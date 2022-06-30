Opinion: Should the United States allow Prayer in Public Schools?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opN6N_0gQYNyti00
Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash

Prayer is the act of communication by humans with their personally chosen ultimate power. Most cultures today call this last supremacy, sacred or holy, is called “God.” It is, indeed, the transcendent realm found in all religions.

Prayer is a call that epitomizes an individual seeking a bond with an object of reverence. It serves as a tool for deliberate communication. In the narrow sense, the term refers to an act of supplication or intercession directed towards an immortal or sanctified progenitor.

There are many reasons why people pray. The context of prayer reflects how one perceives life based on their surroundings. Despite the variation, the fundamental reason for someone acquiring a posture and rehearsing certain gestures and thoughts lies in the notion that all accept being powerless to change their ultimate destiny and shedding light on something or happenings that await us all after death. Thus, no matter what it takes, one prays for self or fellow human beings, wishing the best for the future and being thankful for surviving the past with the help of the sacred mighty.

Undoubtedly, prayer seems to be the instrument of desire, comfort, and peace within the person against life’s uncertainties. It is personal, and I believe it exists in everyone, even though some may deny that they believe in prayer. That is because the latter typically don’t call it a prayer and instead label it as notions like “wishing a good fortune.

Prayer is personal. Nevertheless, it has unwittingly become a social practice. When a group of the populace whose opinions of worship have the same meaning collectively decide to make such a ritual or practice the standard of their prevailing community. That is by incorporating it into the school curriculum or sociopolitical agenda.

Prayer is a meritorious deed if practiced within one’s personal space, as it spiritually organizes a person’s life and psychologically soothes their body and mind. Nonetheless, the problem arises when the beliefs of a group become the routine for the rest of the society, particularly for those whose perceptions of God, ultimate power, or fortune are utterly divergent. Hence, it deliberates one size fits all prayer and ritual as obsolete and regards the complete mobilization of one or more communities by dictating a single standard of thinking for everyone.

When prayers become a public norm in one way or another, it will invite segregation among various religious and moral factions and spark conflicts. That is what religious fascism holds, a mission that has domineered religious wars throughout history.

Whether prayer should be permissible in public schools or not in the curriculum of the general public affairs is highly moot. However, its permissibility within a particular theological curriculum is conceivable only if such a program clearly outlines the vision and mission behind such practice.

The religious studies curriculum must be optional, equally, and universally inclusive of all religious and moral standards. Outside the curriculum, we must treat prayer and rituals as personal, not an instrument of collective influence, and not as sociopolitical paraphernalia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# religion# prayer# US constitution# politics# pray

Comments / 2

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
706 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Are We Genuinely in Route to Personalizing Patient Care?!

We have Mastered the Art of Precision Medicine, but not Personalized Medicine and Healthcare. In the last two decades, Scientists have mastered the art of Precision Medicine. Despite this, we are far off from reaching Personalized Healthcare and Medicine.

Read full story

Virtual-First Health Plan: Another Paradox for Physician Independence

Modern Data Analytics, Big Data, and Computer Algorithms can Turn Physician Clinical Judgment against Them!. For over three decades, the healthcare system in America has been through constant turmoil regarding the balance between quality of health and health expenditure. From the start of the Medicare program in the 1970s to the expansion of other management organizations are purely fee-for-service payment models to a capitation payment model; all are the epitome of trials and failures the healthcare system has encountered. That is not only in the United States but also across most developed countries. The recent transition to a value-based medical care model also has stirred the already murky waters of the healthcare swamp.

Read full story

Opinion: Should We Ban Homework?

Glancing at the Concept of Homework from being Fully Mandated to None and Optional in Between!. Homework is one of the most controversial subjects. Depending on what background one comes from, everyone seems to have a different view of having school-home assignments.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Ban Bottled Water?

Among many controversial issues, here comes the one hardly thought about by many. Once I heard it, I was not stunned because I have listened to arguments like governments should tax meat and drinking water.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Should Governments Mandate every Citizen to Perform?

Instead of Arm Twisting, they must Cultivate the Spirit of Volunteerism. The word mandate has found a new meaning in today's sociopolitical arena. Furthermore, the latter word has been the focus of scrutiny amongst the progressive.

Read full story

Opinion: Are Countries Well off being Isolationists?!

The Concept of Internationalism and Isolationism is just as contrasted between Black and White. The idea of isolationism is not a new one. Recently, amid sweeping globalization efforts and international sociopolitical interventions, it has gotten particular attention.

Read full story

Opinion: Should we all have a Universal Basic Income?

Some believe Universal Basic Income is a Costly Deal. Yet others feel it would not Cost Governments Much. As modern societies grow more robust, spacious, and automated, the primary question arises; what happens to the job market? — Today, our societies are more interdependent, and collective norms are becoming more and more polarized and taking over individual autonomy. Hence, we as a society of followers are inclined to accept what is given to us to make a living. The latter trend has created many narratives at the political stage to bring a common consensus to support a system that would guarantee an unconditional basic income for everyone even if someone or an entity does not directly employ them.

Read full story
2 comments

Physician Compensation Trend In 2022

An uneven fad from Fee-for-Service Reimbursement to Value-Based Compensation. The concerns for human existence and health have reached back centuries. Since the ancient Greek epoch, when only the elite and the privileged enjoyed personal cleanliness and sanitation, the concept of public health has been growing. It is one of the most critical challenges for almost every community.

Read full story

Opinion: The Concept of Minimum Wage: A Sociopolitical Disparity amongst Economists

It always chimes to have a Law ensuring optimal Wage for Everyone. A wage or the employer distribution of security derived solely from others paid to an employee is the primary way most people on our planet thrive. Almost all of us work hard for what we earn, but our sweat and blood earnings do not always yield the fair value of our hard work. In a free and minimally regulated economy, we expect the market to adapt eventually, and we earn what we deserve. Nevertheless, wage fairness is becoming more scrutinized amid all the prevailing legalized monopolies such as economic rent, the Fiat money, and licensing practices. That is why some turn into the artificial manipulation of minimum wage.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Controversies of Violent Video Games

Are Violent Video Games a Prerequisite to Violence or an Instrument of Military Recruitment To Inflict Lawful Violence. The modern human seems to be fascinated with violence. Human Pandemonium has riddled every aspect of our lives, from screenplays to virtual games. Every once in a while, I ask myself why we enjoy watching horror movies and playing games in which we hunt imaginary enemies and imitate bloodshed?

Read full story

Opinion: Is Climate change our biggest Enemy, Or simply the upshot of innate Human Impulse?

Those who don't believe in global warming probably need to revisit the basis of their reasoning. Because environmental crisis and shift towards the bad are real and contrary to some, it is far from conspiracy theory.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthcare market Of 2022 and relentless growth of healthcare cost

Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing and changing industries in the world. The market analysis estimated the size of this market at $8.45 trillion in 2018, and it has been growing since.

Read full story
2 comments

The Role of Social and Family Values in Juvenile Crime

The phrase "Juvenile" relates to a person who is barely old enough to be considered an adult in its literal definition. In other words, an individual who isn't fully developed and mature sufficient by the meaning of the prevailing societal and epoch norms. A Juvenile bears no privilege to things, activities, and environments decided by the society to be only befitting adults.

Read full story

Opinion: Cloning of the Human beings: An utterly controversial subject and discordant with Human Individuality

Self-preservation and propagation of genes is an innate instinct in every organism and being in the world. Such drive occasionally becomes even more pronounced in the various realms of the animal kingdom. For instance, a male lion will often try to kill the lion litters born to another male lion to mate with the female, hoping to mate with the mother during the next mating cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

Self-Awareness as opposed to Egocentric Attitude

Self, beyond words, is the absolute existence of a person, their awareness of themselves, and their inherent qualities. It is a subjective phenomenon, yet if taken out of context, it can negatively affect objective perception in the social realm. The variance lies within the theme of dissociating “Self-awareness” from defiance of “Egocentricity.”

Read full story

Opinion: Should Sex work be legal?

Scrutiny of the oldest profession in the world, from its legalization to Prohibition and Abolitionism. “I don’t depend on the money; it’s just a little extra. I only circuit the brothel when I have time and in the mood. Says Chantal, a 28-year-old German prostitute.” — Said. Chantal.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Is self-care wearying to become Biohacking?

Another sign of Grassroots demand for Personalized Healthcare. Self-care is the practice by which an individual manages their health without the assistance of a medical professional. It is about any human regulatory function which is under an individual’s control, deliberate and self-initiated, for the sustenance of health and wellbeing.

Read full story

Opinion: Death Penalty: The Capital Punishment

A Contentious subject highlighted within Human Rights. Within our little world, every individual has many options and choices to make. Such decisions never come to them devoid of accountability. In the social setting, in particular, individuals have a responsibility to each other and themselves; thus, they will be chastised in one way or another to pay back what they have taken away from their community and their fellow citizens.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Should Schools Block Social Media sites on their Computers?

Social media has enabled us to create, share, and exchange information, ideas, career interests, and other forms of expression via virtual constituencies and nets as an interactive technology for the past few decades. By doing so, it has also cultivated what we often receive today, the “Digital rhetoric.” One can do so by informing, persuading, and inspiring an audience through digital media composed and distributed via social media outlets.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Statin-Induced Diabetes Demands a more Personalized Approach

Disclaimer:This article is written to serve as a source of perspective based on my view and the existing scientific evidence. On no account should it be used as medical advice. My advice is for everyone to consult their medical doctor to seek the unsurpassed personalized treatment option.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy