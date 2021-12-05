The Trio of Deal Breakers for Physician Practices Survival

Dr. Adam Tabriz

A closer look into the significance of Value-based Reimbursement, Physician Documentation, and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTsc0_0dDzSbM300
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

For decades the realm of healthcare has been moving from a patient-centered personalized medical service to a corporate-based population health model. Not too many years ago, the healthcare administrators were contemplating a system that is meant to offer a precision-based healthcare delivery model; three issues exist, which would fail some parties if unresolved during the delivery of care. In this case, that is the physician and patient.

In 2021 healthcare will continue fast-forwarding, emphasizing three elements of modern medical practice: value-based reimbursement, physician documentation, and key performance indicators. Compliance with the latter triad of the 2021 healthcare elements is a deal Breaker to the sovereignty of patients and physicians.

Value-based Reimbursement

In January 2015, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for the first time, announced that it was switching fee-for-service Medicare payments to a value-based reimbursement model and intended to do so by the end of 2018. HHS did so by unveiling the scheme called the “MACRA” framework that primarily focused on substitute payment models for quality care improvements, which led many providers to start investigating the switch to value-based care.

The value-based reimbursement unraveled fast and robust so that it goes the medical community off guard. Even today, the transition to a merit-based payment system is an intricate task for individual clinicians and many organizations. Because value-based reimbursement models function the best, require robust data analytics capabilities, population health management programs, and successfully use state-of-the-art information technologies for documentation and reporting such as Electronic Health Record (EHR).

It is not as complex to roll out a system that would operate under a value-based approach to agree upon the terms of the value of the care and on whose terms. That is precisely why, despite overwhelming efforts towards implementing the new reimbursement model and technological breakthrough. Physicians are burning out, and patients are less satisfied.

Undoubtedly, in 2021 physicians need to accept that they need to arm themselves with more robust tools and sleeker strategies to stay in the game. However, since there is a lack of consensus as to what entails a good value of service and transparency throughout the process, it is clear why most physicians today are still struggling to maintain their sovereignty.

Value is somewhat driven by the quality of service and modified by its supply and demand. Quality, particularly in the healthcare stage, is the derivative of physicians’ objective determination and patients’ subjective perception at a particular time and location. Thus, the latter demands a “Personalized healthcare” setting.

It is quite pertinent that the HHS criteria for quality service are more than partially based on a set of arbitrary social determinants of health and disease. However, that may bring quality and value to the table for patient care that is far from a deal that is as personal as doctor-patient encounter. But, irrespective of what the measure of quality and value are amidst value-based reimbursement scheme still, physicians have no choice but to comply if they genuinely want to stay in practice. Because whatever is being dictated has already become the standard of medical care. Thus, the prevailing merit-based reimbursement system is a one-size-fits-all medical practice scheme. It embraces a structure where a patient at one end of a socioeconomic zone will have the same treatment for the same form of disease s on the other end of the same community. Under personalized healthcare, every individual deserves to receive their custom treatment modality, embracing their own set of quality criteria and values. Therefore, the value-based reimbursement criteria will adjust to the specific encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Pq7j_0dDzSbM300
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Physician Documentation

From papyrus to the electronic health records (EHR): and patient-related data in clinical settings with rapidly accelerating adoption history of the development of medical records in the West suggest sermons applicable to the current evolution.

The early reported significant transition in the evolution of the clinical medical record happened in antiquity, with written case history reports for didactic purposes. From classical and Hellenistic models earlier than physicians in the West, medieval Islamic physicians continued developing case histories for didactic use. A forerunner of modern medical records first appeared in Paris and Berlin by the early 19th century. The development of the clinical form in America was pioneered in the 19th century in major teaching hospitals. However, some people did not develop a valuable clinical medical record for direct patient care in hospitals, and they failed to establish ambulatory settings until the 20th-century.

Over century-old physicians, documentation has evolved significantly both for clinical encounter documentation, didactic and proof of clinical decision making to prevent legal obstacles. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and value-based reimbursement have prompted information tech industries to support healthcare administrators to take the physician documentation requirements to a new level.

The new standards demand physicians collect and submit quality-specific data such as Social determinants of health and disease as part of the scheme that sets the standards for physician reimbursement protocol. The latter refers to poverty, unequal access to healthcare, lack of education, stigma, and racism are underlying contributing factors of health inequities.

Like other performance-based accountability, social factors have their particular Key performance indicators (KPI) or the critical (essential) indicators of progress toward an intended result. When applied to the digital realm, KPI’s are represented as a set of data that provide information about other data, also called Metadata.

Implementing KPIs and Metadata into physician practice metaphorically opens another can of worms in an already struggling healthcare system as it places the burden on already burnt-out physicians. Adds more administrative demand. Some are planning to automate the compliance with collecting and processing social determinants and other needed Metadata through implementing liberal Artificial intelligence and data mining practices. Then again, unfortunately, there is a significant transparency lack on most artificial intelligence algorithms. That makes the patient and physician’s data unsafe and clinical decision-making practices biased.

The Monopoly of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Key performance indicators are a set of pre-ordained parameters, thus are subject to manipulation and meddling unless we establish proper transparency on how it is designed, selected, and applied. It must be customized for individual needs and updated often. But the monopoly of metadata and KPI standards will benefit some and hurt others. A few with alternate intentions like fiscal gain can easily manipulate a physician to practice a certain way because a bureaucrat or a technocrat feels a certain way. And that is easier done if there is no consensus about the actual quality, and what a value means to a given person. But ironically, the most prevailing KPIs are the product of importance set by bureaucrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRDfE_0dDzSbM300
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Personal determinants of Health and Disease are essential to better KPI

KPI metrics focus attention on what is necessary. Balanced metrics of primary healthcare inform purpose and aspiration as well as performance. The objective of primary healthcare is to improve the health of people and populations within the context of their community.

The purpose of KPI metrics is to point to what is essential for individuals that may be neglected amidst pressing day-to-day concerns. They allow us to consider various options along the path of decision-making. That is what is being done well for every patient, what might be better left undone, what needs to be changed, and what is essential and therefore needs to stay intact without deviation from the standard of care set by doctor-patient interaction.

Metrics in healthcare assess accomplishment, including processes and their outcomes. They continuously inform reflection on the purpose and facilitate aspirational dialogue between individuals that lead to lasting improvement. Correlating KPI to compensation may increase the quality of narrowly discerned care in the short term, but risks coerced consequences in the longer term. Although it works in response to the social determinants of health, it is more relevant when applied to individual cases.

That is precisely why today, healthcare is in the midst of a paradigm transformation that attempts to merge the benefits of personalized care.

Acknowledging the By Whom and how of key Performance Indicators (KPI) is critical for delivering Personalized Healthcare

The hidden agenda of value-based reimbursement and manipulation of clinicians is a primary concern amid the increasing takeover of the healthcare system by the tech industry and the administration in the hands of non-clinicians. Recognizing the significance of KPIs is one thing, but their utility in the clinical stage is another ball game.

It is essential to recognize that the KPI is simply a target measure where such measure requires to be about the point of comparison. For example, a KPI may point to ten minutes of consultation time spent with a patient concerning smoking cessation. Or it may allow a total of twenty minutes for a physician to perform a complete medical evaluation within which the physician must spend ten minutes of smoking cessation consultation to receive full allowable reimbursement from the insurance company.

In conjunction with lack of transparency regarding the selection of key performance indicators, the prime intention of the set measures can be obscure from the medical community, thus driving the physician performance in any direction they may intend.

#value #quality #healthcare #Reimburssment #MACRA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
value based healthcarePhysician ReimbursmentHCWBmedical carepolicies

Comments / 1

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
515 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Today’s Continuity of Medical Care Lacks a Personal Touch

Continuity of Medical Care must be on Patient terms with the full understanding of the Procedure. Providing Medical care for a patient is more than just offering options and tools to heal them. Every patient’s care perpetually demands insurance of their wellbeing and minimizing the relapse of the same disease and occurrence of novel ailments. That is even more important concerning those with ongoing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart failure, or high blood pressure. Furthermore, medical care gets even more complex among elderly and debilitated patients. Treating patients optimally doesn’t necessarily guarantee their long-lasting survival from ailments. But the reality is that, even under the most optimal setting, patients relapse, and they keep presenting to physicians’ offices and even the emergency rooms. That is a problem everyone who has worked in a healthcare setting is familiar with, merely because the patient care is utterly fragmented and the point of care often sporadic.

Read full story
4 comments

So, how "Free" is "Freedom"?

Free or not, the retort to individual liberty rests within the "Golden Rule." The word "Freedom" over the last few decades has gone through multiple semantic shifts. It is the most abused phrase as to which I can attest. In literal terms, freedom is about having the ability to function or alter self or something without any restriction. Indeed. It is free if we can change something effortlessly but philosophically has gone through multitudes of vitriols. Although theoretically, freedom is perpetually correlated with having free will and being without unjust constraints. In the human kingdom, unlike any other being, freedom generally has a political and psychological dimension. Everyone seems to define freedom differently. A mathematician may study an equation with many levels of autonomy. The physicist may come up with a mathematical concept also applied to a body, constrained by a cascade of measured calculations, whose grades of freedom define the number of independent gesticulations that are granted.

Read full story

The Impending Challenges of Telehealth Systems in 2021 and the Coming Years

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of the remote patient encounter was a matter of a business decision. Major insurance companies, including those of the government-run programs, were very stringent about appropriating telehealth reimbursement. Before the pandemic, regulations were more rigid, and the medical community was very stagnant in accommodating a remote patient visit to their practices unless there would be a clear financial incentive.

Read full story

It is the Mainstream prerogative to fact-check raw Information as it ratifies the spread of false information

Mainstream ratifies the spread of false information, then again, fact-checking has its inimitable downfalls too!. The power of information is vast and significant. Those who have access to the source of information about us also hold the key to our feebleness. Our data’s possessors can pry in our lives and habits so that what we do benefits their missions. But on the other end of the spectrum, others believe the power of information is only partial. The same people believe that we greatly benefit when we have the information, we use to share that information. We also help others to use the information to satisfy themselves. Still, sharing does not eliminate the fact that some benefit more from the power handed through information.

Read full story

Physicians: The Culture of Complainers

The Black Hat thinking Attitude is not working in Favor of Physicians, after All!. In general, and by nature, physicians are Black Hat thinkers because they tend to stare at a decision’s potentially negative consequences before they embrace the opinion. Physicians are always cautious and defensive with every judgment they come up with, merely Trying to see why it might not work. They highlight the vulnerable points in a blueprint, providing the opportunity to eliminate them, alter them, or prepare contingency plans to react to them.

Read full story

Globalism, OR “Collective Unconsciousness ” at the Global Stage

What makes a sweeping contemporary Feudal Resourcefulness or else the modern epoch Socialism don't want you to know!. The concept of globalization is not a new one. The ancient Merchandisers traversed vast distances on the globe to buy stocks that were rare and expensive for sale in their neighborhoods. The 19th-century industrial revolution introduced developments in transportation and communication industries that streamlined trade across borders.

Read full story

Rules and Ethics typically applicable to Mass Media don’t necessarily spread over to Social Media

The answer to Social Media Misconception rests within the Semantics. The Chronology of mass media is not a modern-day practice. The concept of taking the message across a group of people reaches back into the pre-industrial age as a public service. The mass media intends to serve all community members. In some countries, governments provide the media to people. That is either through direct public-backed funding or by financing the provision of services. Therefore, mass media practice is traced back to when acts were performed in various ancient cultures, as first noted within the printed Chinese book, the “Diamond Sutra” in 868 AD. The book describes the action when a “movable clay type” was invented in 1041 in China. It is being accepted that because of the sluggish education spread among the people in China and the comparatively high cost of paper there, the earliest printed mass-medium was the famous European prints from about the 1400s.

Read full story

The concept of Values and countless Perspectives

The Roadmap of Human-beings in estrangement of their Values. The values acquaint our beliefs, messages, and activities. They are indispensable- because they support us to prevail in life. Our values make the possibilities we seek to sustain.

Read full story

Meeting Healthcare Enterprise demand by hybridizing Blockchain and MongoDB

Added peek at the Utility of Centralized in conjunction with a robust Decentralized Medical Practice systems. Blockchain is a relatively novel decentralized or distributed data ledger system. Instead of banking health information in a single database, blockchain stores it in a chain of data blocks called nods. It wasn’t too long ago I published a piece titled; “The utility of Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Databases with MongoDB in Healthcare.” I particularized how we can use Blockchain in conjunction with a central database and various combinations to use data in consortium with a pool of users and make it operational within the given enterprise boundaries.

Read full story

The concept of Corporate Personhood

The master invention of the bodies envisioned serving the weal of its Aristocrats irrespective of their deed upshots towards Fellowship. The corporate world enjoys the collective power of its stakeholders. However, the extension of personification has granted corporations safe refuge, including the privileges predominantly rejoiced by human beings. That means an entity is taking advantage of resources on top of the already awarded stirred financial and political leverages that are hardly within individuals' reach. The mythical personality legislated to corporations aimed to solidify the path for even more profitable ventures.

Read full story

Decentralization in Healthcare is beyond Data Security and Ownership

Patients, Physicians, and Stakeholders all benefit from Blockchain Technology and Decentralized Operations. Decentralization of data encourages transparency, culpability, and, most of all, efficient stewardship. A Myriad of stakeholders, including physicians, nurses, and administrators, are involved in the patient care synopsis. They all need to benefit from accurate medical records while confident that their personal information is private, secure, and abuse-resistant. It is feasible by ensuring each user can maintain their data block along the chain of patient care. Whenever desirable, all users must be able to connect to the “block” of others. Hence, everyone can promptly get admission to all the necessary data and adequately deliver quality care. Blockchain merely does just that!

Read full story

What is the Quality Leadership we find in a World Leader?

Everyone sees Leadership differently, and everyone is a person with an attitude from passive to an Autonomous Soul. A leader in a societal context is a person who accepts the responsibility of being a guiding stick or coordinating the function of the others within a group. However, everyone knows Leadership differently. Only a few people can truly comprehend the meaning of Leadership and the role of a leader. Fundamentally, what functions, responsibilities, tasks, and even privileges a leader is given or taken by them depend on society's social structure and norms. For instance, one hundred percent of a community with one hundred percent sovereign individuals view leadership quality differently than the society where every constituent follows the lead of a single person (or entity) unconditionally.

Read full story
9 comments

If you can’t rectify Democracy, at least respect your Individuality

Democracy is the modern-day ideal government formation. Those who adopt the concept of a democratic state are considered progressive. Democracy, to the 21st-century citizen, is the ultimate achievement of fairness through empowering the majority over the minority.

Read full story
11 comments

Quality is Relative, more so for Healthcare

A glance at the factors playing in Quality of Medical Care. Quality is a pointer of worthiness. High-Quality medical care is an indicator held by the patients; how it is delivered to patients defines their endorsement. That is why exploring and tallying a health service is founded on user perceptions, hence critical to the continual advancement of healthcare delivery services.

Read full story

Political Authority and Power: the fundamental determinant of modern Public Health outcome

An in-depth look into the moral principles of legitimizing severance between Individual Rights in defiance of Personalized Healthcare. Power and authority are often used synonymously to demonstrate one’s ability to sway public discourse as well as destiny. It merely serves as a tool to gain the populace’s attention, but not necessarily their unconditional trust. Power of authority has taken over every aspect of our lives, and the healthcare system has not been immune from its malice of abuse.

Read full story

Competency in Healthcare Delivery Needs Cultural Attention

Cultural, or intercultural competence, is about establishing lifelong quests to increase people’s engagement. It is the ultimate connoisseur in intercultural and intra-cultural mastery. Cultural competence helps enhance the ability to work with individuals from various social backgrounds.

Read full story
2 comments

Medical Tourism and the Demand for Personalized Healthcare

The epitome of suggesting increasing Public Expectation of Individualized Medical Care. Healthcare is personal; it has always been and will always stay that way. Human beings will do anything to recover from a disease, and more than ever, is prepared to live healthily and stay young. The desire to stay healthy and youthful is a phenomenon that perpetually thrives on personal expectations. And the advancing science and technology fuels that surge in objectives.

Read full story

The Five pillars of Quality: Knowledge, Skill, Transparency, Supervision, and Accountability

An in-depth look into the ambiguous Healthcare System. Knowledge and science are about acquired facts, information, and intelligence by an individual through experience or instruction. It is the theoretical as well as practical awareness about a subject. In literal terms, knowledge is precise to what we borrow every day to live a decent life and share our understanding with others at some point in time and locale. What we learn is knowledge gained throughout our existence. Hence it is invaluable.

Read full story
1 comments

Critically, Identity is a given Trait trivial to Personal Preference

The Clash between who we are and how we Label ourselves: ‘Identity Crisis.’. Human Trait is a distinguishing characteristic; some are related to genetically determined elements, and others typically pertain to environmental factors such as cultural norms, collective ideologies. Based on those traits, a person earns an identity. The problem arises when such an identity is determined based on collectively bestowed virtues. For instance, having long hair and wearing a skirt is typically regarded as a sign of femininity. Although it is becoming a lesser factor today, mechanical work has traditionally been regarded as a sign of masculinity. But have you ever thought about why we recognize certain traits the way we acknowledge them?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy