Leading Medical Practice In Partnership with Patient


Healthcare is going through a radical metamorphosis. Medical practices of the modern era must deal with many regulatory, administrative, and financial obstacles while striving to meet patient expectations.

The traditional practice of the art of medicine that was the norm a decade ago has made it to a new chapter. Physicians today must also learn the art of healthcare business and operations by clutching the leadership role amidst evolving complexity of medical practice operations.

The ability of every physician leader or group of medical professionals to impact and guide members of a medical practice or healthcare institution is exceptionally vital to that organization's success. One can measure such success through the scope of their vision and continually meeting the goal of their mission.

Before Addressing Leadership Challenges In A Medical Practice, First, One Must Identify The Leader In That System

Today, with the increasing administrative burden and physicians' busy schedules, in most cases, the leader of medical practices is someone other than the physician. That is the symptom of the unhealthy management system that most medical practices adopt.

In other words, we regard physicians as highly intellectual citizens committed to delivering the best care to their patients. Nonetheless, in most cases, given their circumstances, they could be better versed as leaders. Moreover, of those who are ideal leaders, still, the majority must adapt to the current healthcare transitions.

Thus, one must identify the leadership and its style first. The most commonly practiced leadership type is the four central leadership styles Autocratic, Democratic, Laissez-faire, and Transformational. Transformational as the most typical style, is where leaders motivate and inspire patients and their employees to work toward quality patient care and the organization.

Healthcare Transition And Reform Of Leadership Styles

The recent transition from a fee-for-service physician reimbursement system to a value-based payment model dictates that physicians rethink their leadership role in healthcare and take a more active stance amidst the impending change. That does not necessarily imply alienating Transformational leadership, as loyalty, building confidence, and a shared vision among the medical team, stakeholders, and patients are still vital necessities.

The leadership transition must also take an agile perspective, incorporate the culture of partnership, and even a Laissez-faire leadership tone. That is the culture of trust, as, with faith, one can reach productive conflict resolution, commit, and enforce fair accountability.

Leadership must nurture common values chemistry, acknowledge defined expectations and mutual respect, and develop Synergy and a two-way communications milieu.

Modern healthcare leadership is about building a collaborative team that incorporates patients at the center of their operations.

Physician leaders need to embrace the mindset of trust and reliance on the need of their patients and the contribution of their team members. They avoid micromanagement and reward and motivate their creativity and resources to meet the team's shared goals.

Physicians must learn and embrace transparency to avoid challenges with the modern societal mindset. In other words, they have nothing to hide. They learn from their failure and are confident and decisive while maintaining humility and creativity.

The 21st-Century Medical Practice Leadership Requires Robust Logistics That Is Hybrid.

Medical practice efficiency relies on their personnel with a leadership that is flexible and agile. Such an agile leadership that upholds transparency, partners with patients and staff, and respects their opinion need a system that reaches beyond the walls of the clinics and facilities.

Healthcare leaders work with data, and today's healthcare needs more data governance. Thus, leaders must be more vigilant. They must implement an organization-wide plan and framework for collecting, standardizing, and curating data. Therefore, they must ensure a “single source of truth” while eliminating data fragmentation and resource accessibility" and redefining data ownership.

The system that supports future leadership is where the virtual user experience and workflow match and parallel in-person or onsite workflow. It accommodates flowless concurrent interactive medical staff collaboration over a transparent virtual environment. Only then can we ensure efficient medical practice management leadership and amalgamate medical arts with the art of practice management.




