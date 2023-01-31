The Reality of Socioeconomic Globalization: From Sweet Brotherly Humanitarian Rhetoric to Bitter Universalism

Today, Everything Seems To be Interdependent But Is That A Good Deed Of The Globalist Tenet?

As some of us know, the entire world's socioeconomic and political stage is volatile today. It is not a hidden fact that societies worldwide struggle to make ends meet. Pockets of violence are happening worldwide, internationally, and within the borders of countries.

Today we are approaching a new era of the cold war, even though I believe we have arrived at a point of no return concerning global violence and famine.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, those who oversee the mass media have constantly been reminding us that the answer to international harmony is creating some form of global comradeship. That is the dogma of global interconnectedness or "Globalism."

For the past five decades, it has been an overall mission of some living in the western hemisphere to converge global operations radically. They have continually planned individual nations' economic and political guidelines into a single framework. The kind of structure that follows one unifying principle that fits globally. It is to create a national policy of treating the whole world as a "fitting sphere" for political, economic, cultural, and even moral sway.

Socioeconomic globalization amidst the end of the previous cold war came to be a single-power paragon led by the United States followed by the west. That pinnacle has served the global happenings ruggedly.

One can never miss out on the atrocities happening in various parts of the world, including, Genocides in Yemen, Syria, and Myanmar, wars in Ukraine, the Garabagh of Azerbaijan, Violence against women and children in Iran, and so much more.

Again, one may question whether socioeconomic globalization or interconnectedness has anything to do with the current turmoils happening in our backyards, but with those who do, I beg to differ!

A Peek Into The Socioeconomic Globalization Within The Spectrum

Globalization constitutes a spectrum of elements. Such segments include the liberalization of cross-border migration, financial interconnectedness, the creation of a global financing system, the global flow of information, and even the design of global governance.

Despite the rhetoric and the excellent sense of what globalization can bring to the world stage, there is some resistance in response to the terms of global policies.

For instance, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the lack of trade flow during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the election of extreme right-wing politician Giorgia Meloni to the high seat are a few examples of such opposition. That is precisely why a recent report by Harvard Business Review demonstrated a drop in the global flow of said elements during 2021.

Today, nations interconnect via global trade and even illegal flows, International aid, loans, debt relief, and remittances. Foreign Direct Investment and outsourcing are prevalent, and global strategies, logistics, and supply chains are more interdependent than ever.

Let's consider globalization within the spectrum of eliminating "Geopolitical Boundaries" by establishing governance. We could create a fraternal world where everyone can live in peace and harmony. But, since the reality of our realm dictates, globalization has come with sundry Bads and The Uglies.

Amidst globalization, migration has increased. With that, so has the migration of not-so-legally and conscientious people and intellectuals. The primary mission of the globalist doctrine has been to prosper everyone worldwide by creating jobs and universal quality of life at home.

Contrary to what the proponents of global interconnectedness have portrayed, it has created a monopoly of low-wage, out-of-sight factory workers in some countries. These people struggle to maintain the supply of goods to wealthy nations.

Thus, those who migrate are a mixture of intellectuals, still honest and needy. More importantly, among those are the creation of diaspora, human, labor, and sex traffickers.

While global trade may seem beneficial to all, workers, individual companies, and organizations, particularly the small ones, can be disadvantaged in worldwide competition. It will also lead to excessive development internationally for some nations and within the countries themselves. Not to mention, according to Harward Business School, increased globalization comes with its environmental consequences.

Challenges include deforestation and loss of biodiversity caused by economic specialization and infrastructure development, greenhouse gas emissions, and other forms of pollution caused by increased transportation of goods. It is also speculated that socioeconomic globalization introduces potentially invasive species into new environments.

The Reality Of Socioeconomic Globalization

One thing that is inevitable today is that large corporations are the prime beneficiaries of the globalist mission. The administration vassals continually strive to move forward the agenda of those entities.

The current unease on the world stage is the epitome of the fact that serfs are rising against the dogma of globalist factions.

Globalism today is uttering universalism. That is fundamental for the contemporary crowd under the interconnected geopolitical and socioeconomic realm. What stands valid for the new humanitarianism is the modish collective consciousness of today. But only despite ethnocentric friction and the series of interrelated human agencies.

References

