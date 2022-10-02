Hurdles of Rising Independent Malpractice Insurance Premiums In 2022

What Do Independent Physicians Need To Know About The Future Of Their Medical Practice Concerning Their Practice Liability Coverage?

Running a medical practice today, particularly in the United States, is an intricate grind, given increasing patient, administrative, and 3rd party payer expectations and the associated surge in healthcare overhead costs.

The liability insurance premium price is no less alien to every physician's sundry economic obstacles, particularly those in independent medical practices.

June 28, 2022, a Stat poll by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) indicates that 62% of physicians saw a rise in their professional liability premiums in the recent year. The average height in compensation was at a 14% rate. The states most affected by the surge were Illinois (58.9%), West Virginia (41.7%), Missouri (29.6%), Oregon (20.0%), and South Carolina (16.7%).

The Most affected specialties were Plastic Surgery (83%), General Surgery (83%), Orthopedics (81%), Urology (80%), and OB/GYN (79%), even though all specialties were invariably affected.

Compounding the rising malpractice insurance premium with the other costs and adding the strain of what physicians must endure satisfying the value-based reimbursement criteria set by the payers makes it even more formidable.

Indeed, physician medical practice and professional liability insurances are on the rise. That surge seems to be more pronounced for some states than others. Some reports from the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and Medicacape contribute this trend to the combination of the volume of lawsuits filed, compensation awards, and inflation. Furthermore, it is more than a hidden fact that COVID-19 has significantly raised malpractice premiums for physicians.

According to a Medscape report, the rising premium has forced some physicians to leave their high premium practice state, take on an employment position in hospitals, or juggle between jobs doing locum tenens work.

Indeed, the High frequency of lawsuits in the state or prior litigations against physicians sets the bar on their professional liability premiums. But, that is not the only criteria for determining the premium amount.

According to the MGMA report, premiums continue to grow despite the drop in overall lawsuits amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. And that judgments on professional malpractice cases previously concentrated in certain states or regions are becoming more widespread.

Furthermore, physicians across the country are reluctantly paying higher premiums simply because insurance companies are basing their decisions on the backlog of malpractice claims due to the pandemic and anticipation of future heightened claims.

Unsurprisingly, the corporate insurance strategy of banking on fiscal and societal inflation often plays a significant role in plaintiff judgment. That, in turn, is continually resetting the bar to higher levels, ensuring them record profits.

Patient Expectation, Value-Based Reimbursement, Physician Burnout, And The Surge Of Physician Liability Coverage

From the physician's perspective, one can categorize every factor that affects the physician's professional liability insurance premium into two significant groups: modifiable and non-modifiable.

The group that composes non-modifiable factors such as insurance profit strategies, inflation, and government policies are outside the scope of independent physician control, at least directly. However, physicians can alter how they practice to efficiently tackle an adaptable group of factors contributing to the rise of their professional malpractice coverage premium. These include meeting patient expectations while efficiently accommodating the quality determinants of value-based payment measures.

Almost all modifiable factors that trigger raising professional malpractice premiums converge to a single shared point: the Doctor-patient relationship.

Every encounter between a patient and their physician must invariably ensure three significant elements:

It should be able to balance patient experience with their expectation of the encounter to avoid dissatisfaction. It should also balance the physician's expectation and experience to avoid physician overburden and thus the probability of professional error. It must be able to satisfy the quality and value criteria determined by payers of that clinic visit.

Regardless of companies' quality goals, patient dissatisfaction may risk future litigations. Many physicians retreat to " Defensive Medicine " to avoid possible future litigations. That is by fulfilling every patient's request unconditionally, like ordering tests and procedures or scheduling multiple visits, merely to prevent the likelihood of future lawsuits.

The practice of defensive medicine is the unhealthy upshot of growing medical lawsuits. It raises healthcare costs and exposes patients to avoidable risks and even more rise in premiums, both health and malpractice coverages.

Indeed, physician burnout is also on the rise, and the rising malpractice premium has become an unending viscious circle. That cycle needs to break!

Physicians of the year 2022 are more than ever debased. That is not merely because corporations have taken over the healthcare domain. Independent physicians have lost their competitive edge and thus are losing their sovereignty because of their utter failure to realize their need for a competitive medical practice logistics infrastructure.

Physicians in private practice need a decentralized, interactive system that offers real-time experience and delivers custom automation using transparent algorithms. And a team of professionals can lead them in the right direction at an affordable cost.

Decentralized because that is the only way for independent physicians to collaborate with others without risking their proprietary assets. Transparent, to ensure every healthcare stakeholder upholds a similar tactical mission: "quality service to patients." Real-time and interactive so that everyone can efficiently partake in a collaborative effort towards one central value, which is the value set by patient expectation.