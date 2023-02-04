Some Recon Freedom of Speech Will Make You Abusive

Free Speech is the Reflection of How We Perceive Our Surroundings and Others

Free Speech Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Free speech and freedom of expression are one of the most thrown-around buzzwords of our time. I do not recall anyone, any nation or government in the world, denying the legitimacy of the free speech notion. Almost everyone concedes that free speech is a right. Thus, we must respect everyone's freedom of expression.

The question always arises when some individuals, groups, or organizations justify restricting "certain forms of expressions or speech." under the rationing of limiting hate speech and preventing hate crime.

Free speech has earned various forms of definitions over the past centuries. Every individual or community around the globe may have their particular version of what free speech entails.

According to the 1st and 14th Amendments of the United States, free speech is to "express information, ideas, and opinions free of government restrictions based on content."

Even though the amendment clearly defines what free speech is, nonetheless often than not, we see multi-targeted abuse of the word and concept.

Ironically, the same people who justify blocking free speech don't necessarily need to uphold that everyone deserves the right to express their opinion, especially if that expression is uncomfortable to others.

But, They do!

Today, social media platforms and unlimited access to information and news let the public express and share their opinion. But, because most social media platforms are private, thus their policies vary on the limits of free speech and expression. That state of gated information, be it through failing the Net-Neutrality, suppressing certain users' publications, and promoting others, places free speech in the list of the most abused words.

“Obstruction of ’network neutrality is the embodiment of modern-day censorship.” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Can Free Speech be Abused?

Some believe the intention behind any speech or expression determines its rightfulness. For instance, if one targets someone else to break them down via various strategies, then the propagator of that expression must be held liable. Few others believe in the so-called "Hate Speech." and that hate speech is not free.

Ironically, those who equate verbal communication of words that may elicit diverse subjective reactions in people to the "act of crime." They don't want to recognize that expression subject to accountability already has a definition in legal terminology: "Defamation of character" or "Threaten to damage." The latter phenomena are not speech anymore as they are "actions," even though physical efforts may or may not be lacking in their transpiration.

Free Speech Photo by Author Using Wonder Digital Arts

Those who believe in the verity of hate speech also intend to undermine the rightfulness of free speech and freedom of expression via abusive interpretation.

Free speech is a poorly recognized and practiced individual right. Today free speech is nothing short of a fantasy. However, it can be a reality if we uphold that the perception of direct free speech by others is relative. An expression that may be disheartening may not sound as harsh, even if the two listeners of the same speech fit the same profile.

With a few exceptions, almost every public broadcasting and social media company has a billionaire stakeholder behind their stage. They will do everything to sway their fiscal and public dominion strategy towards the high skies while jeopardizing their tactical mission. That is the streaming of free speech and expression.

Public broadcasting corporations abuse the free speech buzzword to abuse freedom of expression. They do so through the rhetorical output of "interpretive Journalism" and manufacturing phrases like "Hate Speech."

“The secret recipe to brainwash a mass of people is to use interpretive journalism.” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Free speech is the ability of every human being as a social agent to express their opinions. It is the reflection of how every individual perceives their environment and others. That is why limiting freedom of expression in any shape or form and for whatever reason is abuse against humanity. That is particularly true if such an expression does not translate into "the action."

References

TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?" Medium, July 5, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/should-governments-enforce-net-neutrality-9e857cad9fd9. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Fight for Internet Freedom and Healthcare Rights." Medium, July 8, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/the-fight-for-internet-freedom-and-healthcare-rights-1c5a5673072d. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Is Populism Riding over the Free Speech?" Medium, October 2, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/is-populism-riding-over-the-free-speech-ad6b67678477.

Related Articles

TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195 TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?" Medium, July 5, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/should-governments-enforce-net-neutrality-9e857cad9fd9 TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Fight for Internet Freedom and Healthcare Rights." Medium, July 8, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/the-fight-for-internet-freedom-and-healthcare-rights-1c5a5673072d TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Is Populism Riding over the Free Speech?" Medium, October 2, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/is-populism-riding-over-the-free-speech-ad6b67678477