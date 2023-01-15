Is the Evolution of Civilizations Reaching a Present-Day Milestone?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

May Be It Is Time To Recognize Rightful Societal Sovereignty Based On Administrative And Moral Standing, Not By Their Geographic And Ethnic Profile.

CivilizationPhoto byAuthor Using AI-Powered Wonder Digital Arts!

Complex societies or civilizations traditionally represent groups of people together in urban settings. The unifying factors that have historically contributed to the evolution of civilizations include certain cultural and technological developments.

Civilizations over time have evolved into cities, municipalities, and counties based on diversities contributed, including environment, ideologies, race, language, and even greed.

We tend to call a person civilized when that person behaves responsibly and reasonably, even though what we witness today around the world contradicts that notion.

Almost every country in the world is experiencing trans-international border conflicts. Countries are disputing territorial integrities like what we see today with the Ukrainian and Russian conflict.

Likewise, Kurds in Iraq, Turkiye, and Iranian territories are fighting to have their land. And military rulers in Myanmar are brutally committing acts of genocide against Muslim minorities, trying to develop cultural norms in line with their preset profiles.

Indeed, it is evident that such civilizations and civilized people are far from reasonable and responsible.

What Determines The Type Of Civilization

Civilization characterizes the intricate manner by which people live in urban areas, their shared methods of communication, administrative infrastructure, and how they work.

Although it may seem convenient to draw civil boundaries thus, historically, one can attribute the most intricacy of defining social limits to the 20th-century fascist doctrine in most cases.

Fascism is the radical constitution of extreme autocratic nationalism that became prominent in early 20th-century Europe. It marks the beginning of a strict definition of international geographic borders based on glorifying countries' standards rather than relying on pure societal and industrial development.

That coincides with the initial movements in Europe as during World war I, European governments introduced border passports to control the exit and entry of individuals. Such a move served as the monopoly of retaining migration of their skilled people and prohibiting those from entering their communities for various reasons.

Social SovereigntyPhoto byAuthor Using AI-Powered Wonder Digital Arts!

The introduction of passports to global civilizations took the sophistication of interlacing social factors out of the equation. It replaced them with physical borders drawn by natural social hierarchies determined by race, religion, ideology, culture, or simply geographic standing.

Understandably, geography played an essential role in the evolution of civilizations. For instance, being close to rivers would offer an advantage in farming and agriculture. Then again, the industrial revolution in Europe shifted the relationships between communities and cities and strengthened international borders.

Another factor that has affected international relations is the introduction of a closed market economy where countries keep the trade of goods and services within themselves.

An unadulterated free market economy is almost nonexistent today. Still, it's the close cousin of the monopolistic market, where only one company in one country may offer products and services to the public within its borders and across.

The Choice Of Administration, Civilizations, And International Borders

Before delineating international boundaries and placement of across-the-border restrictions, what separated one community of people from others was based on language, feudal, or monarchy rules. Trades otherwise were free without a cartel.

Over the past century, the emergence of bureaucratic pars within societies, along with despotic norms, has impacted the lives of many citizens around the globe.

One can relate to the effects brought up on them through the tyranny of fascism and via manipulation of the administration to benefit the some and disadvantages of the rest, fortes like nationalism, religious authoritarianism, and racial dominance.

Once the international borders were strengthened by way of segregation, so did the totalitarian dictatorship. The 20th century marked the birth of the latter phenomenon in its modern sense, coinciding with the expansion of public communication and broadcasting tools, guns, ease of spreading propaganda, and espionage.

“The keystone of the Fascist doctrine is its conception of the State, of its essence, its functions, and its aims. For Fascism, the State is absolute, individuals and groups relative.” – Benito Mussolini

Today we see the constitution of fascist geopolitical doctrine in various shapes and forms around the globe.

Those who had access to manipulate and mold public minds and psyche thus had better leverage on monopolizing their public policies and further isolating citizens against their individual and civil rights.

To the irony of all, today, those countries that dominate the general media, broadcast, and instruments of propaganda not only do hold the upper hand on their respective institutions but also can meddle in the affairs of other countries for the benefit of their own.

In other words, the administration of a country meant to represent its society's wants, and social ideals often fail to do so by failing to realize its community's moral and societal standing. Instead, it upholds the possessive deeds of their bureaucrats furnished by fascist theocracy, or the product of radical trust, the mainstream tyranny.

Individual Liberty And Civilization

Individual liberty is the freedom to believe, act and express ourselves, free of governmental and administrative authority.

In a true civilization, individual freedom is the rule, not the option. Yet, as the governments grow in size and power over their citizens, so does the control of certain factions and their autocracy over the rest.

We may not be able to eliminate fascism and autocracy. Still, we can redraw international borders based on social preferences and norms to a federation of independent communities or states system rather than pure ubiquitous geographic perimeters.
Or- we should limit the government's role specific to the responsibilities assigned to them.

For instance, we set the sole duty of the central government of a country based on three directives; establishment of collaboration between sovereign states, coordination of international relations, and national security and defense controlled by the states and people representatives of those states.

Now, A Bit More About Establishing States And Recognizing Their Sovereignty.

Before we jump into the nuts and bolts of states and community recognition, we must first accept one fact. If we want a balanced and collaborative state in a country, we must first learn to recognize our shared values and tolerate our differences.

Furthermore, we must agree that individuals and societies are subject to change and reform concerning ideologies, morals, and needs. Therefore community, state, geopolitical, national, and geographic borders are subject to shift throughout our evolution. Thus, we must never hold such transformations against the supporters of such metamorphosis.

Nationalism, religious idealism, or any other glorification of a profile must never prevail over the reality of individual liberty and their immediate community.

We must not let geographic borders determine our love for a nation but instead ensure we take pride in being able to respect each other's communities while maintaining a collaborative attitude with each other.

“Nationalism is the love which ties me to the blockheads of my country, to the insultors of my way of life, and to the desecrators of my language.” – Karl Kraus

Today, bureaucratically enforced international borders are arbitrarily and enforced by violence, just as we witness today in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict or the Scottish referendum to exit from the British union.

Whether unrestricted immigration based on sociopolitical diversity or simply reforming geopolitical status through a referendum, all deserve recognition and respect.

It may be time to take civilization to a new milestone. And set the record straight on the fact that people change, and so do their moral grounds and ideologies.

Thus, geographic borders need to adjust to such inevitable transitions. Of course, that is if we all want to eliminate dictatorship and tyranny and live in peace. But the question is can we realize that need and identify those against individual sovereignty?

“The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather of that party, not always the majority, that succeeds, by force or fraud, in carrying elections.” – Lord Acton

References

  1. Passport — Wikipedia. "Passport — Wikipedia," July 14, 2021. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passport
  2. Encyclopedia Britannica. "History of Europe — The Trappings of Dictatorship." Accessed October 28, 2022. https://www.britannica.com/topic/history-of-Europe/The-trappings-of-dictatorship

