Transparency of Medical Practice Performance: Winner Strategy for Physicians and Patients Alike

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Online Reputation And Portfolio Is The Strongest Marketing Tool For Your Medical Practice, So Use It Wisely!

Illumination initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6vtm_0jOK4Lnm00
Photo byPhoto by "Myriam Jessie" on Unsplash

On July 26, 2022, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conducted a Stat Poll on 397 participants. The survey tried to clarify if healthcare leaders used data, such as medical practice performance information, in their marketing campaigns to target high-value patients. Interestingly, the majority (59%) stated they never used their data on medical performance or any data to establish traction. Amongst the remaining participants, 12% were unsure of using the latter marketing strategy.

As there is a multitude of options to market businesses, one thing we are sure about today is the fact that showcasing your past data and portfolio is our best marketing tool.

Sharing past portfolios and building online reputations invariably apply to physicians and their medical practice performance. After all, millennials' acquaintance with online resources and reliance on such technologies to get what they want makes the medical practice performance data a powerful tool to attract patients and stay competitive.

But, an unbiased showcase of medical practice performance history requires transparency and ownership. The latter attitude is a must, otherwise may set the path of dishonesty and a slippery trail.

Exposure to past medical practice performance history can be a double-edged sword, as it only will play for the benefit of the marketer who has consistently maintained a high standard of medical service to the patient's satisfaction.

However, the ideal value-driven medical performance portfolio does not start and end with junctures like online reviews, before and after photos, or effectively treated cases. Instead, it pertains to the multitude of objective (as well as subjective) evaluations of the entire medical practice workflow process, quality studies, and benchmarks.

Today we see numerous online sites that display medical practice ratings; however, almost all rely purely on ratings of others based solely on their subjective experiences, but no independent and error-proof objective validation process. Medical practices should have and want such a system that can present their reputation by utilizing their medical practice performance data.

The return on investment (ROI), quality patient care, value-driven reimbursement, patient engagement, and patient traction significantly invest in a joint initiative; the validated online reputation, transparency, and objective accountability. Thus, utilizing medical practice performance towards said initiative can be a significant concession to all stakeholders.

Utilizing Medical Practice Performance Data To Achieve Online Reputation Requires Next Generation Of Digital Infrastructure

The utility of medical practice performance data for online reputation and portfolio can be a delicate undertaking.

In a sense, establishing transparency without jeopardizing the security and privacy of the target parties requires a system that offers selective data exchange and interoperability between them.

The next-generation digital infrastructure demands having a predesigned algorithm to implement, track and reform various quality measures and Key performances.

Let us imagine creating a key performance indicator and feedback system that continuously monitors the medical practice performance and the performance of its staff and offers feedback to everyone based on relevance. That includes synchronizing relevant medical practice performance data with the online portfolio on an ongoing basis.

And let us imagine creating a set of Key performance indicators (KPI) based on every patient and physician's expectations of a given clinic encounter before their visit. Only then can we have a way of measuring the medical practice performance, thus an authentic way of reflecting on the doctors' online reputation or other professionals standing.

Yet again, establishing verifiable, transparent, and unbiased algorithms to measure medical practice performance necessitates an interactive, hybrid, and decentralized system. Such a system should facilitate parallel workflow between cloud-based and in-person workflow.

The Cyber-Physical Human System or Network is the modern digital logistic infrastructure that can reflect the unpretentious medical practice performance as the online reputation and portfolio. (CPHS) The network of interconnected computers, physical devices or sensors, and individuals communicate across space and time.

References

  1. "Three Steps Medical Group Practices Should Take When Marketing to High-Value Patients." Three Steps Medical Group Practices Should Take When Marketing to High-Value Patients, www.mgma.com, https://www.mgma.com/data/data-stories/three-steps-medical-group-practices-should-take-wh—accessed August 12, 2022.
  2. "Cyber-Physical-Human Systems | University at Albany." Cyber-Physical-Human Systems | University at Albany, www.albany.edu, https://www.albany.edu/ceas/cyber-physical-human-systems. Accessed August 13, 2022.
  3. And Cheryl Bisera, Judy Capko. "Medical Practice Performance Benchmarks." Medical Practice Performance Benchmarks, www.physicianleaders.org, https://www.physicianleaders.org/news/medical-practice-performance-benchmarks. Accessed August 13, 2022.
  4. Tabriz, Dr. Adam. "The Trio of Deal Breakers for Physician Practices Survival | by Dr. Adam Tabriz | ILLUMINATION-Curated | Medium." Medium, medium.com, December 4, 2021, https://medium.com/illumination-curated/the-trio-of-deal-breakers-for-physician-practices-survival-e1bb2244a338?source=search_post---------0----------------------------.

Related Articles

Physician Compensation Trend In 2022
An uneven fad from Fee-for-Service Reimbursement to Value-Based Compensation

Agile Project Management and its Application in Medical Practice

The Option is the key to Successful Personalized Healthcare
The obligation is not the Answer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# online reputation# medical practice# healthcare# physicians# transparency

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
790 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Are Physicians Intentionally Downplaying Their Intellectual Humility?

It Maybe Ripe For Physicians To Own their Intelectual Limitations, Yet Still, They Ought to Reset Their Thresholds When It Comes To Health Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Next-Generation Digital Health Infrastructure

A Logistic System Of Creating Opportunity To Establish Health Equity. Health equity is about every individual having the opportunity to reach their full health potential. It eliminates reversible factors such as socioeconomic and geographic barriers from the healthcare delivery equation.

Read full story

Medical Errors Are Preventable, But Not The Way You Think

The Healthcare Policies Without Proper Digital Logistics Is A No-Win When it Comes To Medical Error Prevention. Illumination Initially Published Article On Medium!. Doctors make mistakes in their personal or professional endeavors, like everyone else. Likewise, medical error history stretches back as long as the existence of the medical profession. Thus, we should always underscore that medical errors will potentially happen.

Read full story
2 comments

The Future of Patient Engagement Starts with Insight into Their Healthcare Backdrops

Amidst Increasing Patient Care Complexity, More Than Ever, We Find Ourselves In Need Of Explaining The Flow of Care To Millennials In Layperson's Terms. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece on Medium!

Read full story

Personalized Healthcare And The Next Generation Digital Infrastructure

The Next Generation Of Patient Engagement Requires A New Generation Of Digital Logistics. Illumination publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Patient Journey is the comprehensive outlook of the goals recognized by every patient and their physician. It pertains to the detailed visual view backed by an information matrix about the patients' road map from the initial visit to the follow-up and healing.

Read full story

Unraveling The Everyday Telehealth Challenges

Healthcare Is Moving Towards Digitalization, But We Can Still Sustain Human Touch Over The CyberSpace. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The utility of digital technology in healthcare is rising, the telehealth system being one prominent disruptor in the industry. One can credit such a rapid climb in telehealth utility to the COVID-19 pandemic in response to maintaining medical clinics' business afloat by independent physicians.

Read full story

Patients Know Their Opinion Is Important, But Who Is Not Listening?

Do Doctors Realy Need to Take Patients' Opinions Seriously, Or Is It The System That Has To Change?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. It is utter human nature to assume what others want or need. That is because human nature is a relative phenomenon, and more so, they are the most shapeable of all beings in the world. Unlike animals, humans possess an extra dimension: being judgmental. Furthermore, we also tend to default to one size fits all solutions. That is also applicable to today's healthcare and medical practice. For instance, not long ago, it was a common perception among the medical community that the only treatment for appendicitis was a surgical intervention. However, that is no longer the case; today, many cases heal with antibiotic-only treatment.

Read full story

Technology And Active Euthanasia: What Do We Need To Know?

If Physicians Don't Assist In Ending One's Life, Then Technology May Do Better!. Illumination Publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Euthanasia, or assisted suicide, as some call it, is one of the most controversial yet fastest-growing ethical dilemmas of our time. Ending a patient's life to save them from suffering and pain is a very delicate subject. That comes not merely because death and killing are not something we accept as good or spiritually; the so-called all mighty is the only one who decides when and how the patient should pass. Those are separate subjects of discussion. However, it is merely about who is willing to perform that duty for them and if that person's moral standing is in line with that of the suffering patient.

Read full story

Double Standards Of Claims Data In Healthcare

Claims Data Is A Valuable Tool In Doubling Down On Quality Medical Care But, Seems Too Valuable For Insurance Industry To Share. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Doctors Have Decided; Technology Is Something They Use, Not Something They Make.

But, Is It The Right Attitude? — From Blackhat Thinking To Passive-Aggressive Behavior Over Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Medical Doctors are a peculiar breed of professionals. For them, medical practice is the only occupation that has earned the lifestyle label among all other professions. That is showing up to the office after waking up from a long, maybe sleepless night the day before, doing what they love the most, visiting patients. Within the long work hours, they must address administrative issues, enter data into the computer and deal with reimbursement matters. The latter is not typically what physicians have signed up for, but it is a task if they don't attend to it; they will never get paid.

Read full story

Physician Practices, And Fax Machines: Orthodoxy Or Retort?

Are There Better Options Than Fax Machines For Medical Practices Today? — That Is The Question!. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Resistance to adopting various technologies by people is one of the most controversial issues affecting our time and history. Most of us may be familiar with phrases our parents and grandparents used:

Read full story

Opinion: Medical Practices Are Going Hybrid

Physician Practices Are Increasingly Adopting Hybrid And Remote Work Models; Yet, They Are Hardly Prepared!. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Our Healthcare Needs A Scalable Interconnected Infrastructure, Not Merely Interoperability

Being Able To Exchange Data Is Okay If It Is Widespread And Secure, But Interconnectedness Is Scalable. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. In recent decades, it has also become particularly vital for innovations to work together in the face of increasing global interdependence from a socioeconomic and political standpoint. The latter concept we currently know as "Interoperability" originally referred to information technology and the exchange of information between two systems. However, today the notion of making technologies interoperable reaches beyond its domain of origin into other realms by taking up the broader definition that includes social, political, and organizational elements. Furthermore, interoperability is still yet to escape its societal engineering disruption.

Read full story

Can We Achieve A Better Healthcare Business Model?

Medical Practice Growth and Sustainability Needs a Platform-Enabled Ecosystem. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The prevailing notion is that building a successful medical practice is about making the right team, having a vision, developing a brand, and creating a business and financial plan. However, amid the extreme penetration of the medical industry by digital technology players taking those steps are no longer sufficient.

Read full story

Can We Have Better Healthcare Policies That Are For Everyone?

Every Disruptive Technology Is Claiming Part Of The Healthcare, Yet What Seems To Be Lagging Are The Policies Around Them. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Every One Sees Humanity Differently

Humanity: Everything That Comes Within The Human Qualities. Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The innate capacity for interest in the well-being of other people and beings is a time-honored standard in every human's essence. It is one of the many rhetorical notions in our cultures. But, it is also one of the poorly defined buzzwords of our time. A few definitions one can find online are as follows:

Read full story
1 comments

So They Say Patient Care Is A Team Effort

The Presumption Of It Takes A Village To Care For A Patient Is A Valid One, But Materializing That Concept Needs A Next Generation of Healthcare Delivery Logistics. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Utility of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine

Biomarkers Are Excellent Tools To Engage Patients In Their Medical Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. As the healthcare industry is traversing through a new development phase, medical communities gain access to new instruments and strategies to tackle human diseases. Along with raising patient expectations fueled by access to an ocean of information over cyberspace, that has facilitated innovations that custom delivers diagnostic and treatment based on individual needs and expectations.

Read full story

Amiss Digital Solutions And Their Paradoxical Effect On Health Equity

Establishing Health Equity Necessitates An Infrastructure That Is Logistic First. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!. Amongst many futuristic resources on the internet, one that I often revisited is the site called "The Medical Futurist." The site interests me a lot as it is in line with the way I try to envision our future. Nonetheless, I also see myself as one of the rare individuals in the medical community who has taken off my "Black Thinking Hat" that comes naturally to me as a trained physician. Instead, I try to wear my "White Thinking Hat" by gathering information, thinking about it, and finding the relevant evidence that makes sense to me.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy