The Human Touch And The Integrity Of Healthcare Technology

Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Photo by Photo by Mingwei Lim on Unsplash

"Why are doctors getting their asses kicked by technology" is a topic of a recent article published by KevinMD. The paper represents one of the hundreds of awakening pieces I have encountered. That is in addition to what I have been trying to bring to light for the past few years.

Doctors are blind-sighted by their adherence to the traditional medical profession. So today, they suffer from poorly-designed digital technologies contributing to their administrative burden and burnout.

Physicians spend up to 25 additional hours per week on wasteful data entry tasks when they could be spending that time on patients. Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven robots run physicians' core responsibilities.

Poorly commissioned hospital software and a poor understanding of physicians of their domain technologies have caused a significant moral injury for many physicians. That is because they realize their increasing incapacity to influence the quality of the mental environment in which they work.

Indeed, there is a giant wall of blind vanity about how much of a doctor's job in years to come will be delegated to robots simply because tech giants will rationalize through the rhetorics on physician burnout alleviation.

Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

A few engineering experts have claimed to have utilized deep learning technology to detect mental and bodily states before we, as humans, can see them. That means they can predict individuals' state of mind and psyche from precise and subtle physical fluctuations detected under sensitive sensors, even before we can subjectively understand.

Let us stay moderate with the latter concept, as there will always be a need to fill the ethics and empathic void within the clinical judgment space, even with the technology.

There will be a necessity for human factors for the computer to shadow and learn clinical decision-making skills. However, there will be little need for physicians. And those who remain will serve as the mentors of Artificial Intelligence and deep humanoid learning. Consequently, skilled data entry and collection jobs will soon be in high demand by laypersons, something for artificial intelligence technologies in other industry domains that are laying the foundation.

100+ stories about Society, Humanity & Individualism curated by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ - Medium Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain - "Why are doctors getting their asses kicked by technology" is a topic of a recent article published by KevinMD. The paper represents one of the hundreds of awakening pieces I have encountered.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) 's usability has also contributed to patient harm events in some instances. That is, in most parts, related to the unreliability of data and health information. In fact, according to a report published by KevinMD :

“The reliability of the medical record has plummeted due to errors in documentation caused in part by input from multiple users and “copy and paste” errors.”

Although physicians are facing a grave future of working like robots for robots , less sophisticated technologies are flopping the physician practices as we speak.

Tech industry leaders, including the newly emerging startup companies, are pivoting away from their t actical mission to pursue strategic endeavors that can secure their financial spreadsheet. These are diversions such as recent allegations of the San Francisco-based mental Telehealth company " Cerebral Inc. " for conducting unethical practices. That includes prescribing liberal medications to 100% of ADHD patients as a retention strategy in their system. The company value as of December 2021 was $4.8 billion last December.

Indeed, physicians are having their asses kicked while corporate medicine is busily sweetening their profit margins on their quarterly spreadsheets. That is because they are mishandling the technology meant to be under their control.

Physicians need to get themselves out of the chains and shackles of "Intelectual Humility" and embrace the collaborative problem-solving skills crucial to participate in software development schemes.

Let me refer you to a quote from one of my earlier publications in 2019 :

Are physicians on the way to extinction?

Indeed, If not now, in the coming years, that will be inevitable If they don’t change their attitude.

Physicians need to engage and claim their industry domain. Technology is just a tool, while the patient is human and the physician is the healer.

Corporate greed, government bureaucracy, and human hypocrisy give rise to opportunities for alternate interests and profiteers to use the most sacred asset of humans as a profit-making tool.

Here I say again; there is still time to improve things. However, for that, first, we need to unplug, reboot the absolute attitude, and reintegrate healthcare technology's human touch and integrity by creating a system validated by physicians and the medical community.

Physicians should use opportunities to improve health information available over cyberspace so it can genuinely contribute to public health and the public good. Such a novel undertaking requires a new digital logistics infrastructure that provides a collaborative, transparent environment. And it furnishes a hybrid work model and patient care environment, which preserves human intervention, technology integrity, and agreeable automation.

References

KevinMD.com. "How Physicians Are Mishandling Technology," July 10, 2022. https://www.kevinmd.com/2022/07/how-physicians-are-mishandling-technology.html. O'Mathúna, D. P. "How Should Clinicians Engage With Online Health Information?" Journal of Ethics | American Medical Association, December 1, 2010. https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/how-should-clinicians-engage-online-health-information/2018-11. KevinMD.com. "Human Touch and Scientific Veracity Are Missing in Health Care Technology," September 8, 2022. https://www.kevinmd.com/2022/09/human-touch-and-scientific-veracity-are-missing-in-health-care-technology.html. Jennings, K. "Cerebral Pushed ADHD Prescriptions And Failed To Report Data Breaches, Ex-Executive Alleges In Lawsuit." Forbes, April 28, 2022. https://www.forbes.com/sites/katiejennings/2022/04/28/cerebral-pushed-adhd-prescriptions-failed-to-report-data-breaches-ex-executive-alleges-in-lawsuit/. TABRIZ, D. A. "The Paradox of Empathetic Transference in Medicine: Empathic Technology vs. Algorithmic Sympathy | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | DataDrivenInvestor." Medium, July 5, 2021. https://medium.com/datadriveninvestor/the-paradox-of-empathetic-transference-in-medicine-empathic-technology-vs-algorithmic-sympathy-222f76a694db. KevinMD.com. "Why Doctors Are Getting Their Asses Kicked by Technology," June 29, 2022. https://www.kevinmd.com/2022/06/why-doctors-are-getting-their-asses-kicked-by-technology.html. IEEE Spectrum. "Stanford's AI Predicts Death for Better End-of-Life Care — IEEE Spectrum," January 16, 2018. https://spectrum.ieee.org/stanfords-ai-predicts-death-for-better-end-of-life-care. TABRIZ, D. A. "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Black Box | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | ILLUMINATION | Medium." Medium, July 13, 2020. https://medium.com/illumination/artificial-intelligence-ai-black-box-59cb682b610e. TABRIZ, D. A. "Physicians Are Working Like Robots for Robots | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | Technology Hits | Medium." Medium, July 20, 2022. https://medium.com/technology-hits/physicians-are-working-like-robots-for-robots-fc7e318d5333. TABRIZ, D. A. "Data Science, Medicine; Tactics vs. Strategy: The Commencement of Unclaimed Domain | by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ | DataDrivenInvestor." Medium, June 23, 2022. https://medium.com/datadriveninvestor/data-science-medicine-tactics-vs-strategy-the-commencement-of-unclaimed-domain-abdbe8f60195. Ex-Cerebral VP Alleges Unethical Prescription Practices in Suit. "Ex-Cerebral VP Alleges Unethical Prescription Practices in Suit," April 28, 2022. https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/ex-cerebral-vp-alleges-unethical-prescription-practices-in-suit. TABRIZ, D. A. "Healthcare Technology Rush: The Major Factor behind the Disconnect between Physicians and Their…." Medium, July 11, 2021. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/healthcare-technology-rush-the-major-factor-behind-the-disconnect-between-physicians-and-their-d599683b55f0.

Related Articles

Are American Doctors On The Verge Of Losing Patient Trust?

The Physician-Patient Relationship Is The Beginning And Continuum Of Patient Trust.

Incentivizing Primary Care Medicine: Just Another Carrot On the Stick

Can We Improve Health Outcomes By Simply Incentivizing Physicians Under The "Primary Care" Rhetoric?!