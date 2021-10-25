Politics of Licensing and Certification

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Decades’ old Partisan instrument for the Control of Scholars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fvVV_0cbdzpNn00
Photo by Lewis Keegan - Skillscouter.com on Unsplash

The purpose of licensing and certification that we see today dawns on establishing some form of professional quality and safety standards for goods and services furnished by individuals or an entity. Now what measures point out, under sophistication, encompass the kind of procedure and protocols that in many aspects have little to do with quality and safety, yet more to do with control and power over the socioeconomic sovereignty of people.

The licensing practice has enhanced its control to “delicate professions” such as medicine and stretched to other careers that, by nature, do not necessarily present a direct danger to society. As attractive as it seems and within the professional interaction’s explicit context, the overall intent is undoubtedly necessary; however, the argument’s principal subject is beyond rhetoric into the practice’s side effects, not the vision and mission.

Today disciplinary actions facing a licensee are by far more unrelenting, with thresholds at an all-time low. Indeed, some professional achievements are the person’s endurance stake, and the full-scale application of reasonable licensing practice is a hefty price paid for only breaking bureaucratic creeds.

The complex Licensing system will invite Bureaucracy.

Public safety is indeed the most crucial justification to put in position a system that assures quality assurances for every profession, particularly those with forthright responsibilities with human life. The aforementioned is legitimized based on the necessity of a micro-management structure that also comprises actions that overrun individual privacy and authorize favoritism.

Promoting a reasonable balance and scope of administrative investment in licensing is critical, as excess intervention can possess paradoxical sequels. For example, today, because of the current government crackdown on the opioid crisis by lowering the threshold on license doldrums and revocations, physicians’ substantial abundances deem hesitant to prescribe opioid analgesics to patients who need them the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXPqa_0cbdzpNn00
Photo by Rohan Makhecha on Unsplash

Undoubtedly, there are and always will be bad apples in the physician community pack. Still, the overzealous unilateral collective burden on physicians would serve nothing but as the theme for the politicians seeking certain professions’ suffrages.

According to the Bureau of Labor Data, around half of U.S. workers hold an occupational license, a massive increase from 5% in 1950. The 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden Echoes Libertarians’ Call on vocational Licensing. He stated:

“You know, if you are a hair braider, you braid people’s hair. You have to get a license to do something like 400 hours of training,” he said before pausing, admitting he should be “more careful” with his words, and concluding that licensing requirements were part of a tremendous unseen effort “not to help the worker.”

In a recent report, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to strip bars and restaurants of their licenses if they fail to impose social-distancing rules and lockdown orders without a hint of due process. The New York governor’s intimidation of stripping people of permission to make a living was explicit; that is, even though; the noncompliance with face masks is on the rise throughout the state, something that the governor and state officials themselves have not been able to ensure. So, does this mean that we should start licensing politicians too? And if they don’t fulfill their duties, we must strip them of that privilege?

The powers to wrench compliance from business and breadwinners’ owners have always been the intention behind licensing right from the start. Nonetheless, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, as one should expect, the arm-twisting record of licensing grants itself to a new level of unofficial abuse in the hands of bureaucrats and administrators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGDGN_0cbdzpNn00
By Author

Political Authority over modern Scholars

Intellectuals within a society are the foundation of the economic prosperity and competitiveness of that institution. Factually the poise of democracy, individual liberty has suffered profoundly in the hands of political agitators. The latter is partially due to the progressive uptake of a political philosophy representing any moral principles that legitimize the divide between individuals’ rights and duties under their relationship with the state. Also called political authority, the latter philosophy awards politicians and administrators the right to rule over citizens using constraint by political legitimacy while imposing an obligation for the citizens to obey government orders. Thus, authorities contain intellectuals’ power by developing a practical scheme to check and control its genius by accreditation and privileging.

Occupational Licensing is the modern monarchist aptitude over its intellectual citizens; by the hands of individuals over political affiliations. Equally, it is a well-executed means that functions by redirecting the economic benefits and productivity driven by the great minds away from its underpinning into the arms of selected persons, groups, and entities.

Business Licensing Makes It convenient for Politicians to penalize those They Don’t Like without jumping risking push-back. They like a go-ahead culture, in which offending the powerful can result in the revocation of grants of privilege without formality or delay. The politicians support a system of claims that puts everybody at risk of officials’ pleasures if it doesn’t drive them underground.

We license many jobs today to maintain a level of competence and prevent as many mistakes as possible. We permit hairdressers and bus drivers, but not presidents. Thus, we can have a president who isn’t accountable or even skilled in running a country.

Why not have a licensing system that comprises many political positions from city council to county commissioner to state legislatures to house and senate seats to the president. We are, after all, electing these people to do a job in an increasingly complex world. Maybe we should think of it as hiring rather than selecting.

It seems the citizens’ collective choice is based on gut feeling and rhetoric, while the same people control the most intelligent individuals in society with no limitations. It is clear that we are not content with hiring someone off the street to fix our pipes, but we are comfortable hiring some random guy when selecting someone to rule our country. That doesn’t make any sense!

#license #licensing #Certification

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
447 followers

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Competency in Healthcare Delivery Needs Cultural Attention

Cultural, or intercultural competence, is about establishing lifelong quests to increase people’s engagement. It is the ultimate connoisseur in intercultural and intra-cultural mastery. Cultural competence helps enhance the ability to work with individuals from various social backgrounds.

Read full story
1 comments

Medical Tourism and the Demand for Personalized Healthcare

The epitome of suggesting increasing Public Expectation of Individualized Medical Care. Healthcare is personal; it has always been and will always stay that way. Human beings will do anything to recover from a disease, and more than ever, is prepared to live healthily and stay young. The desire to stay healthy and youthful is a phenomenon that perpetually thrives on personal expectations. And the advancing science and technology fuels that surge in objectives.

Read full story

The Five pillars of Quality: Knowledge, Skill, Transparency, Supervision, and Accountability

An in-depth look into the ambiguous Healthcare System. Knowledge and science are about acquired facts, information, and intelligence by an individual through experience or instruction. It is the theoretical as well as practical awareness about a subject. In literal terms, knowledge is precise to what we borrow every day to live a decent life and share our understanding with others at some point in time and locale. What we learn is knowledge gained throughout our existence. Hence it is invaluable.

Read full story
1 comments

Critically, Identity is a given Trait trivial to Personal Preference

The Clash between who we are and how we Label ourselves: ‘Identity Crisis.’. Human Trait is a distinguishing characteristic; some are related to genetically determined elements, and others typically pertain to environmental factors such as cultural norms, collective ideologies. Based on those traits, a person earns an identity. The problem arises when such an identity is determined based on collectively bestowed virtues. For instance, having long hair and wearing a skirt is typically regarded as a sign of femininity. Although it is becoming a lesser factor today, mechanical work has traditionally been regarded as a sign of masculinity. But have you ever thought about why we recognize certain traits the way we acknowledge them?

Read full story

Concierge Medicine, the epitome of demand for Personalized Healthcare

From Hippocratic oath to Corporate Medicine and back!. The concept of Concierge Medicine, retainer medicine (also referred to as Direct Primary care), characterizes a liaison between a patient and a physician in which the patient disburses an annual fee or retainer. Within the retailer agreement's membership, doctors generally provide medical care to patients by providing 24/7 admission. They provide access to a cell phone number to communicate with their medical doctor directly, grant same-day appointments and visits that last as long as necessary to address their needs varying other amenities. The Concierge Doctor collects a fee generally averaging $125 — $220 per month in exchange for convenient access to the physician and personal attention.

Read full story

The New-fangled Changes or Challenges Coming to Primary Care Practice in 2021

Independent Physicians need to accept the reality of Amid COVID-19 Pandemic ends. Over the past 12 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly burdened patients, patient care, and the overall healthcare system. one can recognize its influence notably in the primary care field. Primary care clinicians are perpetually on the pandemic's front lines addressing the virus's prevention and triaging. Patients are correspondingly concerned that they may be disease-ridden and caring for those who are sick. However, during the coronavirus crisis, primary care clinics have struggled to keep their doors open, particularly in rural neighborhoods. Even though Small Grassroots medical clinics and hospitals wanted to provide top-notch medical services to local community patients instead, a good number of primary care clinics found themselves idol amidst the pandemic.

Read full story
3 comments

The utility of Enterprise-grade Blockchain Databases with MongoDB in Healthcare

A practical approach towards Decentralized, secured Medical Records while sustaining Scalability. Blockchain technology or a decentralized distributed digital ledger system (Figure 1) is a configuration that stores transactional records, known as the blocks. It merely holds the data in quite a lot of databases, known as the "chain," in a network connected through peer-to-peer nodes. It contrasts with the traditional centralized databases that store the complete information in a single server run by a single administrator. On the other hand, by nature, Blockchain can't rely on a single administrator; thus, it has the potential to fundamentally transform relations across almost every industry, from media and entertainment to logistics and supply chain, medicines, and patient care. The key to using cases across all sectors is the elimination of resistance.

Read full story

The American Presidential Election, Populism and the concept of Electoral College

The Instrument for igniting imminent Mainstream Movement. Politics in America is more than ever, black and white. It no longer practically stands for personal liberty, as the “we the people” no longer is about all American constituents but about two factions with two collective ambitions. The U.S. vision of Jeffersonian liberty today is as valid as obsolete. That means, as Thomas Jefferson envisioned, all people are no longer entitled to freedom, regardless of what laws might say. And no more laws protect rights, as he declared. The rules are becoming more illegitimate, and people’s freedom of expression is being suppressed, not to mention freedom of rebellion by the people, as Thomas Jefferson asserted two centuries ago.

Read full story

The New Humanitarianism; the modish Collective Consciousness

A transformed Humanitarian concept from the Grassroots Public to Political Globalization. Humanitarianism is a heated sentiment in the merit of human existence. It is the state of harmony where human beings exercise compassion by providing physical and moral assistance to their fellow humans.

Read full story

The Police and Prison system Reform or utter Abolition

Paying a visit to Colin Kaepernick's explanation of the broken discriminatory law Enforcement System in America. Racism, discrimination, ethnocentrism, and fascism, in general, have existed for centuries since the advent of significant civilizations. Regrettably, as long as people live under some form of collective rapport, it will continue to exist. Prejudice, in a variety of shapes and forms, lives in many societies around the world. The United States is perhaps at the top of the list regarding racism, as history demonstrates. The sense of apartheid still lives in many people, and it could even happen if it were allowed by the constitution, but it does not! A long time ago, racism used to be considered a white thing, but today, it has taken many colors. Some may label it as ethnic preference and others discriminatory based on the reaction to the opposing race, etc. But the reality; everyone is unconsciously striving to promote its kind and protect it. And since we, the members of the society, have been programmed to live collectively as groups, communities, or human herds, therefore programmed to think based on shared profiles and traits, alienating our individuality. That is when the Sh..t hits the fan!

Read full story
2 comments

Value of Currency, Gold vs. Fiat; The Genuine and Spurious

A Chronological look at the history of Currency and the emergence of Fiat Money. Money is a verifiable document commonly admitted as payment for goods and services or repayment of debts. It functions as a standard of exchange, a unit of account, a reserve of value, and seldom a deferred payment standard. For the economist, money is an economic unit that works as a generally recognized medium of exchange for transactional purposes. Money makes the world go around. Even though a document or paper’s value as worthless as a piece of paper was once considered the representation of another fictitiously valued commodity, i.e., Gold, nonetheless, it backs even more fictitious things that don’t have an external existence but are even more imaginary, called Fiat money.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States ban on Immigration based on Political Affiliation.

A closer look at President Trump's attempt to Ban Ex-Communists from becoming U.S. Citizens. American defense news published a report on October 5th, 2020, stating that President Donald Trump is considering the immigration reform that would prohibit offering naturalization to the ex-members of the Chinese Communist Party. That is amid an overwhelming surge in Chinese migration to the U.S. in recent years. The increasing tension between Beijing and Washington has ignited a worrying amount of a few in the intelligence community. This surge has conformed to the growing threats of spying across the U.S. government, industry, and academia.

Read full story

Capable Implantable Medical Devices

The role of Smart Technology in shaping Healthcare and everything for which we should be watching out!. Three decades into the evolution of the internet and the expansion of digital information technology, we face a novel rise of technologies that are not only precise but also "smart." It is now the turn of deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to headline the next global innovation phase.

Read full story

Passive vs. Active Income

The notion of “your money working for you.” It is all about 3rd party Monopoly. Most of us are familiar with the notion of; smart money. Those who do also may be aware of the phrase that states; the more passive income one ascertains in a lifetime, the sooner they can recede from sweating to make a living and ensure a comfortable life, particularly for retirement.

Read full story

Deep Learning (DL), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Chip, Data Mining and Medicine

AI Accelerators as a HealthCare tool, to assist with Diagnoses of Disease or mining for Physician Clinical Judgment Data. Deep Learning (DL) algorithms employ multiple layers to mine quality features from the raw data. It is a Machine Learning (ML) method that enables learning without supervision, which traditional machine learning traditionally lacked.

Read full story

Population Health Management and rationing towards reducing Healthcare Costs

Some believe Population Health Management and Value-based care are about making careful choices, but Physicians are not in the business of Rationing. The concept of value-based reimbursement or merit-based payment towards a medical service or procedure has become healthcare policymakers' focus for the past decade. It is supposedly meant to maintain high-quality medical assistance to patients while reducing wasteful spending. But so far, half-decade into its implementation, the concept of merit-based valuation has been an utter failure. It failed to reduce the cost of the quality of service and has placed a high burden on physicians. Amidst all, the same policymakers blame doctors for not being rational when it comes to cost control. What the latter attitude means is the subject of different conversations. However, the argument conflicting is that those who use the phrase value-based reimbursement in conjunction with the population health model also fail to realize that the latter two phenomena can hardly be eclectic unless the value is fictitious. Because value-based reimbursement is the trait of personalized healthcare as opposed to the population health model. That is why physicians are accountable for the rationale created through bureaucratic processes such as administrative values and standards.

Read full story
3 comments

Physicians are working like Robots for Robots

But, convincingly, shouldn’t it be the other way around?- A Near glimpse at the contemporary Healthcare Paradox. It is not a surreptitious truth that anyone who pursues a professional life must dedicate part, if not all, of their lifespan to learning the required skills—moreover, pronounced, valid to those seeking the medical profession. Long lore periods, sleepless nights, and stressful days are very well known to every medical doctor. That does not only hold in the United States but is also valid across the globe. That is why the medical profession is considered a lifestyle more so than just a career. It is the lifetime investment of every physician. It is precisely based on the latter fact that most medical doctors, by omission, only know in what they have invested their lives!

Read full story

Millennials, option and demand for better Healthcare

But, does the prevalence of High-Deductible Health Plans and the growing importance of Patient Education means fewer Patient'sPatient'sPatient's wish for every Medical treatment available?!

Read full story

When Medical advice doesn't lead to change in Patient Behavior

It’s impossible to get people to change their Act unless there’s a Personal connection by which they can empathize. The human being is a creature of behavior. We all, as individuals, act in a certain way. Not everything we do comes across as attractive to the bystander. Yet, besides being behavioral creatures, we are also working hard to entice each other to change behavior. But influencing others to modify deeds is rugged and comfortable at the same time. It is accessible because there is an idolized connection between the two parties. One such example is the celebrity influence on the fans.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy