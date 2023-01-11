Greater Medical Practice Operations Through Process Standardization

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Standardizing The Clinic Workflow Process Is A Necessity But Needs A Personal Touch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smAbA_0kAz0TWc00
Photo byAnis Rahman on Unsplash

Every medical practice today in developed countries is fronting operational challenges. Some states in the United States may possess their particular challenges more than others. However, almost all suffer from sundry problems, from preparing for reimbursement models and participating in the various administrative incentive programs to dealing with rising operating costs. They also need help with selecting and implementing new Electronic Health Systems.

Medical practice operations today face increasing administrative burdens and shortfalls to keep up with efficient workflows. They need help to minimize fiscal waste using better workflow processes and reduce administrative task time on the physicians' clock.

One of the ways of containing some of the inefficiencies and redundancies is by way of process standardization. That is the institution of policies, procedures, and protocols medical staff should follow when attending to tasks and operations. Those include assignments like listening to grievances, distributing correspondences, and filing documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoTIS_0kAz0TWc00
Photo byOlga GuryanovaonUnsplash

Clinical task standardization also has been the topic of various discussions. In fact, according to a study published in Health Informatics Journal since the early 2000s, medical practice and healthcare generally have experienced a considerable transition toward standardization.

Despite some success with implementing standardization, some challenges to standardizing medical procedures still need to be addressed. The latter is partly due to the need for uniform terminology and definitions medical communities use daily in hospitals and medical practices.

But, one should never limit the challenges of medical practice operations standardization to nomenclature.

That is because the applicability of standardization necessitates a certain level of uniform tasks and assignment behaviors. That is something unconventional to typical practice. In other words, before standardizing a process, we must first understand the creation steps of a particular service or product and the available and distributed technologies.

Medicine is the science of relativity, as no two clinical scenarios are alike. That by itself poses a significant challenge to standardize.
Then again, there is always a place for standardization within medical practice operations.

Indeed, every medical practice can and must find its particular operations to standardize without affecting the patients' autonomy and options. Then such regularized procedures can serve as the topic of automation.

Today medical practices can take advantage of state-of-the-art software technologies to complete those standard procedures without human intervention. That will render workflow and operations to transpire smoothly, faster, easier, and consistently.

Standardization of medical practice operations and the utility of workflow automation, even for non-clinical tasks, can become counterproductive to human staff, particularly physicians. For instance, what would be the automation of patient clinic check-in for a fifteen minutes office visit good for if the physician must, by default, talk, perform the examination, and complete all administrative work within that timeframe? — or physician spends "twenty minutes of additional unpaid time" to ensure the patient is satisfied with their care and maintains proper documentation for optimal reimbursement?

Clinical Workflow, Operation Standardization, And Personalized Medical Care

Standardization of operations and workflow automation is practical, given the incorporation of clinical decision-making and a system that amalgamates physician clinical judgment and patient partnership through transparency and collaboration. That is by ensuring that it furnishes gated standard operations by offering flexibility to physicians and patients to circumvent one-size-fits-all applications.

A personalized healthcare model can be used to standardize clinical and administrative operations. The Key to achieving that harmony and balance between custom medical care and cookie-cutter all-purpose patient care is establishing a robust logistic network. That refers to the kind of planning and execution which allows every stakeholder and medical device sensor to plug in and plug out at any time and place. The latter is the infrastructure that accommodates a joint independent collaboration between humans and sensors.

Standardization of medical practice operations needs a personal touch, continuous benchmarking, and quality assurance. It demands human intervention and computer automation as long as it balances the time, cost, and quality allocated to a single patient visit.

Technology Hits initially published this article!

References

  1. Duke Personalized Health Care. "Key Principles — Duke Personalized Health Care," April 11, 2019. https://dukepersonalizedhealth.org/personalized-health-care/key-principles/
  2. Zdravković, Milan, and Miroslav Trajanović. "On the Extended Clinical Workflows for Personalized Healthcare | SpringerLink." On the Extended Clinical Workflows for Personalized Healthcare | SpringerLink. Accessed October 16, 2022. https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-36796-0_7
  3. Enhancing practice operations through process standardization. "Enhancing Practice Operations through Process Standardization." Accessed October 16, 2022. https://www.mgma.com/practice-resources/operations-management/enhancing-practice-operations-through-process-stan

Approval Of Semaglutide By FDA For EmbarkingTeen Obesity | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original

Semiglutide Can Be An Excellent Drug To Fight Teen Obesity And Diabetes In Conjunction With Better Planning And Execution. On December 23, 2022, the giant pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk made a significant announcement. The FDA recently approved the company's relatively new drug, Semaglutide, for teen obesity treatment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Healthcare# Health# Clinic operations# patient care# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Politics | Health | Healthcare | Humanity

San Francisco, CA
938 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Is the Evolution of Civilizations Reaching a Present-Day Milestone?

May Be It Is Time To Recognize Rightful Societal Sovereignty Based On Administrative And Moral Standing, Not By Their Geographic And Ethnic Profile. Complex societies or civilizations traditionally represent groups of people together in urban settings. The unifying factors that have historically contributed to the evolution of civilizations include certain cultural and technological developments.

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Pancreas; The Novel Breakthrough In Type 2 Diabetes Therapy

FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas With Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System. The initial artificial pancreas design, also called the "Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery system," imitates the blood glucose control naturally maintained by the healthy human pancreas. That is by continual blood glucose measurement and insulin delivery process.

Read full story
23 comments

Self-Care Challenges Amidst Modern Healthcare Complexity

Promoting Patient Self-Care Demands Tools That Can Support Shared Decision Making. Preventing, managing, and treating patient illnesses while preserving their mental and physical well-being is one of the tasks of our epoch.

Read full story

A Periodic Vision Statement Revision Is The Guiding Light Of Successful Medical Practice In 2023

Your Vision And Mission Shape Your Medical Practice!. Every sovereign business and entity engaged in a commercial, industrial, professional organization or enterprise by disposition have its particular long-term results of their efforts. That is irrespective of if such an organization is for-profit or non-profit.

Read full story

The Irony Of Government Motives In Support Of Anti-Intellectual Behavior

A Closer Look At The Elements Of Anti-Intellectual Interventions To Manipulate Job Market And Economy. The supply and demand of the various skills and intellect in the labor market is a significant component of any economy. That implies that the labor or the job market is intricately associated with other markets, including capital, products, and services.

Read full story

TikTok! The Doctor Will See You Now!

Physicians Have Realized The Utility Of TikTok App In Patient Engagement. From the time of the introduction of cyberspace to date, social media platforms have continually disrupted all industries. The Healthcare domain also has its particular share of social media disruption.

Read full story

Global Hospitality Industry To Meet Chinese Revenge Spending As 2023 Resolution

According to CNN Business News, China is about to Reopen its Three Years Long-closed Borders to International Travelers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, china's Zero COVID tolerance policy blocked Chinese citizens from traveling abroad.

Read full story

FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease

Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.

Read full story

Integrated Behavioral Health Through Hybrid Care Model

Integrated Behavioral Health Medicine Is A Double-Edged Sword For Medical Practices Unless They Use A Robust Hybrid System That Is Collaborative And Transparent. Behavioral health is one of the leading challenges affecting the global healthcare system. So, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare leaders around the globe are more and more realizing the role of mental health in the sustainability of global development initiatives.

Read full story

Approval Of Semaglutide By FDA For EmbarkingTeen Obesity

Semiglutide Can Be An Excellent Drug To Fight Teen Obesity And Diabetes In Conjunction With Better Planning And Execution. On December 23, 2022, the giant pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk made a significant announcement. The FDA recently approved the company’s relatively new drug, Semaglutide, for teen obesity treatment.

Read full story

Medical Scribes, Team Care Assistants And Physician Burnout

Combating Physician Burnout May Seem Like An Straightforward Task To Administrators, But Unclear Accountability. The increasing Physician administrative burden driven by the radical healthcare reimbursement is a well-recognized problem. These changes have pushed many physicians to the edge of burnout and beyond.

Read full story

An Impressive Opium User's Survival from Life-Threatening Lead Toxicity

The High Prevalence of Lead Toxicity Among Opium Users Can Be Overlooked. Here is Why!. Illumination publication initially publicized this story!. Disclaimer: All characters and names on this story are fictional. However, the case study is based on real-life events based on author's research and evaluation!

Read full story

The Best of an Integrated Benefit System Is Achieving Health Equity for All

A Mission Demanding Modern Logistics, Moreso A New Vision. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on medium!. Achieving "Health Equity" is one, if not the most, priority on the list of missions for health leaders. As I have outlined within the context of my other publications, health equity and achieving good health can only become practical by ensuring individual autonomy and engagement. That is if we can ensure every individual has the chance to attain their complete health prospect, not deprived of staying healthy and disparities.

Read full story
2 comments

Legacy Of Barbara Walters: Another Fallen Star Mark In The History Of Journalism

On December 30th, 2022, journalism lost one of its greatest patriots. Barbara Walters, according to CNN, passed away while rounded by friends and family at home. The legendary TV journalist and anchor dedicated her life to her profession throughout the 93 years of her life and five-decade career.

Read full story

Creating a Culture of Healthcare System with Promising Leadership Attitude

Transforming Non-Managerial Medical Staff Into Competent Healthcare Leadership Is Ingenious, But Is It An Explicit Undertaking For Healthcare Administration. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!

Read full story
1 comments

International Significance Of Australian Apple Retail Workers' 2022 Christmas Strike

Attaining Business Sustainability Amidst Socioeconomic Globalization. According to a recent report by Reuters, Apple workers across Australia went on a Christmas strike demanding better wages and work conditions. The strike came a few weeks after thousands of Chinese Apple manufacturing plant workers fled central China. The workers' violent rally took the streets over China's "zero tolerance" COVID-19 policy, confusion over employment perks Apple promised, and mandatory lockdown.

Read full story

Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome

Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”

Read full story
45 comments

The Goodness of the Modern Clinician Is In Partnership With Patient Health

Physicians Will Have To Partner With Patients And Other Stakeholders To Deliver Patient-Centered Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!. During the past century, medical practice and the concept of the doctor-patient relationship have maintained a status quo. The conservative perspective of the modern medical community has been hampering us from progress. That is by resisting to recognize and adopting away from the attitude of the Utilitarian principle that upholds actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Latter is in contrast to the more collaborative medical care model, despite changing public attitudes, particularly throughout the recent decades,

Read full story

Total Of $100 Billion U.S. Aid To Ukraine: What Next?!

President Zelensky Claims Americans Will Benefit From Funding Their War. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. The United States House of Representatives recently approved a $45 Billion aid package amid Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's latest address to the house members. The package, already passed by the senate majority vote, is on its way to President Biden's desk for final approval.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy