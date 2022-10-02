Hurdles of Rising Independent Malpractice Insurance Premiums In 2022

Dr. Adam Tabriz

What Do Independent Physicians Need To Know About The Future Of Their Medical Practice Concerning Their Practice Liability Coverage?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUegM_0iI5mRfy00
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Running a medical practice today, particularly in the United States, is an intricate grind, given increasing patient, administrative, and 3rd party payer expectations and the associated surge in healthcare overhead costs.

The liability insurance premium price is no less alien to every physician's sundry economic obstacles, particularly those in independent medical practices.

June 28, 2022, a Stat poll by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) indicates that 62% of physicians saw a rise in their professional liability premiums in the recent year. The average height in compensation was at a 14% rate. The states most affected by the surge were Illinois (58.9%), West Virginia (41.7%), Missouri (29.6%), Oregon (20.0%), and South Carolina (16.7%).

The Most affected specialties were Plastic Surgery (83%), General Surgery (83%), Orthopedics (81%), Urology (80%), and OB/GYN (79%), even though all specialties were invariably affected.

Compounding the rising malpractice insurance premium with the other costs and adding the strain of what physicians must endure satisfying the value-based reimbursement criteria set by the payers makes it even more formidable.

Indeed, physician medical practice and professional liability insurances are on the rise. That surge seems to be more pronounced for some states than others. Some reports from the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and Medicacape contribute this trend to the combination of the volume of lawsuits filed, compensation awards, and inflation. Furthermore, it is more than a hidden fact that COVID-19 has significantly raised malpractice premiums for physicians.

According to a Medscape report, the rising premium has forced some physicians to leave their high premium practice state, take on an employment position in hospitals, or juggle between jobs doing locum tenens work.

Indeed, the High frequency of lawsuits in the state or prior litigations against physicians sets the bar on their professional liability premiums. But, that is not the only criteria for determining the premium amount.

According to the MGMA report, premiums continue to grow despite the drop in overall lawsuits amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. And that judgments on professional malpractice cases previously concentrated in certain states or regions are becoming more widespread.

Furthermore, physicians across the country are reluctantly paying higher premiums simply because insurance companies are basing their decisions on the backlog of malpractice claims due to the pandemic and anticipation of future heightened claims.

Unsurprisingly, the corporate insurance strategy of banking on fiscal and societal inflation often plays a significant role in plaintiff judgment. That, in turn, is continually resetting the bar to higher levels, ensuring them record profits.

Patient Expectation, Value-Based Reimbursement, Physician Burnout, And The Surge Of Physician Liability Coverage

From the physician's perspective, one can categorize every factor that affects the physician's professional liability insurance premium into two significant groups: modifiable and non-modifiable.

The group that composes non-modifiable factors such as insurance profit strategies, inflation, and government policies are outside the scope of independent physician control, at least directly. However, physicians can alter how they practice to efficiently tackle an adaptable group of factors contributing to the rise of their professional malpractice coverage premium. These include meeting patient expectations while efficiently accommodating the quality determinants of value-based payment measures.

Almost all modifiable factors that trigger raising professional malpractice premiums converge to a single shared point: the Doctor-patient relationship.

Every encounter between a patient and their physician must invariably ensure three significant elements:

  1. It should be able to balance patient experience with their expectation of the encounter to avoid dissatisfaction.
  2. It should also balance the physician's expectation and experience to avoid physician overburden and thus the probability of professional error.
  3. It must be able to satisfy the quality and value criteria determined by payers of that clinic visit.

Regardless of companies' quality goals, patient dissatisfaction may risk future litigations. Many physicians retreat to "Defensive Medicine" to avoid possible future litigations. That is by fulfilling every patient's request unconditionally, like ordering tests and procedures or scheduling multiple visits, merely to prevent the likelihood of future lawsuits.

The practice of defensive medicine is the unhealthy upshot of growing medical lawsuits. It raises healthcare costs and exposes patients to avoidable risks and even more rise in premiums, both health and malpractice coverages.

Indeed, physician burnout is also on the rise, and the rising malpractice premium has become an unending viscious circle. That cycle needs to break!

Physicians of the year 2022 are more than ever debased. That is not merely because corporations have taken over the healthcare domain. Independent physicians have lost their competitive edge and thus are losing their sovereignty because of their utter failure to realize their need for a competitive medical practice logistics infrastructure.

Physicians in private practice need a decentralized, interactive system that offers real-time experience and delivers custom automation using transparent algorithms. And a team of professionals can lead them in the right direction at an affordable cost.

Decentralized because that is the only way for independent physicians to collaborate with others without risking their proprietary assets. Transparent, to ensure every healthcare stakeholder upholds a similar tactical mission: "quality service to patients." Real-time and interactive so that everyone can efficiently partake in a collaborative effort towards one central value, which is the value set by patient expectation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# medical practice# healthcare policy# policies# 2022

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
793 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Utility of Social Determinants Of Health In Physicians' Practice

Physicians Realize The Significance Of Social Drivers Of Health, But What Are They Going To Do About It?. Illumination Curated Initially published this article on Medium!. It is utterly apparent to global healthcare leaders, including physicians, that how we live, learn, work, and play directly and indirectly affects our health and well-being. Risks threatening the quality of our lives and the outcome of our health based on those today are more than ever recognized and influential. We know these factors as "Social determinants of health." They are also referred" to as "social drivers of health." Regardless, those determinants alone do not offer any solution to how we should make changes so everyone can live healthily and thrive.

Read full story

Physician Practice Productivity In 2022

Medical Practices Must Go Lean, Moreso Agile To Stay Ahead Of Productivity, But Is Solo Automation Realy The Answer?. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Measuring the efficiency of producing a product or rendering a service is essential to any business in our competitive world. Productivity is measured, as physician practices or other healthcare service providers cannot expect exceptions from ensuring productivity in their daily operations.

Read full story
1 comments

The Bitter Reality Of The Competitive Medical Practice Landscape

Independent Physicians Are Facing Newer And Bigger Competitors In 2022; But Can They Handle The Reality?!. Illumination Initially published this article on Medium!. In August 2017, I published a short article titled "Actual Practice Management Will Require New Thinking." Within the piece, I shed light on the reality of disruptions physicians were facing and how important it was for independent medical practices to adopt new strategies to be competitive. Similarly, I tried to elaborate on how physicians needed to adjust attitudes towards the new reality.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.

Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.

Read full story

Opinion: Socioeconomic Globalization: Serfs Are Rising

The Vehicle To Expand On The Neofeudal Agenda Facing Resistance. Illumination originally published this article on Medium!. The global socio-economic cataclysm is not a new spectacle in our time. Our ancestors have faced numerous setbacks and solutions throughout history. But the most recent socio-political and economic turmoil is unique. That is mere because some of the big players on the global stage introduced 21st-century solutions to global stability based on the concept of collectivity and Global brotherhood. That is also called the idea of "Socioeconomic Globalization."

Read full story

Managing Chronic Medical Conditions Needs A Hybrid Healthcare Infrastructure.

Despite The Subtle Rise In The Utility Of Telehealth Systems, Virtual Care Is Still Alien To Many Medical Practices. Illumination curated initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Triumph Over Busy Medical Practice

Deal With Busy Private Medical Practice Or Risk Losing Independence!. Illumination originally published this article on Medium!. Medical practice today has become more than taking care of patient health demands, even though that is the essence of every patient visit.

Read full story

The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive

The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!

Read full story

Can We Ever Break The Curse of the Rural Healthcare Crisis?

The Solution To Rural Health Crisis May Take More Than Sheer Physician Incentives. Illumination Curated initially published this article on Medium!. Improving health disparity has been at the top of the conversations among healthcare leaders for quite some time. Among many, we all see factors such as geographic location, access to education, and socioeconomic prosperity that would help us achieve health equity. Some nations have been prosperous in addressing some of those factors; others are still struggling to do their part. Nonetheless, I can not point out any society that has been able to create one hundred percent health equity for all its constituents and probably will never do for decades to come.

Read full story

Are American Doctors On The Verge Of Losing Patient Trust?

The Physician-Patient Relationship Is The Beginning And Continuum Of Patient Trust. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. The doctor-patient relationship is one of the most sheltered and privileged connections any institution can endure. It is built on trust, yet unfortunately, it is never invariably devoid of flaws. That is not because it knowingly tumbles through the ethical and legal dilemma, but often is the upshot of poor rapport between the two parties, the physician and the patient.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Incentivizing Primary Care Medicine: Just Another Carrot On the Stick

Can We Improve Health Outcomes By Simply Incentivizing Physicians Under The "Primary Care" Rhetoric?!. Illumination Curated initially published this article on medium!. Some healthcare leaders believe glamorizing the title of primary care medicine over a medical specialty title such as family practice medicine is the way to go towards solving the healthcare crisis of our time. And that physicians need more funding and payment options to be effective in handling such concerns.

Read full story

Opinion: Option Abundance in Healthcare: A Doubtful Advantage Or An Innate Necessity

More Option Is Always A Blessing, More So Amidst Transparency. This article was initially Published by Illumination on Medium!. Some believe having a superfluous Option is countering when it comes to our medical care. That assumption is likely the upshot of some of the latest general surveys pointing to the idea thatmany people favor fewer options instead of more. Nevertheless, they still reject having too few opportunities. Based on the same evaluation, they elect to have limited choices because the overabundance of selection options makes them feel overwhelmed and thus stressed to create the ultimate decision. And that the weakest link is likely 8 to 15 alternatives from which they can choose since they may feel cheated given too fewer options.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion : Every Medical Practice Will Eventually Need A Data Scientist

Opinion: A Closer Look At Why Quality And Value-based Data Analytics Is Becoming Beyond Crucial Today, To keep Medical Practices Thriving. This Article was Initially published by Illumination on Medium!

Read full story

Opinion: Telehealth Alone Will Not Fix Physician Burden And Burnout

A Telehealth Must Shift To virtual Medical Care. That Ideally Necessitates A Hybrid Health City Or Open Marketplace. This article was initially published by Illumination on Medium!

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Family Practice Medicine: A Medical Specialty Or A Primary Care Bureaucracy

The Shift Between Devaluation And Idealization Of Family Practice Specialty Is An Epitome Of How Physicians Must Steer The Healthcare Domain. Idealization and devaluation are two psychological phenomena we often encounter in the social and behavioral context.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Medical Practice Benchmarking

Let Us Walkthrough The What, Why, And How of Medical Practice Benchmarking. In the ever-competitive world we live in, the healthcare domain is not strange to the modern contenders. On top of facing competition, the quality and safety concerns also riddle our healthcare arena.

Read full story

Medical Practices Are Boosting Wages To Maintain Their Workforce, But Is It Sustainable!?

Independent medical practices have been suffering for over a decade. That has resulted from increased administrative burden, patient expectation, and emerging user unreceptive technologies such as Electronic Health Record Systems (EHR). But amid the more recent implementation of value-based reimbursement, the challenges to medical practices have further expanded.

Read full story

Quantum Computing In Medical Practice

Application Of Quantum Computing In Personalizing Healthcare Delivery. The Information Age is a period in the epoch of humanity that revolutionized how we communicate and store our information. It was not until the mid 2oth century epoch we saw a rapid shift from traditional industry handed by the industrial revolution solely in the shape of information technology.

Read full story

The Idea Behind A Story And Its Collective Acceptance

The Ideological Secret Recipe For Human Triumph Over Other Species, More So, An Instrument Of Destruction. From the time of birth till we die, as human beings, we conceptualize day in and day out the course of actions we take. Every individual possesses a particular set of ideas on how to conduct and what tasks to carry out at a given time and place. Not uncommonly, we bring those into life and recommend ideas through a structured system. Those systems are the foundation of sociopolitical and economic theories that many collective cultures in history have taken up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy