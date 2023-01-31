Deepfake Technology the Instrument of Fake Information; a Surprizing Topic Every Citizen Must Know Today

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Deepfake Technology Will Always Be Fake, Even If Bound By The Ethical Standards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esaBS_0kX4bZuZ00
DeepfakePhoto byGerd Altmann from Pixabay

Technology is excellent, as it improves the quality of life by enabling human beings to do things they could have never done otherwise. Using technology, people live in convenience, better and longer.

However, there is a catch!

While technology is humans’ best asset, they often overlook that technology is the upshot of their contribution to the science and innovations passed through generations.

Humans also seem to ignore the reality that what they make and gift to the community will eventually and surely impact lives along the forthcoming generational line.

The good, the bad, and the ugly of any form of technology rest in the hands of its architecture. After all, putting faith in technology should never unconditionally be analogous to entrusting its Architect. But unfortunately, today, it often does!

The most commonly encountered ethical dilemma around modern technologies includes misinformation and misuse, the Deepfake, lack of oversight and acceptance of responsibility, the utility of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and autonomous technology.

The Deepfake Technology And its Associated Ethical Implications

Some of us familiar with the utilities of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are already aware of its expected usefulness in unifying the human mind with the machine via an Interface. And how AI has complemented complex efforts like Immunotherapy and Genomic based Cancer Treatments through Deep learning and Federated Learning scheme.

But, For Artificial Intelligence to serve its purpose, it demands big data. Often that data constitute public-private information.

Artificial Intelligence is the forerunner of Deepfake technology. It enables scientists to duplicate an individual’s “likeliness” by projecting it through a video, digital media, or an immersive experience using virtual reality. (VR)

The 2019 Deepfake footage of the United States House Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, is a classic example of how Artificial Intelligence driven technology can make her sound drunk.

Indeed, it is a considerable concern how Deepfake technology can influence the world by propagating biased news, misleading information, and counterfeit videos.

One can only imagine the outcome if a few tyrants amalgamate Deepfake with other technologies like high-definition “Facial Recognition” tools to profile and regenerate videos that benefit some and destroy others!

For instance, physicians in the medical industry are already working like robots for AI-powered robots when it must be the other way around! — Yet the paradox of using Deepfake can take these ten steps forward decades down the line by fake Telehealth visits where the physician on the monitor may or may not be genuine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ2Mt_0kX4bZuZ00
DeepfakePhoto byAuthor using Wonder Digital Arts

Let Us Take Our Discussion One Notch Higher by Adding the Internet of Bodies. (IoB)

Internet of Bodies is implanted into the human body. These digital sensors continually record and transmit information to multiple users via the internet. On top of that, let us add the algorithm-driven “Empathic Transference,” a technology that some plan to use technology to imitate human empathy.

Such a technology mixture of IoB and Empathic Transference submits sundry complexities to human dynamism when all it is supposed to do is to streamline human life.

Deepfake, which follows the four principles of ethics, autonomy, beneficence, justice, and non-maleficence, should embrace its mission, utility, and algorithm transparency. Otherwise, it could be the instrument of immorality and despair.

The utility of Deepfake is growing swiftly!

Within the unlimited potential that technology comes with, so are endless illegitimate utilities that employ abundant malicious network methods to forge fictitious photographs and videos.

Indeed, with suitable transparency and accountability, Deepfake technology, for instance, can create a personal touch by simulating treating physicians to remotely explain and assist patients in their medical care away from the medical facility.

On the other extreme, Deepfake has created a widespread opportunity for unethical and illegal activities like simulated child sexual abuse scenes, celebrity pornographic videos, fake news, deceptions, bullying, and monetary fraud.

The Solution To Deepfake Paradoxy

Before we can all agree on the proper utility of Deepfake technology, we must concede that Deepfake is and will always be fake. It will never replace the human touch, even though some are optimistic about machines replacing humans at some point in the future.

Then implementation of Deepfake will demand full disclosure of its algorithm and written legally binding consent of its original character if it exists.

Some supporters of the Deepfake technology also believe in the notion of “Deep fake until we do better.”

However, the question is: what is the intention and utility of this technology until we do better, and what does betterment entail?

Once again, Deepfake will always be fake until every step, from its design and development to its complete execution and utility, is transparent to all users and policymakers.

References

  1. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Technology for Simplification or Cause of Complexity.” Medium, January 25, 2021. https://medium.com/the-capital/technology-for-simplification-or-cause-of-complexity-ea81a724430
  2. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Physicians Are Working Like Robots for Robots.” Medium, July 20, 2022. https://medium.com/technology-hits/physicians-are-working-like-robots-for-robots-fc7e318d5333
  3. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “The Modern Monarchy of Facial Recognition.” Medium, September 5, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination/the-modern-monarchy-of-facial-recognition-607aa8657d63
  4. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. “Federated Learning Is a Deep Learning Technology with Poker Chip Mission Potential.” Medium, September 24, 2021. https://medium.com/technology-hits/federated-learning-is-a-deep-learning-technology-with-poker-chip-mission-potential-ae49e9400edc
  5. Default. “5 Ethical Issues in Technology to Watch for in 2021,” July 1, 2021. https://connect.comptia.org/blog/ethical-issues-in-technology
  6. Deloitte Insights. “Beyond Good Intentions,” October 27, 2021. https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/ethical-dilemmas-in-technology.html
  7. NewsBreak Original. “Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, and Medicine | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2358155858576-artificial-intelligence-deep-learning-and-medicine
  8. NewsBreak Original. “Trusting Technology Is Not the Same as Trusting Its Architects | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2299553397186-trusting-technology-is-not-the-same-as-trusting-its-architects
  9. NewsBreak Original. “The Paradox of Empathetic Transference in Medicine | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2300941654732-the-paradox-of-empathetic-transference-in-medicine
  10. NewsBreak Original. “Will the Robotic Medicine Leave Physicians Behind? | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2305270533754-will-the-robotic-medicine-leave-physicians-behind
  11. NewsBreak Original. “Internet of Bodies: A Key Notch in Medical Sustenance; yet Another Wave of Technological Swindle | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2341496981597-internet-of-bodies-a-key-notch-in-medical-sustenance-yet-another-wave-of-technological-swindle
  12. NewsBreak Original. “Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and Health Information: What You Need to Know | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original.” Accessed November 20, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2298862553172-artificial-intelligence-machine-learning-big-data-and-health-information-what-you-need-to-know

Related Articles

Do High-Tech tools lead to Better Patient Care?
Technology can provide actual aid to Patients, but new devices only increase costs without providing Health benefits in many cases.

Simplicity is the keystone to Successful Healthcare Technology.

Blockchain and its Utility in Medical Practice
Where do we stand today amid Big Data Piracy?!

Meet David, A 30-Year-Old Suffering from Recurring Excruciating Headaches that Responds to Oxygen Therapy | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original

Studies Suggest 100% Oxygen Therapy via a facemask may Help Alleviate David's Severe Headaches. "Disclaimer: This clinical scenario is for educational purposes only and by no means serves as a guideline for diagnosis and treatment. If you have similar symptoms and signs, I recommend you see your physician for advice."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News# Technology# Deepfake# Fake News# Information

Comments / 1

Published by

Politics | Health | Healthcare | Humanity

San Francisco, CA
1K followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Some Recon Freedom of Speech Will Make You Abusive

Free Speech is the Reflection of How We Perceive Our Surroundings and Others. Free speech and freedom of expression are one of the most thrown-around buzzwords of our time. I do not recall anyone, any nation or government in the world, denying the legitimacy of the free speech notion. Almost everyone concedes that free speech is a right. Thus, we must respect everyone's freedom of expression.

Read full story

Flexible Digital Health and Your Medical Care

Technology Should Ease the Healthcare Delivery; More So is about Transforming the Point of Care. The healthcare system worldwide has undergone a radical digital transformation in the recent decade. Although some countries have taken up that mission somewhat slower than others, almost every community has experienced some form of digital transformation.

Read full story

How Apple Watch and High Oxygen Chamber May Help Patients with Severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Research has recently revealed potential treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conditions, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These visions imply the utility of wearable devices and the Apple watch to predict future IBD flare-ups. Likewise, those scholars have indicated that high concentration Oxygen treatment supplied in closed chambers may help alleviate Crohn's disease flare and recurrence.

Read full story

Harsh Scope Creep and Hypocrisy of Bureaucracy: An Imminent Threat to Physician Sovereignty and Patient Safety

The Hypocrisy Of Expanding the Scope of Responsibilities. Every profession and project has a set of assigned tasks that an individual must complete. Those are deliverables, project milestones, or reports that ought to be delivered efficiently, reasonably, and up to the specific standards set by the community.

Read full story

The Reality of Socioeconomic Globalization: From Sweet Brotherly Humanitarian Rhetoric to Bitter Universalism

Today, Everything Seems To be Interdependent But Is That A Good Deed Of The Globalist Tenet?. As some of us know, the entire world's socioeconomic and political stage is volatile today. It is not a hidden fact that societies worldwide struggle to make ends meet. Pockets of violence are happening worldwide, internationally, and within the borders of countries.

Read full story

Continuity Of Medical Care, Using Hybrid Work Model: Let's Begin First with Real-Time Patient and Doctor Experience

Optimal Continuity of Medical Care Mirrors Starts and Continues with Patient Engagement at Home. As the healthcare system is moving closer to the coordinated patient-centered team approach to medical care delivery, continuity of care is becoming more vital.

Read full story

Heart Failure Rate is Higher Among Folks Living in Rural Neighborhoods, Studies Indicate

The Solution to the Rural-Urban Heart Failure Risk Disparity Surly Benefits from a Cyber-Physical Human System (CPHS) Heart failure, also referred to as congestive heart failure, is a chronic progressive ailment of the Cardiac muscle. The affected patient's heart muscle fails to pump enough blood to their body and organs to sustain its vitality.

Read full story
9 comments

Patient Care And Patient Engagement Amidst Evolving Hybrid Care Model

Physicians Need A Virtual Practice Workflow Process Model That Mirrors Their Actual Physical Clinic Operations. Patient satisfaction and Health Equity have received unprecedented attention from today's healthcare leaders. What comprises optimally satisfying medical care and how we can reach health equity for all is a matter of widespread controversy. However, achieving a common consensus on ensuring patient satisfaction and equal healthcare options and opportunities for everyone reduces costs in the long run.

Read full story

Delivering High-Quality Medical Care at the Cross Roads of Patient, Physician, and 3rd Party Payer

Quality For Patient Experience, Efficiency of Physician Time, and the Cost Set by the Insurance Industry. The overwhelming complexity has riddled today's medical practice. Countries worldwide, particularly those developed, have been using various levers to contain the increasing healthcare costs. They still do so via indiscriminate reform policies, regulations, and mandates.

Read full story

Meet David, A 30-Year-Old Suffering from Recurring Excruciating Headaches that Responds to Oxygen Therapy

Studies Suggest 100% Oxygen Therapy via a facemask may Help Alleviate David’s Severe Headaches. “Disclaimer: This clinical scenario is for educational purposes only and by no means serves as a guideline for diagnosis and treatment. If you have similar symptoms and signs, I recommend you see your physician for advice.”

Read full story
36 comments

Remote Eye Exam Via Teleophthalmology: Are We There Yet?

Utility of Virtual Eye Exam Using Teleophthalmology and its Accompanied Challenges. Recently I published a piece on the significance and utility of digital biomarkers in today's healthcare domain. Within the content, I tried to elaborate on various forms of data captured from diverse sources.

Read full story

What do We Need To Know About the Digital Biomarkers’ Potential and the New Generation of Big Data Safety

In the traditional sense, a Biomarker refers to a molecule in the human body tissues and body fluids, including blood, representing a unique sign of a physiologic and pathologic process.

Read full story

Evidence Prompts FDA to Investigate Recent Cancer-Causing Substance in Diabetic Medication: Here’s Why!

Sitagliptin is the generic name for a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. The novel drug works by increasing insulin production, reducing glucagon secretion by the alpha cells of the pancreas, and reducing glucose release by the liver.

Read full story

Overcoming Medical Practice Risk by Keeping a Close on Periodic Job Description Recast Amidst Increasing Staff Churn

Medical Practices Should Never Under Estimate The Importance Of Periodic Job Description Update. Employers are laboring to sustain their organization's competitive edge in our modern and fierce era.

Read full story

Breast cancer and the Benefits of Utility of microRNA Biomarker

RNA, or Ribonucleic acid, is a well-known building block constituent of every living cell. It is the close cousin of Deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA, which is also the main component of the Genetic structure of every organism, including that of human beings.

Read full story

The Truth about the Utility of Medicinal Marijuana in Treating Alzheimer's Dementia

Research suggests that the Sativa Strain of Cannabis may Help Slow The Progression of Alzheimer's!. As people worldwide live longer due to advances we have made in medical science, so is some of the disease typical to the aging population. Amongst the latter-mentioned disorders, one can point to neurodegenerative diseases or ailments primarily associated with the progressive degradation of brain cells and their associated structures.

Read full story

Physician Engagement is Bound To Make an Impact on Patient Experience

Experience as is Patient Engagement, But it Comes with Challenges of its Own. Those familiar with the current healthcare policies and trends also realize the importance of patient engagement in their healthcare. The latter necessity is not merely because it helps people stay healthy and live longer.Nevertheless, engaging patients in self-care, from simple daily exercise routines to partnering with their doctors on clinical decisions, can improve the quality of care, reduce risks and errors, and ultimately lower overall healthcare costs.

Read full story
1 comments

A Focus on Telehealth Controversy in 2023

Hybrid Medical Care and Work Models in 2023 are Indispensable in Expanding the Borders of the Point-Of-Care Network. According to the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Stat poll conducted in November 2022, the Telehealth system will see a significant shift in 2023. Although a similar report confirmed that transition in October 2021, the controversy of its trend still needs to be clarified.

Read full story

Mobile Genes From Mother's Gut Microbes Boosts Baby's Immunity; Study Suggests

Studies Suggest Microbiome Mobile Genetic Elements Transfer Between Mother, And The Baby Starts Before Birth And Continues After. The fundamental role of microbiota or microorganisms is commensal, symbiotic, or pathogenic; found in and on all multicellular organisms (including humans) is a well-recognized phenomenon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy