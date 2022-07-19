Opinion: Absurdity Will Sound Proper, Clear, And Loud Under Euphemism — You Must Be A Philanthropist!

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgfHC_0gkwXGI200
Photo by Hulki Okan Tabak on Unsplash

I believe one of the most abused phrases of our time is the "philanthropist." More than ever, we find people inspired by their collective conscience who seek to foster the welfare of those in need through the openhanded donation of part of their wealth. But, ironically, often, their contribution comes with a multitude of bound "attached strings." The kind of clause and preconditions opens new avenues in their public relations domain' which I dub "popularity."

”Popularity Strives on the People’s Reward Center” –Adam Tabriz, MD

The collective conscience within us is the driver of that social responsibility, which ethically makes us feel accountable for honoring our civic duty and benefits the entirety of society. The sense of social responsibility that inspires some modern-day philanthropists often conflicts with their actions.

Traditional Philanthropy has shifted from essential altruism of "private initiatives" for the public good, focusing primarily on the quality of life. Modern philanthropists have become fond of euphemism. Because the latter has helped relish a memorable sociopolitical benefit by partnering with governments, large corporations, and even profit-making entities, despite our awareness that philanthropism is inherently a movement clear from the profit-making system. Such a close alliance is dangerous and associated with the risk of the cartel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nd9VK_0gkwXGI200
Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

By its purest definition, wealth sharing is a decent deed and always appreciated, irrespective of its underlying motive, whether it serves as a tax shelter or popularity gain. Nonetheless, the nonsense of contemporary Philanthropy overshadows its practical actions. That, in turn, is disguised by euphemism. For instance, not all grant requests benefit the neediest; what foundation teams present along the hierarchy chain and eventually to policymakers in government and media influencers is often hypocritical.

The hypocrisy of Philanthropy is that, in contrast to what familiar speculation that Philanthropy unconditionally prompts redistribution of wealth and consequently about making the world a better place, is an utter mistake. Today's Philanthropy has turned out to be nothing short of a lot of elite Philanthropy for elite causes. That is why the generosity of today still favors the rich by placing them at the popularity campaigns hub and brandishing them as a credible source of swaying the multitudes without holding them accountable and the precondition of transparency.

In the past decades, we have witnessed expanding number and the role of private philanthropies worldwide. With over 260,000 philanthropy foundations globally, they regulate over $1.5tn. But:

“Popularity is the Risky Cousin of Credibility “—
Adam Tabriz, MD

The wealthy and elite philanthropists of our time very much bear the necessary tools, the euphemism, to double down on their "Sociometric popularity." Because often they, as individuals, have a part or complete control ( as executives or Board members) of other industries like Social media and information technology. It is ranked by objectively measuring the number of connections a person has to others in the crowd. Not uncommonly, such an individual maintains a high perceived (faux) credibility thru sociometric Popularity.

“What puts credibility apart from popularity is that the latter phenomenon merely thrives on the People’s cognitive Reward Centers.” —
Adam Tabriz, MD.

Corporate Culture, Euphemism, and Philanthropy

According to the publication in Business ethics, a European Review, Corporate entities often justify incorporating the culture of Philanthropy in their mission under the "euphemism" fabrication. However, they risk their right trade-offs between being socially responsible and satisfying stakeholders with interests and ultimate interests. That conflicting circumstance makes the usefulness of euphemism appealing, even if its intention is inherently absurd. Often, the public relations within such organizations are inclined to use euphemisms better to present themselves in a particular way, so others do not perceive them out of concern for their compassion.

Philanthropist invariably expresses power through euphemism and rhetorical expression. Their charitable intents often lean on the personal urges of elites. At times, their true intentions overlap with the priorities of a given society, but at other times, they are the source and object of social sabotage. Mainly when such grants are in the form of "mega-donations," they are potentially consequential to the priorities of that society. Hence, the relationship between Philanthropy and democracy suffers overwhelming tensions fueled by such duplicity.

“Today, every garbage you say can eventually sound loud and clear. It will even come across as justified and kind. The only resolution is to invest in social media, hide behind corporate culture and call yourself a Philanthropist.” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# philanthropy# Euphemism# philanthropist

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
779 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Why Are We So Adamant About Upholding Social Justice?

The Accord Between Our Individuality And Being Subordinate To Society Is Continually Under Rectification. Life in a collective sense swirls around our collective consciousness. Its fundamental necessity is the set of common sentiments, ideas, and moral mindsets. Our life in commune with the other individuals in our little world exploits the aforementioned unifying forces, which go beyond expressly moral conscience to a shared understanding of social norms.

Read full story

OPINION: Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Weapon of Mass Destruction

Weapon Of Mass Destruction, Artificial Intelligence, And Future. Artificial Intelligence (AI), or the Intellect exhibited by a machine, is in contrast to the natural ability of humans and animals to self-learn and learn from their environment.

Read full story
1 comments

The Socioeconomic Impact Of The Social Drivers Of Health

Addressing Social Drivers of Health Or Epitome Of A double-Edged Sword For Patients And Physicians Alike — Or Is IT?!. Social Drivers of Health or SDOH(also called Social Determinants of Health) have gained significant attention in the past decade by healthcare leaders around the globe because SDOH determines up to 80% of our health outcomes.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hypocrisy Of Modern Democracy

We Outlaw Ideologies When We Should Be Punishing The Crime — So, We must Be Insane!. It seems that lately, we use the word "Democracy" more than ever. We have idealized the concept of government by the hoi polloi in a community or state. But, within the generally defined framework, democracy, like many other sociopolitical phenomena, has had its share of social engineering.

Read full story
56 comments

Rationality As The Instrumental Factor To Logical Reasoning

Among all the rhetorics we encounter today, one gets me the most. That is, "Let us make the world a better place." We use the phrase day in and day out, often not knowing what and how we can make the world the kind of place that is ideal for all of us.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Neurodivergence Another Disease?

Divergence and convergence are two ends of human social life fact. We tend to conform to the norms of our society by adapting those of our immediate environment to establish societal unity and uniformity.

Read full story

Opinion: Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!

Speech is our ability to express our thought to others. It is how we feel about our surroundings and perceive other people's self-expression. It is our discourse to a group audience.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Health Equity Achievable?!

As healthcare administrations worldwide continue to transition toward value-based physician reimbursement models, the attention on the significance of social determinants of health and disease is becoming more focused.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?

As many call "Net Neutrality, or "Network Neutrality," the vision is a new phenomenon. It is a principle that dictates that internet providers maintain a neutral position when treating their users!

Read full story

Opinion: Patient Engagement can not be Without Medical Care with the Patient in Control!

Patient Engagement based on Corporate Terms is Flawed. Providing medical care to a patient has always been a journey between a physician or healer and the Patient. Like many other voyages, medical care has one or more partakers onboard. Also, as in different journies, medical care comes with a driver or leader. Such driver has witnessed its particular share of shifting away from the patient into the hands of the physicians, then taken over by the governments and 3rd party payers.

Read full story
1 comments

Are We Genuinely in Route to Personalizing Patient Care?!

We have Mastered the Art of Precision Medicine, but not Personalized Medicine and Healthcare. In the last two decades, Scientists have mastered the art of Precision Medicine. Despite this, we are far off from reaching Personalized Healthcare and Medicine.

Read full story

Virtual-First Health Plan: Another Paradox for Physician Independence

Modern Data Analytics, Big Data, and Computer Algorithms can Turn Physician Clinical Judgment against Them!. For over three decades, the healthcare system in America has been through constant turmoil regarding the balance between quality of health and health expenditure. From the start of the Medicare program in the 1970s to the expansion of other management organizations are purely fee-for-service payment models to a capitation payment model; all are the epitome of trials and failures the healthcare system has encountered. That is not only in the United States but also across most developed countries. The recent transition to a value-based medical care model also has stirred the already murky waters of the healthcare swamp.

Read full story

Opinion: Should We Ban Homework?

Glancing at the Concept of Homework from being Fully Mandated to None and Optional in Between!. Homework is one of the most controversial subjects. Depending on what background one comes from, everyone seems to have a different view of having school-home assignments.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Ban Bottled Water?

Among many controversial issues, here comes the one hardly thought about by many. Once I heard it, I was not stunned because I have listened to arguments like governments should tax meat and drinking water.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Should Governments Mandate every Citizen to Perform?

Instead of Arm Twisting, they must Cultivate the Spirit of Volunteerism. The word mandate has found a new meaning in today's sociopolitical arena. Furthermore, the latter word has been the focus of scrutiny amongst the progressive.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are Countries Well off being Isolationists?!

The Concept of Internationalism and Isolationism is just as contrasted between Black and White. The idea of isolationism is not a new one. Recently, amid sweeping globalization efforts and international sociopolitical interventions, it has gotten particular attention.

Read full story

Opinion: Should we all have a Universal Basic Income?

Some believe Universal Basic Income is a Costly Deal. Yet others feel it would not Cost Governments Much. As modern societies grow more robust, spacious, and automated, the primary question arises; what happens to the job market? — Today, our societies are more interdependent, and collective norms are becoming more and more polarized and taking over individual autonomy. Hence, we as a society of followers are inclined to accept what is given to us to make a living. The latter trend has created many narratives at the political stage to bring a common consensus to support a system that would guarantee an unconditional basic income for everyone even if someone or an entity does not directly employ them.

Read full story
2 comments

Physician Compensation Trend In 2022

An uneven fad from Fee-for-Service Reimbursement to Value-Based Compensation. The concerns for human existence and health have reached back centuries. Since the ancient Greek epoch, when only the elite and the privileged enjoyed personal cleanliness and sanitation, the concept of public health has been growing. It is one of the most critical challenges for almost every community.

Read full story

Opinion: The Concept of Minimum Wage: A Sociopolitical Disparity amongst Economists

It always chimes to have a Law ensuring optimal Wage for Everyone. A wage or the employer distribution of security derived solely from others paid to an employee is the primary way most people on our planet thrive. Almost all of us work hard for what we earn, but our sweat and blood earnings do not always yield the fair value of our hard work. In a free and minimally regulated economy, we expect the market to adapt eventually, and we earn what we deserve. Nevertheless, wage fairness is becoming more scrutinized amid all the prevailing legalized monopolies such as economic rent, the Fiat money, and licensing practices. That is why some turn into the artificial manipulation of minimum wage.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy