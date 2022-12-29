International Significance Of Australian Apple Retail Workers' 2022 Christmas Strike

Attaining Business Sustainability Amidst Socioeconomic Globalization

According to a recent report by Reuters, Apple workers across Australia went on a Christmas strike demanding better wages and work conditions. The strike came a few weeks after thousands of Chinese Apple manufacturing plant workers fled central China. The workers' violent rally took the streets over China's "zero tolerance" COVID-19 policy, confusion over employment perks Apple promised, and mandatory lockdown.

The strike in Australia lasted less than two-day involved about 200 of Apple's stores and roughly 4,000 employees across that nation's major cities.

The recent strike by the giant American digital technology manufacturer employees in Australia does not come as a surprise. That is particularly true as it coincides with the peak time for Apple sales.

As mentioned, This trend is not only not unexpected but more so anticipation that has preoccupied some economists' sanities. That is, if the global business models are sustainable today.

When discussing business sustainability, we primarily refer to a company's strategy to minimize the damaging effects of vicarious market turmoils. That invariably includes the influence of workers' unions and imminent strikes.

Another way to portray sustainable business practice is by clarifying how an organization plans to offset adverse environmental and social impacts through appropriate governance and operations. Such courses include improving energy efficiency, deploying infrastructure that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and enabling sustainable development.

Sustainable business practice requires diligent operational risk assessment while clinging to external regulations and development goals.

The Apple workers' strike may be the continuum of the interconnected chain of events initiated in china and earlier in the United States.

Earlier this year, Apple retail workers in Maryland, United States, unionized their employees for the first time. The state was the foremost to witness such a stir in the country regarding the giant tech, allegedly in response to the company's poor working environment.

The labor movement's Australian ilk is sweeping and valid for other giant tech industries.

However, the question is can the world afford sustainable business?

Some business leaders believe in taking a more innovative approach to pricing. They feel creativity can benefit society, the environment, and the company.

The opposing parties contend that business and environmental sustainability is oppugning amidst the sweeping socioeconomic globalization towards which we are headed. That means merely because globalization is a complex and uneven process.

Another problem with business sustainability is that “it merely lacks a classic definition.”

“There is a crippling vagueness about what sustainability means,” — said Geoffrey Jones, a business history professor at Harvard University and the author of “Profits and Sustainability: A History of Green Entrepreneurship.”

Furthermore, sustainability needs a definite value, thus figuring out how the business will repay that sustainable operation and how it will maintain employee satisfaction.

As Marco Bertini, one of the authors of a report in MIT Sloan Management Review, also states:

“In one sense, we argue that organizations act more as caretakers of markets than as simple producers, using the incentives and information embedded in the price mechanism to allocate the responsibility for broader and fairer access, conscientious and effective consumption, and for handling waste more efficiently.”

The article summarises that the only way businesses can ease the burden of commerce on society is first to account for that burden and find someone to pick up the tap.

And not too uncommonly, that is the consumer and the community who bear the fiscal burden.

Indeed, one can come up with numerous strategies for how businesses can maintain sustainability and thus avoid incidences like what happened on Christmas eve 2022.

Those factors include understanding customer needs and employees' expectations, having a robust process, and embracing operational perfectionism. However, suppose we consider business sustainability a "tug-of-war" between business strategists and employee unions. In that case, that could only mean one thing and one thing only. That is the reality of the vicious circle pertinent to increasing costs burden on consumers and the market for sustainability in the endless globalist framework.

