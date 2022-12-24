Social Determinants Of Health Demands More Coordinated Effort

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Majority Of Physicians Realize The Importance Of Addressing Social Determinants Of Health To Improve Patients' Health Outcomes, Yet Few Have The Power To Do So!

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rEud_0jsIuYne00
Photo byMarkus Frieauff on Unsplash

In the environment and epoch where healthcare leaders strive to promote a person's health, addressing factors other than clinical indicators is becoming more necessary. Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) comprise a set of those elements.

One can name many reasons and put forward thousands of justifications and validity as to why and how better access to health education, affordable medical care, and medication can help improve quality of life and reduce healthcare costs. Furthermore, we can invariably agree that to achieve health equity; we must effectively improve social determinants of health. Nevertheless, the mission will only turn the corner if we lay the foundation for a system that helps physicians and all stakeholders work towards that goal.

Addressing Social Determinants of Health, because it expands beyond the traditional healthcare space, requires a new mindset from physicians' perspective and modern logistics infrastructure by the healthcare entirety. That is because the conditions in which individuals are born, grow old, live, and work or other factors they live in necessitates reaching out to orthodox medical practices.

Physicians eventually need to partner with various domains and organizations to tackle socioeconomic status, education, neighborhood, physical environment, employment, social support networks, and access to healthcare. That is unless they accept to concede to the loss of independent medical practices and practice according to non-medical leaders' decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDPrK_0jsIuYne00
Photo byBrooke Cagle on Unsplash

Most Physicians Value Social Determinants Of Health, Yet Lack Resources To Accomplish That Goal

According to a survey report published by McKinsey & Company, 87% of physicians surveyed reported Social Determinants of Health as a somewhat high-priority initiative they must take into account. However, only 27% claimed they have the necessary resources and faculty to address Social Determinants of Health.

Not surprisingly enough, even those who stated being capable of addressing Social Determinants of Health majority had at least one element with which they felt less confident in each capability.

Based on the report, 70% of the medical community and physicians have invested over one million dollars in addressing Social Determinants of Health. The investment was through various avenues, including donations and grants.

The medical community's investment in Social Determinants of Health was in various elements, from transportation and health literacy to childcare support and housing stability.

Community and patient need drive physicians' typical choice of investment area. Their probable intent also depends on the feasibility of supporting these scopes and their capabilities.

One thing worth noting is that it is clear whether investment areas have the most significant impact. Furthermore, a breakdown of total physicians' investment size on Social Determinants of Health is less than 1% of their total revenue.

Even though 72% of medical communities stated having adequate capacities to screen patients for basic unmet needs based on their SDoH (Social Determinants of Health), they still needed standardized screening procedures, analytics, and a coordinated care model.

Those who asserted carrying out the screening process also needed more support and resource coordination, incorporating SDoH screening into quality-of-care measures. They also needed to catch up in using predictive analytics to identify patients at risk for unmet basic needs, tracking SDoH metrics, and partnering with a vendor to identify unmet basic needs of the population.

The survey carried out by McKinsey & Company also reveals that only one-third of physician practices have some form of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to track the impact of handling Social Determinants of Health.

Recent research has confirmed that employees of provider systems face unmet basic needs; for instance, nearly 20% of healthcare support workers (roughly one in five of all those employed in the industry) face food insecurity.

A recent McKinsey survey on health equity in the workplace also realized significant unmet primary employee and staff needs. That means employees with one or more unmet basic needs are more likely (2.4X) for missed work time of over six days and, as a result, have missed receiving ought physical healthcare.

While addressing patients' unmet basic needs is essential, it is also for the employees. Despite that need, only 39% of physician practices are confident about which unmet needs they should focus on to help their employees.

The key to handling Social Determinants of Health and unmet patient and basic employee needs comes with a financial demand. That requires comprehensive financial analysis and articulating the return on investment on addressing SDoH. These indicators include improved reimbursement for SDoH interventions, increased data sharing across payers, providers, communities, and patients, and improved data and analytics capabilities to monitor unmet basic needs, track impact, and inform care.

McKinsey & Company report outlines various tactical actions physicians, and medical practices can take to meet patient needs based on their Social Determinants of Health. These include linking unmet basic needs to crucial priorities, organizing for success, collecting data to inform interventions, making informed financial commitments, developing a referral and support infrastructure, measuring outcomes and sharing successes, convening, and leading external SDoH activities.

Physicians Need To Do More Towards Health Equity But struggle Less To Meet The Basic Patient Needs.

Meeting Basic patient needs by addressing Social Determinants of Health and the individual determinants is the cornerstone of quality health, health equity, and lower healthcare costs. And more and more physicians are acknowledging that significance.

There is one primary difficulty despite the evolved wisdom among the medical community around Social Determinants of Health and continues stride to bank on its practical application. That extra administrative workload is associated with addressing unmet basic needs on top of the already busy physician's call of duty.

Without a doubt, reaching health equity and meeting social needs that contribute to healthy living is necessary. Nonetheless, one can only anticipate doing so with appropriate resources and amenities.

The fast-paced emergence of digital technologies and heavy-handed healthcare policies to achieve health equity have left physicians in a vacuum that is about to fill with an overwhelming workload.
The technology rush driven by poor usability and the medical community has exposed physicians to burnout.

Physicians first must accept control and take responsibility for their technology domain, changing from pure self-reliance to a teamwork mode that extends outside their discipline. That is if they intend to maintain the independent medical practice, stay competitive, satisfy insurance reimbursement criteria, and meet the basic needs of their patients by addressing Social Determinants of Health.

Only in a collaborative, transparent, hybrid healthcare network of multidisciplinary players can physicians seamlessly and effortlessly meet the contemporary systems benchmarks. That system is Cyber-physical-human System or network. (CPHS)

References

  1. McKinsey & Company. "How Providers Are Meeting Patients&rsquo; Basic Needs — and Where They Could Do More." Accessed September 13, 2022. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare-systems-and-services/our-insights/how-providers-are-meeting-patients-basic-needs-and-where-they-could-do-more.
  2. TABRIZ, D. A. "Is Health Equity Achievable?!. As Healthcare Administrations Worldwide… | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | ILLUMINATION | Medium." Medium, July 4, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/is-health-equity-achievable-22687c8d8056?source=search_post---------1----------------------------.
  3. TABRIZ, D. A. "The Socioeconomic Impact of the Social Drivers of Health | ILLUMINATION-Curated." Medium, July 15, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-socioeconomic-impact-of-the-social-drivers-of-health-bb5c389da834?source=search_post---------2----------------------------.
  4. TABRIZ, D. A. "Population Health and Its Current Challenges | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | ILLUMINATION | Medium." Medium, September 1, 2021. https://medium.com/illumination/population-health-and-its-current-challenges-8d1a35efaf3c?source=search_post---------0----------------------------.
  5. TABRIZ, D. A. "The Modern-Day Solo Medical Practice Needs More than Just a Technology | DataDrivenInvestor." Medium, August 29, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/the-modern-day-solo-medical-practice-needs-more-than-just-a-technology-ed5a23bfcf13.
  6. TABRIZ, D. A. "Is Health Equity Achievable?!. As Healthcare Administrations Worldwide… | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | ILLUMINATION | Medium." Medium, July 4, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/is-health-equity-achievable-22687c8d8056.
  7. TABRIZ, D. A. "Patient Engagement Amidst Modern Challenges | ILLUMINATION-Curated." Medium, August 12, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination-curated/patient-engagement-amidst-modern-challenges-f35349dcfcde.
  8. TABRIZ, D. A. "Physician Burnout | DataDrivenInvestor." Medium, August 18, 2020. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/advanced-technology-combined-with-the-human-touch-can-ease-physician-burnout-6dc2fd25762e.

Related Articles

Triumph Over Busy Medical Practice
Deal With Busy Private Medical Practice Or Risk Losing Independence!

The Need for Personalization of Medical Practice Model

The Power and Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare

9 stories about Socioeconomic Impact On Health & Wellness curated by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ - Medium

The Majority Of Physicians Realize The Importance Of Addressing Social Determinants Of Health To Improve Patients' Health Outcomes, Yet Few Have The Power To Do So! - In the environment and epoch where healthcare leaders strive to promote a person's health, addressing factors other than clinical indicators is becoming more necessary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Wellness# Healthcare# Society# Healthcare For All

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
852 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Goodness of the Modern Clinician Is In Partnership With Patient Health

Physicians Will Have To Partner With Patients And Other Stakeholders To Deliver Patient-Centered Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!. During the past century, medical practice and the concept of the doctor-patient relationship have maintained a status quo. The conservative perspective of the modern medical community has been hampering us from progress. That is by resisting to recognize and adopting away from the attitude of the Utilitarian principle that upholds actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Latter is in contrast to the more collaborative medical care model, despite changing public attitudes, particularly throughout the recent decades,

Read full story

Total Of $100 Billion U.S. Aid To Ukraine: What Next?!

President Zelensky Claims Americans Will Benefit From Funding Their War. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. The United States House of Representatives recently approved a $45 Billion aid package amid Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's latest address to the house members. The package, already passed by the senate majority vote, is on its way to President Biden's desk for final approval.

Read full story
2 comments

Highlights of MGMA 2022 Healthcare Stat Report at a Glance

A Year Short Of Achievements For The Healthcare Leaders, Yet Promising Future In 2023. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. Regarding the healthcare system, 2022 has been a year of bittersweet for healthcare leaders, physicians, and patients.

Read full story

The Enigmatic History Of The Primary Care Medicine In 2022

Failure Of Primary Care Medicine To Meet Bureaucrats Scope Creeping Expectations Seems To Surface By The Day. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Human Touch And The Integrity Of Healthcare Technology

Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Emergence of Lifestyle Medicine

Lifestyle Medicine May Be The Next Medical Specialty And Is Resource Intensive, Thus Demanding A Better Healthcare Delivery Logistics. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physicians' Early Resignation And Early Retirement Due To Burnout In 2022

According To The Recent MGMA Stat Poll, Despite the well-known Surge Of Burnout-Driven Physician Resignation, Most Healthcare Leaders Still Have No Plan to Counter The Trend. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!

Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Healthcare Inspired By The Gaming Industry In 5 Minutes

Digital Gaming Has Successfully Embraced Real-Time Engagement, So Should Healthcare System. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. All of us in the world, as social beings, perform tasks and interact with others daily. Some of these actions are conscious of us. Nonetheless, most of us perform many activities without overthinking. Our unconscious mind has been able to retain over the early stages of our lives what we call today easy and intuitive.

Read full story

Can We Protect Patient Health Information Amidst Handling Social Determinants Of Health?

Traditional Means of Protecting Health Information Is No Longer Sufficient, Particularly If We Intend To Extend Health Equity to Everyone. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Philosophy Of SELF-CARE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT

Patients Choose Self-Care For a Variety Of Valid Reasons; that is Why Healthcare Logistics Infrastructure Must Be Able To Meet Those Essentials!. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Tolerant Society Versus Gullible Constituency: Expectations Vs. Reality

Paradox Of Promoting Tolerance Through The Tyranny Of The Masses Versus Golden Rule. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Tolerance and the capacity to endure someone, something, and actions without prejudice is one of our time's most publicized and rhetorical subjects. It is the essence of every healthy society, an instrument of peace and prosperity across all spectrums of the constituency.

Read full story
1 comments

The Roadmap To Healthy Aging

Healthcare Leaders Are Trying To Transform The World For The Elderly, But How?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Despite prevailing misconceptions about Aging, getting old is not a disease. Instead, it is the continuum of a natural process that every human being traverses.

Read full story

Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service

How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Intelligence; The Next Generation Instrument

Instrumentality Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rests In The Vision And Mission Of Its End Users. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning possess great potential to solve endless intricate tasks in every industry domain and discipline. These include human resource (HR) crises to help physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Read full story
1 comments

Digital Therapeutics Impact On Physician Practices

The Role of Digital Therapeutics In The Future Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Healthcare Delivery. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Are Physicians Intentionally Downplaying Their Intellectual Humility?

It Maybe Ripe For Physicians To Own their Intelectual Limitations, Yet Still, They Ought to Reset Their Thresholds When It Comes To Health Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Next-Generation Digital Health Infrastructure

A Logistic System Of Creating Opportunity To Establish Health Equity. Health equity is about every individual having the opportunity to reach their full health potential. It eliminates reversible factors such as socioeconomic and geographic barriers from the healthcare delivery equation.

Read full story

Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike

Online Reputation And Portfolio Is The Strongest Marketing Tool For Your Medical Practice, So Use It Wisely!. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!. On July 26, 2022, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conducted a Stat Poll on 397 participants. The survey tried to clarify if healthcare leaders used data, such as medical practice performance information, in their marketing campaigns to target high-value patients. Interestingly, the majority (59%) stated they never used their data on medical performance or any data to establish traction. Amongst the remaining participants, 12% were unsure of using the latter marketing strategy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy