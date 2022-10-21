Opinion: Emerging Digital Tattoos And Patient Privacy

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Disruptive Digital Tattoos May Make Healthcare More Invisible, But At The Disclosure Of Private Patient Information, So Who Is Best the Gatekeeper?!

Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y809b_0if4Cbte00
Photo by Alex Perez on Unsplash

It does not a surprise that digital tech utterly disrupts all industries, particularly the healthcare domain. But that does not even stop there. The human body is the following backcountry for the newcomers in medical devices, wearable, and cyber technology colosseums.

The emerging instruments differ from their orthodox peers as they go beyond the mere ability to measure and record clinical parameters to diagnose, monitor, and treat diseases. Modern tools are about doing the same but accurately, with ease, conveniently, and continually.

Furthermore, the modern sensors must also be affordable, more accessible to produce in the mass production line, and small, hidden, or cosmetically Wearable.

The concept of digital tattoos receives clearance from everything said earlier about modern digital disruptors. However, the haziness that still lingers around the entire all the trendy digital health technology disruptors is information security and ownership.

Digital Tattoo: A Smart Skin Mark And Gateway To Body

Digital Tattoos have revolutionized access to the human body, from measuring blood glucose and estimating therapeutic levels of medications in the blood to monitoring brain wave activities. Furthermore, since we can wirelessly connect digital tattoos to smartphones, such connectivity means continuity, streamlining medical care out of medical facilities to patients' homes and workplaces.

Indeed, digital tattoos serve as portable personal minilabs pivoting human skin into an interactive platform, thus making healthcare more invisible concerning operations and logistics.

Their blending in with human anatomy makes digital tattoos even more appealing. One can also disguise them by making them look like cosmetic embellishments, such as a flower on the arm or a heart over the ankle. While a digital tattoo may be a typical skin decoration, it also continually senses and transmits biochemical, physiological, and electrical data collected from the skin-deep milieu.

For instance, modern 3D and electronic circuit printing technologies using flexible materials have facilitated the longevity of digital electronic tattoos for days or weeks. The new technologies are becoming smaller, thinner, pliable, and waterproof.

So, Are Digital Tattoos Realy Invisible?

The history of tattoos reaches back over 5000 years. Those who initially began to use tattoos would have been stunned if one told them that one-day tattoos would make healthcare invisible or even be used for any healing purpose other than possibly repelling the evil spirit or bad vibes.

Today, just like their orthodox counterpart, digital tattoos can be the headwater of wrong vibes if we fail to put them on our skincare.

Just like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and the internet revolutionized how we communicate, manage and search things, digital tattoos will also recast the role of traditional tattoos by turning artistic masterpieces into convenient and robust medical devices.

Despite the limitless benefits that digital tattoos bring to patient care and the healthcare system, it conveys several practical concerns that every individual must consider.

Some disadvantages of digital tattoos are minor, like they are not long-lasting or permanent today. The majority of digital tattoos are made of complex materials. The primary concern is that digital tattoos are data transmission devices connected to the cloud via a smartphone or any other hardware system. Therefore, while the rhetorics and evidence around digital tattoos are hard to pass on, manufacturers and corporations could voluntarily or unwillingly collect, share or let data into the wrong hands.

Let us keep in mind that we are living through the Period of the data rush as data, from a value perspective, is the contemporary gold.

The 21st- century is the generation of data monetization.

The corporate data servers are the" silos" for billions of dollars worth of public information. Again, because those silos are centralized, the patient private information is very vulnerable and at the mercy of 3rd party entities.

Let us imagine, the very detail of our body sold to or shared with insurance companies, or even hacked!

Given we have no control over data in corporate silos, the cost of our insurance premium would not be the only thing at their mercy. And, given the lack of transparency, healthcare would not be the only thing becoming invisible.

We can only expect legitimate use of collected health data via the utility of digital tattoos by decentralizing the data ledgers, placing every patient in control of those ledgers, ensuring cybersecurity, and exhibiting workflow transparency.

All-in-all, healthcare invisibility necessitates a visible process with patients serving as the gatekeepers of their health data.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# digital tattoo# health# data# healthcare# patient information

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
796 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Health Equity: The Past, Now, And Future

The Concept of Health Equity Is Not A Novel Vision, But To Access One, We Must Embrace A Novel Mission!. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. For the past couple of centuries, since the recognition of population health and public health establishment in the 1900s, the concept of "health equity" has turned out to be ideal. Social medicine and the subject of social critics have long recognized the role of social class inequalities in offsetting health inequities.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Automating Prior Authorization On The List Of Corporate Priorities?

Streamlining The Task Of Prior Authorization Requires Standardization Of The Process By Insurance Companies. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. You may be familiar with prior authorization (PA) if you are a medical professional or a patient. Correspondingly, you must also understand the kind of nuisance physicians and patients sometimes must endure before they can initiate a clinic visit encounter.

Read full story

The Disruption Of The Pharma Industry By Emerging Disruptive Technologies

A 3-Dimensional Glance Into The Utility Of Precision Medicine In The Pharmaceutical Industry. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Like most other industries, the pharmaceutical industry sees its respective disruption by the digital technology domain. From inventory automation to human organ bioprinting, genomics-driven medications are a few of the endless benefits digital technology offers to the pharma industry.

Read full story

Utility of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Practice

Changing The Futuristic Role Of Artificial Intelligence From Utter Replacing Physicians To Merely Serving As Their Stethoscope; Or Is It?!. Illumination Curated initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Mainstream Politics And The Darkside Of Common Sense

Amidst The Radically Charged Politics Of Our Epoch, It Is No More Sufficient To Be An Active Listener. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Mainstream or coalition politics are the core players of the 21st-century public stage. Almost every legislation or undertaking related to achieving and using power in global communities emanates from orthodox suppositions. Those ideas stand most characteristic and seem normal simply because they are part of the same group or system as most of their kinds.

Read full story

Never Judge A Person By Their Profile

As We Should avoid Judging a Book by Its Cover, We Must Reckon People For Who They Are As Individuals; Not what Profile They Share With The Rest Of Us!. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story
1 comments

Utility of Social Determinants Of Health In Physicians' Practice

Physicians Realize The Significance Of Social Drivers Of Health, But What Are They Going To Do About It?. Illumination Curated Initially published this article on Medium!. It is utterly apparent to global healthcare leaders, including physicians, that how we live, learn, work, and play directly and indirectly affects our health and well-being. Risks threatening the quality of our lives and the outcome of our health based on those today are more than ever recognized and influential. We know these factors as "Social determinants of health." They are also referred" to as "social drivers of health." Regardless, those determinants alone do not offer any solution to how we should make changes so everyone can live healthily and thrive.

Read full story

Physician Practice Productivity In 2022

Medical Practices Must Go Lean, Moreso Agile To Stay Ahead Of Productivity, But Is Solo Automation Realy The Answer?. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Measuring the efficiency of producing a product or rendering a service is essential to any business in our competitive world. Productivity is measured, as physician practices or other healthcare service providers cannot expect exceptions from ensuring productivity in their daily operations.

Read full story
1 comments

Hurdles of Rising Independent Malpractice Insurance Premiums In 2022

What Do Independent Physicians Need To Know About The Future Of Their Medical Practice Concerning Their Practice Liability Coverage?. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

The Bitter Reality Of The Competitive Medical Practice Landscape

Independent Physicians Are Facing Newer And Bigger Competitors In 2022; But Can They Handle The Reality?!. Illumination Initially published this article on Medium!. In August 2017, I published a short article titled "Actual Practice Management Will Require New Thinking." Within the piece, I shed light on the reality of disruptions physicians were facing and how important it was for independent medical practices to adopt new strategies to be competitive. Similarly, I tried to elaborate on how physicians needed to adjust attitudes towards the new reality.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.

Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.

Read full story

Opinion: Socioeconomic Globalization: Serfs Are Rising

The Vehicle To Expand On The Neofeudal Agenda Facing Resistance. Illumination originally published this article on Medium!. The global socio-economic cataclysm is not a new spectacle in our time. Our ancestors have faced numerous setbacks and solutions throughout history. But the most recent socio-political and economic turmoil is unique. That is mere because some of the big players on the global stage introduced 21st-century solutions to global stability based on the concept of collectivity and Global brotherhood. That is also called the idea of "Socioeconomic Globalization."

Read full story

Managing Chronic Medical Conditions Needs A Hybrid Healthcare Infrastructure.

Despite The Subtle Rise In The Utility Of Telehealth Systems, Virtual Care Is Still Alien To Many Medical Practices. Illumination curated initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Triumph Over Busy Medical Practice

Deal With Busy Private Medical Practice Or Risk Losing Independence!. Illumination originally published this article on Medium!. Medical practice today has become more than taking care of patient health demands, even though that is the essence of every patient visit.

Read full story

The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive

The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Can We Ever Break The Curse of the Rural Healthcare Crisis?

The Solution To Rural Health Crisis May Take More Than Sheer Physician Incentives. Illumination Curated initially published this article on Medium!. Improving health disparity has been at the top of the conversations among healthcare leaders for quite some time. Among many, we all see factors such as geographic location, access to education, and socioeconomic prosperity that would help us achieve health equity. Some nations have been prosperous in addressing some of those factors; others are still struggling to do their part. Nonetheless, I can not point out any society that has been able to create one hundred percent health equity for all its constituents and probably will never do for decades to come.

Read full story

Are American Doctors On The Verge Of Losing Patient Trust?

The Physician-Patient Relationship Is The Beginning And Continuum Of Patient Trust. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. The doctor-patient relationship is one of the most sheltered and privileged connections any institution can endure. It is built on trust, yet unfortunately, it is never invariably devoid of flaws. That is not because it knowingly tumbles through the ethical and legal dilemma, but often is the upshot of poor rapport between the two parties, the physician and the patient.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Incentivizing Primary Care Medicine: Just Another Carrot On the Stick

Can We Improve Health Outcomes By Simply Incentivizing Physicians Under The "Primary Care" Rhetoric?!. Illumination Curated initially published this article on medium!. Some healthcare leaders believe glamorizing the title of primary care medicine over a medical specialty title such as family practice medicine is the way to go towards solving the healthcare crisis of our time. And that physicians need more funding and payment options to be effective in handling such concerns.

Read full story

Opinion: Option Abundance in Healthcare: A Doubtful Advantage Or An Innate Necessity

More Option Is Always A Blessing, More So Amidst Transparency. This article was initially Published by Illumination on Medium!. Some believe having a superfluous Option is countering when it comes to our medical care. That assumption is likely the upshot of some of the latest general surveys pointing to the idea thatmany people favor fewer options instead of more. Nevertheless, they still reject having too few opportunities. Based on the same evaluation, they elect to have limited choices because the overabundance of selection options makes them feel overwhelmed and thus stressed to create the ultimate decision. And that the weakest link is likely 8 to 15 alternatives from which they can choose since they may feel cheated given too fewer options.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy