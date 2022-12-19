Lifestyle Medicine May Be The Next Medical Specialty And Is Resource Intensive, Thus Demanding A Better Healthcare Delivery Logistics

Photo by Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Traditionally medical practice, in general, has been about healing the sick; however, with increasing chronic diseases and the aging population, the prevailing theory of taking care of patients merely when they are unwell has become a topic of significant controversy.

As the aging population is rising, so are the chronic diseases associated with aging. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Between 2015 and 2050, the number of people over 60 years of age will virtually duplicate.

The financial burden of addressing chronic diseases is overwhelming to the healthcare system. That is besides its negative consequences on individuals' quality of life. Thereupon, the mindset and trends around healthcare are changing from mere diagnosing and treating ailments to disease prevention.

Today, despite being at some point between robust continuous preventative medical care and one hundred percent fragmented complaint-based medical intervention, most physicians still need to catch up on schedule.

Lifestyle Medicine Is About Preventing Disease Before It Happens.

One of the recent healthcare trends to promote disease prevention and preventative care is the emergence of "Lifestyle Medicine."

Lifestyle Medicine is, instead, a novel branch of medical science that incorporates holistic medical interventions with traditional medicine. It focuses primarily on disease prevention by promoting self-care. That is by educating, encouraging, and facilitating healthy patient behaviors such as nutritional habits, adequate Physical activity, stress, and self-destructive behavior reduction.

Technology cannot solve our chronic disease problem. Pills alone do not restore health. What will maximize healing is the application of scientifically sound lifestyle principles to both individual and community practice — thereby preventing or reversing the worst of our chronic disease burden.— George Guthrie, MD, MPH, CDE

Implementing Lifestyle Medicine Can Be An Intensive Resource Undertaking

There are barriers to Lifestyle Medical intervention. Some of those hindrances relate to physician skillsets and comfort with the novel specialty. However, there needs to be more time during the patient's clinic visit, suboptimal clinic workflow process, and complex organization documentation process are a few barriers to mention.

Furthermore, achieving the best lifestyle change requires a multidisciplinary intervention and access to many community resources, as simple advice will fail to deliver the change patients need to maintain a healthy life in the long run. It may even precipitate resistance in the patient if physicians fail to approach them effectively.

Photo by Fuu J on Unsplash

Lifestyle Medicine Opens The Door To The Emergence Of A New Healthcare Delivery Logistics

Indeed, people are living longer. Nevertheless, they are living with more chronic diseases and often more suffering. Lifestyle Medicine is opening the gates to longer life and hopefully eliminating the extension of painful death and suffering.

But, yet again, delivering lifestyle reform is beyond the capacity of a solo physician and single physician office visit. It demands continuous support, encouragement, and feedback.

Lifestyle Medicine will require a modern Point Of Care (POC) system that follows the patient out of the doctor's office to the patient's home and beyond at all times. That demands a logistics infrastructure that provides a hybrid workflow instance.

The medical practice that upholds Lifestyle Medical intervention ideally follows the same workflow process remotely over virtual space as observed during in-person encounters. The system is interactive, collaborative, and transparent with Real-time experience.

Take Home Message

Whether we call it Lifestyle Medicine, Preventative Care, Self-care, or Personalized healthcare, the discipline of averting sickness and suffering before it happens is the tomorrow of medical intervention. That is if we extend the quality and healthy life, lower healthcare costs, and meet patient expectations.

To overcome the barriers of Lifestyle change, healthcare leaders must affirm health equity, expansive resource options, and a convenient way to access them. Otherwise, buzzwords such as Lifestyle Medicine and sweetening healthy society will be no more than wishful thinking.

