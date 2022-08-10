Application Of Blockchain Interoperability In Medical Practice: What Do We Need To know?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Cross-Chain Mechanism Benefits Blockchain Interoperability By Connecting Two Or More Independent Medical Practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piz67_0hBsRMPg00
Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

Interoperability or enabling cloud-based software to exchange data for shared utility and collaboration has been one of the priorities across industries. That is of particular importance for healthcare and health tech enterprises.

But, ensuring interoperability is not a seamless task, as it may precipitate redundant measures to secure APIs. That is mere because different software platforms handle their data endpoints differently.

Even though I do not recall anyone against the concept of interoperability, as long as some form of data security protocol is in place, sharing valuable commodities like data today in a monopolized domain such as healthcare is rather intricate.

Benefits Of Interoperable Medical Practice Information System

Interoperable medical practice information infrastructure will probably assist healthcare leaders in better understanding public health, streamlining the data exchange for the public good, thus enhancing medical team productivity.

Interoperability, most of all, will potentially improve patient experience and facilitate their engagement in healthcare. The level of benefits depends primarily on interoperability; those are foundational, structural, semantic, and organizational interoperability.

The foundational interoperability operation is the lowest and most basic form of multisystem interplay. Here interoperable system solely facilitates data exchange from one system to another without an anticipated interpretation, like a patient portal that allows the transfer of a PDF document containing patient history and physical exam data.

Structural interoperability entails the constant movement of healthcare clinical or operational data between two systems. The data structures in structural interoperability are conserved and unaltered in the receiving system.

On the other hand, semantic interoperability facilitates data exchanges by enabling computable machine logic, reasoning, knowledge discovery, and data partnership across various information networks.

Finally, organizational interoperability integrates various administrative and managerial facets into the interconnectedness, such as governance, policy, social, legal, and corporate considerations.

Organizational interoperability is about streamlining the secure, seamless, and punctual data transmission and use between individuals, organizations, and entities.

Blockchain Technology: From Blockchain Interoperability To Cross-Chain Technology And Medical Practice System

Blockchain technology is the most sovereign system one utilizes in the healthcare industry, as it toils on a decentralized ecosystem of digital distributed ledgers of health information.

The blockchain system is not a cumulative platform but the technological attribute necessary for seamless interoperability. In other words, various traditional blockchain grids function in sequestration, not permitting continuous communication between them. However, the recent blockchain platforms have addressed the interoperability challenges of traditional blockchain systems by making the Blockchain Interoperable. They do that by utilizing the mechanism of "Cross-chain Technology."

Blockchain interoperability allows various blockchain networks to exchange, mobilize and leverage unique data across networks' respective blockchains, such as between networks, medical practices, or healthcare entities. That form of network interoperability permits the creation of robust, unique products and services that can simultaneously augment the usefulness of numerous grids of decentralized digital ledgers.

The cross-chain protocol facilitates interoperability among various blockchain networks, enabling healthcare stakeholders to communicate without intermediaries' involvement. As a result, the players will compel increasing value and data amongst each other.

Cross-chain technology works on the principle of atomicity, as it facilitates uniqueness between multiple blockchain networks, thus the dispersal of decentralized health information nets across diverse fora.

The importance of cross-chain technology and Blockchain interoperability allows healthcare collaborators to share data and trade tokens without using any middle person.

The Cross-chain technology infrastructure of the blockchain interoperability authorizes multiple blockchains to boost their efficiencies and security. These employ exchange facilitators called "Atomic Swaps" that enable two different parties to trade their tokens across various blockchains. The system does not require a centralized third-party agent to facilitate the trades.

Atomic swap allows every stakeholder in the healthcare arena, including patients, directly trade their tokens on a peer-to-peer ground. For example, Using Blockchain interoperability, any two players can choose to keep a 1-hour limitation for the atomic swap. Under such circumstances, the primary owners will acquire their deposited tokens once the duration of 1 hour ends, irrespective of conditions.

The "Relays" mechanism ensures checks and balances of any atomic swap transaction. They enable blockchain networks to check on them every transaction and event on a chain-to-chain basis. They do so without any distributed node participation that fosters a given contract. Relays act as a central client of other nodes on multiple chains so that they can verify the complete transaction history.

Cross-chain mechanism benefits interoperability by connecting two independent medical practices using blockchain networks without infringing them. Thus, they enable effective communication and a robust connection between two different independently-run healthcare organizations, patients, or medical procedures.

Cross Chain technology-powered interoperable Blockchain is scalable by enabling medical practices, physicians, and patients to interact with different stakeholders. Therefore, it enhanced the flow of health information across various healthcare settings.

Blockchain interoperability will deter monopoly by prominent healthcare players, which we can witness today amid increasing, selective, interoperable healthcare information technologies. Thus, cross-chain technology helps stabilize the healthcare market. For instance, today, over 50% of physicians seek employment with larger health systems to avoid administrative burdens at the expense of their independence, yet still are overwhelmed. As a result of this power play, there is no space for newly independent and small medical practices in the market that can try their chances and compete.

Cross-chain technology-powered Blockchain interoperability can help yield an ecosystem by equally availing dealings on all networks. It ensures a fair scenario for every healthcare player by facilitating a balanced approach to state how health data market partakers participate in the healthcare domain.

Indeed, Blockchain technology has a sweeping industry-specific use case.

The direct Blockchain interoperability stems from its benefits, such as data transparency and verifiability, brilliant contract execution, and decentralized accord. That is why blockchains used by different medical practices and health organizations can independently interact with one another as free healthcare markets and business applications. Such a collaborative system would not otherwise be possible without the utility of centralized Data silos and operations.

Reference:

Soni, Pragya, and AnalyticsSteps. "All about Blockchain Interoperability in 2022 | Analytics Steps." All about Blockchain Interoperability in 2022 | Analytics Steps, www.analyticssteps.com, 10 Oct. 2021, https://www.analyticssteps.com/blogs/all-about-blockchain-interoperability-2022.

"Blockchain Interoperability — Understanding Cross-Chain Technology -." Blockchain Interoperability — Understanding Cross-Chain Technology -, www.blockchain-council.org, 1 Mar. 2022, https://www.blockchain-council.org/blockchain/blockchain-interoperability/#:~:text=The%20cross%2Dchain%20protocol%20facilitates,without%20the%20involvement%20of%20intermediaries.

Bitpanda. "What Is an Atomic Swap? — Bitpanda Academy." What Is an Atomic Swap? — Bitpanda Academy, www.bitpanda.com, https://www.bitpanda.com/academy/en/lessons/what-is-an-atomic-swap/. Accessed 10 Aug. 2022.

The Utility of Enterprise-grade Blockchain Databases with MongoDB in Healthcare
A Practical Approach toward Decentralized, Secured Medical Records while Sustaining Scalability
Decentralization in Healthcare is beyond Data Security and Ownership
Patients, Physicians, and stakeholders benefit from Blockchain Technology and Decentralized Operations.
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big data, and Health Information: What you need to Know!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# interoperability# Blockchain# medical practice

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
778 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Information Ledgers And Protecting Health Information

Medical Practices Can Take Up All The Habits to Keep Patient Data Safe, But Nothing Will Replace Decentralization Of Ledgers. Health information is any data recorded or communicated about an individual's health and disability. That information can be anything from symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, research, and clinical trials on that person to records, billing information, and discharge instructions.

Read full story

The Next Generation Of Interoperability: From Healthcare Data Silos To A Public Information Marketplace

Interoperability is the form of the interconnectedness of systems and products that facilitates the seamless exchange of information between stakeholders of that system. The broader portrayal of the interoperable network beyond its technical limits expands into social, political, and organizational elements that influence performance within various systems.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Physicians Take On Some Of The Patient Check-In Burdens?

Sustainable For The Long Term Or Not; Some Physicians Take The Patient Check-In Responsibility On Empathetic Grounds. Not very long ago, I published a short article titled "Digital Patient Clinic check-in for the modern Medical Practice." The idea was to shed some light on today's continually shifting medical practice landscape by focusing on the "stat poll" conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) on May 3rd, 2022.

Read full story

Digital Patient Clinic Check-In For The Modern Medical Practice

What Does Clinic Check-In Mean To The Millennials And Why?. The operational aspect of a Medical practice has been the target of our recent technological advancement and social mind shifts. Patients’ liberal access to digital information and the role of a system that would reimburse medical practices based on the value of service instead of the number of services provided has significantly disrupted the medical practice landscape.

