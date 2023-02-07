Physician Burnout is the Clinician' Disease, But Healthcare's Symptom

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Today, Many Talk About Solving the Physician Burden and Burnout When What They Need to Act on is Eliminating the Source of the Problem

Physician Burnout

Healthcare leaders, administrators, and those familiar with the current state of the healthcare system know about the reality of physician burnout.

Physician burnout is a significant problem, particularly in the unites states. Thousands of physicians suffer from administrative burdens and burnout every day.

According to a report published by Etactics, over 42% of physicians in the united states experienced burnout during the year 2021.

While 96% of medical professionals believe that physician burnout is a serious problem threatening the healthcare system. According to the same survey, physician burnout has increased alcohol and drug abuse among the victims.

The Mixture of Opinions on the Cause of Physician Burnout

Despite the overwhelming consensus that upholds physician burnout as a significant threat to healthcare, not much unanimity exists regarding the cause of the crisis.

Physicians blame increasing administrative workload and scope creep of tasks as the primary cause of their burden and burnout. Some blame it on the loss of autonomy, being forced to treat data instead of patients.

Amidst numerous contentions, one thing that seems to stand out the most is that almost everyone sees physician burnout as the "actual healthcare ailment." In reality, physician burden is the subjective perception of workload and scope creep uttered by indiscriminate mandates and bureaucracy coupled with tunnel vision thought solutions.

Unlike the mainstream perception, physician burnout is the symptom of an underlying healthcare condition. And that symptom is the upshot of a multifactorial failure of today's healthcare delivery planning and execution.

Causes of physician burnout and their respective solutions are diverse. The agency for healthcare research and quality (AHRQ) defines physician burnout due to the following five factors:

  1. Time pressure on physicians
  2. Physician family responsibilities
  3. The chaotic work environment and interrupted workflow process.
  4. Electronic Health Records (EHR) could be more user-friendly.
  5. Lack of physicians' control over their work pace.

Some leaders believe physicians' inherent attitude alone, inspired by how they are trained, directly correlates with the risk of burnout. That also includes the stress of patient care and dealing with the sick. These are attitudes built around notions such as "Patient comes first," "never show weakness," and "first, don’t harm."

Physicians' lifestyle has consistently been recognized as being riddled with slips of workaholism, perfectionism, and heroism.

Despite This, the Lack of Proper Logistics, Planning, and Execution is The Contributor to Physician Burnout

Like every other task, responsible patient care requires comprehensive planning, coordination, and execution.

Unfortunately, what contributes to the symptom of this sickness of healthcare, physician burnout, is the lack of logistics infrastructure that reduces repetitive tasks and redundancy and distributes workload evenly amongst medical staff and computers.

Those who approach physician burnout as the intrinsic human factor and purely technological failure forget to see the relevance of planning and execution in patient care.

Physician Burnout

For instance, the utility of pure automation and artificial intelligence may take repetitive task loads off the physician's workload. However, it potentially adds different workloads to physicians and medical staff. Those automatic reminders and feedback mechanisms need to be executed timely so that physicians get reimbursed optimally.

Technology helps physicians and their practices only if the algorithms and user experience align with robust planning and execution, counterbalancing human effort and technology. That is the Cyber-physical Human System. (CPHS)

The Cyber-Physical Human System is the logistics approach for reconciling workload, taking into account high-risk specialty factors, and addressing hassle factors of the insurance industry to secure payment for patient services.

While CPHS must also provide adequate technology to offset the healthcare system's bureaucratic pathology, including a method feedback system that revitalizes and enhances physician leadership.

Take Home Message

Arm-twisting policies, user-unfriendly technologies, scope creep, value-based payment models, and physician factors are the significant abusive facets of physician burnout. However, the latter is the symptom of today's healthcare sickness and lack of modern logistics.

Physicians' black hat attitude and culture do not help them to step out of the vicious circle of burden and burnout unless they take the lead, own their technology domain, stay independent, and thrive. And that will only happen through the logistic contribution of the Cyber-physical Human System.

Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

