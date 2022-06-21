Opinion: Should Governments Mandate every Citizen to Perform?

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Instead of Arm Twisting, they must Cultivate the Spirit of Volunteerism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk1BH_0gG4FrSg00
Photo by Joel Durkee on Unsplash

The word mandate has found a new meaning in today's sociopolitical arena. Furthermore, the latter word has been the focus of scrutiny amongst the progressive.

It seems to me that the idea of making someone perform in any shape or form through the collective will of the masses appeals to those who believe government mandate is the only solution to the citizens' everyday problems.

Today we can observe the multitude of government mandates, from taxing the people to licensing and certification. But the recent controversy around mandating to perform has placed individual liberty at a new target of scrutiny.

Compulsory public service or mandates to perform at a certain level are the qualitative and quantitative variations of the same concept. The latter has been around in most societies for centuries, like being drafted into the military. The idea is a contentious theme.

The United States Bill of Rights overview immediately shows that the country's citizens are forced to serve; one should never be forced to help in any shape or form, given they live by the boundaries of the law.

However, some argue every citizen must demonstrate their loyalty to their country. That is by contributing by way of public service and a certain level of performance. Nevertheless, the time has taught us that people should never give the government the power to coerce its people to participate in any shape or form of public service. Instead, it would be archetypal for the government to sponsor the ideals of volunteerism to recruit and train those willing to serve.

The idea that the government shall take the role of encouraging citizens to perform rather than mandating them to do something should not be confused with brainwashing through the act of propaganda and deception. The latter is a growing trend among military recruiters.

The US military reportedly is using online games and gamification schemes to recruit teens. Similar strategies also work to swivel citizens to perform a certain way, even if it is against their individual or collective norms.

Obliging citizens to perform may seem like the most patriotic thing to do. Still, it does not mean that the government can compel citizens to do something, notwithstanding that oppression can lead to bold deeds and costly litigation. It is the government's burden to persuade people to join.

Instead of arm twisting, they must cultivate the spirit of volunteerism. It is every government's responsibility to demonstrate that public servants are well-appreciated. As an upshot, more volunteers ready and able to serve will emerge.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# government# policies# mandates# performance

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
707 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Should We Ban Homework?

Glancing at the Concept of Homework from being Fully Mandated to None and Optional in Between!. Homework is one of the most controversial subjects. Depending on what background one comes from, everyone seems to have a different view of having school-home assignments.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Governments Ban Bottled Water?

Among many controversial issues, here comes the one hardly thought about by many. Once I heard it, I was not stunned because I have listened to arguments like governments should tax meat and drinking water.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Are Countries Well off being Isolationists?!

The Concept of Internationalism and Isolationism is just as contrasted between Black and White. The idea of isolationism is not a new one. Recently, amid sweeping globalization efforts and international sociopolitical interventions, it has gotten particular attention.

Read full story

Opinion: Should we all have a Universal Basic Income?

Some believe Universal Basic Income is a Costly Deal. Yet others feel it would not Cost Governments Much. As modern societies grow more robust, spacious, and automated, the primary question arises; what happens to the job market? — Today, our societies are more interdependent, and collective norms are becoming more and more polarized and taking over individual autonomy. Hence, we as a society of followers are inclined to accept what is given to us to make a living. The latter trend has created many narratives at the political stage to bring a common consensus to support a system that would guarantee an unconditional basic income for everyone even if someone or an entity does not directly employ them.

Read full story
2 comments

Physician Compensation Trend In 2022

An uneven fad from Fee-for-Service Reimbursement to Value-Based Compensation. The concerns for human existence and health have reached back centuries. Since the ancient Greek epoch, when only the elite and the privileged enjoyed personal cleanliness and sanitation, the concept of public health has been growing. It is one of the most critical challenges for almost every community.

Read full story

Opinion: The Concept of Minimum Wage: A Sociopolitical Disparity amongst Economists

It always chimes to have a Law ensuring optimal Wage for Everyone. A wage or the employer distribution of security derived solely from others paid to an employee is the primary way most people on our planet thrive. Almost all of us work hard for what we earn, but our sweat and blood earnings do not always yield the fair value of our hard work. In a free and minimally regulated economy, we expect the market to adapt eventually, and we earn what we deserve. Nevertheless, wage fairness is becoming more scrutinized amid all the prevailing legalized monopolies such as economic rent, the Fiat money, and licensing practices. That is why some turn into the artificial manipulation of minimum wage.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Controversies of Violent Video Games

Are Violent Video Games a Prerequisite to Violence or an Instrument of Military Recruitment To Inflict Lawful Violence. The modern human seems to be fascinated with violence. Human Pandemonium has riddled every aspect of our lives, from screenplays to virtual games. Every once in a while, I ask myself why we enjoy watching horror movies and playing games in which we hunt imaginary enemies and imitate bloodshed?

Read full story

Opinion: Is Climate change our biggest Enemy, Or simply the upshot of innate Human Impulse?

Those who don't believe in global warming probably need to revisit the basis of their reasoning. Because environmental crisis and shift towards the bad are real and contrary to some, it is far from conspiracy theory.

Read full story
1 comments

Healthcare market Of 2022 and relentless growth of healthcare cost

Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing and changing industries in the world. The market analysis estimated the size of this market at $8.45 trillion in 2018, and it has been growing since.

Read full story
2 comments

The Role of Social and Family Values in Juvenile Crime

The phrase "Juvenile" relates to a person who is barely old enough to be considered an adult in its literal definition. In other words, an individual who isn't fully developed and mature sufficient by the meaning of the prevailing societal and epoch norms. A Juvenile bears no privilege to things, activities, and environments decided by the society to be only befitting adults.

Read full story

Opinion: Cloning of the Human beings: An utterly controversial subject and discordant with Human Individuality

Self-preservation and propagation of genes is an innate instinct in every organism and being in the world. Such drive occasionally becomes even more pronounced in the various realms of the animal kingdom. For instance, a male lion will often try to kill the lion litters born to another male lion to mate with the female, hoping to mate with the mother during the next mating cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

Self-Awareness as opposed to Egocentric Attitude

Self, beyond words, is the absolute existence of a person, their awareness of themselves, and their inherent qualities. It is a subjective phenomenon, yet if taken out of context, it can negatively affect objective perception in the social realm. The variance lies within the theme of dissociating “Self-awareness” from defiance of “Egocentricity.”

Read full story

Opinion: Should Sex work be legal?

Scrutiny of the oldest profession in the world, from its legalization to Prohibition and Abolitionism. “I don’t depend on the money; it’s just a little extra. I only circuit the brothel when I have time and in the mood. Says Chantal, a 28-year-old German prostitute.” — Said. Chantal.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Is self-care wearying to become Biohacking?

Another sign of Grassroots demand for Personalized Healthcare. Self-care is the practice by which an individual manages their health without the assistance of a medical professional. It is about any human regulatory function which is under an individual’s control, deliberate and self-initiated, for the sustenance of health and wellbeing.

Read full story

Opinion: Death Penalty: The Capital Punishment

A Contentious subject highlighted within Human Rights. Within our little world, every individual has many options and choices to make. Such decisions never come to them devoid of accountability. In the social setting, in particular, individuals have a responsibility to each other and themselves; thus, they will be chastised in one way or another to pay back what they have taken away from their community and their fellow citizens.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Should Schools Block Social Media sites on their Computers?

Social media has enabled us to create, share, and exchange information, ideas, career interests, and other forms of expression via virtual constituencies and nets as an interactive technology for the past few decades. By doing so, it has also cultivated what we often receive today, the “Digital rhetoric.” One can do so by informing, persuading, and inspiring an audience through digital media composed and distributed via social media outlets.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Statin-Induced Diabetes Demands a more Personalized Approach

Disclaimer:This article is written to serve as a source of perspective based on my view and the existing scientific evidence. On no account should it be used as medical advice. My advice is for everyone to consult their medical doctor to seek the unsurpassed personalized treatment option.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Whistleblowing or simple Transparency

I don’t recall anyone I know who didn’t want a safer and healthier community and work environment—the kind of a place that is fair, devoid of bias and prejudice. However, not too often can we find everyone in synchrony committed to maintaining a healthy commune. That is either because they don’t feel responsible, have alternate motives, or are ignorant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Independent Medical Practice in 2022

The epitome of self-inflicted White-collar Absolutism. Patient care is an immensely intimate task that is carried out between patient and their clinician. It requires a sovereign Milieu where a patient and physician can independently interact.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy