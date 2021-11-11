The concept of Corporate Personhood

The master invention of the bodies envisioned serving the weal of its Aristocrats irrespective of their deed upshots towards Fellowship.

Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash

The corporate world enjoys the collective power of its stakeholders. However, the extension of personification has granted corporations safe refuge, including the privileges predominantly rejoiced by human beings. That means an entity is taking advantage of resources on top of the already awarded stirred financial and political leverages that are hardly within individuals' reach. The mythical personality legislated to corporations aimed to solidify the path for even more profitable ventures.

Corporations are the master fabrication of persons anticipated to serve its contributors windfalls irrespective of the upshots of their feat to the society.

Offsetting the individual with a commodity is a precarious spectacle. Individual Rights are lawful, shared, and ethical values of a living soul; they are the primary normative statutes about what is permitted of people or owed to the immediate community. But today, Corporate rights fundamentally live up to the same individual right.

The root of this controversial proclamation dates back to 1886 when a headnote was granted by the Santa Clara County vs. Southern Pacific Railroad Co. Supreme Court case. Later claimed to summarize the Court's understanding of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment claiming it also applied to corporations. The motion directed the Supreme Court to endorse that- the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause also applied to constitutional protections to corporations as it would lend oneself to a living individual. Thus, corporate personification ruling has been the subject of central socio-political contempt. Extreme left-wing opposed the idea of the entities' exemplar, asserting that- it is only the living person who is entitled to personal rights. On the other end of the ideological band, extreme-right politicians claim that corporations are granted equal rights to humans because the stakeholders underwriting the entities, hence their financial interest, are compelled to be protected just like a living person. However, none would concede that the concept of corporate personhood is neither a conservative ideology nor a social circumstance.

Photo by Anthony Garand on Unsplash

On the contrary, the history shrouding corporations stretched to 17th-century English common law and realm when the rules of creating the incorporated person had been demonstrated. Additionally, Chartered companies were prevalent then, i.e., the kind of corporation that evolved in the early modern era in Europe. Charters enjoyed certain rights and exemptions and were bound by certain obligations under a unique charter granted to it by the state's supreme authority, such charter defining and limiting those rights, privileges, and duties and the localities in which they were to be exercised. The charter usually conferred a trading monopoly upon the corporation in a specific geographic area or for a particular trade type item.

Realistically, a corporation necessitates being no more than a legal declaration between its shareholders. The primary concern is that large publicly traded corporations are more than another possible joint arrangement to remedy the business climate. The purpose of the 14th Amendment is to protect human rights-primarily the rights of a race which had just won its freedom." and instead of the question of corporate personhood being decided by the people, it was established by the United States Supreme Court.

Corporate personification is the epitome of legalized monopoly, permitting groups of people to come together collectively as an entity to stifle individual human ambitions with the mere intention of profiting a few.