Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome

“We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr.

The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”

Looking back on history, one can appreciate American society today’s host of Roman imprints in this relatively novel social assembly. That is anything from Art, Architecture, Science, Technology, and Law. For instance, the so-called “Neoclassical Architecture” of the United States Capitol represents how Ancient Roman doctrine has influenced modern American culture today.

The United States Capitol is representative of modern Roman architecture. The structure, in association with the ancient Greek philosophical Enlightenment Empiricism, upholds empirical evidence’s central role in forming rather than innate ideas or traditions. (Alessandro et al. n. p.)

The founders of American society foresaw the historical significance of the Roman judiciary system. Just as reflected in the Capitol architecture, the founding fathers grasped the competence of the Ancient Roman legal process. That is short of adapting to the harsh punishments that came with that era. (Traces of Ancient Rome in the Modern World n. p.)

Despite the dual similarities shared earlier, Ancient Romans and American society share many other traits!

Romans and Americans have been the great influencers of their epoch, anything from military power to the soft power of Language, Culture, Technology, and Ideals. They established significant geographic expansion and influence from every aspect, including political and economic, creating an open society and cultural reform of their particular era. (Anderson, Kerby, et al. n. p.)

As Ancient civilizations, Roman culture shall not and will never be the perfect fit in our contemporary American mindset. However, as one of the most civil rights activists of the past century noted, “we are made by history,” and United States’ standing is the continuum of development from the Ancient Roman epoch till today. So, lets our actions today serve as history for our children tomorrow!

