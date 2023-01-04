An Impressive Opium User's Survival from Life-Threatening Lead Toxicity

The High Prevalence of Lead Toxicity Among Opium Users Can Be Overlooked. Here is Why!

Disclaimer: All characters and names on this story are fictional. However, the case study is based on real-life events based on author's research and evaluation!

This case study is for information only and is not intended to replace formal clinical evaluation!

It was a hot evening in a dusky summer in a tiny village in northern Afghanistan. A frail-looking man is sitting on the front steps of his shack, trying to sip on the cup of hot, freshly brewed tea he just poured into his glass.

I approached him, and there it was, Ali, our village baker, curled over in distress, moaning lightly from the side of his dry blue lips.

By the time I arrived next to him, he had already lighted the cigarette he had rolled up and left it in the ashtray next to his tea which was already untouched and getting cold.

I met Ali for the first time since I left Kabul six months ago. And if it weren't for his home, I would have met him and probably wouldn't have recognized his face.

Hi Ali! How are you? I asked while walking towards him with overwhelming surprise and curiosity.

His eyes were still gazing though he wanted to say something but could hardly get a break from his anguish.

As soon as he saw me approaching him, he gazed up, trying to stand up, but he was too weak and in pain to straighten his weakened back.

I have known Ali since we were children. He is 43 years old, two years older than me. He was a solid-bodied guy with a strong will. However, as a young adult, his path to happiness and prosperity deviated when he ate opium daily.

Teriak, the pure state shire opium, is a commonly used recreational drug in the middle east.

Ali replied with distress, hello, Yakub. I wish I were doing better, but I don't, whispered loudly!

Why, Ali, what is going on, I responded as I approached.

It started three months ago, he replied! This damn pain in my stomach, he continued!

This pain has been thumping me with cramps every evening for the past three months, radiating to my back; Ali continues.

Did you see a doctor and have it checked out, Ali? I asked!

No, Yakub, but it is time to get help!

Then, I reached out and held Ali by the arms helping him to stand up. I gently voiced, "let's take it easy, while we both tried to get ready to walk toward my car.

The village emergency is only a mile away; I will get you there as we both are approaching the car. I said while we were slowly coming to the car.

From the time I met Ali till the Doctor greeted him took about an hour in total.

Upon arrival, the triage nurse assumes Ali's care by taking us to the private patient care area. She collects basic information and checks vital signs and weight!

Doctor M. is the emergency room physician on call today!

Hello Ali! My name is Doctor Mohsen, the physician on call today! The Doctor in scrubs and white coat top said!

I see that you are in pain! -Don't worry; we will help you feel better! He then continues! What brings you to the emergency room?!

Before the Doctor ends his sentence, Ali cuts in! I can't take this pain anymore! I have been suffering for the past three months, but the pain is more than I can handle today.

I can imagine how distressing it can be for you! However, can you help me understand better how you feel? Can you describe the pain for me? Doctor Mohsen replies.

The pain tends to come and go every evening as severe cramps radiating to my back so I can hardly stand up, Ali retorts.

While Dr. M. examines Ali's gait, physique, and appearance, he notices a weak-looking old-looking male covered in sweat. He then extends the following question- Have you lost any weight, nausea, or change in bowel habits lately?

Doctor, I have not checked my weighed lately, but I am sure I have lost at least 10 pounds in the past three months. When I checked my last weight, it was four months ago, and it was 190 pounds. When the stomach cramps hit then, I feel Nauseous, and sometimes I throw up too!

Ali continues after a short pause; I don't have an appetite, though, and only have a bowel movement once a week, which is problematic.

Do you smoke, drink alcohol, or use any recreational drugs? The Doctor then asks Ali!

Ali follows; I take a quarter of a brick size Teriak almost now and then! I have been using it for years!

Ali, do you know of any family history for any diseases I need to know about? Have you had any known medical problems or surgeries or taken any medications regularly?

No, Doctor, nothing that I am aware of!

I am going to do a physical exam now, Ali. Would you like some help undressing?

Ali replies slowly; I can manage; thank you!

The Doctor continues with the physical exam for the next ten minutes.

Now that we have completed the first part of my evaluation, I would like to share my findings with you. Dr. M. turns to Ali after finishing the history and physical examination.

Up to this point, my objective observation of you suggests diffuse tenderness around your abdomen and paleness in the inner part of your eyelids. More importantly, based on the weight you gave me four months ago, you have lost about 30 pounds in three months. These findings concern me!

Before reaching a diagnosis, we need to conduct some tests to determine our problem. While you wait, I will order some medications for your pain, constipation, and methadone for imminent withdrawal. Does that make sense, Ali? Doctor asks with empathy!

Yes, Dr, I understand!

Only five minutes later, Dr. M. left the bedside when the nurse in charge of Ali's care entered the room with starter kits, an intravenous line to start, and a fluid bag for hydration. She also had brought medication for Ali's pain, ordered by Dr. M.

We must do some tests on you before the Doctor returns, Ali; Nurse, says as she sets up the kit to place the catheter in Ali's vein. There are also some blood tests, Ultrasound of your stomach and an X-ray, Electrocardiogram (EKG).

Ali was immediately started on the following medications:

Pantoprazole 40 mg daily to help him with stomach pain and heartburn, Ondansetron 4 mg twice a day for nausea, aspirin 80 mg daily to prevent possible heart attack, enoxaparin 40 mg daily to avoid clots of leg while at the hospital, and morphine sulfate for pain.

Since Ali takes opium regularly, methadone 25 mg twice daily was also started to prevent possible withdrawal symptoms from Teriak.

Also, methadone was started at 25 mg BID to control withdrawal symptoms. Lactulose syrup of 10 ml three times a day also began to clear constipation which is not uncommon with regular opium use. The fecal impaction was treated with a 200-cc glycerin enema with normal saline, and Ali's stomach pain was improved.

After four hours of waiting, Dr. M. enters the room. Ok, Ali, we have some results for you!

Let's start with the "normal" test results first. Your Ultrasound and X-ray did not show any significant abnormalities except for the sign of stool impaction in your colon, which is expected given your history of constipation. Your kidneys function ok too. However, you have an abnormal EKG (slight ST depression).

Your Liver test's ALT is 50 U/L, and the Normal value is less than 45 U/L. AST is 111U/L, whereas Normal is 10–40 U/L. A couple of heart markers, including CPK of 3145U/L, average level 24–195 U/L, and Troponin of 5606 ng/ml, Normal being less than 0.04 ng/ml in your blood test, are also high. These findings indicate that some form of Heart and liver damage is happening, which prompts us to keep you in the intensive care unit until we find the cause.

Ali, seemingly in less distress but emotionally more worried, asks, is it serious, Doc?

I am afraid we have to treat your condition as critical until we rule otherwise. That is why I strongly recommend you stay overnight so we can do more tests and monitor you closely!

Dr. M. Continues further by stating that your heart tests are abnormal. I will ask our Cardiologist Dr. K., And Intensivist, Dr. J, to evaluate you during your stay. I have already discussed your condition with Dr. K.

From now on, I will transfer your care to Dr. J Ali!

I am sure he will take care of you and coordinate your care while you are in the intensive care unit so you can get better soon!

I have also discussed your case with our Gastroenterologist to evaluate your stomach and colon.

Ali was admitted to the intensive care unit within 24hrs. An echocardiogram suggested slight heart muscle weakness. Fortunately, your endoscopy did not show any abnormal findings.

A combination of severe abdominal cramps, low blood count with small-sized blood cells (Hb 9.4 gr/dl, Normal 12–16 gr/dl; Hct 29%, Normal 36–48 %; MCV 82Fl Normal 80–96 Fl), and long-term opium consumption raised the suspicion of possible Lead poisoning.

Dr. J joined Ali and did his evaluations. He was transferred to the intensive care unit, and I headed home. It was four in the morning when I finally got to nap.

Dr. J also ordered blood toxicology, and the results were as expected. The "normal" lead level in human blood should be no more than ten micrograms per Deciliters.

Ali's blood lead level exceeded 87.6!

The next day, after work, when I returned to visit Ali, he had already seen Dr. J. Treatment was started for the diagnosis of Lead poisoning due to the contaminated opium process.

He was immediately started on detoxification using an intramuscular chelating agent, British Anti-Lewisite (BAL), at a dosage of 4 mg/kg for five days.

The request for blood lead level is indicated if patients like Ali show up with Colic abdominal pain or microcytic hypochromic anemia if they have a long history of opium consumption. Dr. J. also started Ali on intravenous infusion of CaNa2EDTA (Calcium Disodium Edentate) followed by succimer by mouth for 14 days.

The treatment helped remove lead from Ali’s system.

Ali was monitored closely; he was transferred out of ICU after two days and home seven days following admission. Ali was discharged home two weeks after admission after making sure all the abnormal test results returned to normal.

It is essential to know that opium is still one of the most commonly abused substances.

Opium Teriak is still among the most frequently abused drugs in the middle east. It is often processed illegally in poorly controlled laboratories.

Teriak opium is refined into a sticky, brown paste. During the process, it is pressed and sundried into cubes. However, during the process, impurities make their way into the product. That includes but is not limited to lead.

Teriak can then be ingested or smoked. This process results in introducing impurities such as Lead into the product. Most importantly, Lead is often deliberately added to the product by the smugglers to increase its weight during the trade.

According to some reports, the amount of Lead in the processed Teriak is usually tiny. However, if it is used more frequently, like in Ali's case, it can have highly toxic outcomes. That includes brain damage, kidney failure, and mental confusion.

Ali was lucky not to have extreme damage to his organs, like the brain, nerves, and kidneys. But if it were not for my unexpected visit to Ali, the diligence of the doctors, and his cooperation, the worst consequences would have been inevitable.