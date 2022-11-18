Unraveling The Everyday Telehealth Challenges

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Healthcare Is Moving Towards Digitalization, But We Can Still Sustain Human Touch Over The CyberSpace

Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNeza_0jCqHdMu00
Photo by Anna Shvets on Pixabay

The utility of digital technology in healthcare is rising, the telehealth system being one prominent disruptor in the industry. One can credit such a rapid climb in telehealth utility to the COVID-19 pandemic in response to maintaining medical clinics' business afloat by independent physicians.

Despite witnessing optimism about telehealth productivity, the medical community struggles to incorporate telehealth and digital technology in their daily workflow efficiently.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), most medical practices face significant operational workflow challenges using telehealth services. Although 39% indicated the difficulty and inconsistency in reimbursement as the primary challenge, a large portion of the medical practice leaders cited technical issues for the remainder of those obstacles.

According to the MGMA report, 23% stated patients had limited technical knowledge or even access to the telehealth system; 15% pointed to technological connectivity and support issues; 11% indicated patients, staff, or providers' buy-in resistance. Furthermore, 10% stated that lack of workflow and scheduling was their greatest challenge.

As the MGMA report indicates, the payer rule inconsistency is a major factor undermining the utility of the telehealth system in medical practices. However, it would not be a surprise if some payers intentionally revisit their policies regarding how and what to reimburse. It would also not come as a surprise if they avoid paying for remote visits otherwise deemed unnecessary by the payer.

Current solutions have limited utility regarding what was performed and whether the visit was productive. Even then, the reimbursement issue's problem may be technical: a lack of workflow traceability and transparency.

After all, if the majority of physicians, as indicated in the MGMA report, have low comfort levels using telehealth, as some medical follow-ups and encounters may have low yield when it comes to patient evaluation, that is a shared challenge both for payers and physicians.

Not all patients are tech-savvy, but most can adopt a technology user experience that fits the layperson's mindset and attitude. That attitude reflects how they orient themselves within a given physical (3D) environment. For instance, unless disoriented, a layperson can easily navigate a medical clinic facility and follow instructions as directed. However, not all laypeople can realize their position on a two-dimensional computer screen where sometimes they must navigate through multiple pages to follow a task.

Suppose a system can simulate by translating the facility workflow onto the computer screen. In that case, one should be able to alleviate some of the challenges associated with remote clinic operations and physician resistance to taking up telehealth.
Medical practices are already under significant strain given the increasing administrative workload, value-based reimbursement schemes, and suboptimal user experience associated with current electronic health record systems.

The last thing physicians have in mind is adding another dimension to their existing challenges.

Medicolegal and ethical issues around the utility of telehealth systems further complicate physicians' challenges, like streamlining pre-visit workflows such as patient consent and registration.

Remote Patient Visit Doesn't Come With Human Touch But Can Come with Equal Perception.

In 2018 I published a short piece titled "The Top Reasons behind the Low Adoption of Telehealth Services." That was before the COVID-19 pandemic and the telehealth challenges we see today. Within the article, I touched on a fundamental issue: the gap between healthcare professionals and the manufacturer of the technology, the unfriendliness of the telehealth systems, and the lack of a proper reimbursement model. The writing also touched on the telehealth service as a business tool rather than a medical care logistics.

In 2021 I published another commentary called "The Surge of Telehealth Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic," which reflected on how governments are doubling down on promoting telehealth amid the Corona pandemic.

My most recent piece in 2021 on telehealth touched on post-pandemic challenges associated with the topic.

As much as one would think, many have changed around utility and attitudes around telehealth in the last five years; however, that seems like an illusion. Indeed, the utility has increased, but challenges have not only failed to resolve but have even grown. One can only relate that standstill to one thing and one thing only; "perplexity around the remote encounter."

The shortage of the hybrid workflow model has augmented the sense of detachment from the human touch and interaction.
Feeling in touch with reality is a monumental driver of human compliance, collaboration, and trust.

One may not precisely be able to reach out to others in physical cyberspace, but without a doubt can simulate that by developing a digital system of logistics that impersonates physical experience in real-time. Such a space is invariably transparent and workflow traceable, factors fundamental to molding user orientation in the time, person, groups, and place, what to expect, and how and where to navigate to complete a task.

The real-time, interactive experience in cyberspace may not be as vital for other industries like engineering and technology; however, it is critical in medical practice. And since most of the current medical practice solutions validation is not the upshot of physician and patient involvement, one can retort to what I predicted in 2018. Physicians and patients will adopt the current telehealth system if we solve the usability issues around those systems.

Related Articles:

The Surge of Telehealth Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
The “Devil’s Advocacy” of Yesterday, Government Solution of today- but one more volatility for Medical Practice of tomorrow
The Impending Challenges of Telehealth Systems in 2021 and the Coming Years
The Top Reasons behind the Low Adoption of Telehealth Services

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# telehealth# hybrid work# hybrid care model# healthcare# medical practice

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
783 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Personalized Healthcare And The Next Generation Digital Infrastructure

The Next Generation Of Patient Engagement Requires A New Generation Of Digital Logistics. Illumination publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Patient Journey is the comprehensive outlook of the goals recognized by every patient and their physician. It pertains to the detailed visual view backed by an information matrix about the patients' road map from the initial visit to the follow-up and healing.

Read full story

Patients Know Their Opinion Is Important, But Who Is Not Listening?

Do Doctors Realy Need to Take Patients' Opinions Seriously, Or Is It The System That Has To Change?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. It is utter human nature to assume what others want or need. That is because human nature is a relative phenomenon, and more so, they are the most shapeable of all beings in the world. Unlike animals, humans possess an extra dimension: being judgmental. Furthermore, we also tend to default to one size fits all solutions. That is also applicable to today's healthcare and medical practice. For instance, not long ago, it was a common perception among the medical community that the only treatment for appendicitis was a surgical intervention. However, that is no longer the case; today, many cases heal with antibiotic-only treatment.

Read full story

Technology And Active Euthanasia: What Do We Need To Know?

If Physicians Don't Assist In Ending One's Life, Then Technology May Do Better!. Illumination Publication Initially publicized this article on Medium!. Euthanasia, or assisted suicide, as some call it, is one of the most controversial yet fastest-growing ethical dilemmas of our time. Ending a patient's life to save them from suffering and pain is a very delicate subject. That comes not merely because death and killing are not something we accept as good or spiritually; the so-called all mighty is the only one who decides when and how the patient should pass. Those are separate subjects of discussion. However, it is merely about who is willing to perform that duty for them and if that person's moral standing is in line with that of the suffering patient.

Read full story

Double Standards Of Claims Data In Healthcare

Claims Data Is A Valuable Tool In Doubling Down On Quality Medical Care But, Seems Too Valuable For Insurance Industry To Share. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Doctors Have Decided; Technology Is Something They Use, Not Something They Make.

But, Is It The Right Attitude? — From Blackhat Thinking To Passive-Aggressive Behavior Over Technology. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Medical Doctors are a peculiar breed of professionals. For them, medical practice is the only occupation that has earned the lifestyle label among all other professions. That is showing up to the office after waking up from a long, maybe sleepless night the day before, doing what they love the most, visiting patients. Within the long work hours, they must address administrative issues, enter data into the computer and deal with reimbursement matters. The latter is not typically what physicians have signed up for, but it is a task if they don't attend to it; they will never get paid.

Read full story

Physician Practices, And Fax Machines: Orthodoxy Or Retort?

Are There Better Options Than Fax Machines For Medical Practices Today? — That Is The Question!. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Resistance to adopting various technologies by people is one of the most controversial issues affecting our time and history. Most of us may be familiar with phrases our parents and grandparents used:

Read full story

Opinion: Medical Practices Are Going Hybrid

Physician Practices Are Increasingly Adopting Hybrid And Remote Work Models; Yet, They Are Hardly Prepared!. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Our Healthcare Needs A Scalable Interconnected Infrastructure, Not Merely Interoperability

Being Able To Exchange Data Is Okay If It Is Widespread And Secure, But Interconnectedness Is Scalable. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. In recent decades, it has also become particularly vital for innovations to work together in the face of increasing global interdependence from a socioeconomic and political standpoint. The latter concept we currently know as "Interoperability" originally referred to information technology and the exchange of information between two systems. However, today the notion of making technologies interoperable reaches beyond its domain of origin into other realms by taking up the broader definition that includes social, political, and organizational elements. Furthermore, interoperability is still yet to escape its societal engineering disruption.

Read full story

Can We Achieve A Better Healthcare Business Model?

Medical Practice Growth and Sustainability Needs a Platform-Enabled Ecosystem. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The prevailing notion is that building a successful medical practice is about making the right team, having a vision, developing a brand, and creating a business and financial plan. However, amid the extreme penetration of the medical industry by digital technology players taking those steps are no longer sufficient.

Read full story

Can We Have Better Healthcare Policies That Are For Everyone?

Every Disruptive Technology Is Claiming Part Of The Healthcare, Yet What Seems To Be Lagging Are The Policies Around Them. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story

Every One Sees Humanity Differently

Humanity: Everything That Comes Within The Human Qualities. Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The innate capacity for interest in the well-being of other people and beings is a time-honored standard in every human's essence. It is one of the many rhetorical notions in our cultures. But, it is also one of the poorly defined buzzwords of our time. A few definitions one can find online are as follows:

Read full story
1 comments

So They Say Patient Care Is A Team Effort

The Presumption Of It Takes A Village To Care For A Patient Is A Valid One, But Materializing That Concept Needs A Next Generation of Healthcare Delivery Logistics. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Utility of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine

Biomarkers Are Excellent Tools To Engage Patients In Their Medical Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. As the healthcare industry is traversing through a new development phase, medical communities gain access to new instruments and strategies to tackle human diseases. Along with raising patient expectations fueled by access to an ocean of information over cyberspace, that has facilitated innovations that custom delivers diagnostic and treatment based on individual needs and expectations.

Read full story

Amiss Digital Solutions And Their Paradoxical Effect On Health Equity

Establishing Health Equity Necessitates An Infrastructure That Is Logistic First. Illumination publication initially published this article on Medium!. Amongst many futuristic resources on the internet, one that I often revisited is the site called "The Medical Futurist." The site interests me a lot as it is in line with the way I try to envision our future. Nonetheless, I also see myself as one of the rare individuals in the medical community who has taken off my "Black Thinking Hat" that comes naturally to me as a trained physician. Instead, I try to wear my "White Thinking Hat" by gathering information, thinking about it, and finding the relevant evidence that makes sense to me.

Read full story

Globalization And Rising Medical Practice Strains

A Paradoxical Outcome Of Global Socioeconomic Interdependence In Conflict With The Healthcare Industry. Illumination publication initially posted this article on Medium!. Almost three decades after the fall of the communist iron wall and the expansion of socioeconomic globalization, our diverse globe is still more segregated than ever. It only resembles holding everything and everyone with glue, and that glue is the corporate culture that has riddled every industry today.

Read full story

Health Equity: The Past, Now, And Future

The Concept of Health Equity Is Not A Novel Vision, But To Access One, We Must Embrace A Novel Mission!. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. For the past couple of centuries, since the recognition of population health and public health establishment in the 1900s, the concept of "health equity" has turned out to be ideal. Social medicine and the subject of social critics have long recognized the role of social class inequalities in offsetting health inequities.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Automating Prior Authorization On The List Of Corporate Priorities?

Streamlining The Task Of Prior Authorization Requires Standardization Of The Process By Insurance Companies. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. You may be familiar with prior authorization (PA) if you are a medical professional or a patient. Correspondingly, you must also understand the kind of nuisance physicians and patients sometimes must endure before they can initiate a clinic visit encounter.

Read full story

Opinion: Emerging Digital Tattoos And Patient Privacy

Disruptive Digital Tattoos May Make Healthcare More Invisible, But At The Disclosure Of Private Patient Information, So Who Is Best the Gatekeeper?!. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Disruption Of The Pharma Industry By Emerging Disruptive Technologies

A 3-Dimensional Glance Into The Utility Of Precision Medicine In The Pharmaceutical Industry. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Like most other industries, the pharmaceutical industry sees its respective disruption by the digital technology domain. From inventory automation to human organ bioprinting, genomics-driven medications are a few of the endless benefits digital technology offers to the pharma industry.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy