Opinion: Should Governments Mandate every Citizen to Perform?

Instead of Arm Twisting, they must Cultivate the Spirit of Volunteerism.

Photo by Joel Durkee on Unsplash

The word mandate has found a new meaning in today's sociopolitical arena. Furthermore, the latter word has been the focus of scrutiny amongst the progressive.

It seems to me that the idea of making someone perform in any shape or form through the collective will of the masses appeals to those who believe government mandate is the only solution to the citizens' everyday problems.

Today we can observe the multitude of government mandates, from taxing the people to licensing and certification. But the recent controversy around mandating to perform has placed individual liberty at a new target of scrutiny.

Compulsory public service or mandates to perform at a certain level are the qualitative and quantitative variations of the same concept. The latter has been around in most societies for centuries, like being drafted into the military. The idea is a contentious theme.

The United States Bill of Rights overview immediately shows that the country's citizens are forced to serve; one should never be forced to help in any shape or form, given they live by the boundaries of the law.

However, some argue every citizen must demonstrate their loyalty to their country. That is by contributing by way of public service and a certain level of performance. Nevertheless, the time has taught us that people should never give the government the power to coerce its people to participate in any shape or form of public service. Instead, it would be archetypal for the government to sponsor the ideals of volunteerism to recruit and train those willing to serve.

The idea that the government shall take the role of encouraging citizens to perform rather than mandating them to do something should not be confused with brainwashing through the act of propaganda and deception. The latter is a growing trend among military recruiters.

The US military reportedly is using online game s and gamification schemes to recruit teens. Similar strategies also work to swivel citizens to perform a certain way, even if it is against their individual or collective norms.

Obliging citizens to perform may seem like the most patriotic thing to do. Still, it does not mean that the government can compel citizens to do something, notwithstanding that oppression can lead to bold deeds and costly litigation. It is the government's burden to persuade people to join.

Instead of arm twisting, they must cultivate the spirit of volunteerism. It is every government's responsibility to demonstrate that public servants are well-appreciated. As an upshot, more volunteers ready and able to serve will emerge.