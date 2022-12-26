The Goodness of the Modern Clinician Is In Partnership With Patient Health

During the past century, medical practice and the concept of the doctor-patient relationship have maintained a status quo. The conservative perspective of the modern medical community has been hampering us from progress. That is by resisting to recognize and adopting away from the attitude of the Utilitarian principle that upholds actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Latter is in contrast to the more collaborative medical care model, despite changing public attitudes, particularly throughout the recent decades,

Amidst increasing public, the state of being connected, access to information, and acknowledging conventional means to offer medical care to common ailments still need to be improved.

Indeed, driving patients to follow detailed medical advice for health promotion is no longer a perfect answer merely because millennials expect more, better, and more convenience.

The Attitude Towards Patient Care Style Is Changing

Physicians today are, more than ever, giving up outdated practices and starting to realize the need for clinical practice model reform that is patient-centered.

Recently Elsevier Connect published an interesting report. The publication’s message conforms to the needs of contemporary patients. Those who are more knowledgeable and empowered than their peers of earlier decades. The report outlined; more than half of clinicians surveyed through the “Clinicians of the Future.”

One thing is for sure; technology still needs to eliminate the need for empathic availability and resourcefulness demanded by contemporary patients for active listening. According to the Elsevier publication, 82% of clinicians see this necessity as a soft skill. Something fundamental; however, such skills and tasks place additional time pressure on their already constrained time allocated for patient care.

Only 51% of clinicians agreed on having enough time to spend with patients. That is despite the apparent and increased demand for engaging with patients and the time allocated for their care,

Eighty-six percent of clinicians surveyed agree that patients today are more informed.

That is an essential factor that serves as the driving source for medical practice reform and healthcare transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6LUW_0jueSqPO00
Photo byPixabay

As part of modern medical practice reform, partnering with patients and implementing quality measures are essential today. At the same time, 51% of clinicians feel Telehealth will negatively affect the partnership between clinicians and patients. That is because currently available Telehealth systems expectedly undermine empathy and personal touch.

Partnering With Patients Requires Partnering With Technology

Partnering with patients means Partnership in Real-time, Data Analytics, and strategies to make clinical decisions.

The first and foremost element of a true partnership between physician and patient is establishing a logistic infrastructure merely because that places patients at the epicenter of their medical care.

Implementing painstaking organization and commissioning an elaborate clinical operation does not necessarily mean installing a static centralized data oversight system.

But, as mentioned earlier, it is the one where physicians and patients maintain complete control. That is more over their medical records and health data.

The system is a decentralized ledger design where patients own, manage health data, communicate and exchange information seamlessly across cyberspace.

The Elsevier survey reports 77% of clinicians to see real-time patient analytics as a critical element. The clinicians anticipate personalized medical care in the coming years. That includes utilizing patients’ health data and detailed clinical insights within patient and clinician partnership contexts for making clinical decisions.

Most medical practices and clinicians see modern logistics within a particular spectrum. That is from the simple virtual check-in process to in-person consultation where patients live.

Partnering with patients is the essence of modern clinical practice.

Such partnership is only practical through a collaborative, hybrid, transparent network. Every person, digital sensor, or medical device can remotely plug into the system in real time using modern logistics.

The modern system allows all stakeholders unaided to partner with patients and clinicians. That partnership will translate into patient engagement, personalized healthcare, and more options for everyone. It will conform to patients’ expectations, lower physician burnout, reduce healthcare costs, and ultimately create health equity.

“Patient engagement is partnering, realizing technology’s role with them, constantly delivering a tailored experience to their expectations. Then, while maintaining your vision, mission, and power of persuasion as a physician.” — Dr. Adam Tabriz

