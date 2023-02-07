Need Medical Care? Something Your Money Can Buy!

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Healthcare is the Foundation of Our Well-being. It May be Time to Own it, Not Rent One!

Photo byBench Accounting on Unsplash

Delivering a medical service and healthcare in general in the 21st century is costly. According to California Healthcare Foundation, nationwide healthcare expenditure sharply increased between 2019 and 2020 by 9.7% to an estimated $4.1 Trillion.

Although such a short surge was related to the increased federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, the continually rising cost of medical services is a trend.

Today, the average annual healthcare expenditure for every person in the United States is estimated at over $12K.

The basis for the high cost of healthcare is a complex one. Such complexity, for the most part, is due to the perceptiveness surge toward quality-driven care. However, one must also emphasize the effects of politics, bureaucracy, and corporate monopoly that have stirred chaos within today's healthcare system.

Here within, I focus on one aspect of increasing healthcare costs. That is the actuality of the notion; "Ideally and realistically speaking, our health is our most valuable asset."

Metaphorically speaking, just like the home we love, if we do not care for it, then, in the long run, our precious assets will break down and will eventually cost more, if ever reparable.

To realize the essence of health as a home, we must also concede that healthcare is never free, even though some rhetorically may proclaim that national health is indeed free for citizens. The counterargument is that just because someone is not paying for a medical service does not necessarily imply that it is free.

Some person always pays for that service through taxation, insurance premiums, or various public funds garnishment. Regardless of the means of funding the healthcare, there is always a payment towards the pool of healthcare funds, just like taking a home mortgage. Yet, this mortgage may be paid for by the patient, as premiums, or by others, such as employers and taxpayers.

Now let us consider two scenarios owning our home or renting the property!

It is not a myth to all of us that, in general, those who rent their homes hardly ever feel the connection and responsibility to the property they live in as they would if they owned their home.

If we presume our health as what we own and not what we rent, our attitude towards how we care for ourselves will alter downright. This is the phenomenon the 21st-century healthcare delivery system demands.

Traditionally, healthcare service delivery was about on-demand patient care, like renting a home. And since patients don't worry about the wear and tear of their physique and mental "Well-being" thus, the system experiences a surge of sick patients. Therefore, sicker, just like the worn-out rental property, will cause a rise in premiums just as a rental fee would see a climb.

However, in the recent decade, that attitude is changing. One must break the vicious circle of more chronic (and acute) diseases and rising healthcare spending to contain the healthcare cost.

One can, therefore, reduce the mortgage payment of our most valuable property, the health, by simply owning their healthcare and maintaining it with care.

Owning Our Healthcare is About Engaging in Our Medical Care

We need and can own our healthcare; however, we can only achieve it with robust planning and execution.

The architecture of our health is just like our home property; thus must be communicated to us based on our needs and expectation and approved by us before and during execution. Furthermore, after that, maintenance must attend to transparency and accountability.

Owning our healthcare delivery is a shared responsibility between the treating physician, the healthcare team, and the patient. Such a responsibility is a tedious and complex undertaking that demands a modern healthcare delivery logistic infrastructure. That infrastructure similar to that of your home is essential to maintain health in the highest quality possible.

The contemporary logistics of self-care and patient engagement are a remote / In-person hybrid system. It allows flexibility and extension of Point of Care away from medical facilities. The network of digital sensors, hardware devices, and human resources can independently collaborate over secure cyberspace in real time.

Owning Our Healthcare is about Owning the Continuity of the Process of Our Wellness Maintainance

Increasing patient expectations, transitioning from fee-for-service to quality-based payment, and physicians striding with the workload to meet those demands are risking healthcare costs, physician burden, patient frustration, and distrust.

Patient engagement, education, and personalized healthcare will drive individuals out of renting their healthcare, moving them into property ownership, thus personalized healthcare. That will ultimately reduce healthcare costs. It will further engage patients by making them feel like they are part of their healthcare delivery, improving trust in the system by meeting their expectations.

Therefore, patients who own their healthcare will pay less for their care. Then again, that requires transparency on behalf of the healthcare system parties like administrations and insurance companies.

Lastly, eliminating middle persons and cartels in costs from the entire care workflow and process is a must. In short, owning our healthcare entails cutting and locking the bandits out of our health.

Reference

  1. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Future of Patient Engagement Starts With Insight Into Their Healthcare Backdrops." Medium, November 21, 2022, medium.com/illumination/the-future-of-patient-engagement-starts-with-insight-into-their-healthcare-backdrops-bd0fe14b9b17
  2. "2022 Edition — Health Care Costs 101 — California Health Care Foundation." 2022 Edition — Health Care Costs 101 — California Health Care Foundation, October 19, 2022, www.chcf.org/publication/2022-edition-health-care-costs-101
  3. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Patient Engagement Can Not Be Without Medical Care With the Patient in Control!" Medium, July 3, 2022, medium.com/illumination/patient-engagement-can-not-be-without-medical-care-with-the-patient-in-control-11bf820befce
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Patient Engagement Amidst Modern Challenges." Medium, August 12, 2022, medium.com/illumination-curated/patient-engagement-amidst-modern-challenges-f35349dcfcde
  5. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Personalized Healthcare and the Next Generation Digital Infrastructure." Medium, November 22, 2022, medium.com/illumination/personalized-healthcare-and-the-next-generation-digital-infrastructure-a793c5f99c5b

