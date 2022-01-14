Putting end to Physician Burnout and Medical Staff famine entails Agile Approach

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

The United States could be on its way to losing a quarter of its physicians and up to 40% of its nurses. That is based on a report published in Medical Economics in December 2021. The latter downward trend contributed to the high level of stress and administrative burden exacerbated by the COVID- 19 pandemics. Unless health care organizations take steps to mitigate that, the problem will persist and worsen.

The overall recommendation for addressing physician burnout is two critical factors associated with intent to reduce hours or leave. The first is to reduce stress/burnout through steps such as providing adequate personal protective equipment, ensuring access to confidential mental health services, and reducing work overload by creating more opportunities for teamwork.

The second strategy builds on the study’s findings that people are less likely to leave their job or reduce work hours if they feel supported. Healthcare organizations need to make communication transparent, support child care, and provide rapid training for employees deployed to unfamiliar units to demonstrate appreciation for their employees.

The challenge of Physician burnout and workload is not a new one. That is even more concerning the medical professionals who practice independently in private practices.

According to a recent report published by the American Medical Association (AMA) , the rate of burnout among U.S. physicians remains below 50% but is far from resolution.

The burnout can be attributed to increased administrative burden amid value-based physician reimbursement models exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physician burnout is not caused by COVID-19. On the contrary, it is the upshot of the increasing bureaucratic resolutions in the absence of pertinent infrastructure and logistics. Later is the kind of logistics that will arm physicians with tools and strategies to cope with modern challenges. In addition to state-of-the-art technology, the contemporary solutions to physician burnout necessitate a constant “Agile” attitude. Because Projects built on an Agile structure offer a helping hand to individuals to be reliable. It establishes a direct dialog as the best form of communication.

Balanced patient and physician satisfaction play the critical measure of growth in the Agile system . It does so by offering unstainable development. It allows a steady pace and presents uninterrupted awareness of excellence and the ethical practice model. When possible, simplicity is essential. The best architectures, rations, and designs emerge from self-organizing teams that ensure uncomplicatedness. Unfortunately, the current trends around the value-based reimbursement model have made medicine an intricate task that recent innovations lack alignment to simplify their responsibilities. With well strategies logistics, the healthcare team weighs on becoming more productive and adjusting accordingly.

The core essence of agile methodology in healthcare confirms every innovation; from inception, it establishes an Agile team of clinicians, engineers, managers, data scientists, and users. Every player within the system collaborates in a project cycle to expand results and raise the value to patients, physicians, and the overall design.

Several tools improve quality and enhance products or services in Agile systems that involve continuous tasks like integration, pair programming, test-driven development, automated unit testing, strategy patterns, behavior-driven growth, domain-driven strategy. That implies; designing and building quality from the beginning and demonstrating solutions for physicians, staff, and patients at any time and place during the patient care cycle. If wisely selected, every plan of care practice will mature to the point, accommodating the requirements of any medical practice. They will become more accessible to the outside world, more reflective, and, therefore, more effective. However, Agile is a more reliable method for small medical practices because it is a grassroots trend adaptable to physician and patient capacity and needs.