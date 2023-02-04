Some Recon Freedom of Speech Will Make You Abusive

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Free Speech is the Reflection of How We Perceive Our Surroundings and Others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoOSb_0kcN881w00
Free SpeechPhoto byClay Banks on Unsplash

Free speech and freedom of expression are one of the most thrown-around buzzwords of our time. I do not recall anyone, any nation or government in the world, denying the legitimacy of the free speech notion. Almost everyone concedes that free speech is a right. Thus, we must respect everyone's freedom of expression.

The question always arises when some individuals, groups, or organizations justify restricting "certain forms of expressions or speech." under the rationing of limiting hate speech and preventing hate crime.

Free speech has earned various forms of definitions over the past centuries. Every individual or community around the globe may have their particular version of what free speech entails.

According to the 1st and 14th Amendments of the United States, free speech is to "express information, ideas, and opinions free of government restrictions based on content."

Even though the amendment clearly defines what free speech is, nonetheless often than not, we see multi-targeted abuse of the word and concept.

Ironically, the same people who justify blocking free speech don't necessarily need to uphold that everyone deserves the right to express their opinion, especially if that expression is uncomfortable to others.

But, They do!

Today, social media platforms and unlimited access to information and news let the public express and share their opinion. But, because most social media platforms are private, thus their policies vary on the limits of free speech and expression. That state of gated information, be it through failing the Net-Neutrality, suppressing certain users' publications, and promoting others, places free speech in the list of the most abused words.

“Obstruction of ’network neutrality is the embodiment of modern-day censorship.” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Can Free Speech be Abused?

Some believe the intention behind any speech or expression determines its rightfulness. For instance, if one targets someone else to break them down via various strategies, then the propagator of that expression must be held liable. Few others believe in the so-called "Hate Speech." and that hate speech is not free.

Ironically, those who equate verbal communication of words that may elicit diverse subjective reactions in people to the "act of crime." They don't want to recognize that expression subject to accountability already has a definition in legal terminology: "Defamation of character" or "Threaten to damage." The latter phenomena are not speech anymore as they are "actions," even though physical efforts may or may not be lacking in their transpiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3N30_0kcN881w00
Free SpeechPhoto byAuthor Using Wonder Digital Arts

Those who believe in the verity of hate speech also intend to undermine the rightfulness of free speech and freedom of expression via abusive interpretation.

Free speech is a poorly recognized and practiced individual right. Today free speech is nothing short of a fantasy. However, it can be a reality if we uphold that the perception of direct free speech by others is relative. An expression that may be disheartening may not sound as harsh, even if the two listeners of the same speech fit the same profile.

With a few exceptions, almost every public broadcasting and social media company has a billionaire stakeholder behind their stage. They will do everything to sway their fiscal and public dominion strategy towards the high skies while jeopardizing their tactical mission. That is the streaming of free speech and expression.

Public broadcasting corporations abuse the free speech buzzword to abuse freedom of expression. They do so through the rhetorical output of "interpretive Journalism" and manufacturing phrases like "Hate Speech."

“The secret recipe to brainwash a mass of people is to use interpretive journalism.” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Free speech is the ability of every human being as a social agent to express their opinions. It is the reflection of how every individual perceives their environment and others. That is why limiting freedom of expression in any shape or form and for whatever reason is abuse against humanity. That is particularly true if such an expression does not translate into "the action."

References

  1. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195.
  2. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b.
  3. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?" Medium, July 5, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/should-governments-enforce-net-neutrality-9e857cad9fd9.
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Fight for Internet Freedom and Healthcare Rights." Medium, July 8, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/the-fight-for-internet-freedom-and-healthcare-rights-1c5a5673072d.
  5. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b.
  6. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Is Populism Riding over the Free Speech?" Medium, October 2, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/is-populism-riding-over-the-free-speech-ad6b67678477.

Related Articles

  1. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195
  2. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b
  3. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?" Medium, July 5, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/should-governments-enforce-net-neutrality-9e857cad9fd9
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "The Fight for Internet Freedom and Healthcare Rights." Medium, July 8, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/the-fight-for-internet-freedom-and-healthcare-rights-1c5a5673072d
  5. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!" Medium, July 6, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/free-speech-self-perception-and-intent-or-an-utter-illusion-d206a2f66a9b
  6. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Is Populism Riding over the Free Speech?" Medium, October 2, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/is-populism-riding-over-the-free-speech-ad6b67678477
Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# freespeech# Politics# News# Opinion# Liberty

Comments / 11

Published by

Politics | Health | Healthcare | Humanity

San Francisco, CA
1K followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Need Medical Care? Something Your Money Can Buy!

Healthcare is the Foundation of Our Well-being. It May be Time to Own it, Not Rent One!. Delivering a medical service and healthcare in general in the 21st century is costly. According to California Healthcare Foundation, nationwide healthcare expenditure sharply increased between 2019 and 2020 by 9.7% to an estimated $4.1 Trillion.

Read full story

Physician Burnout is the Clinician' Disease, But Healthcare's Symptom

Today, Many Talk About Solving the Physician Burden and Burnout When What They Need to Act on is Eliminating the Source of the Problem. Healthcare leaders, administrators, and those familiar with the current state of the healthcare system know about the reality of physician burnout.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months Ago

Peter is a 52-year-old retired veteran who lives in a small town outside San Jose, California. He is otherwise a healthy, outgoing guy. His family and friend describe him as an easygoing and lovable person.

Read full story

Flexible Digital Health and Your Medical Care

Technology Should Ease the Healthcare Delivery; More So is about Transforming the Point of Care. The healthcare system worldwide has undergone a radical digital transformation in the recent decade. Although some countries have taken up that mission somewhat slower than others, almost every community has experienced some form of digital transformation.

