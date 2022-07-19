Opinion: Why Are We So Adamant About Upholding Social Justice?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Accord Between Our Individuality And Being Subordinate To Society Is Continually Under Rectification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzqKX_0gjb12pc00
Photo by Cody Pulliam on Unsplash

Life in a collective sense swirls around our collective consciousness. Its fundamental necessity is the set of common sentiments, ideas, and moral mindsets. Our life in commune with the other individuals in our little world exploits the aforementioned unifying forces, which go beyond expressly moral conscience to a shared understanding of social norms.

Collective life comes with sundry intricacies and sacrifices to its constituencies. As societies develop and expand, so do the variances in common sentiments, ideas, and moral mindsets, thus straining "that one unifying force" amongst us all!

Once we struggle to find, nurture and even promote our collective consciousness, we must assure justice and righteousness for everyone around us. That is the concept we like to call "Social right."

A contemporary society that is fair and based on collective consciousness also assumes the responsibility of maintaining that society's security through "Social Justice."

Social justice in the modern sense pertains to the wealth allotment and distribution of opportunities and privileges within a society based on the accepted common values of that institution. That is granted by fulfilling societal roles by a given community member. In other words, we as individuals ought to give up personal rights today with the hope that the mainstream will ensure our civil liberties.

Today's civil rights movement prioritizes overcoming social mobility barriers, creating safety nets, and economic morality. To ensure the distribution of wealth and equal opportunity, some of the actions, to mention, include social insurance, taxation, public health, public school, public services, labor law, and regulation of markets.

But, the social justice stir also invokes a critical argument. The controversy reaches back to Bartolomé de las Casas, a 16th-century Spanish landowner, one of the first Spanish settlers in America, and a bishop, famed as a historian and social reformer.

Las Casas philosophically argued for the first time on differences among human beings. He advocated measures incorporating gender, ethnicity, and social equality, to support justice for migrants, prisoners, the environment, and the physically and developmentally disabled.

Then again, variations that relate social justice to a reciprocal relationship with society are interceded by differences in cultural traditions and at the expense of individual responsibility toward society. It comes with strict personal commitment and equilibrium between the admission of a person to power and its responsible use.

“It never ceases to stun me how some folks can throw around Buzzwords like Social security, Social right, and Social justice, failing to realize that such mottoes have only served them an inequity by perpetually defacing their identity.” Dr. Adam Tabriz

The friction between the social right and its potential injustice comes when we let ourselves give away our identities in exchange for social security and social justice. once we denounce our "individual liberty," be it partially or entirely, we surrender to the "Tyranny of the Masses." That attitude is an inherent phenomenon in corruption-prone democracy that threatens us all—gambling away individual rights for societal guarantees upshots in the oppression of minority groups and us as unique beings.
We can research social justice rhetoric back to the 18th century classical and Christian philosophical sources from Plato, Aristotle, Augustine of Hippo, and Thomas Aquinas.

Luigi Taparelli, an Italian Jesuit scholar of the "Society of Jesus" and counter-revolutionary who coined social justice in the early 1840s, established the natural law principle that corresponded to the evangelical doctrine; of "brotherly love."

Taparelli's vision inspired the early 20th-century international law and institutions and was the prelude to establishing the "International Labor Organization." Then it was generally accepted by many social leaders that we could develop universal and lasting peace if we based our social structure upon social justice. That marked the era when social justice became central to the social contract doctrine, primarily by John Rawls in "A Theory of Justice (1971)."

As of 1993, the Vienna Declaration and Programme Action treat social justice as a purpose of human rights education.

But, Is Social Justice The Actual Norm Of Today!?

"Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” -Benjamin Franklin

Social justice can be close to being fair given that unique typical profile and systematic community referendums from its "individual" constituents. It sounds ideal yet prone to corruption and collusion. The unanimity of reciprocal relationship with the society renders it effortless to uphold societal righteousness. Implementing social norms without periodic social referendums is destined to create a tyranny of the masses.

When we radically use social injustice as justification to block the free expression of others, thus we donate to the social injustice.

Social justice is nothing short of a political, philosophical notion centered around promoting equality among people. One can revisit the classic example of social justice structure in the history books within socialist (communist) economies.

Social justice usually seeks to elevate or degrade the economic status of various classes defined by a predetermined profile such as race, gender, and religion.

The Accord Between Our Individuality And Being Subordinate To Society Is Continually Revising.

Historically human beings have sought to unite the masses on the vision of collective consciousness, hoping that it may serve as the glue or trait that connects people. However, unaware; we must lower our expectations, sacrifice individual identity and give in to the tyranny of bureaucracy when all we need is to uphold the "Golden Rule," nurture individual liberty, maintain protean transparency and seek personal justice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# social justice# individuality# society# politics# humanity

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
779 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Absurdity Will Sound Proper, Clear, And Loud Under Euphemism — You Must Be A Philanthropist!

I believe one of the most abused phrases of our time is the "philanthropist." More than ever, we find people inspired by their collective conscience who seek to foster the welfare of those in need through the openhanded donation of part of their wealth. But, ironically, often, their contribution comes with a multitude of bound "attached strings." The kind of clause and preconditions opens new avenues in their public relations domain' which I dub "popularity."

Read full story

OPINION: Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Weapon of Mass Destruction

Weapon Of Mass Destruction, Artificial Intelligence, And Future. Artificial Intelligence (AI), or the Intellect exhibited by a machine, is in contrast to the natural ability of humans and animals to self-learn and learn from their environment.

Read full story
1 comments

The Socioeconomic Impact Of The Social Drivers Of Health

Addressing Social Drivers of Health Or Epitome Of A double-Edged Sword For Patients And Physicians Alike — Or Is IT?!. Social Drivers of Health or SDOH(also called Social Determinants of Health) have gained significant attention in the past decade by healthcare leaders around the globe because SDOH determines up to 80% of our health outcomes.

Read full story

Opinion: The Hypocrisy Of Modern Democracy

We Outlaw Ideologies When We Should Be Punishing The Crime — So, We must Be Insane!. It seems that lately, we use the word "Democracy" more than ever. We have idealized the concept of government by the hoi polloi in a community or state. But, within the generally defined framework, democracy, like many other sociopolitical phenomena, has had its share of social engineering.

Read full story
56 comments

Rationality As The Instrumental Factor To Logical Reasoning

Among all the rhetorics we encounter today, one gets me the most. That is, "Let us make the world a better place." We use the phrase day in and day out, often not knowing what and how we can make the world the kind of place that is ideal for all of us.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Neurodivergence Another Disease?

Divergence and convergence are two ends of human social life fact. We tend to conform to the norms of our society by adapting those of our immediate environment to establish societal unity and uniformity.

Read full story

Opinion: Free Speech, Self Perception, And Intent, Or An Utter Illusion!

Speech is our ability to express our thought to others. It is how we feel about our surroundings and perceive other people's self-expression. It is our discourse to a group audience.

Read full story

Opinion: Is Health Equity Achievable?!

As healthcare administrations worldwide continue to transition toward value-based physician reimbursement models, the attention on the significance of social determinants of health and disease is becoming more focused.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Enforce Net Neutrality?

As many call "Net Neutrality, or "Network Neutrality," the vision is a new phenomenon. It is a principle that dictates that internet providers maintain a neutral position when treating their users!

Read full story

Opinion: Patient Engagement can not be Without Medical Care with the Patient in Control!

Patient Engagement based on Corporate Terms is Flawed. Providing medical care to a patient has always been a journey between a physician or healer and the Patient. Like many other voyages, medical care has one or more partakers onboard. Also, as in different journies, medical care comes with a driver or leader. Such driver has witnessed its particular share of shifting away from the patient into the hands of the physicians, then taken over by the governments and 3rd party payers.

Read full story
1 comments

Are We Genuinely in Route to Personalizing Patient Care?!

We have Mastered the Art of Precision Medicine, but not Personalized Medicine and Healthcare. In the last two decades, Scientists have mastered the art of Precision Medicine. Despite this, we are far off from reaching Personalized Healthcare and Medicine.

Read full story

Virtual-First Health Plan: Another Paradox for Physician Independence

Modern Data Analytics, Big Data, and Computer Algorithms can Turn Physician Clinical Judgment against Them!. For over three decades, the healthcare system in America has been through constant turmoil regarding the balance between quality of health and health expenditure. From the start of the Medicare program in the 1970s to the expansion of other management organizations are purely fee-for-service payment models to a capitation payment model; all are the epitome of trials and failures the healthcare system has encountered. That is not only in the United States but also across most developed countries. The recent transition to a value-based medical care model also has stirred the already murky waters of the healthcare swamp.

Read full story

Opinion: Should We Ban Homework?

Glancing at the Concept of Homework from being Fully Mandated to None and Optional in Between!. Homework is one of the most controversial subjects. Depending on what background one comes from, everyone seems to have a different view of having school-home assignments.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Ban Bottled Water?

Among many controversial issues, here comes the one hardly thought about by many. Once I heard it, I was not stunned because I have listened to arguments like governments should tax meat and drinking water.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Should Governments Mandate every Citizen to Perform?

Instead of Arm Twisting, they must Cultivate the Spirit of Volunteerism. The word mandate has found a new meaning in today's sociopolitical arena. Furthermore, the latter word has been the focus of scrutiny amongst the progressive.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are Countries Well off being Isolationists?!

The Concept of Internationalism and Isolationism is just as contrasted between Black and White. The idea of isolationism is not a new one. Recently, amid sweeping globalization efforts and international sociopolitical interventions, it has gotten particular attention.

Read full story

Opinion: Should we all have a Universal Basic Income?

Some believe Universal Basic Income is a Costly Deal. Yet others feel it would not Cost Governments Much. As modern societies grow more robust, spacious, and automated, the primary question arises; what happens to the job market? — Today, our societies are more interdependent, and collective norms are becoming more and more polarized and taking over individual autonomy. Hence, we as a society of followers are inclined to accept what is given to us to make a living. The latter trend has created many narratives at the political stage to bring a common consensus to support a system that would guarantee an unconditional basic income for everyone even if someone or an entity does not directly employ them.

Read full story
2 comments

Physician Compensation Trend In 2022

An uneven fad from Fee-for-Service Reimbursement to Value-Based Compensation. The concerns for human existence and health have reached back centuries. Since the ancient Greek epoch, when only the elite and the privileged enjoyed personal cleanliness and sanitation, the concept of public health has been growing. It is one of the most critical challenges for almost every community.

Read full story

Opinion: The Concept of Minimum Wage: A Sociopolitical Disparity amongst Economists

It always chimes to have a Law ensuring optimal Wage for Everyone. A wage or the employer distribution of security derived solely from others paid to an employee is the primary way most people on our planet thrive. Almost all of us work hard for what we earn, but our sweat and blood earnings do not always yield the fair value of our hard work. In a free and minimally regulated economy, we expect the market to adapt eventually, and we earn what we deserve. Nevertheless, wage fairness is becoming more scrutinized amid all the prevailing legalized monopolies such as economic rent, the Fiat money, and licensing practices. That is why some turn into the artificial manipulation of minimum wage.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy