The Emergence of Lifestyle Medicine

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Lifestyle Medicine May Be The Next Medical Specialty And Is Resource Intensive, Thus Demanding A Better Healthcare Delivery Logistics

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVFvV_0jmluOCh00
Photo byPhoto by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Traditionally medical practice, in general, has been about healing the sick; however, with increasing chronic diseases and the aging population, the prevailing theory of taking care of patients merely when they are unwell has become a topic of significant controversy.

As the aging population is rising, so are the chronic diseases associated with aging. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Between 2015 and 2050, the number of people over 60 years of age will virtually duplicate.

The financial burden of addressing chronic diseases is overwhelming to the healthcare system. That is besides its negative consequences on individuals' quality of life. Thereupon, the mindset and trends around healthcare are changing from mere diagnosing and treating ailments to disease prevention.

Today, despite being at some point between robust continuous preventative medical care and one hundred percent fragmented complaint-based medical intervention, most physicians still need to catch up on schedule.

Lifestyle Medicine Is About Preventing Disease Before It Happens.

One of the recent healthcare trends to promote disease prevention and preventative care is the emergence of "Lifestyle Medicine."

Lifestyle Medicine is, instead, a novel branch of medical science that incorporates holistic medical interventions with traditional medicine. It focuses primarily on disease prevention by promoting self-care. That is by educating, encouraging, and facilitating healthy patient behaviors such as nutritional habits, adequate Physical activity, stress, and self-destructive behavior reduction.

Technology cannot solve our chronic disease problem. Pills alone do not restore health. What will maximize healing is the application of scientifically sound lifestyle principles to both individual and community practice — thereby preventing or reversing the worst of our chronic disease burden.— George Guthrie, MD, MPH, CDE
Implementing Lifestyle Medicine Can Be An Intensive Resource Undertaking
There are barriers to Lifestyle Medical intervention. Some of those hindrances relate to physician skillsets and comfort with the novel specialty. However, there needs to be more time during the patient's clinic visit, suboptimal clinic workflow process, and complex organization documentation process are a few barriers to mention.

Furthermore, achieving the best lifestyle change requires a multidisciplinary intervention and access to many community resources, as simple advice will fail to deliver the change patients need to maintain a healthy life in the long run. It may even precipitate resistance in the patient if physicians fail to approach them effectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moUQH_0jmluOCh00
Photo byFuu J on Unsplash

Lifestyle Medicine Opens The Door To The Emergence Of A New Healthcare Delivery Logistics

Indeed, people are living longer. Nevertheless, they are living with more chronic diseases and often more suffering. Lifestyle Medicine is opening the gates to longer life and hopefully eliminating the extension of painful death and suffering.

But, yet again, delivering lifestyle reform is beyond the capacity of a solo physician and single physician office visit. It demands continuous support, encouragement, and feedback.

Lifestyle Medicine will require a modern Point Of Care (POC) system that follows the patient out of the doctor's office to the patient's home and beyond at all times. That demands a logistics infrastructure that provides a hybrid workflow instance.

The medical practice that upholds Lifestyle Medical intervention ideally follows the same workflow process remotely over virtual space as observed during in-person encounters. The system is interactive, collaborative, and transparent with Real-time experience.

Take Home Message

Whether we call it Lifestyle Medicine, Preventative Care, Self-care, or Personalized healthcare, the discipline of averting sickness and suffering before it happens is the tomorrow of medical intervention. That is if we extend the quality and healthy life, lower healthcare costs, and meet patient expectations.

To overcome the barriers of Lifestyle change, healthcare leaders must affirm health equity, expansive resource options, and a convenient way to access them. Otherwise, buzzwords such as Lifestyle Medicine and sweetening healthy society will be no more than wishful thinking.

References

  1. Medscape. "Prescribing Lifestyle Medicine," September 10, 2022. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/747665.
  2. Pathways Lifestyle Medicine Clinics. "What Is Lifestyle Medicine? &mdash; Pathways Lifestyle Medicine Clinics." Accessed September 10, 2022. https://www.pathwaystowholeness.ca/what-is-lifestyle-medicine-1.
  3. American College of Lifestyle Medicine | Redesigning Healthcare, Better. "American College of Lifestyle Medicine | Redesigning Healthcare, Better." Accessed September 10, 2022. https://lifestylemedicine.org/.
  4. Aging and health. "Aging and Health," October 4, 2021. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ageing-and-health.
  5. B. "Lifestyle Medicine Could Be The Key To Digital Health Adoption — The Medical Futurist." The Medical Futurist, June 29, 2022. https://medicalfuturist.com/lifestyle-medicine-could-be-the-key-for-digital-health-adoption.

Related Articles

The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive
The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations.

The Option is the key to Successful Personalized Healthcare.
The obligation is not the Answer.

Healthcare is Suffering from Groupthink Syndrome
Personalized healthcare requires Personal Autonomy; something Population Health will no longer offer.

50+ stories about World & Globalism curated by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ - Medium

Paradox Of Promoting Tolerance Through The Tyranny Of The Masses Versus Golden Rule - Tolerance and the capacity to endure someone, something, and actions without prejudice is one of our time's most publicized and rhetorical subjects. It is the essence of every healthy society, an instrument of peace and prosperity across all spectrums of the constituency.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# wellness# aging# medicine# health

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
846 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Enigmatic History Of The Primary Care Medicine In 2022

Failure Of Primary Care Medicine To Meet Bureaucrats Scope Creeping Expectations Seems To Surface By The Day. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Human Touch And The Integrity Of Healthcare Technology

Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physicians' Early Resignation And Early Retirement Due To Burnout In 2022

According To The Recent MGMA Stat Poll, Despite the well-known Surge Of Burnout-Driven Physician Resignation, Most Healthcare Leaders Still Have No Plan to Counter The Trend. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!

Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Healthcare Inspired By The Gaming Industry In 5 Minutes

Digital Gaming Has Successfully Embraced Real-Time Engagement, So Should Healthcare System. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. All of us in the world, as social beings, perform tasks and interact with others daily. Some of these actions are conscious of us. Nonetheless, most of us perform many activities without overthinking. Our unconscious mind has been able to retain over the early stages of our lives what we call today easy and intuitive.

Read full story

Can We Protect Patient Health Information Amidst Handling Social Determinants Of Health?

Traditional Means of Protecting Health Information Is No Longer Sufficient, Particularly If We Intend To Extend Health Equity to Everyone. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Philosophy Of SELF-CARE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT

Patients Choose Self-Care For a Variety Of Valid Reasons; that is Why Healthcare Logistics Infrastructure Must Be Able To Meet Those Essentials!. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Tolerant Society Versus Gullible Constituency: Expectations Vs. Reality

Paradox Of Promoting Tolerance Through The Tyranny Of The Masses Versus Golden Rule. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Tolerance and the capacity to endure someone, something, and actions without prejudice is one of our time's most publicized and rhetorical subjects. It is the essence of every healthy society, an instrument of peace and prosperity across all spectrums of the constituency.

Read full story
1 comments

The Roadmap To Healthy Aging

Healthcare Leaders Are Trying To Transform The World For The Elderly, But How?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Despite prevailing misconceptions about Aging, getting old is not a disease. Instead, it is the continuum of a natural process that every human being traverses.

Read full story

Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service

How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Intelligence; The Next Generation Instrument

Instrumentality Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rests In The Vision And Mission Of Its End Users. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning possess great potential to solve endless intricate tasks in every industry domain and discipline. These include human resource (HR) crises to help physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Read full story
1 comments

Digital Therapeutics Impact On Physician Practices

The Role of Digital Therapeutics In The Future Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Healthcare Delivery. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Are Physicians Intentionally Downplaying Their Intellectual Humility?

It Maybe Ripe For Physicians To Own their Intelectual Limitations, Yet Still, They Ought to Reset Their Thresholds When It Comes To Health Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Next-Generation Digital Health Infrastructure

A Logistic System Of Creating Opportunity To Establish Health Equity. Health equity is about every individual having the opportunity to reach their full health potential. It eliminates reversible factors such as socioeconomic and geographic barriers from the healthcare delivery equation.

Read full story

Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike

Online Reputation And Portfolio Is The Strongest Marketing Tool For Your Medical Practice, So Use It Wisely!. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!. On July 26, 2022, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conducted a Stat Poll on 397 participants. The survey tried to clarify if healthcare leaders used data, such as medical practice performance information, in their marketing campaigns to target high-value patients. Interestingly, the majority (59%) stated they never used their data on medical performance or any data to establish traction. Amongst the remaining participants, 12% were unsure of using the latter marketing strategy.

Read full story

Medical Errors Are Preventable, But Not The Way You Think

The Healthcare Policies Without Proper Digital Logistics Is A No-Win When it Comes To Medical Error Prevention. Illumination Initially Published Article On Medium!. Doctors make mistakes in their personal or professional endeavors, like everyone else. Likewise, medical error history stretches back as long as the existence of the medical profession. Thus, we should always underscore that medical errors will potentially happen.

Read full story
2 comments

The Future of Patient Engagement Starts with Insight into Their Healthcare Backdrops

Amidst Increasing Patient Care Complexity, More Than Ever, We Find Ourselves In Need Of Explaining The Flow of Care To Millennials In Layperson's Terms. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece on Medium!

Read full story

Personalized Healthcare And The Next Generation Digital Infrastructure

The Next Generation Of Patient Engagement Requires A New Generation Of Digital Logistics. Illumination publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Patient Journey is the comprehensive outlook of the goals recognized by every patient and their physician. It pertains to the detailed visual view backed by an information matrix about the patients' road map from the initial visit to the follow-up and healing.

Read full story

The Everyday Telehealth Challenges

Healthcare Is Moving Towards Digitalization, But We Can Still Sustain Human Touch Over The CyberSpace. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The utility of digital technology in healthcare is rising, the telehealth system being one prominent disruptor in the industry. One can credit such a rapid climb in telehealth utility to the COVID-19 pandemic in response to maintaining medical clinics' business afloat by independent physicians.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy