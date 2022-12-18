Physicians' Early Resignation And Early Retirement Due To Burnout In 2022

Dr. Adam Tabriz

According To The Recent MGMA Stat Poll, Despite the well-known Surge Of Burnout-Driven Physician Resignation, Most Healthcare Leaders Still Have No Plan to Counter The Trend.

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfATf_0jlrulJl00
Photo byAndy from Pixabay

Physician Burnout is not a novel problem in the healthcare system. Its rate has been increasing for the past decade. According to the Medscape report published earlier this year by PR Newswire, physician burnout & depression, stress, anxiety, and anger rose by 5% between 2020 and 2021 alone. That was from 42% in 2020 to 47% the following year.

Despite clear evidence pointing to a fundamental healthcare problem, the increasing physician burnout trend, based on the May 11, 2021, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) stat poll, 86% of healthcare leaders are still failing to come up with a definitive solution to the physician burnout problem.

Those familiar with the recent healthcare trends and shifting policies around the merit-based physician reimbursement scheme must be aware of the "tug of war" between keeping up with the increasing administrative workload and satisfying patient expectations.

Furthermore, those familiar with physician personality and mindset also comprehend that somewhere between black hat thinking attitude, perfectionism, high job demand, and lack of control and disconnect from individual values system is setting physicians for burnout.

Some call the prevailing physician's professional crisis driven by increasing administrative workload a "moral injury." The same people try to distinguish physician burnout as a problem that primarily originates in an individual (in this case, a physician) who potentially lacks the resources or strength to withstand the work environment. It puts the burden on the physician while it should acknowledge there are always two ends to a "tug of war" metaphor; in this case, the physician is the rope under strain.

Those who side with the concept of moral injury concede with the state of the physician constraint. That is beyond their control despite knowing the challenges and what patients need.

Whether we call it a moral injury or a physician burnout, without a doubt, healthcare leaders have a problem at hand, and for the most part, they are the cause of that impediment. They advocate value-based reimbursement and take away their control in many ways. That is, from policies and technology use cases to payment schemes.

The causes of Physician burnout are multifaceted. However, one can break down the contributors to physician burnout into three significant facets. These are related to the attainability of the job, the challenges of adopting team-based care, and the hurdles of perfectionism.

There is so much a physician can do if healthcare leaders continue piling them up with more and more administrative tasks.

Conceivably, physicians must embrace team-based patient care. However, since medicine has historically been an individualistic practice between a patient and a physician, the recent healthcare trends have forced physicians to take a team-based practice model.

Furthermore, the expanding innovative technology trends associated with a shifting Point Of Care (POC) from physician offices to patients' homes also come as no reliever to the team-based physician practice reform.

That said, the physician's perfectionist mindset leads them to burnout.

Generally speaking, physicians are independent thinkers, which is why they function better in an independent medical practice setting. But, the current healthcare infrastructure, more so that of independent physician practice, does not offer efficient team-based care resources.

Physicians Are Leaving Medical Practice, And That Is Not What Healthcare Leaders Need

Physician burnout due to physician stress, depersonalization, and burden poses a significant threat to healthcare and the economy's future in general.

August 23, 2022, MGMA Stat poll reports that 40% of physicians had retired early or left the organization due to burnout recently.

Healthcare leaders know this very well. Some leaders believe technology alone will overcome this obstacle. Indeed, it can be true if they also eliminate doctors from the healthcare industry and fully replace them with robots that will do everything from diagnosis to treatment. As optimistic as it may sound, at least for the time being, that is more of a fiction than reality.

According to the "Mayo Clinic Proceeding," estimated that each primary care physician resigning or leaving medical practice costs the healthcare system $86,336.

The report also outlines that physician turnover would cost Medicare And Medicaid an excess of $979 million, of which 27% is attributable to physician burnout.

Healthcare Leaders Must Embrace a Decentralized Collaborative Hybrid System, But Are They Willing?

Health equity under the current healthcare turmoil is nothing short of wishful thinking for healthcare leaders. And that, despite their efforts to extend the POC system and reimburse physicians based on value rather than the traditional fee-for-service modality, unless they come to terms with the idea that adding multiple tasks to the physician's chore list will ultimately backfire. And automating the alert system through digital innovation ensures they carry out those assignments as they are told will only add to the risk of physician burnout.

There may be too much financial gain at stake for big companies that fiddles healthcare leaders' role in deciding to reduce physician burnout.

We already know that mainstream healthcare leaders do not comprise the physician community. Regardless, value-based care is already complex work, but expanding the Point of care makes it even harder.

Collaboration and team-based work in the office, while the Point of care is in the office, is one thing. But, once the POC moves to a remote location, collaboration becomes easier if health leaders put forward a digital logistic infrastructure that embraces a transparent workflow process and follows the same workflow as if staff is collaborating physically in person.

Modern medical practice requires a team-based approach to patient care. That is, not merely within the clinic walls but also in remote encounters. That is precisely why such a medical practice will require logistics that would accommodate a hybrid work model with individuals in charge of their personal information and ensure transparency and accountability at every step. Only then must we figure out if healthcare leaders genuinely want to have a solution to physician burnout or if they choose to be part of the problem.

References

  1. M. "Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2022 Shows Pandemic's Continued Impact." Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2022 Shows Pandemic's Continued Impact. Accessed September 8, 2022. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medscape-physician-burnout--depression-report-2022-shows-pandemics-continued-impact-301465333.html.
  2. Healing moral injury: What should your strategy to reduce physician burnout look like? "Healing Moral Injury: What Should Your Strategy to Reduce Physician Burnout Look Like?" Accessed September 8, 2022. https://www.mgma.com/data/data-stories/healing-moral-injury-what-should-your-strategy-to.
  3. Dean, W., S. Talbot, and A. Dean. "Reframing Clinician Distress: Moral Injury Not Burnout — PMC." PubMed Central (PMC). Accessed September 8, 2022. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6752815/.
  4. Burnout-driven physician resignations and early retirements are rising amid staffing challenges. "Burnout-Driven Physician Resignations and Early Retirements Rising amid Staffing Challenges." Accessed September 8, 2022. https://www.mgma.com/data/data-stories/burnout-driven-physician-resignations-and-early-re.

Related Articles

The Modern-day Solo Medical Practice needs more than just a Technology

Deep Learning amid increased Physician Administrative Workload
The Epitome of the Trojan Horse to duplicate Physician Clinical Judgment and conquer the Medical Industry

Putting an end to Physician Burnout and Medical Staff famine entails Agile Approach

Telehealth Alone Will Not Fix Physician Burden And Burnout
A Telehealth Must Shift To virtual Medical Care. That Ideally Necessitates A Hybrid Health City Or Open Marketplace.

1100+ stories about Quotes curated by Dr. ADAM TABRIZ - Medium

"Our threshold of intolerance of a person, idea, or concept is often fictional, even though it may have served us well in the past." - Dr. ADAM TABRIZ Reference: TABRIZ, Dr. ADAM. "Tolerant Society Versus Gullible Constituency: Expectations Vs. Reality." Medium, December 9, 2022. https://medium.com/illumination/tolerant-society-versus-gullible-constituency-expectations-vs-reality-7fe596abd17.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# physicians# medicine# health# wellness# burnout

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
846 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Enigmatic History Of The Primary Care Medicine In 2022

Failure Of Primary Care Medicine To Meet Bureaucrats Scope Creeping Expectations Seems To Surface By The Day. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Human Touch And The Integrity Of Healthcare Technology

Physicians Will Face More Technology Driven Burden And Burnout If They Don't Gain Control Of Their Technology Domain. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Emergence of Lifestyle Medicine

Lifestyle Medicine May Be The Next Medical Specialty And Is Resource Intensive, Thus Demanding A Better Healthcare Delivery Logistics. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!

Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Healthcare Inspired By The Gaming Industry In 5 Minutes

Digital Gaming Has Successfully Embraced Real-Time Engagement, So Should Healthcare System. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. All of us in the world, as social beings, perform tasks and interact with others daily. Some of these actions are conscious of us. Nonetheless, most of us perform many activities without overthinking. Our unconscious mind has been able to retain over the early stages of our lives what we call today easy and intuitive.

Read full story

Can We Protect Patient Health Information Amidst Handling Social Determinants Of Health?

Traditional Means of Protecting Health Information Is No Longer Sufficient, Particularly If We Intend To Extend Health Equity to Everyone. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Philosophy Of SELF-CARE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT

Patients Choose Self-Care For a Variety Of Valid Reasons; that is Why Healthcare Logistics Infrastructure Must Be Able To Meet Those Essentials!. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Tolerant Society Versus Gullible Constituency: Expectations Vs. Reality

Paradox Of Promoting Tolerance Through The Tyranny Of The Masses Versus Golden Rule. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Tolerance and the capacity to endure someone, something, and actions without prejudice is one of our time's most publicized and rhetorical subjects. It is the essence of every healthy society, an instrument of peace and prosperity across all spectrums of the constituency.

Read full story
1 comments

The Roadmap To Healthy Aging

Healthcare Leaders Are Trying To Transform The World For The Elderly, But How?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Despite prevailing misconceptions about Aging, getting old is not a disease. Instead, it is the continuum of a natural process that every human being traverses.

Read full story

Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service

How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Artificial Intelligence; The Next Generation Instrument

Instrumentality Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rests In The Vision And Mission Of Its End Users. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning possess great potential to solve endless intricate tasks in every industry domain and discipline. These include human resource (HR) crises to help physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making.

Read full story
1 comments

Digital Therapeutics Impact On Physician Practices

The Role of Digital Therapeutics In The Future Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Healthcare Delivery. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Are Physicians Intentionally Downplaying Their Intellectual Humility?

It Maybe Ripe For Physicians To Own their Intelectual Limitations, Yet Still, They Ought to Reset Their Thresholds When It Comes To Health Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Next-Generation Digital Health Infrastructure

A Logistic System Of Creating Opportunity To Establish Health Equity. Health equity is about every individual having the opportunity to reach their full health potential. It eliminates reversible factors such as socioeconomic and geographic barriers from the healthcare delivery equation.

Read full story

Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike

Online Reputation And Portfolio Is The Strongest Marketing Tool For Your Medical Practice, So Use It Wisely!. Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!. On July 26, 2022, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conducted a Stat Poll on 397 participants. The survey tried to clarify if healthcare leaders used data, such as medical practice performance information, in their marketing campaigns to target high-value patients. Interestingly, the majority (59%) stated they never used their data on medical performance or any data to establish traction. Amongst the remaining participants, 12% were unsure of using the latter marketing strategy.

Read full story

Medical Errors Are Preventable, But Not The Way You Think

The Healthcare Policies Without Proper Digital Logistics Is A No-Win When it Comes To Medical Error Prevention. Illumination Initially Published Article On Medium!. Doctors make mistakes in their personal or professional endeavors, like everyone else. Likewise, medical error history stretches back as long as the existence of the medical profession. Thus, we should always underscore that medical errors will potentially happen.

Read full story
2 comments

The Future of Patient Engagement Starts with Insight into Their Healthcare Backdrops

Amidst Increasing Patient Care Complexity, More Than Ever, We Find Ourselves In Need Of Explaining The Flow of Care To Millennials In Layperson's Terms. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece on Medium!

Read full story

Personalized Healthcare And The Next Generation Digital Infrastructure

The Next Generation Of Patient Engagement Requires A New Generation Of Digital Logistics. Illumination publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Patient Journey is the comprehensive outlook of the goals recognized by every patient and their physician. It pertains to the detailed visual view backed by an information matrix about the patients' road map from the initial visit to the follow-up and healing.

Read full story

The Everyday Telehealth Challenges

Healthcare Is Moving Towards Digitalization, But We Can Still Sustain Human Touch Over The CyberSpace. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The utility of digital technology in healthcare is rising, the telehealth system being one prominent disruptor in the industry. One can credit such a rapid climb in telehealth utility to the COVID-19 pandemic in response to maintaining medical clinics' business afloat by independent physicians.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy