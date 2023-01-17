The utility Of Radical Of Ancillary Medical Services Expansion In 2023

As patient care becomes further strenuous for medical practices, some clinics consider adding amenities to their existing settings. They intend to improve patient experience and outcomes, thus boosting revenue by adding extra work to their already busy practice.

Over the past few decades, medical science has significantly improved from diagnostics to precision medical treatment options. Although this betterment of how medical practices deliver such top-notch medical care to patients has been persistently dillydallying.

The continual lack of efficient healthcare delivery systems has uttered medical practices, particularly those of small size, to carry the operational and workflow burdens.

Physicians in medical practices today must spend additional unpaid hours to compensate for the required efforts so that insurance companies can optimally reimburse them.

Indeed, the transition of the physician reimbursement model from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement has compelled some physicians to embrace early retirement, change their profession, or adapt to the existing challenges of medical practice.

Among the medical practices, a group of physician leaders has taken a different approach. That is taking an intentional approach by supplementing their revenue by adding ancillary services to compensate for the lost time and money and keep their balance sheets at positive credit.

Medical practices benefit from adding ancillary services like radiology, laboratory, cosmetic, and phlebotomy services, thus generating enough revenue to support the cost of adding staff to the already burdened patient care flow.

However, three primary reasons support medical practices' uptake of ancillary services: those that create a better patient experience, a new revenue stream, and improved health outcomes.

A recent Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Stat poll on October 27, 2022, shows that twenty-five percent of medical practices have already added some form of ancillary services to their practice.

The study points out the significance of the "intentional" addition of ancillary service vs. unintended. Analysis suggests that 55% of the practices that intentionally added ancillary services to their daily operations experienced higher patient flow to the clinic than the year before in 2021.

Consequently, the demand increased parallel to the rising costs (staff, drug supply, information technology) that drove the need to add ancillary services to improve patient experience and therapy outcomes.

The Stat poll suggests that over 72% did not add any ancillary services the prior year to the survey. And of those added, the most common ancillary services were imaging, behavioral health, and laboratory tests.

Of those who did not add any ancillary services, only 29% expressed interest in adding some ancillary amenities shortly.

Ironically, with the increasing uptake of Telehealth by medical practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of medical practices adopting ancillary services took a downturn. Likewise, medical practices had to adjust for new technological expenses, resulting in fewer elective procedures due to the COVID-19 lockdown and an across-the-board reduction in clinic visits.

Adding Ancillary Services To Medical Practice Is a Compensatory Response That Is Subject To Flop Without Robust Logistics

Counting ancillary services to existing medical practice is a business decision that requires a well-planned business plan in the presence of a knowledgeable planning and execution strategy.

The required companywide planning and execution comprise a logistics infrastructure that can accommodate independent planning and execution of every individual ancillary service or amenity.

The MGMA Stat poll reflects the desperate circumstances of today's medical practices that are taking refuge to alternate routes to stay afloat amidst the over-monopolized healthcare domain. They often do so as a compensatory response without detailed planning and execution system.

There is nothing wrong with adding ancillary services to the already established medical practices, especially those strained by the arm-twisting healthcare policies. However, with proper healthcare delivery logistics in place, adding ancillary services would be a business decision rather than a survival strategy.

The logistics of the modern medical practice would allow operation sustainability irrespective of lockdown due to the pandemic and patient access limitation to quality care. It will sustain medical practices with or without any axillary services. Because each service independently feeds itself, the staff of those ancillary services can independently collaborate, be it physically present in-person or virtually from a remote location.

Every service in a medical practice using the modern system is one "agile System" within a larger lean and agile medical practice realm.

The current logistics supporting ancillary services in medical practices is a hybrid, interactive, collaborative cyber network of sensors. These humans plug in and out into the system and search, find, interact and exchange a product or service from anywhere globally without limitation.

References

  1. Being intentional when adding ancillary services. "Being Intentional When Adding Ancillary Services." Accessed October 31, 2022. https://www.mgma.com/data/data-stories/being-intentional-when-adding-ancillary-services.