Read full story

How Apple Watch and High Oxygen Chamber May Help Patients with Severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Research has recently revealed potential treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conditions, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These visions imply the utility of wearable devices and the Apple watch to predict future IBD flare-ups. Likewise, those scholars have indicated that high concentration Oxygen treatment supplied in closed chambers may help alleviate Crohn's disease flare and recurrence.

Read full story

Harsh Scope Creep and Hypocrisy of Bureaucracy: An Imminent Threat to Physician Sovereignty and Patient Safety

The Hypocrisy Of Expanding the Scope of Responsibilities. Every profession and project has a set of assigned tasks that an individual must complete. Those are deliverables, project milestones, or reports that ought to be delivered efficiently, reasonably, and up to the specific standards set by the community.

Read full story

Deepfake Technology the Instrument of Fake Information; a Surprizing Topic Every Citizen Must Know Today

Deepfake Technology Will Always Be Fake, Even If Bound By The Ethical Standards. Technology is excellent, as it improves the quality of life by enabling human beings to do things they could have never done otherwise. Using technology, people live in convenience, better and longer.

Read full story
1 comments

The Reality of Socioeconomic Globalization: From Sweet Brotherly Humanitarian Rhetoric to Bitter Universalism

Today, Everything Seems To be Interdependent But Is That A Good Deed Of The Globalist Tenet?. As some of us know, the entire world's socioeconomic and political stage is volatile today. It is not a hidden fact that societies worldwide struggle to make ends meet. Pockets of violence are happening worldwide, internationally, and within the borders of countries.

Read full story

Continuity Of Medical Care, Using Hybrid Work Model: Let's Begin First with Real-Time Patient and Doctor Experience

Optimal Continuity of Medical Care Mirrors Starts and Continues with Patient Engagement at Home. As the healthcare system is moving closer to the coordinated patient-centered team approach to medical care delivery, continuity of care is becoming more vital.

Read full story

Heart Failure Rate is Higher Among Folks Living in Rural Neighborhoods, Studies Indicate

The Solution to the Rural-Urban Heart Failure Risk Disparity Surly Benefits from a Cyber-Physical Human System (CPHS) Heart failure, also referred to as congestive heart failure, is a chronic progressive ailment of the Cardiac muscle. The affected patient's heart muscle fails to pump enough blood to their body and organs to sustain its vitality.

Read full story
9 comments

Patient Care And Patient Engagement Amidst Evolving Hybrid Care Model

Physicians Need A Virtual Practice Workflow Process Model That Mirrors Their Actual Physical Clinic Operations. Patient satisfaction and Health Equity have received unprecedented attention from today's healthcare leaders. What comprises optimally satisfying medical care and how we can reach health equity for all is a matter of widespread controversy. However, achieving a common consensus on ensuring patient satisfaction and equal healthcare options and opportunities for everyone reduces costs in the long run.

Read full story

Delivering High-Quality Medical Care at the Cross Roads of Patient, Physician, and 3rd Party Payer

Quality For Patient Experience, Efficiency of Physician Time, and the Cost Set by the Insurance Industry. The overwhelming complexity has riddled today's medical practice. Countries worldwide, particularly those developed, have been using various levers to contain the increasing healthcare costs. They still do so via indiscriminate reform policies, regulations, and mandates.

Read full story

Meet David, A 30-Year-Old Suffering from Recurring Excruciating Headaches that Responds to Oxygen Therapy

Studies Suggest 100% Oxygen Therapy via a facemask may Help Alleviate David’s Severe Headaches. “Disclaimer: This clinical scenario is for educational purposes only and by no means serves as a guideline for diagnosis and treatment. If you have similar symptoms and signs, I recommend you see your physician for advice.”

Read full story
36 comments

Remote Eye Exam Via Teleophthalmology: Are We There Yet?

Utility of Virtual Eye Exam Using Teleophthalmology and its Accompanied Challenges. Recently I published a piece on the significance and utility of digital biomarkers in today's healthcare domain. Within the content, I tried to elaborate on various forms of data captured from diverse sources.

Read full story

What do We Need To Know About the Digital Biomarkers’ Potential and the New Generation of Big Data Safety

In the traditional sense, a Biomarker refers to a molecule in the human body tissues and body fluids, including blood, representing a unique sign of a physiologic and pathologic process.

Read full story

Evidence Prompts FDA to Investigate Recent Cancer-Causing Substance in Diabetic Medication: Here’s Why!

Sitagliptin is the generic name for a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. The novel drug works by increasing insulin production, reducing glucagon secretion by the alpha cells of the pancreas, and reducing glucose release by the liver.

Read full story

Overcoming Medical Practice Risk by Keeping a Close on Periodic Job Description Recast Amidst Increasing Staff Churn

Medical Practices Should Never Under Estimate The Importance Of Periodic Job Description Update. Employers are laboring to sustain their organization's competitive edge in our modern and fierce era.

Read full story

Breast cancer and the Benefits of Utility of microRNA Biomarker

RNA, or Ribonucleic acid, is a well-known building block constituent of every living cell. It is the close cousin of Deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA, which is also the main component of the Genetic structure of every organism, including that of human beings.

Read full story

The Truth about the Utility of Medicinal Marijuana in Treating Alzheimer's Dementia

Research suggests that the Sativa Strain of Cannabis may Help Slow The Progression of Alzheimer's!. As people worldwide live longer due to advances we have made in medical science, so is some of the disease typical to the aging population. Amongst the latter-mentioned disorders, one can point to neurodegenerative diseases or ailments primarily associated with the progressive degradation of brain cells and their associated structures.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy