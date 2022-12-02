Digital Therapeutics Impact On Physician Practices

The Role of Digital Therapeutics In The Future Of Precision Medicine And Personalized Healthcare Delivery.

Delivering personalized healthcare by tailoring how the medical community provides patient care is at our doorsteps. Healthcare leaders foresee that trend through effectual patient engagement, quality-driven medical service, and precision.

The emerging disruptive digital technologies, from sophisticated software algorithms to robust hardware sensors, have uttered looking into non-orthodox modalities, including "Digital Therapeutics."

Digital therapeutics is one of many contemporary medicines yet penetrated by non-medical industries of our time.

The buzzword of digital therapeutics is a relatively new phenomenon that, depending on its utility, can donate to Personalized healthcare, Personalized medicine, and Precision Medicine .

The digital therapeutic concept rests on evidence-based patient care modalities. It comprises non-pharmaceutical software-based products designed to help prevent, manage, or treat various medical disorders.

Digital therapeutic products, in most cases but not invariably, are mobile apps that one can use in conjunction with other medical therapeutic options like medications and medical procedures. Patients and medical professionals can also use it solo to help heal or maximize a patient's health.

Digital therapeutics, although still in their infancy, seem extremely useful as they can open the path to personalized healthcare delivery.

Amidst the current trend and necessity to engage patients in their care, digital therapeutics is an efficient tool for providing feedback and engaging patients.

Current digital therapeutics examples include Daylight, d-Nav, BlueStar, and HelloBetter Chronic Pain.

The HelloBetter Chronic Pain, for instance, aims at relieving chronic pain that interferes with a patient's daily activities and quality of life. These include alleviating physical, cognitive, emotional, and recreational activities obstacles.

Or d-Nav is an Artificial Intelligence-powered mobile app technology that, combined with virtual remote clinical support, helps autonomously adjust patients' insulin regimens based on their historical glucose level trends. According to the manufacturer, the device helped 90% of diabetic patients lower Hgb A1C levels in 90 days.

The Current Status Of Digital Therapeutics

Based on recent reports Digital therapeutics market expects a $56 billion global opportunity by 2025.

Although the standard procedures from pinpoint indication of use to reimbursement for digital therapeutics are still in their infancy, FDA and venture capitals are paving the way to engage the novel industry market.

Pharma and Telehealth industries are also contemplating market penetration and helping expand their portfolio.

Like many other industry disruptors, digital therapeutics bears particular threats to the digital and healthcare value chain. It seems likely that it will reshape the healthcare value chain. For instance, the lack of selectivity and variation of medication effectivity and efficiency has pressed some healthcare stakeholders to pursue the digital therapeutic industry.

Digital therapeutics attract payers and employers to corporate novel behavioral therapy solutions.

Current Challenges of Digital Therapeutics

Despite the overwhelming potential, digital therapeutics comes with sundry obstacles.

Government-run insurance programs such as Medicare seem to be sluggish in covering the costs of digital therapeutics. That is probably due to the outdated state of the regulatory framework within the system.

Other challenges include incorporating digital therapeutics into the existing electronic health records (EHR) systems.

One must always consider the market's hesitancy to adopt digital therapeutics. That is particularly significant given prevailing physician discontent with EHR's usability and increasing administrative burden.

Digital Therapeutics Has A Role In The Future Of Personalized Healthcare Deliver Model But Needs A Proper Logistics Infrastructure

Digital therapeutics are a set of peculiar instruments that complement Point-Of-Care (POC) by following the patients away from traditional medical facilities.

Like any other sensors or wearable medical devices, the digital therapeutics system mandates a real-time interactive, collaborative network of humans, software algorithms, and sensors within which all actors can connect, disconnect, and contribute flawlessly and independently. That is, if healthcare leaders are contemplating avoiding another resistance from the medical community.

Without robust logistics, digital therapeutics would be just another powerful tool that creates data for physicians to deal with on top of their already load of assignments. Thus, it will face resistance and scrutiny, just like the utility of EHRs and Telehealth solutions.

References

