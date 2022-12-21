The Enigmatic History Of The Primary Care Medicine In 2022

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Failure Of Primary Care Medicine To Meet Bureaucrats Scope Creeping Expectations Seems To Surface By The Day

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMVwF_0jpzeIL800
Photo byArek Socha from Pixabay

Riddling of the healthcare system by bureaucracy is not a novel phenomenon. From the spectrum of administrative expropriation of patient care, the concept of primary care solo reaches back almost one hundred years.

The Barefoot Doctors of old Communist China during the 1930s is as far as we can track back the origin Of primary care medicine. That is when Chinese government authorities trained rice farmers to provide limited healthcare services to rural communities.

Today, the contemporary derivative of Barefoot doctor's concept of scope creep is wildly prevalent under the new moniker of primary care.

Whether we call it primary care or village healers, both share one fact: both define the epitome of bureaucratically driven scope creeps under the society's best interest rationale.

Let's consider patient care or any individual assignments in the care process of every patient. In that case, the scope creep depicts all the necessary tasks required in respect of that assignment to qualify for maximal allocated payment or completion of that care stage.

For instance, traditionally, under the fee-for-service physician reimbursement model, visiting a patient for diabetic care would be sufficient to qualify for allocated insurance payment. However, today that is becoming a thing of the past.

Today, amid the introduction of value-based reimbursement, physicians under the so-called primary care model address information and data like social determinants of health using Electronic Health Records (EHR) Systems that lack user-friendliness.

When scope creep happens, patient care will suffer, overhead costs will rise, and the quality of care will plunge. And, Ironically, physicians' payments not only will not increase but often suffer penalties for not complying with the scope of work.

When this happens, the project risks being completed late, being over budget, and needing more quality. In this guide, we look at scope creep, some examples, how to prevent it from happening, and how to fix it if it has already gotten out of hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpHfP_0jpzeIL800
Photo byTyler Nix on Unsplash

Primary Care And The Flop Of Scope Creep

Those familiar with scope creep also comprehend that expanding the scope of work without allocating reasonable time and resources can be highly counterproductive.

Since the evolution of the primary care discipline, adding administrative tasks to the selected general practice physician's to-do list has gradually crept into the scope of work for them.

Indiscriminate scope creeps brought up on physicians by administrations are not unique to the United States. Family practice physicians, pediatricians, and internists in other countries also experience pressure.

Primary care scope creeps utterly fails physicians, as the system expects them to do more without adjusting time and reimbursement. Furthermore, the shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment schemes has made physicians feel undervalued and burdened to burnout.

According to multiple sources, those doctors designated as primary care physicians titles are already leaving medical practice or, at the very least, shifting to a part-time position.

Without a doubt, the healthcare system is failing and dragging down the physicians, causing suffering to them and their patients.

According to some, primary care concepts are dying away!

At the same time, fewer family physicians are available to provide services to many communities in countries like Canada, says the author of a report published in KevinMD publication.

According to other studies, COVID-19 put primary care to the test during the last couple of years, thus revealing a multitude of challenges. Millions of Canadians are feeling the ripple effect of the pandemic as they are still unable to access primary care services.

Based on a report published in 2011 by Milbank Q., Canada's earlier assumption was that primary healthcare could be attainable in a pluralistic system of private medical practices, given the opportunities. However, it would require robust government and skilled oversight.
So, that was done, and almost a decade later, physicians are still overwhelmed, and patients are frustrated without quality care.

There is overwhelming evidence in support of primary care scope creep overhaul failure. Still, many bureaucrats need help to face the certainty as they are still unyielding by claiming a shortage of primary care physicians.

Ironically, despite that claim, some organizations, like American Medical Association (AMA), have dared to lobby for limiting medical school admissions and even shut down some medical schools.

Lessons To Be Learnt

Even as some bureaucrats may portray, primary care medicine is NOT a medical specialty. It is a scope creep instrument designed to bureaucratically expand the scope of work and responsibilities without balancing it with reasonable time and restitution.

Primary care is the contemporary means of toiling physicians via scope creeping. That includes introducing nonphysicians into the discipline under the supervision of physicians, thus adding more medicolegal and supervisory responsibilities to their already hefty workload.

Primary care is a failure, not merely because of a physician shortage. It is failing due to its undueness to its core nature. That is, the monopoly of tasks riddling the medical profession through scope creep and unjust control of physician reimbursement noose in the hands of corporations.

References

  1. NewsBreak Original. "The New-Fangled Changes or Challenges Coming to Primary Care Practice in 2021 | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2414352163302-the-new-fangled-changes-or-challenges-coming-to-primary-care-practice-in-2021.
  2. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Alma-Ata Declaration of 'Health for All: A Generation Old Quest with Trivial Conquest." Medium, July 22, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/alma-ata-declaration-of-health-for-all-a-generation-old-quest-with-trivial-conquest-2b27cf9b4c4.
  3. NewsBreak Original. "A Random Glance at Primary Care Practice Success across the World | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2333027127238-a-random-glance-at-primary-care-practice-success-across-the-world.
  4. NewsBreak Original. "Primary Care Medicine: A Bureaucratically Inspired Medical Specialty | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2333021624758-primary-care-medicine-a-bureaucratically-inspired-medical-specialty.
  5. NewsBreak Original. "Primary Care Medicine in the United States: A Clinical Specialty, or Managed Care Travesty | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2322518307094-primary-care-medicine-in-the-united-states-a-clinical-specialty-or-managed-care-travesty.
  6. Dalmia, Shikha. "The Evil-Mongering Of The American Medical Association." Forbes, August 26, 2009. https://www.forbes.com/2009/08/25/american-medical-association-opinions-columnists-shikha-dalmia.html.
  7. Redirecting you — Medium. "Redirecting You — Medium." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://medium.com/r/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsbreakapp.onelink.me%2F2115408369%3Fpid%3Dmp_1587406%26msource%3Dmp_1587406%26docid%3D0b1U8zYC%26af_dp%3Dnewsbreak%253A%252F%252Fopendoc%253Fdocid%253D0b1U8zYC%26af_web_dp%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.newsbreak.com%252Faf-landing%253Fdocid%253D0b1U8zYC.
  8. TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Are We Facing a Shortage of Primary Care Physicians?" Medium, July 9, 2021. https://medium.com/writers-guild/are-we-really-facing-a-shortage-of-primary-care-physicians-a807680cf3b6.
  9. The Globe and Mail. "Opinion: Canada Has a Primary-Care Crisis. Here Are Three Steps We Must Take to Solve This Problem," July 16, 2022. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-canada-has-a-primary-care-crisis-here-are-three-steps-we-must-take-to/.
  10. KevinMD.com. "The Slow Death of Primary Care: A Canadian Perspective," November 20, 2022. https://www.kevinmd.com/2022/11/the-slow-death-of-primary-care-a-canadian-perspective.html.
  11. Hutchison, Brian, Jean-Frederic Levesque, Erin Strumpf, and Natalie Coyle. "Primary Health Care in Canada: Systems in Motion." PubMed Central (PMC). Accessed November 27, 2022. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3142339/.
  12. Canada, Health. "About Primary Health Care — Canada.Ca." About primary health care — Canada.ca. Accessed November 27, 2022. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/primary-health-care/about-primary-health-care.html.
  13. Burrill, Aaron Berk, Shripal Doshi, Gordon. "The Evolving Primary Care Landscape in Canada." KPMG. Accessed November 27, 2022. https://home.kpmg/ca/en/home/insights/2021/12/the-evolving-primary-care-landscape-in-canada.html.
  14. CTVNews. "'The Time Is Now: Doctors Ask Canadians How to Reform Primary Care," October 3, 2022. https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/the-time-is-now-doctors-ask-canadians-how-to-reform-primary-care-1.6093388.
  15. CTVNews. "6M Canadians Don't Have a Family Doctor, a Third of Them Have Been Looking for over a Year: Report," September 8, 2022. https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/6m-canadians-don-t-have-a-family-doctor-a-third-of-them-have-been-looking-for-over-a-year-report-1.6059581.
  16. thestar.com. "Opinion | Five Lessons on Primary Health Care Learned during the Pandemic," October 4, 2022. https://www.thestar.com/opinion/contributors/2022/10/04/five-lessons-on-primary-health-care-learned-during-the-pandemic.html.

Related Articles

  1. NewsBreak Original. "Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2837692222329-transparency-of-medical-practice-performance-winner-strategy-for-physicians-and-patients-alike.
  2. NewsBreak Original. "Medical Errors Are Preventable, But Not The Way You Think | Dr. Adam Tabriz | NewsBreak Original." Accessed November 27, 2022. https://original.newsbreak.com/@dr-adam-tabriz-1587406/2835628382684-medical-errors-are-preventable-but-not-the-way-you-think.
  3. Dr. Adam Tabriz. "Incentivizing Primary Care Medicine: Just Another Carrot On the Stick," September 3, 2022. https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/post/incentivizing-primary-care-medicine-just-another-carrot-on-the-stick.
  4. Dr. Adam Tabriz. "Family Practice Medicine: A Medical Specialty Or A Primary Care Bureaucracy," August 21, 2022. https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/post/family-practice-medicine-a-medical-specialty-or-a-primary-care-bureaucracy.
  5. Dr. Adam Tabriz. "The New-Fangled Changes or Challenges Coming to Primary Care Practice in 2021," October 26, 2021. https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/post/the-new-fangled-changes-or-challenges-coming-to-primary-care-practice-in-2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Wellness# Healthcare# Policies# Economy

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
851 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Goodness of the Modern Clinician Is In Partnership With Patient Health

Physicians Will Have To Partner With Patients And Other Stakeholders To Deliver Patient-Centered Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!. During the past century, medical practice and the concept of the doctor-patient relationship have maintained a status quo. The conservative perspective of the modern medical community has been hampering us from progress. That is by resisting to recognize and adopting away from the attitude of the Utilitarian principle that upholds actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Latter is in contrast to the more collaborative medical care model, despite changing public attitudes, particularly throughout the recent decades,

Read full story

Total Of $100 Billion U.S. Aid To Ukraine: What Next?!

President Zelensky Claims Americans Will Benefit From Funding Their War. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. The United States House of Representatives recently approved a $45 Billion aid package amid Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's latest address to the house members. The package, already passed by the senate majority vote, is on its way to President Biden's desk for final approval.

Read full story
2 comments

Highlights of MGMA 2022 Healthcare Stat Report at a Glance

A Year Short Of Achievements For The Healthcare Leaders, Yet Promising Future In 2023. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. Regarding the healthcare system, 2022 has been a year of bittersweet for healthcare leaders, physicians, and patients.

Read full story

Social Determinants Of Health Demands More Coordinated Effort

The Majority Of Physicians Realize The Importance Of Addressing Social Determinants Of Health To Improve Patients' Health Outcomes, Yet Few Have The Power To Do So!. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Human Touch And The Integrity Of Healthcare Technology

Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Emergence of Lifestyle Medicine

Lifestyle Medicine May Be The Next Medical Specialty And Is Resource Intensive, Thus Demanding A Better Healthcare Delivery Logistics. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physicians' Early Resignation And Early Retirement Due To Burnout In 2022

According To The Recent MGMA Stat Poll, Despite the well-known Surge Of Burnout-Driven Physician Resignation, Most Healthcare Leaders Still Have No Plan to Counter The Trend. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!

Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Healthcare Inspired By The Gaming Industry In 5 Minutes

Digital Gaming Has Successfully Embraced Real-Time Engagement, So Should Healthcare System. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. All of us in the world, as social beings, perform tasks and interact with others daily. Some of these actions are conscious of us. Nonetheless, most of us perform many activities without overthinking. Our unconscious mind has been able to retain over the early stages of our lives what we call today easy and intuitive.

Read full story

Can We Protect Patient Health Information Amidst Handling Social Determinants Of Health?

Traditional Means of Protecting Health Information Is No Longer Sufficient, Particularly If We Intend To Extend Health Equity to Everyone. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Philosophy Of SELF-CARE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT

Patients Choose Self-Care For a Variety Of Valid Reasons; that is Why Healthcare Logistics Infrastructure Must Be Able To Meet Those Essentials!. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Tolerant Society Versus Gullible Constituency: Expectations Vs. Reality

Paradox Of Promoting Tolerance Through The Tyranny Of The Masses Versus Golden Rule. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Tolerance and the capacity to endure someone, something, and actions without prejudice is one of our time's most publicized and rhetorical subjects. It is the essence of every healthy society, an instrument of peace and prosperity across all spectrums of the constituency.

Read full story
1 comments

The Roadmap To Healthy Aging

Healthcare Leaders Are Trying To Transform The World For The Elderly, But How?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Despite prevailing misconceptions about Aging, getting old is not a disease. Instead, it is the continuum of a natural process that every human being traverses.

Read full story

Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service

How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Intelligence; The Next Generation Instrument

Instrumentality Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rests In The Vision And Mission Of Its End Users. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning possess great potential to solve endless intricate tasks in every industry domain and discipline. These include human resource (HR) crises to help physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Read full story
1 comments

Digital Therapeutics Impact On Physician Practices

The Role of Digital Therapeutics In The Future Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Healthcare Delivery. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Are Physicians Intentionally Downplaying Their Intellectual Humility?

It Maybe Ripe For Physicians To Own their Intelectual Limitations, Yet Still, They Ought to Reset Their Thresholds When It Comes To Health Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Next-Generation Digital Health Infrastructure

A Logistic System Of Creating Opportunity To Establish Health Equity. Health equity is about every individual having the opportunity to reach their full health potential. It eliminates reversible factors such as socioeconomic and geographic barriers from the healthcare delivery equation.

Read full story

Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike

Online Reputation And Portfolio Is The Strongest Marketing Tool For Your Medical Practice, So Use It Wisely!. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!. On July 26, 2022, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conducted a Stat Poll on 397 participants. The survey tried to clarify if healthcare leaders used data, such as medical practice performance information, in their marketing campaigns to target high-value patients. Interestingly, the majority (59%) stated they never used their data on medical performance or any data to establish traction. Amongst the remaining participants, 12% were unsure of using the latter marketing strategy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy