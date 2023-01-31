Deepfake Technology the Instrument of Fake Information; a Surprizing Topic Every Citizen Must Know Today

Deepfake Technology Will Always Be Fake, Even If Bound By The Ethical Standards

Deepfake Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Technology is excellent, as it improves the quality of life by enabling human beings to do things they could have never done otherwise. Using technology, people live in convenience, better and longer.

However, there is a catch!

While technology is humans’ best asset, they often overlook that technology is the upshot of their contribution to the science and innovations passed through generations.

Humans also seem to ignore the reality that what they make and gift to the community will eventually and surely impact lives along the forthcoming generational line.

The good, the bad, and the ugly of any form of technology rest in the hands of its architecture. After all, putting faith in technology should never unconditionally be analogous to entrusting its Architect. But unfortunately, today, it often does!

The most commonly encountered ethical dilemma around modern technologies includes misinformation and misuse, the Deepfake, lack of oversight and acceptance of responsibility, the utility of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and autonomous technology.

The Deepfake Technology And its Associated Ethical Implications

Some of us familiar with the utilities of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are already aware of its expected usefulness in unifying the human mind with the machine via an Interface. And how AI has complemented complex efforts like Immunotherapy and Genomic based Cancer Treatments through Deep learning and Federated Learning scheme.

But, For Artificial Intelligence to serve its purpose, it demands big data. Often that data constitute public-private information.

Artificial Intelligence is the forerunner of Deepfake technology. It enables scientists to duplicate an individual’s “likeliness” by projecting it through a video, digital media, or an immersive experience using virtual reality. (VR)

The 2019 Deepfake footage of the United States House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, is a classic example of how Artificial Intelligence driven technology can make her sound drunk.

Indeed, it is a considerable concern how Deepfake technology can influence the world by propagating biased news, misleading information, and counterfeit videos.

One can only imagine the outcome if a few tyrants amalgamate Deepfake with other technologies like high-definition “Facial Recognition” tools to profile and regenerate videos that benefit some and destroy others!

For instance, physicians in the medical industry are already working like robots for AI-powered robots when it must be the other way around! — Yet the paradox of using Deepfake can take these ten steps forward decades down the line by fake Telehealth visits where the physician on the monitor may or may not be genuine.

Deepfake Photo by Author using Wonder Digital Arts

Let Us Take Our Discussion One Notch Higher by Adding the Internet of Bodies. (IoB)

Internet of Bodies is implanted into the human body. These digital sensors continually record and transmit information to multiple users via the internet. On top of that, let us add the algorithm-driven “Empathic Transference,” a technology that some plan to use technology to imitate human empathy.

Such a technology mixture of IoB and Empathic Transference submits sundry complexities to human dynamism when all it is supposed to do is to streamline human life.

Deepfake, which follows the four principles of ethics, autonomy, beneficence, justice, and non-maleficence, should embrace its mission, utility, and algorithm transparency. Otherwise, it could be the instrument of immorality and despair.

The utility of Deepfake is growing swiftly!

Within the unlimited potential that technology comes with, so are endless illegitimate utilities that employ abundant malicious network methods to forge fictitious photographs and videos.

Indeed, with suitable transparency and accountability, Deepfake technology, for instance, can create a personal touch by simulating treating physicians to remotely explain and assist patients in their medical care away from the medical facility.

On the other extreme, Deepfake has created a widespread opportunity for unethical and illegal activities like simulated child sexual abuse scenes, celebrity pornographic videos, fake news, deceptions, bullying, and monetary fraud.

The Solution To Deepfake Paradoxy

Before we can all agree on the proper utility of Deepfake technology, we must concede that Deepfake is and will always be fake. It will never replace the human touch, even though some are optimistic about machines replacing humans at some point in the future.

Then implementation of Deepfake will demand full disclosure of its algorithm and written legally binding consent of its original character if it exists.

Some supporters of the Deepfake technology also believe in the notion of “Deep fake until we do better.”

However, the question is: what is the intention and utility of this technology until we do better, and what does betterment entail?

Once again, Deepfake will always be fake until every step, from its design and development to its complete execution and utility, is transparent to all users and policymakers.

References

TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Technology for Simplification or Cause of Complexity.” Medium, January 25, 2021. https://medium.com/the-capital/technology-for-simplification-or-cause-of-complexity-ea81a724430 TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Physicians Are Working Like Robots for Robots.” Medium, July 20, 2022. https://medium.com/technology-hits/physicians-are-working-like-robots-for-robots-fc7e318d5333 TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “The Modern Monarchy of Facial Recognition.” Medium, September 5, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination/the-modern-monarchy-of-facial-recognition-607aa8657d63 TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Federated Learning Is a Deep Learning Technology with Poker Chip Mission Potential.” Medium, September 24, 2021. https://medium.com/technology-hits/federated-learning-is-a-deep-learning-technology-with-poker-chip-mission-potential-ae49e9400edc Default. “5 Ethical Issues in Technology to Watch for in 2021,” July 1, 2021. https://connect.comptia.org/blog/ethical-issues-in-technology Deloitte Insights. “Beyond Good Intentions,” October 27, 2021. https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/ethical-dilemmas-in-technology.html NewsBreak Original. “Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, and Medicine | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2358155858576-artificial-intelligence-deep-learning-and-medicine NewsBreak Original. “Trusting Technology Is Not the Same as Trusting Its Architects | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2299553397186-trusting-technology-is-not-the-same-as-trusting-its-architects NewsBreak Original. “The Paradox of Empathetic Transference in Medicine | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2300941654732-the-paradox-of-empathetic-transference-in-medicine NewsBreak Original. “Will the Robotic Medicine Leave Physicians Behind? | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2305270533754-will-the-robotic-medicine-leave-physicians-behind NewsBreak Original. “Internet of Bodies: A Key Notch in Medical Sustenance; yet Another Wave of Technological Swindle | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2341496981597-internet-of-bodies-a-key-notch-in-medical-sustenance-yet-another-wave-of-technological-swindle NewsBreak Original. “Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and Health Information: What You Need to Know | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2298862553172-artificial-intelligence-machine-learning-big-data-and-health-information-what-you-need-to-know

Related Articles

Do High-Tech tools lead to Better Patient Care?

Technology can provide actual aid to Patients, but new devices only increase costs without providing Health benefits in many cases.

Simplicity is the keystone to Successful Healthcare Technology.

Blockchain and its Utility in Medical Practice

Where do we stand today amid Big Data Piracy?!