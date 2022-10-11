Utility of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Practice

Changing The Futuristic Role Of Artificial Intelligence From Utter Replacing Physicians To Merely Serving As Their Stethoscope; Or Is It?!

Illumination Curated initially published this article on Medium!

Photo by DeepMind on Unsplash

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained overwhelming attention from scientific and business communities over the past decade. That is mere because Artificial Intelligence has lots of potential in every industry.

Artificial Intelligence’s utility extends to sundry domains utilized, from early detection and stopping of Money Laundering to Killer robots designed to assassinate individuals around the globe.

Healthcare will never remain alien to the potential benefits of AI; nevertheless will neither linger immune to its abuse. The direction of the right Artificial Intelligence tool rests in its algorithm .

The emergence of AI concerns physicians because some predict Artificial Intelligence will eventually replace them and even do a better job. Some believe AI will only replace specific tasks that are repetitive or require more precision and speed to fulfill. Then again, another group of technocrats predicts the technology will advance to a level that the robot will express empathy and emotion , just like a physician. Indeed, the latter justify their opinion based on the notion of “ Empathic Transference .”

The engineers envision the concept of Empathic Transference treading the fine line between “reality and illusion.” They intend to employ deep learning (DL) technology, the learning arm of AI, to learn from and detect human mental and bodily states. That is even before we as humans can notice them.

Some data scientists claim they can execute what physicians do day in and day out simply through numerical equations designed to predict individuals’ state of mind and psyche. And they can do so by detecting subtle bodily fluctuations using sensors.

Some Futurists Have A Different View Of Artificial Intelligence Utility In Healthcare.

Any potential market domain carries its particular tractions and slippery slope where it will face resistance from its prominent players.

Physicians have mixed feelings about the utility of Artificial Intelligence in the healthcare arena, as not all are adamantly against what the technology can bring to the table.

According to Fierce Healthcare, in 2019 , almost half of U.S. physicians disfavored the utility of AI in their practice and healthcare in general. However, other studies suggested physicians would support using Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies if it intends to facilitate their diagnostic and treatment efforts. They further believe AI will never replace human intervention in patient care.

But, can we really expect idealy tactical mission not to strategically transition back into agency of profiteering, and robatization by enduring empathic Transference?!

Indeed, many rhetorical pieces emphasize that Artificial Intelligence is moving from a futuristic ambition into merely serving as a tool for physicians , just like a Stethoscope. Yet, Undoubtedly, that is the way most of us would expect. But the utility of scientific novelties such as Realtime Data Analytics and Data mining modalities employed by large corporations suggests against the meaningful transition from the financially motivated applied science remedies in support of human compassion.

A transparent Artificial Intelligence algorithm that can confirm successful collaboration between humans and technology can, indeed, be beneficial to every clinician. And I repeat, the secret word is “Transparency.”

Until AI algorithms physicians collaborate with are open source, and grant access to use, study, change, and share, why should one even regard their intent besides futuristic ambitions?

One can find the legitimate utility of AI at all times by everyone far-fetched when scientists can make assassin robots for a few others. Or they build technologies trained to hijack public information, including health data. Meanwhile, they can think independently, self-learn, and self-propel.

So, those who seem to possess ethically good intentions, can they also assure the patient safety and medico-legal implications of Artificial Intelligence?! Or- do they want to be transparent at all?!