Highlights of MGMA 2022 Healthcare Stat Report at a Glance

A Year Short Of Achievements For The Healthcare Leaders, Yet Promising Future In 2023

Regarding the healthcare system, 2022 has been a year of bittersweet for healthcare leaders, physicians, and patients.

Bitter, meaning that there is much work to be done if we intend to maintain independent medical practice sovereignty, offer a quality work model for medical staff and create health equity. Whereas the sweet is that more and more physicians are aware of what needs to be done to achieve them.

Recently a report was published by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) reviewing the year's Stat Reports.

The information briefly touches on the significant challenges that led to disruptions in the healthcare industry. Those issues include obstacles with reimbursement, discord in the medical staff work environment, increased physician administrative workload, and regulatory burdens.

On top of the already recognized problems, MGMA conducted another Stat poll asking medical group leaders about their views on possible healthcare trends during 2023.

The response was very promising!

Most healthcare leaders feel the considerably significant trends of 2023 will be within the technology domain, human resources, revenue & expense, risk management & compliance, and operations & ownership.

Technology Disruptions in 2023

The MGMA report shows that medical group leaders believe more emphasis on virtual and hybrid patient care models is likely in the new year. They foresee a move toward expanding Point Of Care (POC) to remote locations by making virtual platforms more robust.

The anticipated transformation will be associated with broader employment of virtual assistants, increased Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhanced health event prediction through better wearable devices, and streamlining medical device production efficiency using 3D printing technology.

Medical Group Leaders Predict Focus On Effective Human Resource Strategies In 2023

Electing and recruiting appropriate healthcare staff and maximizing their retention has remained a significant challenge for medical practices during 2022.

The staff shortage was better after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet still, the problem continues to linger today.

The MGMA report predicts the need for more internal education programs for workers, increased use of part-time employees, and offering of flexible schedules in 2023.

Impact Of Medicare Reimbursement Cuts In 2022 And Possible Solution In The Coming Year

The MGMA report highlights the need for the government's response to the reimbursement cuts and decrease in physician's fee schedules. And that, unless medical group leaders and practices see the proper response, it will decrease physicians' participation in Medicare programs and thus reduce patient access to care.

In addition, reduced reimbursement by Medicare will drive physician practices to cut costs. That trend, in turn, limits resources for physicians to deliver quality care to their patients if they continue seeing Medicare patients.

It is also not a mystery that despite escalating inflation and increasing patients' financial responsibility from high-deductible health plans, medical practices will need help to collect the account receivables. (A/R)

Furthermore, the complexity of prior authorization has continued to be a significant issue for most medical practices. Therefore, Prior Authorization rules must reform in 2023 amid Medicaid redetermination, thus the loss of coverage by patients.

Medical Practice Operations, Risk And Compliance Policy Reform in 2023

Increasing technology utilization, and with the introduction of Remote virtual visits, so are the government audits.

According to the MGMA report, government audits are even more noticeable around Medicare Advantage insurance plans and Telehealth visits.

In 2022 there has been a parallel increase in non-acute health problem visits with the rise in "Quick Care" or Urgent care centers. That has been associated with a continual decrease in independent or private medical clinics due to financial strain. Or, at the very least, if private clinics avoid shutdown, they may be swallowed through mergers and acquisition of supergroups and large systems.

Medical group leaders are hopeful that the negative healthcare tendencies of 2022 will reverse in the following year. And that those already moving in the positive direction will continue to devise.

Medical Practices Need The Right Logistics Infrastructure In 2023

The bitter reality of the medical practice landscape is that independent physicians and private medical practices face more prominent and robust competitors. Such a fierce milieu has been the upshot of the introduction of resource-intensive policies, reimbursement protocols, and physician task scope creep.

The relentless rise of healthcare costs and medical practice overhead have further saddled physicians' practices with burnout.

Larger medical systems are equipped with financial, human resources, and technology to tackle administrative hurdles. However, small private medical practices need such an edge. That is precisely why they continue to die out or, at the very least, go through mergers and acquisitions to stay afloat.

The solution is adopting the proper logistics if independent medical practices intend to stay in the game in 2023. They require a planning and execution model that is custom to their practice. To achieve that kind of logistics, thus medical clinics need to take advantage of an open, interactive hybrid network of humans, devices, and sensors.

Ensuring an independent, decentralized, collaborative system will allow real-time seamless engagement amongst patients, physicians, and all healthcare stakeholders remotely, in person, or concomitantly in tandem. Once the appropriate logistics are established, everyone can search, find, and exchange all services and products, thus allowing every task and role to be allocated to the right person and the suitable device at the right time and location.

