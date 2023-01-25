What do We Need To Know About the Digital Biomarkers’ Potential and the New Generation of Big Data Safety

What Do We Need to Know about Digital Biomarkers?

Digital Biomarkers Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

In the traditional sense, a Biomarker refers to a molecule in the human body tissues and body fluids, including blood, representing a unique sign of a physiologic and pathologic process.

Scientists and clinicians have recently demonstrated how particular Biomarkers respond to therapy or treatment of a condition.

The utility of Biomarkers has led to improved quality of medical care. Furthermore, additional research is advancing its use in various aspects of clinical application of this novel scientific breakthrough.

In contrast to the traditional concept of Biomarkers, today, we catch newer discussions concerning the so-called "Digital Biomarkers." The latter pertains to data and metadata typically collected as humans' objective, relevant physiologic, and behavioral imprints.

Digital Biomarkers are collections and measurement derivatives from various digital sensors and medical devices. The collected information typically helps impact and forecast health-related outcomes.

Like their traditional peer, Digital Biomarkers strive to transition healthcare from a reactive medical intervention towards a preventive strategy. Additionally, Digital Biomarkers will enable us to make a limitless data source available for research and analysis.

The number of Digital Biomarkers parallels the number and diversity of the digital sensors extracting those Biomarker data. Nonetheless, currently, one can divide them into seven categories. Those include diagnostic, safety, response, monitoring, prognostic, risk, and predictive utilities.

‍Big Data, Digital Biomarkers, and Their Associated Implications

As healthcare is undergoing technological disruption, it is becoming even more practical for healthcare leaders to use Digital Biomarkers to generate, collect and track clinical and non-clinical information.

Digital Biomarkers open the door to a new world of translating new data sources into informative, valuable wisdom. However, the adoption of Biomarkers, like other branches of digital and information technologies, comes with sundry challenges. Those include regulatory, privacy, and safety obstacles.

It is becoming more evident that setting insightful connections is only the tip of the iceberg before the healthcare domain truly capitalizes on the importance of Digital Biomarkers. We have a long way to go before we can clarify issues on evidence generation, necessary infrastructure, incentives, and workflow.

Digital Biomarker Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Furthermore, the lack of data standardization from current Digital Biomarkers renders them less reliable for clinical trials. That is particularly important concerning consumer-generated data like those transmitted from smart watches, where information received can vary depending on the individual scenario and source. Also, the dependability of some devices is under scrutiny as not all health sensors are FDA or CE-approved.

Amongst all the challenges, one that needs particular attention is data privacy and abuse of patient data.

Digital Biomarkers are precious assets to large corporations. The unprotected access to such a valuable commodity can have numerous negative consequences.

Let us imagine that someone provides various entities liberal access to their private information; how can those companies assure the owners of that information do not get into the wrong hands?

The bitter reality of the 21st-century healthcare domain is that most medical information, including Digital Biomarkers, is within the non-medical profit-driven business entities. And, amidst the fiercely competitive landscape within today's healthcare realm, those entities hardly resist shifting gears from their original tactical mission, patient welfare, to strategic profiteering.

Healthcare leaders should prevent personal data mishandling from evading some of the ethical implications of Digital Biomarkers. They must take affirmative steps to avoid misinformation and deep fakes and double down on oversight by accepting the responsibility for the legitimacy of Digital Biomarkers. They must prevent the liberal and overnighted utility of Artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous technologies.

For the reasons cited, that is precisely why medical practices and healthcare leaders in general already need data scientists on their side; and not on the side of non-clinical entities. Thus, that is to ensure the legitimacy of data, AI, and Deep Learning algorithms and the utility of big data.

And last but not least, healthcare leaders must strive to protect Digital Biomarkers at their infancy in patients' sensors and medical facilities through ledger decentralization, securing all the other necessary privacy grinds. That is because individuals are the only legitimate proprietors of Digital Biomarkers. At the same time, the rest are the stakeholders in extending top-notch medical care to those individuals.

Technology Hits Publication initially publicized this piece on Medium!

References

