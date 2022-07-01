Are We Genuinely in Route to Personalizing Patient Care?!

In the last two decades, Scientists have mastered the art of Precision Medicine. Despite this, we are far off from reaching Personalized Healthcare and Medicine.

Indeed, we have conquered a vast scientific front from sequencing the human genome and enabling the computer to learn our knowledge. We have been able to perform a surgical procedure remotely.

Almost all innovations in science and technology aim at one common target: diagnosing and treating disease to the accuracy of more minor than pinpoint. For instance, Dr. Kenneth Matsumura created the first bio-artificial liver for transplant in 2001, also leading to other techniques that enabled a damaged liver to renew itself. Or, Jean-Michel Dubernard, a French transplant specialist, performed a partial face transplant on a woman whose face became disfigured due to a dog attack.

In 2010, a Spanish doctor carried out a full-face transplant. Similarly, Scientists have been able to draft Human Genome Project (HGP). The venture involves collaborators worldwide using big data and artificial intelligence innovations.

Targeted cancer therapy is also a new cancer treatment class using biological drugs. The effectiveness of HIV treatment is now that people who continue taking the medication will not pass on the virus.

Using Stem cell therapy, scientists are toiling on making human tissue and even whole organs from stem cells. This procedure could one day help wound healing to prosthetics and substitute livers.

Gene therapy and genetic engineering such as CRISPR gene editing may make it possible in the future to avert genetic and inherited conditions, such as heart disease, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, and hemophilia.

Robotics and remote-controlled tools already aid surgeons carry out explicit procedures. Surgeons can carry out all surgical procedures by controlling the movements of a surgical robot while looking at a monitor from thousands of miles away. That could enable greater precision and remove some risks of human fault. On the other corner of the healthcare domain, medical supply companies have already used drones to deliver medicines to isolated parts of the world.

Despite the astonishing advances we have made in medical science by offering state-of-the-art clinical innovations, the utility across the various public sectors has been doubtful.

Healthcare lacks total logistic flexibility and adaptability to securely and efficiently relay said innovations amongst medical professionals and the patients.

According to an account issued by Deloitte, the global health system still has to address some infrastructure challenges as we are inevitably moving towards personalizing medical care.

It is conceivable that personalized healthcare, personalized medicine, and precision Medicine are inevitable and demanded by the current healthcare market. However, such an endeavor can only come if we can establish the proper logistic infrastructure that is decentralized, collaborative, and transparent.

Today majority of innovations are still lack interoperability simply because they are at most parts are centralized in operations and structure, which makes them limited for serving as a collaborative environment and far less transparent. Hence, they are highly likely than not population-based modalities rather than personalized.

“Personalized Medicine is the foundation of individual healthcare, as everyone is a patient, a few are physicians, and every case is unique” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Indeed, there is a significant semantic omission and semanticism around the subject of precision medicine, personalized medicine, and personalized healthcare.

Almost all innovative advances we witness are simply precision medical care because they all focus on the furtherance of disease diagnosis and treatment.

Precision medicine is a subcategory of today’s personalized medicine, despite being presented as “the personalized medicine. “Still, therapies like treating high cholesterol with Statins therapy a double-edged sword.

Today’s Continuity of medical care lacks a personal touch. To recompense for such an absence, patients are more than ever resorting to options like medical tourism. Because Medical Tourism is the epitome of Demand for Personalized Healthcare and a sign of increasing Public Expectation of Individualized Medical Care, that is precisely why the obligation is not the Answer to the 21st-century healthcare system challenges. At the same time, the Option is the key to Successful Personalized Healthcare delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRwpv_0gS2XzaU00
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
“A genuinely personalized medical care necessitates to be implemented within the context of the free market, as strict micro-regulation would be counterproductive or simply rendered counterfeit” — Adam Tabriz, MD

Personalized Healthcare, Personalized Medicine, and Precision Medicine are buzzwords we often hear in healthcare.

Personalized healthcare is imminent. In contrast, the proper implementation of each of the latter is necessary. That is furthermore must parallel the concept of individual uniqueness.

Unfortunately, the road to achieving personalized healthcare will encounter political, bureaucratic, and monopolistic challenges for years and decades. But a systematic approach is essential if we anticipate unleashing the full potential of personalized healthcare.

There is ongoing duplicity about present-day healthcare and a real personalization of medicine.

Personalized medicine is not solely about the precision of diagnostics and accuracy in its technical and biological sense. It also encompasses individual patients’ expectations, choices, and options available at a particular time and place.

Personalized medicine is about concocting partnerships with patients so they can collaborate toward a common goal: patient wellbeing. That collaboration also accounts for patients’ socioeconomic, psychological, physiological, genetic, environmental, and familial factors, besides what precision medicine can offer.

To fully understand it, we need to define personalized medicine and implement it in current and future healthcare.

Unfortunately, in current medical terminology, people interchangeably use personalized medicine, precision medicine, and personalized healthcare. Still, most use it to mean genomics and the philosophy of “genetic reductionism.”

Personalized healthcare is a broader term that denotes delivering medical service. Reimbursements mean doctor-patient interaction, socioeconomic factors, personalized medicine, and others only come under its framework.

Precision medicine represents the tools, strategy, and science both individually and in collaboration to enhance personalized medical care. Genomics and other technologies, including Artificial intelligence, Deep learning, Stem cell therapy, and biotechnology, can be classified under this category.

