businesses can make more informed decisions when selecting the right data exchange platform.

The author of the article titled “The Data Dilemma” also quotes:

“In health care nothing happens unless there’s money behind it,” West says.

“At the end of the day if there’s not financial incentive to share medical records among providers or with public health departments the data is going to stay stagnant. It sounds so obvious but that’s the incentive you need for the behavior you want.”

Once again, fiscal incentives are only sometimes universally and fairly allocated to some stakeholders. Moreso, the behaviors those incentives have elicited are more cartel between big corporate players. Therefore, to ensure fair and even accessibility of the data first, Healthcare requires a scalable interconnected infrastructure that is not just interoperable to a few. But, the modern interconnected system must also be transparent, patient in control while remaining gated.

Patients, as the sole owner of their data, will thus empower the healthcare system flexibility and promote scalability and access to every 3rd party entity with patient content without the need for additional steps to incentivize the corporations.

The status of Healthcare amid data digitization is a grim one!

The consistency of data management and where the healthcare system is headed are two contradictory phenomena. That means Healthcare and public health are diverging from one another as the major industry players focus on extracting or prospecting the data for commoditization.

Synchronizing Public Health And Healthcare Is Missing Logistics Infrastructure

Data decentralization or at least a hybrid (Blockchain-MongoDB) database model is the solution for data availability for public health. It takes the control out of the hands of corporate entities and puts it in the hands of its legitimate owners. Meanwhile, the new and robust logistics establish a collaborative, interactive, and transparent network.

References