Read full story

Medical Practice Information Technology Operations

The Top Challenge For Independent Physician Practices In 2022. The increasing administrative burden physicians have been facing for the past decade has created a vacuum of ill afford coping with daily professional tasks. That is mere since, during the last decade, healthcare leaders in the hands of 3rd party payers have doubled down on paying physicians based on their performance instead of the number of services they provide. The last transition to a value-based payment model has prompted many physicians to adopt health information technologies (IT) and practice management solutions. The solutions that influx into the healthcare market vacuum created by the radical transition. Then again, such IT solutions themselves are not flawless.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Injustice Is self-Inflicted

The First Step Towards Social Injustice Is To Deny Your Individuality!. We are familiar with a few ideological buzzwords such as Social justice, injustice, and liberty. We are programmed to create that illusion of an ideal image of brotherhood under the so-called "collective conscience" and then build our lives around them.

Read full story
5 comments

Is Morphic Resonance A Pseudoscience?

Guerrilla Skeptics, Parapsychology, Or Philosophical Rationing Of Hogwash. Science: The systematic arrangement of knowledge so that one can organize, test, predict, reproduce and teach to others. Anything beyond that deemed controversial referred to by the mainstream Pseudoscience will thus face scrutiny.

Read full story

Opinion: Absurdity Will Sound Proper, Clear, And Loud Under Euphemism — You Must Be A Philanthropist!

I believe one of the most abused phrases of our time is the "philanthropist." More than ever, we find people inspired by their collective conscience who seek to foster the welfare of those in need through the openhanded donation of part of their wealth. But, ironically, often, their contribution comes with a multitude of bound "attached strings." The kind of clause and preconditions opens new avenues in their public relations domain' which I dub "popularity."

Read full story

Opinion: Why Are We So Adamant About Upholding Social Justice?

The Accord Between Our Individuality And Being Subordinate To Society Is Continually Under Rectification. Life in a collective sense swirls around our collective consciousness. Its fundamental necessity is the set of common sentiments, ideas, and moral mindsets. Our life in commune with the other individuals in our little world exploits the aforementioned unifying forces, which go beyond expressly moral conscience to a shared understanding of social norms.

Read full story

OPINION: Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Weapon of Mass Destruction

Weapon Of Mass Destruction, Artificial Intelligence, And Future. Artificial Intelligence (AI), or the Intellect exhibited by a machine, is in contrast to the natural ability of humans and animals to self-learn and learn from their environment.

Read full story
1 comments

The Socioeconomic Impact Of The Social Drivers Of Health

Addressing Social Drivers of Health Or Epitome Of A double-Edged Sword For Patients And Physicians Alike — Or Is IT?!. Social Drivers of Health or SDOH(also called Social Determinants of Health) have gained significant attention in the past decade by healthcare leaders around the globe because SDOH determines up to 80% of our health outcomes.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hypocrisy Of Modern Democracy

We Outlaw Ideologies When We Should Be Punishing The Crime — So, We must Be Insane!. It seems that lately, we use the word "Democracy" more than ever. We have idealized the concept of government by the hoi polloi in a community or state. But, within the generally defined framework, democracy, like many other sociopolitical phenomena, has had its share of social engineering.

Read full story
57 comments

Rationality As The Instrumental Factor To Logical Reasoning

Among all the rhetorics we encounter today, one gets me the most. That is, "Let us make the world a better place." We use the phrase day in and day out, often not knowing what and how we can make the world the kind of place that is ideal for all of us.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Neurodivergence Another Disease?

Divergence and convergence are two ends of human social life fact. We tend to conform to the norms of our society by adapting those of our immediate environment to establish societal unity and uniformity.

Read full story

Opinion: Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!

Speech is our ability to express our thought to others. It is how we feel about our surroundings and perceive other people's self-expression. It is our discourse to a group audience.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Health Equity Achievable?!

As healthcare administrations worldwide continue to transition toward value-based physician reimbursement models, the attention on the significance of social determinants of health and disease is becoming more focused.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?

As many call "Net Neutrality, or "Network Neutrality," the vision is a new phenomenon. It is a principle that dictates that internet providers maintain a neutral position when treating their users!

Read full story

Opinion: Patient Engagement can not be Without Medical Care with the Patient in Control!

Patient Engagement based on Corporate Terms is Flawed. Providing medical care to a patient has always been a journey between a physician or healer and the Patient. Like many other voyages, medical care has one or more partakers onboard. Also, as in different journies, medical care comes with a driver or leader. Such driver has witnessed its particular share of shifting away from the patient into the hands of the physicians, then taken over by the governments and 3rd party payers.

Read full story
1 comments

Are We Genuinely in Route to Personalizing Patient Care?!

We have Mastered the Art of Precision Medicine, but not Personalized Medicine and Healthcare. In the last two decades, Scientists have mastered the art of Precision Medicine. Despite this, we are far off from reaching Personalized Healthcare and Medicine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy